Good morning, It’s Thursday, October 3rd. In today’s news, Liberals refuse to surrender ‘Green Slush Fund’ documents as the Speaker puts all parliamentary business on hold, the WHO wants to regulate smartphones, Meta’s Smart Glasses used to dox people in real-time, Israel suffers casualties in Lebanon as ground invasion intensifies, and much more.

Trudeau Government Refuses to Surrender ‘Green Slush Fund’ Documents, Speaker Seizes the House

House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus has ruled that the Trudeau government defied Parliament's authority by failing to provide key documents related to allegations of misconduct within Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) aka the ‘Green Slush Fund.’ This decision came after an opposition motion demanded the release of documents concerning the misuse of government funds, where SDTC’s board and executives allegedly funnelled $330 million into projects in which they had conflicts of interest.

Auditor general and ethics commissioner investigations revealed that SDTC's leadership had repeatedly violated its mandate by approving ineligible projects for government funding and breaching the Conflict of Interest Act. In response, the House of Commons, led by a Conservative motion supported by the NDP and Bloc Québécois, ordered the Trudeau government to hand over all documents, communications, and financial records tied to the SDTC scandal. The documents were intended to be reviewed by Parliament's law clerk and forwarded to the RCMP for further investigation.

Despite a 30-day deadline to comply, the Trudeau government either partially disclosed information with redactions or outright refused to provide the requested documents. This refusal placed the government in contempt of the House. Speaker Fergus noted that, aside from rare national security exceptions, Parliament has the absolute authority to compel the government to produce any documents related to its business. He ruled against the Liberals, stating that their failure to fully comply with the production order constituted a violation of Parliament’s rights.

Fergus rejected the Liberal argument, presented by House Leader Karina Gould, that the motion was unprecedented and violated Charter rights by indirectly ordering the handover of documents to the RCMP. He emphasized that the RCMP could decline to accept the documents if it chose but upheld the House's right to request them.

The Liberals strongly oppose Fergus' ruling, warning of potential negative consequences in the future. This isn't the first time Trudeau's government has clashed with a Speaker. In 2021, they attempted to block Speaker Anthony Rota from releasing documents related to the National Microbiology Laboratory, a conflict that was dropped when Trudeau called a snap election. More

At the time of writing, we just learned that all parliamentary business is on hold until the Liberals comply with Greg Fergus’ orders to hand over evidence of corruption to the RCMP.

The WHO Wants to Regulate Smartphones

The World Health Organization (WHO) is now pushing for countries to regulate digital devices like smartphones, raising concerns about their growing impact on the mental health of young people. Natasha Azzopardi Muscat, WHO Europe’s Director of Country Health Policies and Systems, suggested that smartphones might need regulation similar to tobacco, highlighting how overuse—especially among teens—is hurting educational outcomes, mental health, and productivity in the workforce. While she acknowledged that smartphones have their uses, the WHO’s push for tighter control has sparked a debate about overreach.

This latest call comes as more evidence links social media and gaming addiction to issues like anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem in younger users. Ontario has already responded by banning cellphones in schools. Under these rules, students from kindergarten to Grade 6 must keep their phones silent and out of sight, and older students in Grades 7 to 12 can only use their phones in class with teacher approval.

Social psychologists like Jonathan Haidt have raised similar red flags, pointing out how the rise of smartphones has negatively affected mental health, particularly for girls. Haidt argues that platforms like Instagram drive constant comparison and erode self-worth. The WHO's growing interest in regulating smartphones, however, raises broader concerns about how far their reach should extend. While Muscat has called for governments to regulate where and when devices are used, specific policies haven’t been laid out yet, leaving people questioning whether it’s really the WHO's role to dictate personal tech use. More

AI Nightmares Volume III: Meta’s Smart Glasses Used to Dox People in Real-Time

Two Harvard students have unveiled a disturbing application of smart glasses that uses facial recognition technology to dox individuals by revealing their identities, phone numbers, and addresses. This demo, featuring the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and public databases, raises significant privacy concerns.

AnhPhu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio showcased their project, called I-XRAY, through a video that gained attention from 404 Media. The technology leverages the glasses' livestreaming capabilities to Instagram, while an AI program identifies faces in the stream. The identified images are matched with public database information, returning names, addresses, phone numbers, and even relatives' details—all relayed through a phone app.

In the demo, they identified classmates and engaged strangers on public transit, pretending to know them based on the information gathered. Facial recognition tech has become increasingly accurate, with I-XRAY relying on existing tools like PimEyes, a face search engine recognized for its precision.

