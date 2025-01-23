Good morning, It’s Thursday, January 23rd. In today’s news, Freeland erases WEF connections after launching her Liberal leadership campaign, Poilievre vows to significantly reduce the size of government and bureaucracy, Poilievre criticizes focus on gender over Canada’s crisis, Trump pardons founder of ‘darknet’ website Silk Road—Ross Ulbricht, and much more.

Freeland Erases WEF Connections While Launching Leadership Campaign

Chrystia Freeland’s quiet scrubbing of her ties to the World Economic Forum (WEF) days before announcing her Liberal leadership bid raises critical questions about her transparency and intentions. Freeland, who served as Trudeau’s deputy prime minister and finance minister for nine years, was a WEF Board of Trustees member since 2019. Yet, her sudden departure from the role, coupled with the removal of her profile from the WEF website, went unannounced by both Freeland and the WEF.

This maneuver comes on the heels of the Trudeau government’s nearly $3 million in taxpayer-funded payments to the WEF during Freeland’s tenure. The 2020-2021 Public Accounts of Canada revealed these payments came from the Department of Environment and the Department of Foreign Affairs. The largest, $1.14 million, was allocated under the guise of international development assistance. The WEF has since faced criticism for its outsized influence over pandemic mandates and global policy initiatives, leaving many Canadians questioning their government’s priorities.

Freeland’s actions go beyond merely stepping down from the WEF. Her Instagram account has been wiped clean of past posts, now displaying only content related to her leadership campaign. In a recent campaign video, Freeland framed herself as the leader Canada needs to confront Donald Trump and his “billionaire buddies.” She portrayed her departure from Trudeau’s cabinet as a principled stand, but the timing of her distancing from the WEF suggests a more calculated strategy.

Freeland’s attempt to rebrand herself as a grassroots champion while erasing ties to a globalist institution raises red flags. Canadians deserve leaders who are forthright about their affiliations and consistent in their values—not politicians who conveniently rewrite their past to fit the political winds. Source.

Poilievre Vows to Significantly Reduce the Size of Government and Bureaucracy

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre outlined plans to slash Canada’s public sector, blaming Justin Trudeau’s government for adding 110,000 public servants, leading to a 73% increase in the cost of the federal bureaucracy and contributing to deficits and tax hikes. Poilievre noted that while Canada’s population grew by only 14.7%, the number of federal public servants rose by 42%. He emphasized cutting bureaucracy and implementing stricter oversight to ensure work is completed effectively, regardless of work-from-home arrangements.

Poilievre criticized Liberal leadership candidates, calling them “just like Justin,” and dismissed Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney as too weak to handle key issues like trade tariffs. He argued that Canada’s current policies benefit Donald Trump by driving companies to the US.

On Trump’s tariff threats, Poilievre said Parliament should reconvene to address the issue collectively. He proposed boosting Canada’s energy production to help reduce global coal dependency and transferring approval decisions for green projects to provinces to accelerate initiatives like hydroelectricity.

“Strange Priorities”: Poilievre Criticizes Focus on Gender Over Canada’s Crisis

In a recent interview with CP24, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was asked whether he would adopt a policy similar to Donald Trump’s executive order recognizing only two genders. His response was blunt: “I’m not aware of any other genders than men and women. If you have another list, you’re welcome to provide it.” While the reporter pressed further, bringing up gender-neutral passports and advocacy groups, Poilievre pivoted to what he saw as more pressing issues.

“I just saw your segment on homeless encampments popping up all over Toronto,” he said. “We’ve got 25% of our population in poverty, housing costs have doubled, and crime is rampaging through our streets. I just find it a strange priority to spend time talking about this.” Poilievre made it clear that his focus would be on addressing the economic struggles Canadians face, not on identity politics.

Poilievre’s remarks highlight a sharp contrast between his priorities and those of the Trudeau government. While activists and Liberal politicians debate issues like gender labels on passports, Poilievre frames these discussions as distractions from the real challenges facing Canadians. He emphasized his commitment to restoring Canada’s promise: making life more affordable, ensuring safe neighbourhoods, and helping hardworking people build a better future.

