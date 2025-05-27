Good morning, It’s Tuesday, May 27th. In today’s news, Carney cancels questions and disarms MPs in Canada’s new technocracy, The Liberals say the Carbon Tax is ‘absolutely gone,’ but refuse to strike the legislation, Canada’s youth jobs crisis and how government policy sold out an entire generation, Harvard Medical School manager admits to stealing and selling organs on the black market, and much more.

Carney Cancels Questions and Disarms MPs: Welcome to Canada’s New Technocracy

Mark Carney hasn’t even warmed the seat in Parliament, and already two clear signals have emerged: under his leadership, accountability is out—and control is in.

First, Carney will be abandoning a transparency tradition started by his predecessor. Justin Trudeau, despite all his flaws, at least committed to appearing every Wednesday for question period to face inquiries from all MPs—not just party leaders. It was a symbolic gesture toward democratic accountability. Carney, however, won’t continue it. The public won’t get weekly, direct answers from the man leading the country. The door to open scrutiny is closing fast.

Now we learn Liberal MPs have voted against adopting the Reform Act—a piece of legislation specifically designed to empower elected members of Parliament to hold their leaders to account. Had they supported it, caucus would have the authority to remove a prime minister if the situation warranted it—something many wished they had the power to do during Trudeau’s final year, as public support collapsed and MPs watched helplessly. But instead of learning from that debacle, the Liberal caucus has voluntarily disarmed itself.

Let’s be clear: this is not democratic renewal—it’s consolidation of power.

Carney’s defenders say there’s no need for such measures because he “turned the party’s fortunes around.” But that’s the logic of a cult, not a democracy. Accountability mechanisms aren’t for when things are going well—they’re for when they’re not. And no leader should ever be above them.

This is the elite banker’s model of governance: centralized control, minimal oversight, and lots of promises about “fiscal discipline” and “urgency” delivered in scripted soundbites while Parliament is hollowed out from the inside.

The message to Canadians is unmistakable: you will get a streamlined, top-down government run by technocrats. Don’t ask questions. Don’t expect transparency. Don’t expect your elected MP to have the power to challenge the throne.

Mark Carney may speak the language of stability and competence, but he governs like someone who wants insulation, not accountability.

If the Carbon Tax is ‘Absolutely gone,’ Why Won’t the Liberals Strike the Legislation?

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon says the consumer carbon tax is “absolutely gone for good.” But when asked if the Liberals plan to repeal the legislation that created it, he admitted—there’s no plan to do so.

Instead, MacKinnon brushed it off, saying Canada has plenty of laws on the books that are “ignored” or “forgotten,” and claimed this one will be treated the same. But if the carbon tax is really gone, why not strike it from the books? Why leave it there?

One possible reason: the Liberals may want to keep the legislative framework in place so they can quietly pivot to new forms of carbon taxation—like a stricter industrial tax or a carbon border tariff—without going back to Parliament for fresh legislation. Sound familiar? It should. Both of these are policy promises Mark Carney has made to Canadians.

Carney zeroed out the fuel charge on day one, and inflation dropped almost immediately—but before the applause even died down, he promised to increase the industrial carbon tax and slap a carbon tariff on imports through a border adjustment. By keeping the old law alive, the Liberals may be preparing to swap one carbon tax for another without giving Canadians a chance to fight back.

If the carbon tax is truly dead, kill the law. The fact that they haven’t might tell us all we need to know.

Canada’s Youth Jobs Crisis: How Government Policy Sold Out an Entire Generation

The worst summer jobs market in 20 years is here—and it’s hitting young Canadians like a freight train. With job postings down 22% from last year and a recession on the horizon, the country’s youth are being boxed out of the economy while being told to tighten their belts and keep quiet.

New data from Indeed shows steep declines in summer roles traditionally filled by young people—painters, lifeguards, camp staff, and customer service jobs are all disappearing. Yet the government keeps boasting about job growth, which, upon closer inspection, is entirely driven by public sector expansion. In February, while the private sector shed 16,400 jobs, the public sector added 18,800. That’s not recovery—it’s bloated bureaucracy.

Young Canadians are bearing the brunt of this economic failure. Nearly 1 in 4 unemployed Canadians is under the age of 25. Last summer, youth unemployment sat at a staggering 14.2%—more than double the national rate. Simultaneously, they’re priced out of the housing market, with 89% of those under 34 saying homeownership is now only for the rich.

One of the key culprits behind this youth jobs crisis? The Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program. While other immigration streams have been tightened, TFW admissions have quietly ballooned. In 2024, Canada approved over 191,000 TFWs—more than double the 2018 intake. These workers are overwhelmingly concentrated in sectors that once provided summer and entry-level jobs to Canadians: retail, hospitality, and food services.

From 2016 to 2023, the number of TFWs in restaurants rose by 634%, and by 456% in retail. These are not abstract statistics—they are direct hits to the job prospects of Canadian youth. Even former Bank of Canada Governor David Dodge warned the country was propping up “low-productivity businesses” with cheap imported labour at the expense of young workers.

