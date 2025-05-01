Good morning, It’s Thursday, May 1st. In today’s news, Alberta inches closer to a referendum reality as separatist sentiment grows, Doug Ford was the Judas who betrayed Poilievre and the Conservatives, Inside Trump’s 100-day cabinet meeting, Carney reverses course seeking closer ties with Trump, and much more.

Alberta Inches Closer to Referendum Reality as Separatist Sentiment Grows

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has taken a significant step toward empowering citizens to shape the province’s future—potentially even outside of Canada. In response to mounting frustration over federal politics and a possible fourth-term Liberal government, Smith is backing legislation that dramatically lowers the barrier to launching citizen-led referendums. For some Albertans, that means one thing: the road to independence is becoming clearer.

Under the proposed legislation, the number of signatures required to trigger a constitutional referendum would drop from an unachievable 600,000 to just over 175,000—10% of the voter turnout in Alberta’s 2023 provincial election. The collection window would also be extended from 90 to 120 days, and the requirement to gather signatures from a certain percentage of each riding would be scrapped altogether. Smith argued the existing bar was too high, admitting that the system had essentially frozen any chance of citizen-led change. “You want a bar that’s high, but you don’t want a bar that’s impossible to achieve,” she explained.

Smith stopped short of endorsing Alberta separatism herself, reaffirming her personal belief that the province should remain in Canada. But she made it equally clear that if a citizen-led referendum meets the new criteria, she won’t stand in its way. “There is a citizen initiative referendum process… if citizens want to put a question on the ballot and get enough of their fellow citizens to sign that petition, then those questions will be put forward,” she said.

The timing is crucial. With the federal Liberals projected to hold onto power, polling suggests as many as 30% of Albertans would vote to leave Canada in such a scenario. Within hours of Smith’s announcement, Take Back Alberta founder David Parker said his online petition for a sovereignty referendum had already gathered over 80,000 signatures, with expectations of reaching 200,000 by week’s end.

This isn’t just political theatre—it’s a legitimate democratic shift. What once felt like fringe frustration is now gaining institutional viability. Whether or not Albertans ultimately choose separation, Premier Smith has opened the door for them to ask the question—and that alone marks a dramatic turning point in the Canadian federation.

If Ottawa keeps ignoring Alberta’s grievances, it may soon find itself facing a unified voice saying: let us go. Source.

Doug Ford: The Judas Who Betrayed Poilievre

In the aftermath of the 2025 federal election, Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands condemned as a traitor who sold out his party’s leader for personal ambition. The defeat of Poilievre—including the loss of his Carleton riding—wasn’t just a Liberal triumph under Mark Carney, but also the result of Ford’s calculated betrayal. Through public sabotage, shameless alignment with Liberals, and a refusal to support the federal Tories, Ford orchestrated a disloyalty so profound it mirrors Judas’s betrayal of Jesus for 30 pieces of silver.

Sabotaging Poilievre’s Campaign

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani accused Ford of “sabotaging” Poilievre’s campaign by injecting himself into the federal race with criticisms that undermined the Conservative message. Instead of rallying behind Poilievre’s call for change, Ford positioned himself as a self-proclaimed “political genius,” offering unsolicited opinions that sowed discord. Jivani revealed Ford’s cozy meetings with Liberal heavyweights like Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney, branding him a “hype man for the Liberal Party.” This public disloyalty, especially in Ontario—a battleground critical to Poilievre’s success—was a dagger in the Conservative leader’s back.

As a three-time majority premier, Ford wielded immense influence that may have helped tip the scales for Poilievre. Instead, he chose betrayal, with his advisor Kory Teneycke publicly slamming Poilievre’s campaign as “malpractice.”

A Traitor’s Embrace of the Liberals

Ford’s treachery deepened with his shameless pivot to the Liberals immediately after the election. Ford gushed about working with Carney’s Liberals on infrastructure and economic priorities, offering no condolence for Poilievre’s loss or acknowledgment of the Conservative effort. His campaign-season meetings with Carney and Freeland—a breakfast with the former, coffee with the latter—were not innocent but strategic moves. By cozying up to Liberals, Ford ensured his own political relevance, positioning himself as a potential federal player while Poilievre’s campaign faltered.