For Canadians frustrated by skyrocketing costs, rising crime, and government inaction, Poilievre’s message may resonate. Whether this focus on bread-and-butter issues translates into political success remains to be seen. Source.

Trump Pardons Ross Ulbricht, Founder of ‘Darknet’ Website Silk Road

Former President Donald Trump pardoned Ross Ulbricht, founder of the Silk Road, calling his life sentence “ridiculous” and accusing prosecutors of government overreach. Trump revealed he had promised Ulbricht’s mother to help and granted a full pardon during his first days in office, winning praise from libertarian activists who had long advocated for his release.

Ulbricht was sentenced in 2015 to two life terms plus 40 years without parole for operating the Silk Road, a darknet marketplace that facilitated over $200 million in illegal transactions. Prosecutors claimed he ran the platform and solicited murder-for-hire, though no violence was proven. Critics argued his sentence was excessively harsh and symbolic, sparking widespread debate about privacy, law enforcement, and justice. More

Historic $83 Million Cocaine Bust in Toronto Tied to Mexican Cartel

Toronto police announced a record seizure of $83 million worth of cocaine (835 kg), linked to Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The bust, part of "Project Castillo," involved multiple agencies and led to six arrests, including two Mexican nationals. Three additional suspects remain at large.

The cocaine originated in Mexico, passed through the US, and entered Canada via an 18-wheeler. The operation has caused street drug prices in Canada to rise by 20%. This seizure comes amid increased federal efforts to combat cross-border drug trafficking, including a $1.3 billion investment in border security and intelligence. More

PowerSchool Hacker Stole Data of 62 Million Students in US and Canada

PowerSchool, an education tech provider, suffered a major cyberattack, exposing data of 62.4 million students and 9.5 million teachers from 6,505 school districts in the US, Canada, and other countries. Hackers used stolen credentials to access and exfiltrate sensitive information from PowerSIS databases, including Social Security Numbers, medical data, and grades for a subset of individuals.

PowerSchool paid a ransom to prevent the stolen data from being leaked and is offering two years of free identity protection and credit monitoring to affected individuals. However, the company has not disclosed precise details about the breach’s scope, frustrating stakeholders. More

Beam Me to the Stars: Scientists Propose Wild New Interstellar Travel Tech

Researchers have proposed a new propulsion method using relativistic electron beams—streams of electrons moving near the speed of light—to enable interstellar missions within a human lifetime. By leveraging "relativistic pinch," a phenomenon where space plasma helps focus the electron beam, spacecraft could achieve speeds of up to 10% of light, reaching Alpha Centauri in just 40 years. This innovative approach offers advantages over traditional laser-based propulsion, such as greater range, lower power requirements, and the ability to propel heavier spacecraft. While still theoretical, this method could revolutionize space exploration and interstellar travel. More

While this propulsion method shows promise, mastering gravity control will be essential to truly push the boundaries of interstellar travel.

Baseball Hall of Fame Adds 3 New Members to Class of 2025

Ichiro Suzuki, Billy Wagner, and CC Sabathia were announced as the newest inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Joining them are Dave Parker and the late Richie Allen, previously elected by the Classic Era committee.

Ichiro, a former Seattle Mariner, earned a near-perfect 99.7% vote in his first year of eligibility. Known for his remarkable hitting and fielding, he tallied over 3,000 MLB hits after a successful career in Japan. CC Sabathia, also a first-ballot inductee, recorded 251 wins and 3,093 strikeouts over his 19-year career, highlighted by a 2009 World Series win with the Yankees. Billy Wagner, one of MLB’s top relief pitchers with 422 saves, secured his spot in his final year of eligibility. More

Runner Sets Guinness World Record for the Fastest Ice Marathon Dressed as a Polar Bear at 4 hours and 58 Minutes in Negative 10-degree Weather

On This Day in 2020, China Locks Down the City of Wuhan and its 9 million people, which would mark the beginning of a multi-year pandemic filled with crisis, corruption, and economic collapse.