Unsurprisingly, this betrayal is shifting the political landscape. In the last federal election, voters under 35 broke hard for the Conservatives. MP Jamil Jivani is now spearheading a petition to scrap the TFW program entirely, arguing that it has undercut the job market for Canadian youth.

Canada’s economic elite and political class created this crisis. If they want to restore hope for the next generation, they need to stop outsourcing opportunity and start putting Canadian youth first. Source.

Harvard Medical School Manager Admits to Stealing and Selling Organs on the Black Market

Cedric Lodge, a former Harvard Medical School morgue manager, shockingly admitted to stealing and selling donated human body parts—organs, brains, skin, and even dissected heads—taken without any permission from cadavers used for medical research. Between 2018 and 2020, he secretly removed these remains before proper disposal and, along with his wife, sold and shipped them across state lines. Facing up to 10 years in prison, Lodge’s actions have left families devastated and stunned. The FBI and other agencies led the investigation, with several related suspects already sentenced for their roles in this disturbing scheme. More

Nearly 50 Fans Injured After Man Drives Car Into Crowd at Liverpool Premier League Parade

Nearly 50 Liverpool soccer fans were injured when a 53-year-old man drove a car into a crowd during the club’s Premier League title parade in Liverpool, England. Police arrested the driver shortly after the incident. Authorities are treating it as an “isolated incident” and have stated they are not investigating it as terrorism because there is currently no evidence linking the driver or the crash to any terrorist motives or groups. Emergency services treated dozens of people, including some with serious injuries, and an air ambulance was deployed. The parade, attended by about 1 million fans, celebrated Liverpool’s first Premier League title since 2019-2020. The club and its owners expressed support for those affected. More

Germany Confirms Ukraine Is Free to Use Long-Range Weapons Against Russia - The Kremlin warned that such a move could sabotage fragile peace negotiations. More

Gadhafi’s ‘Missing Billions’ Stashed in US and Southern Africa, Officials Say - More

Trucking Industry Supports US Government’s Effort to Reinstate English Proficiency Checks - Lax licensing rules are allowing underqulified and unsafe foreign truckers to legally work America’s highways, industry insiders say. More

Israel Issues Travel Warning for Canada Amid Heightened Threat Concerns - More

US and EU Agree To 'Fast Track' Negotiations After Trump Pauses Tariffs - More

Jobs and Economy Return as Canadians’ Top Concern—Overtaking Trump and the US

A new poll from Nanos Research shows that Canadians now view jobs and the economy as their top concern for the first time since February, surpassing worries about US President Donald Trump and Canada-US relations. In mid-May, 20% of respondents cited jobs and the economy as their main issue, compared to 19.3% for US-related concerns, which had dominated since January following Trump’s inauguration and trade disputes. Health care and inflation also gained attention, while concerns about Trump and the US have been declining in recent weeks. This shift follows the April federal election and easing tensions over tariffs. Historically, jobs and the economy have frequently topped Canadian concerns over the past decade, except during major crises like the pandemic. More

Via Rail Workers Give Unifor Strike Mandate, Could Take Action as Soon as June 22nd - More

Hacker Steals $223 Million From Crypto Platform Cetus - The company announced a $5 million bounty on the culprit. More

Japanese Scientists Create Artificial Blood That Works for All Blood Types

Japanese scientists have created a universal artificial blood that works for all blood types and can be stored at room temperature for over a year. Made from lab-grown red cells and platelets in synthetic bubbles, it mimics real blood’s functions and could revolutionize emergency care, especially in disaster zones, remote areas, and on the battlefield. Clinical trials are underway, with hopes it becomes a lifesaving staple in hospitals and emergency kits worldwide. More

New Fossil Evidence Places Early Humans in Eurasia 2 Million Years Ago - More

USA Wins IIHF World Championship for First Time in More Than 90 Years

For the first time since 1933, the US men’s hockey team has won the IIHF World Championship, defeating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime in Stockholm. Tage Thompson scored the game-winner, and goalie Jeremy Swayman recorded a shutout. The victory ended a 91-year gold medal drought and was marked by an emotional tribute to late former player Johnny Gaudreau. The win comes just ahead of NHL players returning to the Olympics in 2026. More

Aaron Rodgers Hints at Signing with the Steelers - More

WNBA’s Biggest Star Caitlin Clark to Miss at Least 2 Weeks With Quad Strain - More

'Duck Dynasty' Star and Founding Father Phil Robertson Dies at 79 - More

The Earth’s Core Is Leaking Gold—And Scientists Just Found A Lot of it in Hawaii

Researchers Find ‘Compelling Evidence’ of Possible Noah’s Ark in Turkey After Soil Tests Reveal Organic Material

On This Day in 1692, William Phips, Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, authorized a special Court of Oyer and Terminer ("to hear and determine") to oversee the infamous Salem witch trials.