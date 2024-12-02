Good morning, It’s Monday, December 2nd. In today’s news, NIH Chief of Health admits COVID vaccines were rushed, risky, and ineffective, Trump's pick to lead the FBI vows to bust up the 'Deep State,’ Trudeau’s immigration crisis gets worse as Canada braces for a wave of new migrants, UK Supreme Court is trying to define ‘a woman,' and much more.

NIH Insider Admits COVID Vaccines Were Rushed, Risky, and Ineffective

An NIH Chief’s admissions during an undercover operation call into question the ethics and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The NIH insider admitted, “I don’t even know if these vaccines stop you from getting COVID. They don’t,” while also highlighting safety risks for younger people. “For people that are 30 or under, it really increases your risk for heart conditions,” Cholan said, acknowledging his own hesitance to get the latest booster.

In a world where governments coerced millions into compliance through mandates, this admission feels like a betrayal. These vaccines were rushed through approvals, Cholan explained, bypassing the safeguards in place for other vaccines like those for measles. Why? “Pfizer and Moderna are just getting a bunch of money from it,” he said bluntly.

Entire nations pushed experimental vaccines under the guise of public safety while sidelining legitimate concerns. Cholan’s remarks confirm what many suspected: profits and politics, not science, dictated the pandemic response. When the dust settles, will anyone be held accountable for coercing millions into taking a product that now appears to have been based on shaky science and conflicting interests?

Kash Patel: Trump's Pick to Lead the FBI Vows to Bust up 'Deep State'

The appointment of Kash Patel as FBI Director under President-elect Donald Trump is set to bring significant changes to American law enforcement, with potential benefits for both the US and the world. Patel’s experience as a lawyer, investigator, and government official makes him a strong choice to tackle some of the country’s biggest challenges, including rising crime, human trafficking, and the need to restore public trust in federal agencies. His nomination reflects a broader goal of ensuring that institutions like the FBI serve the people with fairness and accountability.

This leadership change comes at an important moment. Crime rates, drug trafficking, and human exploitation have grown into serious problems, affecting not just the US but communities around the globe. Patel’s focus on breaking up criminal gangs and dismantling trafficking networks targets these issues at their source. His efforts to address transnational crime could have a far-reaching impact, improving safety at home while weakening the organizations that profit from harm and instability worldwide.

Another key part of Patel’s role will involve increasing government transparency. By pledging to release high-profile records, including those tied to controversial figures like Jeffrey Epstein and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, he has signalled his commitment to exposing corruption and holding powerful people accountable. This kind of openness is vital to restoring trust in institutions that many feel have strayed from their mission.

At the same time, Patel plans to reform the FBI itself. Decentralizing the agency, removing corrupt influences, and focusing on core law enforcement priorities could help rebuild the FBI’s reputation as an organization that protects citizens rather than getting caught up in politics. A more focused and transparent FBI would not only benefit the United States but also strengthen its ability to work with other countries to combat global crime and terrorism.

Patel’s nomination is about more than just one person or one agency. It’s part of a larger effort to make government more effective, more accountable, and more focused on solving real problems. While there are challenges ahead, the decision to bring Patel in as FBI Director shows a commitment to addressing those challenges head-on and creating a safer, more just society. This moment could mark an important step forward in restoring faith in American leadership and its ability to deliver meaningful change. Source

Open Border, Closed Eyes: Trudeau’s Immigration Crisis

With Donald Trump planning mass deportations and escalating border restrictions, Canada is bracing for a wave of migrants fleeing America. Former CBSA official Richard Huntley has sounded the alarm, warning that even a modest influx of 10,000 migrants could overwhelm Canada’s already strained immigration system. This assessment highlights the gaps in Canada’s border management, which has been plagued by incompetence and corruption.

Trudeau often brags about Canada’s role as a global leader in humanitarian efforts, but the reality is far less inspiring. The border security apparatus, including the RCMP and CBSA, lacks the tools and personnel to effectively patrol the world’s longest undefended border. Vast stretches remain largely unmonitored, leaving Canada vulnerable to unauthorized crossings. Smugglers and organized crime syndicates are exploiting these weaknesses, guiding desperate migrants across dangerous terrain where freezing temperatures and harsh conditions often turn deadly.

Canada’s asylum infrastructure is ill-equipped to handle the impending surge, and without swift reforms, the nation risks descending into chaos. Anything less than decisive action would represent not just poor governance but an intentional abandonment of responsibility. If Canada continues on its current path, the result will be more than just an overwhelmed system—it will be a humanitarian and security disaster that tarnishes the country’s reputation and endangers its future stability.

The UK Supreme Court Case Trying to Define ‘A Woman'

The UK Supreme Court is hearing a case that could redefine how "woman" is understood in law, with major implications for gender recognition, women’s rights, and anti-discrimination policies. The debate centers on whether a gender recognition certificate (GRC) allows a person to legally change their sex under the Equality Act. Critics argue this could undermine protections for women by including biological males in single-sex spaces and services.

