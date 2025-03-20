Good morning, It’s Thursday, March 20th. In today’s news, China executes four Canadians as the Liberal government responds with spineless diplomacy, Trudeau is set to collect $8.4 million in taxpayer-funded pensions, Newly released JFK files confirm the CIA’s darkest operations, Carney to recuse himself from green energy talks but won’t disclose financial details, and much more.

China Executes Four Canadians—Liberal Government Responds With Spineless Diplomacy

China executed four Canadians this year, and the Liberal government responded with nothing but weak rhetoric. Global Affairs Canada says it “strongly condemns” the executions, but what does that actually accomplish? China, the world’s leading executioner, doesn’t even bother reporting its execution numbers, yet Ottawa still clings to the fantasy that diplomatic “engagement” will make a difference.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly refused to give further details on the executed Canadians, citing “privacy concerns,” which conveniently prevents any public scrutiny. Instead of real action, she offered the usual empty promise to “continue to engage” and “ask for leniency” for other Canadians facing death row. The reality? China doesn’t care about Canada’s pleas—it does what it wants, knowing there will be no consequences.

Conservative MP Michael Chong called the executions an unmistakable sign that Beijing has no interest in improving relations. He pointed to China’s history of politically motivated prosecutions, including Robert Schellenberg, a Canadian convicted of drug smuggling. His original 15-year sentence was suddenly upgraded to the death penalty in 2019—right after Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition request. China’s legal system isn’t about justice; it’s about sending political messages.

This isn’t the first time Beijing has taken Canadians hostage. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were thrown into Chinese prisons for over 1,000 days in retaliation for Meng’s arrest. They were only released after Meng was allowed to return to China. Yet the Liberal government refuses to acknowledge the pattern: China punishes Canada whenever it sees fit, and Ottawa’s response is always the same—empty words and no action.

To make matters worse, Canada’s relations with China continue to deteriorate. Ottawa slapped tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminium last fall, and Beijing retaliated by hitting Canada’s agriculture and seafood sectors earlier this month. Now, with these executions, China has sent a chilling message: it has no respect for Canada, its citizens, or its so-called diplomacy.

But what is Carney’s government doing? Still pretending engagement will work. Still begging for clemency from a regime that sees Canada as weak and spineless. This is what happens when a country refuses to stand up for itself—its citizens pay the price.

Trudeau's $8.4 Million Pension: A Call for Accountability in Political Compensation

Justin Trudeau is set to collect $8.4 million in taxpayer-funded pensions, despite his tenure being marked by soaring deficits, declining affordability, and economic stagnation. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has rightly called for an end to the second pension for prime ministers, arguing that taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for lifelong payouts to politicians who fail to improve the country.​

The numbers are staggering. Trudeau’s MP pension alone will total $6.5 million if he lives to 90, beginning at $141,000 per year when he turns 55. His second pension, a special prime ministerial allowance, kicks in at $73,000 per year at 67, adding another $1.9 million to his lifetime earnings. All this on top of the annual salary he has been collecting since 2015.

Calculating his earnings over his tenure, from 2015 to 2025, Trudeau will have amassed approximately $3,500,000 in salary alone.​

But here’s the real question: What has he done to deserve it?

There are zero performance metrics tied to these pensions. Shouldn’t politicians be held to key performance indicators (KPIs) like anyone else collecting a paycheck? Did crime decrease under their leadership? Did per capita GDP keep pace with the cost of living? Did they balance budgets or recklessly burden future generations with debt?​

Public service should be about serving the people, not raiding the treasury. No MP or prime minister should receive a guaranteed pension unless they can quantifiably prove they improved the lives of Canadians. If the average taxpayer has to save for their own retirement while navigating inflation, housing crises, and economic uncertainty, why should politicians get golden parachutes for failure?​

It’s time to introduce accountability-based pensions—if you don’t deliver results, you don’t get rewarded. Anything less is a disservice to the citizens they are meant to serve.​ Source.

Newly Released JFK Files Confirm CIA’s Darkest Operations

For decades, the assassination of John F. Kennedy has been surrounded by controversy and classified government documents. Now, newly released JFK files shed light on Cold War-era covert operations, intelligence overreach, and possible connections to Kennedy’s death.

One of the most shocking revelations is a 1961 memo from Arthur Schlesinger Jr. to President Kennedy warning that the CIA had become a "state within a state." The memo describes an intelligence agency conducting unauthorized military operations, covert coups, and regime change efforts. Schlesinger proposed dismantling its operational arm, splitting it into intelligence-gathering and foreign policy agencies. Kennedy received this memo in June 1961. By November 1963, he was dead. Did his intent to curb the CIA play a role in his assassination?

Another chilling document details a 1994 letter sent to then-Senator Joe Biden, calling him a "traitor" and signed "John F. Kennedy Jr." The FBI classified the sender as "UNSUB" (unknown subject), raising questions about whether this was a mere hoax or something more ominous.

Perhaps even more alarming is newly declassified evidence exposing the CIA’s involvement in biological sabotage as part of Operation Mongoose—a covert plan to undermine Fidel Castro. The files confirm that U.S. intelligence officials explored the use of biological agents to trigger crop failures, crippling Cuba’s food supply without direct attribution. Officials even discussed disguising these attacks as natural disasters or acts of internal sabotage.

