Good morning, It’s Friday, October 25th. In today’s news, Canada’s Border Security is under fire for allowing thousands of criminals into the country, Alberta moves to safeguard free speech against professional regulator overreach, Amid calls to resign Trudeau affirms that he will be the Liberal leader in the next election, Pentagon denies policy update allowing troops to use lethal force during election, and much more.

How Many People Are Flagged for Terrorism by Canada’s Border Security?

Canada's immigration security screening process has come under scrutiny following the arrests of several immigrants accused of involvement in terrorist plots. In 2023, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) flagged over 3,500 individuals as "seriously inadmissible." This category covers a range of concerns, including terrorism, human rights violations, criminality, and organized crime, as outlined in the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. Of these 3,500, 76% were flagged for serious criminality (involving crimes with prison sentences of 10+ years), 14% for lesser criminality, 6% for organized crime, 3% for security threats (which include terrorism and espionage), and 1% for human rights violations or war crimes.

An additional 37,000 prospective immigrants were deemed inadmissible by CBSA officers at ports of entry but withdrew their applications rather than face referral to the Immigration and Refugee Board. Though CBSA could not provide specific reasons for these withdrawals, it suggested potential concerns like health or financial issues.

CBSA also conducted security screenings for over 38,000 permanent or temporary resident applicants in 2023, finding approximately 800 individuals inadmissible for reasons tied to security, human rights violations, or organized crime.

This year alone, three immigrants in Canada have been arrested for terrorism-related activities. The high-profile cases include the arrests of Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi and his son, who were linked to ISIS, and Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, arrested in Quebec for an alleged plot to target a Jewish center in New York. Eldidi entered Canada in 2018 as a refugee, passing security checks that did not include a 2015 ISIS propaganda video later found on the dark web. Khan entered on a student visa but was reportedly seeking asylum on the basis of sexual orientation.

US Customs and Border Protection recorded 490 encounters with individuals on its terrorism watchlist at the US-Canada border in 2023, the highest since 2017. The surge in Canadian immigration, including 493,200 security screening referrals in 2023 (296,300 for citizenship and 128,900 for refugees), has placed pressure on the screening system, according to CSIS. Despite these challenges, CBSA and Canadian authorities assert that they are working diligently to protect national security, collaborating with domestic and international partners to investigate and respond to potential threats. More

Alberta to Safeguard Free Speech Against Professional Regulator Overreach

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced plans to enhance free speech protections for professionals in the province, aiming to prevent employers from firing individuals for their public expressions. In a video with Justice Minister Mickey Amery, Smith discussed proposed legislative changes that would expand free speech rights under the Alberta Bill of Rights, specifically targeting the authority of professional regulatory bodies like the Law Society of Alberta and the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Smith criticized the current practice of regulatory bodies silencing members from voicing controversial opinions, referencing cases like Dr. Jordan Peterson’s ongoing conflict with the Ontario College of Psychologists. She emphasized that regulatory bodies should not control the speech or beliefs of their members outside of their professional roles.

Additionally, Smith announced that the United Conservative Party (UCP) would conduct a review of Alberta’s regulatory bodies across eleven ministries. Legislative amendments are expected to be introduced this fall. More

Amid Calls to Resign, Trudeau Affirms He Will be the Liberal Leader in the Next Election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reaffirmed his commitment to leading the Liberal Party into the next federal election, despite calls from some party members and MPs for him to step down. At a press conference addressing the party's new immigration policy, which would pause population growth over the next few years, Trudeau responded to internal criticisms by emphasizing the party's unity in opposing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

Trudeau dismissed concerns about divisions within the Liberal Party, pointing out that the Conservatives also face internal disagreements, referencing controversial incidents involving Conservative MPs. He criticized Poilievre for politicizing national security issues, particularly around foreign interference, and reiterated his belief that the Liberals are best positioned to counter misinformation and protect services for Canadians.

