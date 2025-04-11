Good morning, It’s Friday, April 11th. In today’s news, China’s web of influence is exposed as the Liberal Party sells out Canada’s sovereignty, Twelve MPs back "Vote Palestine" platform as the Liberal Party embraces an anti-Israel agenda, The RCMP seize million-dollar fentanyl production labs in BC, A former Facebook director claims Meta betrayed US security to aid the Chinese Communist Party, and much more.

China’s Web of Influence: How the Liberal Party Sold Out Canada’s Sovereignty

China’s infiltration into Canada’s political landscape, particularly within the Liberal Party, is not just a matter of influence—it’s a full-scale operation. The latest investigation by diaspora researchers has laid bare the extensive ties between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and key figures in Canada, with British Columbia serving as a focal point. At the centre of this web is Senator Yuen Pau Woo, a man hand-picked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016. Woo has played a crucial role in facilitating Chinese state-linked entities' access to Canadian political, business, and media institutions.

These entities, often connected to Beijing's United Front Work Department, have been instrumental in promoting Chinese-Canadian candidates during federal elections. This covert influence strategy came to light through a secret recording from 2020, where Woo himself assured United Front figures that he would protect them from public scrutiny. Despite Woo’s denial of any wrongdoing, the ties remain undeniable. His involvement with groups like the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada and the CCP-affiliated think tanks raises serious questions about his allegiance to Beijing's interests, particularly as he helped broker deals with Chinese state-owned conglomerates.

The map of connections unveiled by the researchers highlights the deep entanglement of Chinese influence across multiple Canadian levels—government, media, and business. Key figures, including former BC Premier Christy Clark, ex-minister Teresa Wat, and others closely tied to the CCP’s agenda, are all linked to this network. The impact of this infiltration is most evident in the 2021 federal election, where the rise of candidates like Parm Bains, backed by CCP-aligned media, helped unseat Conservative MPs like Kenny Chiu.

The revelations do not stop there. Woo’s actions, including his cozy relationship with the China Poly Group (linked to China’s military) and his role in promoting the Belt and Road Initiative through BC’s government, showcase how deeply embedded Chinese interests are within Canada’s political fabric. Furthermore, figures like Ding Guo, a media mogul and CCP operative, have been central in influencing Chinese-Canadian voters, with the full support of the Liberal Party’s outreach efforts to the Chinese community.

What’s even more disturbing is the fact that the Chinese Communist Party, through its United Front operations, has been using Canadian politicians like Woo to push its foreign agenda. These operations have led to a growing concern about Canada’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens, as Chinese operatives, backed by Canadian political figures, seek to manipulate Canadian communities for Beijing’s benefit.

This isn’t just about a few individuals with questionable connections; this is a systemic problem where the Liberal Party, under Trudeau and now Carney’s leadership, has been systematically opening doors to China’s influence. The growing evidence paints a grim picture of how the CCP has managed to infiltrate Canada at the highest levels, with disastrous implications for our democracy and security. Detailed Influence Map

Liberal Party Adopts Anti-Israel Agenda with 12 MPs Endorsing "Vote Palestine" Platform

An anti-Israel agenda has found its way into Canada’s federal election, spearheaded by the "Vote Palestine" platform, which has gained support from a coalition of Islamist groups, socialist activists, unions, and university organizations. This platform pushes for policies such as a two-way arms embargo on Israel, recognizing Palestine as a state, and funding relief efforts in Gaza, specifically through UNRWA, which is known to be infiltrated by Hamas.

The platform also promotes a narrative that any criticism of their views is Islamophobic while they continue to harass, bully, and terrorize Jewish communities across Canada without facing consequences. This push has gained traction among a significant number of Canadian candidates, with 195 endorsing the platform, including figures like Avi Lewis, Elizabeth May, and Jagmeet Singh, as well as long-time Israel critics such as Matthew Green and Monique Taylor.

This support includes the involvement of 12 members from the Liberal Party. Furthermore, the Liberal Party, under Mark Carney’s leadership, has openly sanctioned these views, with Carney himself making anti-Israel statements. Despite this, many Jewish voters remain loyal to the Liberals, blinded or unaware of the party’s stance. More

Canadian Fentanyl Crisis: RCMP Seize Million-Dollar Fentanyl Production Labs

The RCMP recently dismantled a major fentanyl production network in British Columbia—marking a significant step in the ongoing fight against the opioid crisis. In a series of coordinated raids, RCMP investigators seized highly specialized lab equipment and vast quantities of fentanyl precursors. The labs, equipped with industrial-grade processing tools—typically found in academic or professional research settings—could have produced millions of lethal fentanyl doses.

This operation points to a troubling escalation in the capabilities of criminal organizations involved in the production of illicit drugs. Investigators found that these labs, located in suburban municipalities like Pitt Meadows, Mission, and Richmond, had access to sophisticated chemical processing equipment. These findings suggest the production of fentanyl on a mass scale, underscoring the increasingly professional and scientific methods being employed by these transnational networks.

While Canadian officials, including RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul, stressed that there’s no evidence these labs were producing fentanyl for export into the United States, the operation still adds weight to US assessments, particularly President Trump's prior claims about Canada’s role in the fentanyl trade. With fentanyl being one of the leading causes of drug-related deaths in both Canada and the US, the investigation reveals how criminal groups in Canada, tied to Mexican cartels and Chinese chemical suppliers, are filling the gap left by strict regulations in other regions.