These revelations remind us that much of what was once dismissed as "conspiracy theory" has often turned out to be conspiracy fact. The newly released JFK files don’t just expose historical events—they force us to reconsider how intelligence agencies shape both foreign and domestic affairs. As more documents emerge, the full truth behind Kennedy’s assassination and the Cold War’s darkest operations may finally come to light.

Carney to Recuse Himself from Green Energy Talks, but Still Won’t Disclose Financial Details

One day after cussing out a reporter for asking about his conflicts of interest, Mark Carney has acknowledged that he would need to recuse himself from discussions related to the carbon tax and green energy due to potential conflicts of interest. However, despite this commitment, he has still not yet disclosed the specific details of his financial interests or what he has placed into a blind trust.

Critics, including Conservative MP Michael Barrett, have called for Carney to be transparent now, rather than waiting until after the election, suggesting that his reluctance to disclose raises concerns about his transparency and accountability. More

Study Reviews Impact of Canada’s Mass Media on Normalizing Gender Transitions for Youth

Canada’s mainstream media is actively promoting gender transitions as “life-saving care,” ignoring evidence of serious harm to young people, according to a report from the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. The report, authored by Mia Hughes, exposes how media outlets uncritically echo trans activist rhetoric while suppressing concerns about irreversible medical interventions.

Hughes highlights severe health risks, including loss of fertility, bone density issues, and long-term regret—facts largely ignored by journalists who refuse to challenge the activist narrative. Studies debunking the “transition or suicide” claim are dismissed, while flawed research supporting it is amplified.

By pushing one-sided coverage, the media is misleading families into believing medical transition is safe and necessary. Hughes calls on journalists to investigate the harms being inflicted on youth rather than acting as mouthpieces for ideological activists. More

Zelenskyy Agrees to Limited Russia–Ukraine Cease-Fire in Call With Trump - A day after Putin consented to a partial cease-fire on energy infrastructure, Zelenskyy told Trump that he also agreed to this proposal. More

On Canadian Election Outcome, Trump Says He Prefers to Deal With a Liberal PM Over Conservative - More

European Union to Exclude US, UK and Turkey From €150 Billion Rearmament Fund - More

Protests Erupt in Turkey After Erdogan Has Political Rival Arrested - More

Trump to Sign Order to Eliminate Department of Education - The president had promised on the campaign trail to get rid of the agency and place education back with states. More

US to Implement Reciprocal Tariffs on Canada Starting April 2—Offering Room for Negotiation

The US is set to introduce specific tariffs on Canada starting April 2, with the option for Canada to avoid them by reducing its own tariffs or addressing US concerns, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Each country will receive its own tariff rate, depending on trade practices, and could face either high or low levies. The US administration plans to implement reciprocal tariffs, meaning any tariffs Canada applies to the US will be matched. Some countries, including Canada, have already offered to negotiate tariff reductions ahead of the deadline. Meanwhile, President Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminium, with further potential increases depending on negotiations. More

The EU's New Charges Against Google Could Lead to at Least $35 Billion in Fines - Regulators also ordered Apple to provide greater compatibility with competing smartwatches and headphones. More

Federal Government Promises $2.55 Billion in Low-Cost Loans to Build Toronto Rental Homes - More

Greenpeace Ordered to Pay More than $660 Million for Defaming Texas-Based Oil Company - More

What’s Next for Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore Now That They’re Back on Earth?

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore face weeks of recovery after their return from space, including physical therapy to regain strength and adjust to Earth's gravity. The astronauts, who spent 286 days aboard the International Space Station, will undergo a 45-day reconditioning program. Their bodies are likely to have experienced muscle wasting, bone-density loss, weakened cardiovascular systems, and changes to vision and circulation during their time in space. Once recovered, they will be treated to a White House visit, as President Trump has planned to honor their achievement. More

Chinese Scientists Reveal that the Moon’s Far Side Was a Massive Magma Ocean - More

Dark Energy Experiment Challenges Einstein's Theory of Universe - More

‘47 Ronin’ Director Faces Charges for Stealing $11 Million from Netflix

Carl Erik Rinsch, director of the 2013 film 47 Ronin, has been indicted for defrauding Netflix of $11 million. Authorities allege that Rinsch misappropriated funds meant to complete his sci-fi series White Horse. After receiving $44 million from Netflix between 2018 and 2019, Rinsch requested an additional $11 million in 2020. Instead of using the money for the project, he transferred it to personal accounts and invested in securities and cryptocurrency, using the profits for personal expenses, luxury goods, and vehicles, including five Rolls-Royces and a Ferrari. Rinsch faces multiple charges, including wire fraud and money laundering. More

BKFC Unveils Ice Wars, New On-Ice league for 'Legal, Sanctioned and Regulated Hockey Fights' - More

President Donald Trump to Pause $175 Million to University of Pennsylvania Over Transgender Athletes - More

Crosby Passes Gretzky for Most Points with One Franchise with 1670 Points - More

New Zealand 15-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Person to Run a Four-Minute Mile

The World’s Smallest International Bridge—El Marco—Is Only 19 Feet Long Connecting Spain and Portugal

On This Day in 1815, Napoléon Bonaparte made a dramatic return to Paris after escaping exile on the island of Elba. His arrival marked the start of the infamous "Hundred Days," a period during which he reclaimed control of France, reassembled his army, and sought to restore his empire. This bold return led to a series of military confrontations, culminating in his final defeat at the Battle of Waterloo later that year.