X users amplified the outrage. One post claimed Ford “burned every bridge with the Conservative base” by undercutting Poilievre, while another quoted him as saying he didn’t support Poilievre because “they didn’t support me… so F HIM.” These interactions reveal a man driven by ego and ambition, willing to betray his party’s leader for a shot at greater power.

Abandoning the Conservative Cause

Ford’s claim of neutrality is a flimsy excuse for his betrayal. He insisted his role as Ontario’s premier required him to work with “whoever’s in power,” dismissing Jivani’s criticisms as irrelevant. But this so-called neutrality was a facade for disloyalty. Ford’s refusal to campaign for Poilievre, despite his proven ability to mobilize voters, was a deliberate choice to weaken the federal Tories. His reported rejection of Poilievre’s plea for help, coupled with Teneycke’s public jabs, reveals a premeditated effort to distance himself from the Conservative campaign.

The Judas parallel is unmistakable: Ford’s neutrality was a self-serving act to preserve his political capital and position himself for a federal leap. He sold out Poilievre to climb the ranks. By failing to unite Conservatives, Ford ensured Poilievre faced the Liberals alone, leading to the loss of winnable seats and the leader’s own riding. His betrayal was not just tactical but a moral failing, abandoning the party’s values for personal gain.

Inside Trump’s 100-Day Cabinet Meeting: A Retelling of Milestones and Mandates

At the 100-day mark of President Trump’s second term, key figures from his administration gathered for a cabinet meeting to report on early progress. With speakers including Pete Hegseth, JD Vance, Elon Musk, and RFK Jr., the meeting served as a sweeping overview of the administration’s efforts on military reform, manufacturing, border control, fiscal policy, and public health.

Pete Hegseth opened the meeting with an update on the state of the military. He credited President Trump with reversing years of demoralization, restoring recruitment numbers across all service branches, and boosting retention by reinstating service members who were removed under the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He also touted the elimination of DEI and gender ideology programs in the military, the return of historic base names like Fort Benning, and the redirection of $6 billion in defence savings—$50 billion of which had previously been allocated to climate-related spending under Biden. Hegseth concluded by highlighting that 11,000 troops are now stationed at the border, authorized to detain illegal entrants as part of a new national defence initiative.

JD Vance reflected on long-term national decline, noting that within his own lifetime, the U.S. had gone from a manufacturing superpower to being dependent on China, from military dominance to missed recruitment goals, and from bipartisan immigration policy to 20 million illegal entries. He praised the administration for beginning to reverse these trends within just 100 days. Vance emphasized Trump’s hands-on leadership style, contrasting it with prior presidents who governed through staff and autopenned executive orders.

Elon Musk struck a lighter tone, joking about the many hats he wears before affirming that the American people voted for “secure borders, safe cities, and sensible spending”—and were getting exactly that. Musk said the accomplishments of the first 100 days exceeded those of any administration in modern history and projected that this could be “the greatest administration” since America’s founding.

President Trump responded with praise, thanking Musk for his contributions and noting the economic impact Musk has had—claiming results in the $150 to $160 billion range, with more to come.

RFK Jr. closed the meeting with a focus on health policy. He announced a federal ban on nine petroleum-based food dyes, with the two most harmful to be removed within two months. He also committed to rewriting the federal dietary guidelines—criticizing the previous version as unreadable and politicized—and pledged reforms to school lunches and the SNAP program, including eliminating soda and candy from eligibility.

The meeting closed with the President thanking his cabinet, calling it an honour to serve alongside them. Source.

Carney Reverses Course, Seeks Closer Ties with Trump White House

Donald Trump announced plans to host Mark Carney at the White House “within the week.” Trump praised Carney as “a very nice gentleman” who “hated Trump less” than Pierre Poilievre and confirmed Carney called him directly to “make a deal.” The two leaders reportedly discussed sovereignty, trade, and future cooperation just days after Carney won a minority government.

This marks a stark about-face for Carney, who positioned himself as a globalist critic of Trump and even declared the US-Canada relationship dead during his campaign. Now, he's scrambling to reinvent himself as the only Canadian leader who can strike a deal with a Trump White House—an opportunistic pivot that reeks of self-interest over conviction. More

Cash for Compliance: The Real Cost of Canada’s Online News Act

Nearly $22.2 million has already been handed out to 108 Canadian media outlets under the Online News Act, part of Google’s $100 million-a-year payoff to avoid penalties under the legislation. Top recipients include legacy players like the Globe and Mail, Postmedia, and the CBC, with some outlets pulling in over $1 million each. But this isn’t just about financial support—it’s about narrative control. To qualify, outlets must follow government-sanctioned journalistic codes and ethics, meaning access to this cash hinges on playing by Ottawa’s rules.