Nguyen and Ardayfio stress that their goal isn’t to misuse this technology but to highlight its real-world implications. They emphasize that this capability isn’t a futuristic nightmare; it’s possible right now. While smart glasses like the Ray-Ban Meta blend seamlessly with everyday attire, making it hard for people to notice when they’re being recorded, they come with a privacy light that often goes unnoticed in bright conditions.

Meta has advised users against being "glassholes," encouraging respect for others' preferences when capturing video or images. However, it’s clear that not everyone may adhere to these guidelines. Nguyen and Ardayfio suggest steps to protect personal privacy, including opting out of reverse face search and people search databases. Yet, completely erasing one's online presence remains nearly impossible; individuals can only work to make their information less accessible. More

Middle East Update: Israeli Casualties, Ground Raids, Iranian Oil Fields

Casualties and Ongoing Conflict

Israel's military reported that eight soldiers were killed in intense fighting with Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon. This comes three days after Israel commenced ground operations in the region, following a year marked by escalating conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Initial statements confirmed that one of the soldiers, Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, was among the deceased, with six others severely wounded.

Military Operations and Civilian Impact

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified their operations on the ground, expanding evacuation orders for residents in southern Lebanon as ground raids to target Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure ramp up. As part of its strategy, the IDF has conducted airstrikes in southern Lebanon, leading to over 1,000 casualties and the displacement of nearly one million people, according to local officials. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has retaliated with rocket fire aimed at northern Israel, claiming to have caused casualties among Israeli forces. More

Iranian Oil Fields

Israel plans to target Iran’s oil facilities, which are crucial for its economy amid ongoing sanctions. Former Israeli intelligence officials warn that the response could be broader and more intense than previous retaliations. Iran has threatened to escalate its missile attacks if Israel retaliates, while the US has pledged strong support for Israel, stating there will be severe consequences for Iran's actions. More

WikiLeaks Founder Assange Says ‘Pleaded Guilty to Journalism’ to Be Freed

In his first public appearance, the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange claimed his release from years of prison was only possible because he pleaded guilty to “doing journalism,” pointing to a troubling time for freedom of expression. Speaking to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), he stressed he admitted to obtaining and sharing information with the public. Assange, who avoided a potential 175-year sentence, lamented the years lost behind bars and warned that secrecy and impunity are on the rise. He urged everyone to help protect freedom of expression and promised to keep fighting for transparency and justice in journalism. More

EU Targets Algorithms of YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat Amid Harmful Content Concerns

The European Commission has officially requested detailed information from YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok about their recommendation algorithms as part of an inquiry under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA). Launched on October 2nd, the inquiry aims to assess the risks these algorithms pose, including impacts on mental health and the spread of harmful content. YouTube and Snapchat must disclose how their algorithms operate, while TikTok is being asked about its measures to prevent manipulation, especially during elections. Platforms have until November 15th to respond, or they may face legal proceedings and penalties for noncompliance. More

Claudia Sheinbaum Sworn in as Mexico’s First Female President

Claudia Sheinbaum has officially become Mexico’s first female president, succeeding her ally Andrés Manuel López Obrador in a ceremony at the country’s Congress. The 62-year-old climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City is set to serve a six-year term. During her inauguration, she emphasized the importance of transformation and women's leadership, reassuring investors about the safety of their investments in Mexico. More

Israel Bans UN Chief From Entering Country

Israel has declared UN Secretary-General António Guterres persona non grata, effectively banning him from the country. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticized Guterres for not unequivocally condemning Iran's missile attacks on Israel on October 1st, which forced millions into bomb shelters. Guterres had expressed concern about the escalating conflict without directly naming Iran, leading to sharp rebukes from Israeli officials, including calls for his resignation. Relations between Israel and the UN have deteriorated amid ongoing conflicts, with Guterres advocating for a cease-fire and a two-state solution, both opposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. More

Trucking Alliance Says Carbon Tax Costs $15,000 – $20,000 Per Truck Every Year

Geoffrey Wood, Senior Vice President of the Canadian Trucking Alliance, revealed that the Trudeau government's carbon tax is impacting the price of goods across the board, estimating an additional $15,000 to $20,000 per truck annually due to the levy. The tax will continue to rise annually, reaching $170 per tonne by 2030. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith highlighted a report from Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer forecasting a GDP drop from $2.68 trillion in 2030 to $2.66 trillion as a direct result of the carbon tax, emphasizing its negative impact on Canadians. More

OpenAI Closes Funding at $157 Billion Valuation, as Microsoft, Nvidia, SoftBank Join Round