This investigation is part of a broader crackdown, focusing on the importation of unregulated chemicals and the illicit production of drugs like fentanyl, MDMA, and GHB. As these cross-border issues continue to evolve, this operation confirms the concerning role Canada plays in the fentanyl supply chain, further straining its relationship with the US and complicating efforts to curb the opioid crisis. More

Former Facebook Director Claims Meta Betrayed US Security to Aid Chinese Communist Party

A former Facebook executive, Sarah Wynn-Williams, testified before Congress accusing Meta of betraying US national security and American values in its dealings with China. She claimed that Meta executives secretly worked with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), helping Beijing censor dissidents and providing access to sensitive user data and emerging technologies to aid China's competitive edge.

Wynn-Williams also alleged that Meta lied to Congress about its actions, including the removal of a Chinese dissident's Facebook page under CCP pressure. Meta denied the accusations, taking legal action to silence her. Senators, including Josh Hawley, voiced strong support for Wynn-Williams, urging Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify and address the allegations. More

Conservative Plan to Slash Home-Building Costs by $100,000 and Boost Construction by 15%

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to reduce the cost of new homes by cutting home-building taxes by up to $100,000 per house. His plan includes eliminating the federal sales tax on new homes and incentivizing municipalities to lower their building taxes on newly constructed properties. This would result in a reduction of about $50,000 in home prices. Poilievre's proposal also includes requiring municipalities to publicly report their development charges and explain how the federal reimbursement would be used, aiming for greater accountability in home construction.

He also announced that a Conservative government would reimburse municipalities half the cost of reducing their building taxes—meaning if a municipality cuts taxes by $50,000, they would receive $25,000 from the federal government. In addition to these measures, Poilievre’s housing plan calls for municipalities to expedite the permit process and free up land, aiming to increase annual home construction by 15%. This would be a condition for receiving federal infrastructure funding. More

Six People Have Died in a Helicopter Crash in the Hudson River in New York City - More

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Systematically Recruiting Soldiers From China - More

US Signs Deal With Panama to Secure Canal, Deter China’s ‘Maligned Influence’ - More

Starmer Unveils Plans to Boost Community Policing and End ‘Culture of Crime’ in the UK - The Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee will put 13,000 more officers into neighbourhood policing by 2029, an increase of 50 percent. More

Update: More Than 200 Have Died After Dominican Republic Nightclub Disaster, as Search for Survivors Ends - More

OpenAI Countersues Musk Over Alleged Harassment

OpenAI is hitting back at Elon Musk, accusing the tech billionaire of launching a "relentless harassment campaign" against the company. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, had sued the nonprofit in November to stop its transformation into a for-profit entity, arguing it went against the original mission. In its countersuit, OpenAI claims Musk is spreading false narratives and using his massive platform, X, to push a series of press attacks. The company also says Musk’s legal claims are part of a broader effort to take control of AI development for his own benefit, including building a direct competitor to OpenAI.

Musk, on the other hand, has raised concerns about anti-competitive practices, alleging that OpenAI and Microsoft are working together to stifle his own AI venture, xAI. Meanwhile, OpenAI is moving forward with plans to release a new "open-weight" language model—an ambitious step in its ongoing mission to expand access to AI technology. The legal battle is intensifying, and the future of AI could be shaped by how this high-stakes dispute unfolds. More

Swiss Drugmaker Novartis to Invest $23 Billion to Expand US Manufacturing and Operations - More

Prada Buys Versace in €1.25 Billion Deal Uniting Italy’s Biggest Fashion Brands - Notably, Prada secured Versace at a €180 million discount amid market turmoil following months of speculation. More

Scientists Discover Tree That Uses Lightening to Destroy its Enemies

Scientists have discovered that the Dipteryx oleifera, also known as the almendro tree, not only survives lightning strikes but actually thrives because of them. While most trees are killed or severely damaged by lightning, almendro trees are uniquely adapted to withstand multiple strikes over their 300-year lifespan. Research in Panama revealed that these trees attract lightning, using its power to kill surrounding trees and eliminate parasitic vines, giving them better access to sunlight and nutrients. The study showed that almendro trees were struck by lightning more frequently than other species, often thriving after multiple strikes, which suggests they have evolved to benefit from lightning. More

RFK Jr Says US Will Know the Cause of Autism Epidemic by September - Kennedy revealed that a global research effort involving hundreds of scientists is underway to pinpoint the cause and eliminate harmful exposures. More

Earth's Oceans Were Once Green, Says Study of Volcanic Waters - More

Day 1 at the Masters: Rose Goes Low, Strong Start for Scheffler

The 89th Masters teed off Thursday at Augusta National with golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson opening the tournament. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded a bogey-free 68, sitting three shots behind leader Justin Rose, who fired a sizzling 7-under round to take the lead. Corey Conners also shot 4-under to tie Scheffler for second, while Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau trailed close behind at 3-under. Rory McIlroy stumbled late, finishing even par after two doubles in his last four holes. More

Mbappe's Legal Team Says He Has Seized 55 Million Euros from Paris Saint-Germain’s Accounts - More

A UK Edition of Saturday Night Live is Premiering in 2026 - More

Scientists Warn Drinking Just 8 Alcoholic Beverages a Week May Be Causing Brain Damage

KFC Introduced Fried Chicken-Flavored Toothpaste—And it’s Selling Out

It's National Pet Day—Give'em a Squeeze and an Extra Treat ❤️