Meanwhile, the Bloc Quebecois has threatened to push for a non-confidence vote if Trudeau's government does not support a bill to raise old age security pensions by 10%. Trudeau remains confident in his leadership and plans to remain Prime Minister beyond the Bloc's October 28th deadline for support on the pension bill. More

Samidoun Issues Cease-and-Desist to Trudeau, Poilievre and LeBlanc

Samidoun, an anti-Israel advocacy group recently designated a terrorist entity by the Canadian government, has threatened to sue Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc. The group accuses them of defamation for labelling Samidoun as a terrorist organization and demands retractions and apologies. Samidoun's cease-and-desist letter, sent through their lawyer, challenges the government's claims, stating there is no proof of terrorist activity and that the group has no ties to listed terrorist organizations. If no retraction is made, the group may pursue legal action. More

The Pentagon Denies Policy Update Allowing Troops to Use Lethal Force During Election

The Pentagon refuted what they called ‘misinformation’ circulating on social media, which claimed US troops had been authorized to use lethal force against American citizens during the upcoming election. It’s their claim that rumours, spread by figures like Michael Flynn and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., misrepresented a recent Defense Department policy update, DoD Directive 5240.01. The Pentagon clarified that the directive does not allow troops to use force against civilians and was unrelated to the election. More

Tiny Thought: After reviewing the Directive, it appears to me that it does grant the DoD authority to allow troops to use lethal force. Considering it was passed just a few weeks ago, one could argue that it might be connected in some way to the upcoming election. Here is what it says in section 3.3:

Defense Intelligence Components may provide personnel to assist a Federal department or agency, including a Federal law enforcement agency, or a State or local law enforcement agency when lives are in danger, in response to a request for such assistance, in accordance with the following approval authorities: Section a, Paragraph c: Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury. It also includes all support to civilian law enforcement officials in situations where a confrontation between civilian law enforcement and civilian individuals or groups is reasonably anticipated. Such use of force must be in accordance with DoDD 5210.56, potentially as further restricted based on the specifics of the requested support.

Here’s the full Directive if you care to review it.

A Town in Saskatchewan Can't Find Anyone to Run for Mayor

The small town of Kyle, Saskatchewan—population 431—is facing a significant challenge ahead of its November municipal election: no candidates are running for mayor. Mayor George Williams, elected in November 2021, is retiring, and despite two rounds of nominations, no one has stepped forward for the position. Chief Administrative Officer Amber Dashney expressed concern but remains hopeful that a candidate will emerge. If no one runs by the election date on November 13, the council plans to appoint a deputy mayor and schedule a by-election to fill the mayoral and council positions. More

Florida AG Sues DOJ for Blocking Investigation of Trump Assassination Attempt

Florida is suing the US Department of Justice (DOJ) for blocking its independent investigation into the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed the lawsuit, arguing that the DOJ’s actions violate the 10th Amendment and threaten the state's ability to investigate state law violations. The DOJ cited federal law, which gives it primary jurisdiction over assassination attempts on major political figures. Moody claims this interpretation delays Florida’s investigation and violates the state's sovereignty. More

Turkey Strikes Iraq, Syria After Attack on Defence Company Near Ankara

Turkey’s Air Force has conducted airstrikes against Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria, claiming retaliation for an attack on a state-run defence company that resulted in five deaths and over 20 injuries. The Turkish Ministry of National Defence reported that 47 targets were hit, with Defense Minister Yasar Guler confirming strikes in both northern Iraq (29 targets) and northern Syria (18 targets). More

More Than 50 Percent of BC Businesses Say They Are Impacted by Rising Crime

A recent report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) reveals that over half of small businesses in British Columbia (57%) have been directly impacted by crime in the past year, marking a 10-point increase from the previous year. Nearly half of these businesses have altered their operations due to crime, and two-thirds have invested in enhanced security measures like cameras and window bars. Many business owners are hesitant to report crimes, with about 90% feeling they won't receive assistance from law enforcement after filing a report. More

Los Angeles Times Editor Resigns After Owner Blocked Plans to Endorse Harris

Mariel Garza, the leader of the Los Angeles Times editorial board, resigned in protest after the newspaper's owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, blocked a decision to endorse Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. Garza expressed her discontent, stating, "In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up." The Times has traditionally endorsed candidates in presidential elections since supporting Barack Obama in 2008. Garza emphasized that the board intended to support Harris, a fellow Californian and former US Senator, and found the lack of endorsement perplexing and potentially damaging. Soon-Shiong defended his decision, arguing for a non-partisan approach that allowed readers to make informed choices. More