OpenAI has closed a funding round at a valuation of $157 billion, raising $6.6 billion from various investment firms and tech giants, led by Thrive Capital with participation from Microsoft, Nvidia, and SoftBank. This funding will bolster OpenAI’s leadership in AI research and increase its computational capacity. Despite generating $300 million in revenue last month—a 1,700% increase year-over-year—the company expects to lose about $5 billion this year due to high costs associated with acquiring Nvidia GPUs. OpenAI has also grown to 250 million weekly active users on ChatGPT and has plans to significantly increase revenue, projecting $11.6 billion in sales next year. More

The 2024 Forbes 400: The 25 Wealthiest People In America

In 2024, the wealth of America's top billionaires soared, with the top 25 on The Forbes 400 list collectively worth $2.5 trillion, representing nearly half of the total wealth of the 400 individuals ranked. This elite group saw an increase of $471 billion over the past year, averaging a 31% rise in wealth, outpacing the overall 18% increase across the entire list.

Mark Zuckerberg led the pack, adding $75 billion to his net worth thanks to a surge in Meta stock. Following closely was Jensen Huang of Nvidia, who gained $63.3 billion amid the AI boom. Elon Musk remains the richest American with $244 billion. Full list here

What Kind of Music Makes You Most Productive at Work? Here’s What the Science Says

A new study by researchers at Georgia Tech explores how music affects productivity, emphasizing the importance of predictability and novelty. Familiar, predictable music enhances cognitive clarity, aiding memory and task performance, while novel music can maintain engagement through unexpected elements. The study suggests specific music recommendations for different tasks:

For correspondence , try foreign-language lyrics or instrumental music to avoid distraction.

For coding , fast rock music boosts energy and focus.

For writing, classical music, especially Beethoven or Chopin, fosters concentration.

Ultimately, while music can enhance productivity, sometimes silence is the best option. More

Airborne Plastic Chemical Levels Shock Researchers

A new study reveals alarming levels of toxic airborne plasticizers in Southern California, including chemicals banned from children's products and beauty items. Researchers found between 100,000 and 1 million nanograms of three harmful phthalates—DiNP, DEHP, and DEHT—for every gram of silicone wristband worn by participants. DiNP and DEHP, known to cause cancer and reproductive harm, remain prevalent despite the introduction of DEHT, whose health effects are still unclear. David Volz, an environmental sciences professor at UC Riverside, warns that exposure to these chemicals is high and persistent across America. More

3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball Leauge Launches in 2025 Featuring WNBA Stars

Unrivaled Basketball is an upcoming 3-on-3 league set to launch in January 2025, founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. This women’s league will feature 30 players, including notable WNBA talents like Brittney Griner, Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and UConn star Paige Bueckers. Each player will receive a minimum salary of $100,000, contributing to a total payout of around $3 million. Unrivaled will take place during the WNBA offseason, allowing players to participate without conflicting with training camps. More

Doctor Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry Overdose Death

Dr. Mark Chavez has pleaded guilty in connection with the drug-related death of actor Matthew Perry. In a Los Angeles court, he admitted to conspiring to distribute ketamine, a surgical anesthetic, which he sold through his ketamine clinic. Chavez supplied ketamine lozenges to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who provided them to Perry, who was found dead in his jacuzzi in October 2023. Chavez, one of five charged in the case, faces up to 10 years in prison but may receive a lesser sentence for cooperating with the investigation. More

Davante Adams' Top Trade Destinations Are the Jets and the Saints

Davante Adams is reportedly seeking a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints as his preferred destinations. Adams has a strong connection with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, having played together for eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He is also familiar with Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who was a teammate at Fresno State. The Saints’ wide receivers coach, Keith Williams, has also mentored Adams. More

Retired UK priest, 69, Died During Drug-fueled Sex Romp with Belgian Cleric on a Trip to See the Pope - The dead priest — identified by the Daily Mail as Father Andrew Wagstaff — spent last Thursday night with the unidentified 60-year-old Belgian priest at his rectory for St. Joseph’s Church near Antwerp, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP). “It appears that the two men had used ecstasy and poppers together and had had sex,” local prosecutors said, according to the wire service.

Fat Bear Week Delayed After Rival Bear Deathmatch - Fat Bear Week has returned, but the grisly nature of bears has brought the “celebration of success and survival” to a pause. A male bear, with the identification number 469 and referred to as “Patches,” killed a female bear, identification number 402, by the Brooks River in Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska.

US Bomb from the Second World War Explodes at Japanese Airport - An unexploded U.S. bomb from the Second World War that had been buried at a Japanese airport exploded Wednesday, causing a large crater in a taxiway and the cancellation of more than 80 flights but no injuries, Japanese officials said.