CBC alone will receive roughly $6.8 million, while hundreds of others are cashing six-figure cheques—with more payouts coming in two future tranches. While the Canadian Journalism Collective paints it as a win for democracy and “a broad range of voices,” the reality is clear: media organizations are being paid to comply. It’s a funding model that rewards obedience and punishes dissent, quietly transforming journalism into a subsidized echo chamber. More

Growing BRICS Group Shows Internal Rift as Ministers Fall Short of Joint Statement Against Trump’s Tariffs - More

Iran Accused of 'Covering Up' Death Toll in Port Explosion Amid Concerns of Rebellion Uprising - More

US and Ukraine Finalize Deal on Rare Earth Minerals and Natural Resources - More

Devastating Blackout in Spain Raises Questions About Dependability and Reliance on Renewable Energy - More

Malta’s ‘Golden Passport’ Ruled to be Illegal by EU’s Top Court - The ruling means the cash-for-citizenship programme that allowed people to live and work in the bloc must be stopped. More

Wells Fargo Downgrades Canadian Outlook—Forecasts Recession in 2025

Wells Fargo now expects Canada to enter a technical recession in 2025, citing new US tariffs, sluggish global trade, and Canada's heavy reliance on the American market. Economist Nick Bennenbroek warned that soft business sentiment, falling employment, and rising protectionism—especially under Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs—have weakened growth prospects. The Bank of Canada is expected to cut rates by 75 basis points, and the Canadian dollar is forecast to underperform due to trade headwinds and weak commodities. More

Tiny Thought: It’s fair to point one finger at tariffs, but where’s the accountability for the Canadian government’s role in leaving our economy this fragile and dependent in the first place?

RBC Reverses Sustainable Finance Commitment - Backing away from initiatives aimed at supporting environmental, social, or governance (ESG) goals. More

GM Recalls Over 700,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC Vehicles Worldwide Due to Massive Engine Failures: See impacted models

HHS to Require Placebo-Controlled Trials for New Vaccines

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a new policy on April 30th, requiring all new vaccines to be tested against placebos before approval. This new rule is a major step forward in ensuring the safety and efficacy of vaccines, as it addresses the gaps in previous testing practices where many vaccines were tested only against other vaccines rather than placebos. By introducing placebo-controlled trials, the policy will provide a more accurate understanding of the risk profiles of vaccines, ensuring that only the safest and most effective products reach the public. This approach should strengthen trust in vaccines and public health systems by holding vaccine manufacturers to higher standards of safety. More

This 20-Foot Greyhound-Like Crocodile Cousin Ruled the Caribbean After the Dinosaur Downfall - More

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Launch 'Real American Freestyle' Wrestling League

Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and legendary coach Izzy Martinez have launched Real American Freestyle, a new freestyle wrestling league aimed at bringing the sport into the mainstream. The initiative taps into the growing popularity of wrestling in the US, with a focus on both men's and women's competitions. Hogan and Bischoff, known for their groundbreaking work in sports entertainment, plan to showcase amateur wrestlers in a professional light, offering them opportunities to evolve like athletes in other major sports.

With the backing of major investors, including Left Lane Capital and Hogan’s Real American Beer, the league aims to fill the current gap in professional freestyle wrestling. The league will feature high-profile athletes like Olympic silver medalist Kennedy Blades and UFC stars coached by Martinez. Real American Freestyle is set to debut on August 30th in Cleveland. More

Andre Agassi Notches Win in Professional Pickleball Debut with Star Anna Leigh Water - More

Jeremy Renner Says ‘I Know I Died’ After Snowplow Accident That Left Him With 30 Broken Bones - More

Scientists Are Working to Produce High-End Accessories Made From Tyrannosaurus Rex Skin Grown From Fossilized Remains of the Ancient Carnivore—Researchers were quick to point out that it won't be the ‘real deal.’

Politics Ranked: The World’s Most and Least Popular Leaders in 2025 - To my surprise Narendra Modi of India was ranked #1

A Radio Station in Australia Secretely Used an AI Host for Six Months Without Anyone Noticing