Tesla Stock Soars for Best Day Since 2013 Following Q3 Earnings Report

Tesla's stock jumped nearly 22% on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations for adjusted earnings per share and gross margins. Revenue was $25.18 billion, slightly below forecasts but an increase from the previous quarter. Adjusted earnings per share reached $0.72, above the expected $0.60, with a gross margin of 19.8%. CEO Elon Musk projected 20%-30% volume growth next year and confirmed a more affordable electric vehicle is set for production in early 2025. Tesla delivered 462,890 vehicles in Q3, marking a 6.4% increase from the previous quarter and significantly boosting the company's market valuation. More

Artificial Intelligence Decodes Oinks and Grunts to Help Keep Pigs Happy

European scientists have developed an AI algorithm to interpret pig sounds, aiming to enhance animal welfare on farms. The tool can alert farmers to pigs' negative emotions by analyzing thousands of recorded sounds in various contexts, such as play and competition for food. Researchers found that pigs on free-range or organic farms produced fewer stress calls compared to those in conventional settings. The algorithm will allow farmers to use an app to understand their pigs' emotional states—short grunts indicate positive emotions, while long grunts and high-frequency squeals signal discomfort or stress. More

Implantable Device May Prevent Death from Opioid Overdose

Researchers from Washington University and Northwestern University have developed the Naloximeter, an implantable device that can detect opioid overdoses and automatically administer naloxone, a lifesaving medication. This device aims to address the urgent need for interventions amid the opioid epidemic, which claims over 70,000 lives annually in the US.

The Naloximeter monitors oxygen levels in the body and, upon detecting a drop indicative of an overdose, alerts the user and can deliver naloxone if the user does not respond within 30 seconds. In animal studies, the device successfully reversed overdose symptoms within minutes. Additionally, it sends an emergency alert to first responders to facilitate further medical support. More

UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway

UFC 308 is set to feature a featherweight title fight between champion Ilia Topuria and MMA legend Max Holloway. At 28, Topuria is undefeated and only seven fights into his UFC career, while 31-year-old Holloway has been a prominent figure in the UFC since 2012, facing a long list of elite opponents. Other notable fights include Whittaker vs Chimaev at middleweight and Ankalaev vs Rakic at heavyweight. The fights are in Abu Dhabi so the preliminary card begins at 10 AM EST, and the main card will start at 2 PM EST. More

Los Angeles District Attorney Seeks Parole for Menendez Brothers

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is seeking to alter the prison sentences of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of killing their parents in 1989. Gascón will ask the court to allow the brothers, who have been in prison for nearly 35 years, to be eligible for parole. The request follows a Netflix documentary highlighting the alleged abuse the brothers suffered at home, which has spurred public calls for their release. Gascón cited the brothers' rehabilitation and changing societal views on abuse victims as reasons for reconsidering their sentences. If approved, they could be released very soon. More

Messi Leads List of MLS MVP Finalists

Lionel Messi is among the finalists for Major League Soccer's (MLS) Landon Donovan MVP award, alongside Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez. Other nominees include Evander (Portland Timbers), Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew), and Christian Benteke (D.C. United). Despite missing games due to injuries and national team duties, Messi scored 20 goals and provided 16 assists in just 19 appearances for Miami. More

60-Year-Old Man Forgets the Last 39 Years of His Life Following Hit-and-Run — Imagine living in the 1980s and then suddenly being transported to the present day. Things like smartphones, self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, the internet or social media must seem like real-life science fiction, and everyone you used to know is now either gone or much older. An Italian man has been struggling to adjust to daily life following a hit-and-run accident that put him in a coma and ultimately erased 39 years’ worth of memories, including his own family.

‘Scariest’ Haunted House Leaves Visitors Stripped, Shaved — and Humiliated: ‘I’m in Total Shock’ — Visitors daring enough to sign a waiver can enter a haunted house with six themed rooms, each featuring actors and intense psychological scares. The experience involves everything from nudity to muscle stimulation and removal of personal items, as warned by the event's website. One participant, Gould, described his experience as being verbally abused, shocked, shaved, waxed, and stripped to his underwear, likening it to a horror film directed by Wes Craven mixed with BDSM elements.

It's National ‘Chucky the Notorious Killer Doll’ Day