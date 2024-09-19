Good morning, It’s Thursday, September 19th. In today’s news, Canada struggles with immigrant overload and program abuse as student visas close in on 1,900 per day, Second wave of blasts hit Lebanon as hand-held radios explode, Bloc Québécois to vote against non-confidence motion next week, Canada abstains From UN motion calling on Israel to end presence in Palestine, and much more.

1,900 Student Visas a Day: Canada Faces Overload and Program Abuse

Canada's international student program, which contributes over $22 billion annually to the economy, is under scrutiny once again. In 2023, the federal government issued approximately 682,000 study permits—around 1,868 per day—but is now planning to reduce this number significantly.

The influx of international students has put considerable strain on housing and public services, contributing to rising rents and a housing affordability crisis. In August 2024, the average rent across Canada reached $2,187 per month, a 3.3% increase from the previous year.

In addition, concerns about the security screening of international students were heightened following the arrest of a Pakistani national in Quebec, attempting to cross into the US to carry out a terrorist attack. This incident added to existing fears about how effectively students are vetted given the rapid increase in permits.

The program has also faced criticism for its role in the exploitation of students by certain educational institutions, some of which have been accused of offering low-quality education at inflated prices. These "sham" institutions, according to Miller, have been using the visa system to grant students a path to permanent residency under false pretenses.

Public opinion is shifting, with a growing number of Canadians expressing concerns about the volume of international students and immigration overall. A recent poll showed that 58% of Canadians believe there are too many international students, while another survey indicated that 65% think the current immigration plan will admit too many people. In response, the federal government has introduced measures to limit new permits, alongside provincial caps, like those in British Columbia, to rein in the growing numbers and address concerns about exploitation and sustainability.

The strain on Canada's infrastructure—particularly in housing and healthcare—alongside instances of exploitation and inadequate regulation, have forced Ottawa to rethink its approach to managing international student admissions.

Israel - Hezbollah: Second Wave of Blasts Hit Lebanon as Hand-Held Radios Explode

On Wednesday, Lebanon was rocked by a series of deadly explosions involving hand-held radios converted into bombs and carried by Hezbollah members. These blasts, which resulted in at least 20 deaths and over 450 injuries, marked the second major attack targeting Hezbollah in as many days. The explosions occurred while the country was still reeling from a previous day’s incident where pagers, also rigged as explosives, killed 12 people and injured around 2,700.

Hezbollah has accused Israel of being behind the pager explosions, claiming that Israeli operatives hid small explosives in Taiwanese-made pagers. The Israeli military has neither confirmed nor denied involvement but has indicated plans to intensify actions against Hezbollah.

The radios involved in Wednesday's explosions were identified as ICOM IC-V82 models, larger and potentially more destructive than the pagers. The Lebanese Telecommunications Ministry condemned the attacks, emphasizing that these devices were not licensed.

Israel Launched Hezbollah Pager Attack Over Fears of Plan Being Exposed

Recent reports from Axios and Al-Monitor suggest that the pager attack against Hezbollah in Lebanon was conducted ahead of schedule due to concerns that Hezbollah might have discovered the plan. According to these sources, Israel initially intended to carry out the attack closer to the onset of a full-scale war but decided to act sooner after two Hezbollah members reportedly suspected something was amiss with the devices.

US officials have confirmed that the operation was expedited to prevent Hezbollah from detecting the explosives. This information aligns with the reports that Israeli leaders, fearing the operation might be compromised, chose to execute it sooner rather than risk discovery.

The New York Times and other news outlets have provided further details, indicating that the pagers used in the attack were Taiwanese-made devices that had been tampered with before reaching Lebanon. This involved embedding small amounts of explosive material within the devices, which were then remotely detonated. When asked, Taiwain said they were manufactured in Hungary.

'The Answer is No': Bloc Québécois to Vote Against Non-confidence Motion Next Week

The recent political drama in Ottawa over a potential election fizzled quickly, thanks to Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet. Hours after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced his intention to table a non-confidence motion against the government, Blanchet declared that his party would not support it. Poilievre's motion, which aimed to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with himself, was rejected by the Bloc, effectively ensuring the Liberals' continued governance.