The case has drawn attention to the controversial legacy of Isla Bryson, a transgender rapist who transitioned while awaiting trial and was initially sent to a women’s prison before being transferred after public outcry. Bryson’s mother publicly stated that biology, not appearance or self-identification, determines sex, echoing concerns from feminist campaigners.

This case has already influenced political policy, contributing to the downfall of Nicola Sturgeon’s proposed self-ID law in Scotland. While the Scottish government argues that GRCs provide significant legal rights, critics insist that sex is immutable and cannot be changed by law. The Supreme Court’s ruling, expected next year, could reshape legal and societal definitions of gender and sex. More

Four in Five Canadians Believe Political Corruption is Common in Canada and Don’t Trust the Government to Fix it

An Angus Reid survey reveals that 86% of Canadians believe backroom deals and bribery are commonplace in their province, while 81% think money laundering occurs regularly in Canada. Nearly half (49%) say political corruption is “extremely common” provincially, and 37% see it as a frequent issue in federal parliament.

Ontario reported the highest perceived corruption, with 91% of respondents saying it was prevalent, compared to 82% in Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Nationally, 79% of Canadians feel corruption has worsened in the past three years, and 63% express no trust in politicians to follow ethical standards.

Concerns about corruption extend to its impact on the cost of living, with 85% of Canadians saying it contributes to rising housing, food, and essential goods prices. Of those, 50% believe it plays a significant role, while 35% think it plays a minor one.

Confidence in government action is low: 80% of Canadians are not confident the federal government can fight corruption, with 78% feeling similarly about provincial governments and 68% about municipal governments. More

Negotiators Fail to Reach an Agreement on a Plastic Pollution Treaty. Talks to Resume Next Year - More

Syrian Military Launches Counterattacks Against Insurgents: Airstrikes on a major city were to push back insurgents who recently seized the country's largest city of Aleppo in a surprise offensive. More

Three Nights of Chaos: Why Georgia is Rioting Over its European Union Future - More

IDF hit over 12,500 Hezbollah terror sites in Lebanon: The figure is more than 10 times the number of Hezbollah terrorists killed during the 2006 Second Lebanon War. More

Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on BRICS Nations if They Try to Replace US Dollar - More

Legacy Canadian Media Collective Sues OpenAI for Using its Articles to Train ChatGPT

A coalition of major Canadian media outlets, including CBC, The Globe and Mail, and Postmedia, is suing OpenAI for allegedly using their articles without permission to train ChatGPT, claiming copyright infringement and unjust enrichment. They demand $20,000 per article plus damages and seek a permanent injunction against further violations.

The lawsuit, filed in Ontario, marks the first joint legal action by these media organizations against the AI company. Similar lawsuits have been launched in Canada and the US, with mixed outcomes. Experts suggest this case could push OpenAI toward licensing agreements with media outlets. More

Energy Association Predicts Highest Oil and Gas Drilling Since 2015 Despite Emissions Cap - More

Only 15% of Canadians Plan to Buy an EV as Their Next Vehicle - More

America’s First 24-Hour Stock Exchange Gets Operational Approval - More

Study: Hormone Therapy Affects the Metabolic Health of Transgender Individuals

Research from Karolinska Institutet shows that long-term sex hormone treatment in transgender individuals significantly impacts body composition and metabolic health, particularly in transgender men. Over six years, transgender men on testosterone saw a 21% increase in muscle volume but a 70% rise in abdominal fat. They also experienced higher levels of liver fat and elevated LDL cholesterol, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, these individuals showed higher blood pressure and vascular stiffness. In contrast, transgender women on estrogen had a 7% decrease in muscle volume and a significant increase in total fat but gained less abdominal fat. Both groups experienced substantial changes in metabolic risk factors, which are the direct cause of a wide range of chronic and life-threatening diseases, prompting a broader discussion that extends beyond the political debate surrounding transgender issues to address overall health concerns. More

I Dreamt I Was Naked at Work. What Your Dreams Are Trying to Tell You - More

James Van Der Beek Sells Past TV Merch to Help Families with 'the Financial Burden of Cancer’

James Van Der Beek is raising funds for families impacted by the financial burden of cancer by selling limited edition merchandise to mark the 25th anniversary of Varsity Blues. The actor, who has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, is offering autographed replica jerseys from his character, "Mox" Moxon, with all net proceeds going to cancer-related causes. Van Der Beek also expressed gratitude for the support he has received during his cancer journey and will participate in The Real Full Monty, a fundraising event for cancer awareness, alongside other male celebrities. More

Auston Matthews Picks up Two Assists in His Return to the Lineup as Maple Leafs Beat Lightning 5-3 - More

Colorado State Women's Volleyball Coach Praises Team After Win Over Squad with Trans Player - More

On This Day in 1804, General Napoleon Bonaparte was Crowned Emperor of the French at the Notre Dame de Paris in a ceremony officiated by Pope Pius VII. The ceremony marked the transition of France from a republic to an empire, consolidating Napoleon's power and establishing his imperial rule.