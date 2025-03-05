Good morning, It’s Wednesday, March 5th. In today’s news, We examine the aftermath and reactions to Trump’s tariffs, Trudeua’s SNC-Lavalin scandal continues, Democratic Senators launch identical attack on Trump exposing blatant propoganda, Canada’s Cyber Security Agency warns of China’s ‘repeated’ attacks on all levels of government, and much more.

The Aftermath of Trump’s Tariffs: What’s Happening Now

Trudeau Accuses Trump of Using US Tariffs to Push for ‘Annexation’ of Canada

Trudeau calls Trump’s tariffs an “excuse” to cripple Canada’s economy and push for “annexation,” dismissing the fentanyl justification as bogus. With 25% counter-tariffs in place, Trudeau warns of further retaliatory measures while questioning Trump’s true intentions. US officials insist the goal is stopping fentanyl, not a trade war. More

1 Million Jobs at Risk From US Tariffs: Immigration Minister

Up to one million Canadian jobs are at risk due to Trump’s tariffs, warns Immigration Minister Marc Miller. With Canada’s economy heavily reliant on U.S. trade, industries facing 25% tariffs could see mass layoffs. A CIBC analysis predicts a 5% GDP drop if tariffs persist. The Bank of Canada cautions that unlike COVID-19, there won’t be a quick recovery. More

Most Canadian Provinces Remove US Alcohol From Stores in Response to Tariffs

Most Canadian provinces are pulling US liquor from store shelves in response to Trump’s tariffs. Ontario, Quebec, and several Atlantic provinces have already begun removal, while Alberta and Saskatchewan are considering their approach. More

Ford Planning Major Retaliation Against Trump Tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford vowed to retaliate against Trump’s tariffs by cutting electricity exports to US states and canceling $100 million worth of Starlink contracts. He also pledged to redirect $30 billion in procurement away from the U.S., prioritize Ontario-made goods, and expand trade with 51 countries with tariff-free agreements. Ford called for retailers to label Ontario-made products with a Canadian flag and threatened legislation to enforce "Buy Ontario First" policies. More

Quebec to Loan Companies up to $50 Million to Counter US Tariffs

Quebec Premier François Legault announced a $50 million liquidity loan program for local companies to help them survive and reduce their dependency on U.S. trade amid the new tariffs. The province will also offer low-interest loans to boost productivity and prioritize local businesses in public project tenders. More

Trump Says Canada’s Retaliatory Tariffs Will Be Met With Reciprocal Tariffs

President Donald Trump responded to Canada's retaliation against US tariffs by warning of reciprocal tariffs. Canada announced tariffs on $155 billion worth of US imports, with a first phase already in effect. Trump's administration is also reviewing trade practices to impose additional tariffs, particularly targeting Canada's sales tax and supply management system. More

US Commerce Secretary: Trump 'Probably' Announcing Some Tariff Relief for Canada and Mexico on Wednesday:

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested that the Trump administration could announce a pathway for tariff relief on Canadian and Mexican goods as soon as the next day. He mentioned that both countries had been in contact with President Trump, who is considering a middle-ground solution for tariff adjustments. Lutnick emphasized that while the tariffs wouldn’t be fully rolled back, relief could be offered to countries adhering to the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. More

Tiny Thought: A lot of this information seems reactionary, inflammatory, and even contradictory. In short, things are moving fast, and for now, it's pure chaos.

Convicted of Fraud, Rewarded with Billions: Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin Scandal Continues

The SNC-Lavalin affair remains one of the clearest examples of corruption under Justin Trudeau’s government. In 2018, Trudeau and his aides pressured then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, which was accused of bribing Libyan officials between 2001 and 2011. When Wilson-Raybould refused, she was demoted and forced out of the Liberal caucus. The Ethics Commissioner ruled that Trudeau violated conflict-of-interest laws, yet SNC-Lavalin—now rebranded as AtkinsRéalis—continued securing millions in taxpayer-funded contracts.

Since its fraud conviction, SNC-Lavalin has been awarded at least $80 million in federal contracts, covering engineering, maintenance, and environmental services. These include $5.7 million for site remediation, $2.8 million for contaminated site assessments, and $1.5 million for architectural consulting. Despite its criminal history, the company remains deeply embedded in federal infrastructure projects.

Now, Trudeau has announced a $3.9 billion investment into the Alto high-speed rail project, with SNC-Lavalin—under its new name, AtkinsRéalis—at the center of it. The government selected the Cadence consortium, which includes AtkinsRéalis, to develop, design, and eventually build the Toronto–Quebec City rail system.

This is not about infrastructure—it’s a massive taxpayer-funded bailout for a politically connected firm. Despite fraud convictions, ethics violations, and a history of corruption, SNC-Lavalin is once again being rewarded with seemingly endless amount of public funds. In Canada, corruption isn’t punished—it’s paid for. Source.

Who is Writing the Script? Senators’ Identical Attack on Trump Exposes Blatant Propaganda

Something is wrong when multiple U.S. senators release the exact same statement, word for word, as if they were actors in a state-sponsored broadcast. This is no longer just political messaging—it’s scripted propaganda, and it’s becoming painfully obvious.

The Democratic Party’s latest campaign, “Sh-- That Ain’t True,” saw prominent senators like Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren repeating identical lines condemning Donald Trump’s economic policies. This raises a critical question: Who is writing these scripts? The American people elect representatives, not mouthpieces. When multiple senators deliver the same statement, it’s clear they aren’t speaking for themselves. So who is speaking through them?