Blanchet criticized the motion for lacking substance, equating it to a request for Quebec independence. Instead, he hinted at potential negotiations with the Liberals to address issues like increasing Old Age Security for seniors aged 65-74, which the Bloc argues is discriminatory.

The NDP, having recently abandoned its supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals, remains a wildcard. Leader Jagmeet Singh stated his party will carefully consider each vote, leaving the door open for various outcomes. Meanwhile, the Liberals are bracing for possible challenges but believe that the electorate may not be in favour of an election at this time.

Canada Abstains From UN Motion Calling on Israel to End Presence in Palestine

Canada abstained from a UN vote today demanding that Israel end its "unlawful presence" in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank within a year. The resolution, passed by 124 votes to 14 with 43 abstentions, was deemed too one-sided by Canada's ambassador to the UN, Bob Rae, despite agreeing that Israel is illegally occupying Palestinian territories. The vote follows a July International Court of Justice ruling condemning Israel's occupation of lands captured in 1967. This marks a shift from Canada's previous decade-long support for Israel in UN votes.

FBI: Iranian Hackers Attempted to Share Stolen Trump Campaign Data with Biden Team

Iranian hackers targeted staffers linked to President Biden's campaign, trying to share stolen Trump campaign data, according to US federal agencies. The hackers sent unsolicited emails with non-public information from Trump's campaign to interfere with the 2024 election. While no replies were reported, the hackers have continued to share the stolen data with US media outlets. Authorities warned that foreign actors, including Iran, Russia, and China, are attempting to disrupt US elections and undermine democratic processes.

FBI Disrupt 200,000 Device Botnet Linked to Chinese Hackers

The FBI, alongside international agencies, disrupted a botnet called "Flax Typhoon," linked to Chinese state-sponsored hackers. The botnet infected over 200,000 devices globally, including routers and cameras from companies like NetGear and Cisco. Hackers used the compromised devices to mask malicious cyber activities as normal internet traffic, targeting businesses, universities, and government agencies. A court-approved operation allowed the FBI to disable the botnet, despite a failed DDoS attack from the hackers. Oddly, the hackers' group, Integrity Technology Group, allegedly offered the botnet commercially, which is unusual for state-sponsored operations.

Elon Musk's X Working in Brazil After Outfoxing Country's Ban

Some users in Brazil have regained access to the social media platform X after it was banned in August. The restoration occurred when X switched to servers hosted by Cloudflare, which use dynamic IPs that are harder to block. X's spokesperson called the restoration "inadvertent" and noted that the platform might be inaccessible again soon. Brazil's telecom agency Anatel has not commented, and experts suggest Cloudflare's cooperation could reinforce the ban.

Study: Canadian Families Would Be in “Financial Trouble” if They Budgeted Like the Feds

As Canada approaches its 17th consecutive year of deficit spending, a new Fraser Institute study highlights the scale of the federal government’s fiscal mismanagement. The study compares government spending to personal finances, showing that if a median Canadian family earning about $102,000 annually spent like the federal government, they would be $8,161 in debt despite already being $427,759 in the hole.

The Trudeau government's deficit is projected at $39.8 billion for 2024/2025, with national debt soaring to 69.8% of the economy, almost double what it was in 2014/2015. The report notes that $54.1 billion will be spent on debt interest alone this year, leading to higher taxes and financial strain on families.

Michelin Goes Beyond Toronto in 2024 - Here's Who Gained a Star

Michelin's 2024 Toronto guide ventured beyond the city limits, adding new restaurants from surrounding regions for the first time. Announced on September 18th, the third edition of the guide highlights four new one-star establishments: DaNico in Toronto, Hexagon in Oakville, The Pine in Creemore, and Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Jordan Station. These additions bring the total number of Michelin-starred restaurants in the Toronto & Region guide to 15. Sushi Masaki Saito remains the only two-star restaurant, while 23 others are recognized in the Bib Gourmand category for good value.

US Fed Lower Rates by 0.50 Percentage Points, its First Cut Since 2020

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.50 percentage points, its first reduction in four years. This lowers the federal funds rate to a range of 4.75% to 5%. The decision aims to ease borrowing costs amid persistent inflation and economic uncertainty.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell cited progress toward the inflation target of 2% and a solid labour market as reasons for the larger-than-expected cut. The move reflects a shift towards supporting economic growth, with potential further reductions anticipated later this year and into 2025.

Space Lasers: Approaching Reality for Asteroid Defense, but Safety Concerns Loom

Space lasers, once a sci-fi staple, are edging closer to reality. Researchers are exploring their potential use in deflecting asteroids and spacecraft propulsion. A recent paper, "Minimum Safe Distances for DE-STAR Space Lasers" by Adam Hibberd, examines the feasibility and safety of deploying giant laser arrays in space.

DE-STAR (Directed Energy Systems for Targeting of Asteroids and exploRation) could use solar energy to power lasers capable of melting asteroids or propelling spacecraft. However, there's concern about these lasers being misused as weapons. Hibberd's research suggests placing them at safe distances from Earth, such as beyond the asteroid belt or at Lagrange points, to mitigate risks.

Why Did Homo Sapiens Outlive Neanderthals?

A recent study published in Scientific Reports suggests that the survival of Homo sapiens over Neanderthals may be linked to childhood stress. Researchers analyzed over 800 teeth from Neanderthals and early humans, finding that Neanderthal children experienced prolonged stress after weaning, evident in defects in their tooth enamel. Unlike Homo sapiens, who showed fewer and less persistent enamel defects, Neanderthal children faced ongoing difficulties, possibly due to less effective child care, poorer food supply, or less supportive social structures. These factors might have contributed to the eventual survival advantage of Homo sapiens over Neanderthals.

Rogers to Buy Out Bell’s Share of MLSE, Which Owns the Maple Leafs, for $4.7 Billion

Rogers Communications Inc. is set to acquire Bell's 37.5% share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion, raising its ownership to 75%. Previously, Rogers and Bell each held a 37.5% stake in MLSE, which owns the NHL's Maple Leafs, NBA's Raptors, CFL's Argonauts, MLS's Toronto FC, and AHL's Marlies. MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum, through Kilmer Sports Inc., retains a 20% stake after selling 5% to OMERS, a Canadian pension fund. Rogers, which owns Sportsnet and the MLB's Blue Jays, views this acquisition as key to its strategy in live sports and entertainment.

MrBeast and Amazon Sued by Competitors From His $5-Million Reality Show Over Alleged ‘Unsafe’ Conditions

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is facing a lawsuit filed by five anonymous participants in his new reality show, Beast Games. The lawsuit accuses Donaldson and his company of creating unsafe working conditions, including sexual harassment, and misrepresenting contestants' chances of winning the show’s $5 million grand prize.

The plaintiffs also allege that the show failed to provide minimum wages, overtime pay, and proper breaks. They also claim the production had insufficient medical staffing and food, creating a "toxic" work environment.

Shohei Ohtani tracker: Dodgers Star Reaches 48 HRs, 49 SBs in Quest for 50-50 Season

Shohei Ohtani is closing in on a historic 50-50 season, needing just 2 homers and 1 stolen base in his final 10 games. With 48 home runs and 49 steals so far, he is on pace to exceed 50 homers and 50 steals, a feat never achieved in MLB history.

Sean (Diddy) Combs Loses $50 Million Bail Appeal in Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Case

Sean (Diddy) Combs was denied bail for the second time by US District Judge Andrew L. Carter, who cited clear evidence that Combs might tamper with witnesses. The hip-hop mogul, facing serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, was arrested and has been in federal custody since Monday. Combs' legal team had proposed a $50 million bail package for home detention with strict conditions, but this was rejected.

Stadium-sized Asteroid Deemed 'Potentially Hazardous' by NASA, is Expected to Move 'Relatively Close' to Earth - NASA announced that the asteroid 2024 ON, measuring 350 by 180 meters (about 1,150 by 590 feet), is larger than initially estimated. The "stadium-sized" asteroid, travelling at 20,000 mph, was 621,000 miles from Earth as of Tuesday morning, which is relatively close.

On This Day in 1893 New Zealand became the first country to grant all women the right to vote