Are these talking points being crafted by intelligence agencies that have long manipulated public opinion under the guise of national security? Are corporate interest groups—the same ones that benefit from policies that crush the working class—dictating what these politicians say? Or is this simply a coordinated effort by Democratic strategists to ensure complete message control, reducing public discourse to nothing more than an echo chamber?

This kind of uniform messaging is a hallmark of controlled narratives, where repetition replaces truth. It’s no longer about presenting an argument—it’s about manufacturing one. By flooding the public with a single, unified voice, dissent is drowned out before it can even begin.

The American people deserve to know who is writing the script for the leaders who are supposed to be representing their interests. Because when elected officials are reduced to reading from a teleprompter, democracy itself is little more than a stage play—one where the audience is never told who the real director is.

Canada’s Cyber Security Agency Warns of China’s ‘Repeated’ Attacks on All Levels of Government

Canada’s cybersecurity agency has issued a warning about ongoing cyber espionage by the Chinese regime, describing it as the "greatest ongoing" threat to the country. The Chinese government has repeatedly targeted all levels of Canadian government, with over 20 documented attacks in recent years, aiming to access sensitive information on decision-making, regional affairs, and personal data. These cyber threats are sophisticated, persistent, and well-resourced, often going unnoticed as cyber actors blend into normal system traffic. The reliance on third-party vendors and service providers further exposes vulnerabilities. The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security urges stronger collaboration and information sharing to defend against these persistent threats. More

Elections Ontario Probing Video Highlighting Major Election Flaws

Elections Ontario is investigating after a whistleblower, using the YouTube account "MCGA," exposed vulnerabilities in the province's voting system. The anonymous individual filmed himself registering to vote using fake documents, including a TD bank statement with a fake name and address, across 13 electoral districts. The exposé highlighted the lack of photo ID enforcement in Ontario's electoral process, with Elections Ontario allowing various documents as proof of identity and address, such as bank statements, for voter registration. The whistleblower stopped short of voting, intending only to reveal the system's flaws. More

Zelenskyy Says White House Clash ‘Regrettable,’ Ready for Peace Talks - The Ukrainian president delivered his first public remarks since the Trump administration paused military aid on March 3. More

Trudeau Will Stay as Prime Minister for Transition, but the Timeline is Up to His Successor - Trudeau: “It should happen reasonably quickly, but there’s a lot of things to do in a transition like this, particularly at this complicated time in the world.” More

EU Chief Unveils €800 Billion Plan to ‘Rearm’ Europe - More

Arab Leaders Endorse $53 Billion Plan to Rebuild Gaza as Alternative to Trump Idea - The plan called on Palestinian representation to be unified under the PLO, which excludes Hamas. More

Senate Democrats Delay Bill Prohibiting Males From Playing in Women's Sports After Republicans Fail to Break Filibuster - More

How Long Will it Be Before Canadians See Higher Prices Due to Tariffs?

The impact of US and Canadian tariffs on prices will vary by product. Essentials like fruits, vegetables, and everyday retail goods could see price hikes within a week due to fast inventory turnover. Other consumer items, such as liquor and durable goods, may take longer, as businesses stocked up ahead of the tariffs. Large industrial equipment and goods with slower inventory cycles might not see increases for weeks or even months. While some businesses may absorb costs to stay competitive, heavily protected industries like telecom and airlines are expected to pass them directly to consumers. More

Survey: 33% of Canadian Businesses Can Survive Trade War Lasting More Than One Year - More

BlackRock Strikes Deal to Bring Ports on Both Sides of Panama Canal Under American Control - More

NASA and Nokia Launch First Mobile Network On The Moon

NASA and Nokia have deployed the first-ever 4G mobile network on the Moon as part of the IM-2 mission. The Lunar Surface Communication System (LSCS) will enable real-time data exchange for robotic rovers testing the network. While the initial deployment lasts only a few days, it serves as a proof-of-concept for future lunar communication infrastructure. The system is designed to support NASA’s Artemis program, which aims for a sustained lunar presence by the 2030s. However, concerns remain about potential interference with radio astronomy, prompting regulatory measures for future expansions. More

Wooly Mouse: Scientists Genetically Engineer Mice With Thick Hair Like the Extinct Woolly Mammoth - More

A Third of Children Worldwide Forecast to be Obese or Overweight by 2050 - More

Kyrie Irving Knee Injury Latest Blow, Makes Luka Doncic Trade Even Worse

Kyrie Irving’s season-ending ACL tear is a crushing blow to the Mavericks, all but guaranteeing they won’t return to the NBA Finals. Irving was their best player this season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, keeping Dallas afloat despite multiple injuries. His absence not only hurts the team now but also puts his 2025-26 season in jeopardy, as ACL recoveries are long and grueling—just ask Jamal Murray.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is thriving with the Lakers, leading them to a 10-2 record since the trade and forming a dominant duo with LeBron James. As Dallas struggles to hold onto a play-in spot, LA is surging up the standings, making the optics of the trade look even worse. More

Final 2025 Offseason Grades for All 30 MLB Teams - More

20 Most Anticipated Movies at SXSW 2025 - From Michael Bay's parkour documentary to a portrait of the Butthole Surfers — the wild, the crazy and the must-see films at this year's Austin-based film fest. More

Eagles Sign Saquon to 2-year Extension Reportedly Worth $41.2 Million - More

M&M's Will Let You Have a Sleepover at the Times Square Store in NYC

30 Los Angeles County Probation Officers Have Been Charged With Staging 'Gladiator Fights' at Juvenile Hall Involving Over 150 Kids

