Good morning, It’s Thursday, December 5th. In today’s news, the Auditor General finds that 44% of seniors’ projects failed to deliver value wasting millions in taxpayer funds, Liberals cave to demands and split up the Online Harms Act, How the Biden administration is rigging the game against reform, CEO of UnitedHealthcare shot and killed in a ‘targeted murder,’ and much more.

Auditor General Finds 44% of Seniors’ Projects Failed to Deliver Value, Wasting Millions in Taxpayer Funds

Canada will spend $88 billion on Old Age Security next year, with projections indicating that figure will more than double to $181.2 billion in the next 20 years. While social programs for our elderly population are often seen as a positive step, we cannot ignore the glaring fact: the Canadian government has absolutely no way of knowing whether the billions it spends annually on senior benefits are delivering any real support.

According to a report by the Auditor General, the New Horizons for Seniors Program has funded nearly 39,000 projects since 2004, at a total cost of $850 million. Yet the audit reveals that 44% of projects funded between 2022 and 2024 had "value-for-money concerns." Some projects were incomplete, others blatantly misused funds for ineligible activities. In essence, nearly half of these projects turned out to be a black hole for taxpayer dollars, with no systems in place to even know if their stated goals were being achieved. Employment and Social Development Canada, the department responsible, often couldn’t even begin to determine how many seniors actually benefited from the billions being spent.

This isn’t an isolated issue. The Liberal government has repeatedly proven it values optics over outcomes. It has taxed citizens for carbon emissions while spending billions on climate programs, yet Canada remains the only G7 country that hasn’t reduced emissions. It enacted draconian public health measures, only to see all-cause mortality rates rise. It boasts about making life more affordable while maxing out the public credit card, leaving Canadians struggling to feed their families due to rampant inflation—driven by the very spending it brags about. Time and again, the government’s programs not only fail to deliver but worsen the very problems they claim to solve, confirming Thomas Sowell’s warning: “It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.”

Whether it’s healthcare, seniors' programs, climate initiatives, crime, national security, education, infrastructure, or any other corner of society the government has meddled in, one thing is clear: it is utterly incapable of delivering real results. It’s time for a revolution of spirit—one where citizens reject the idea that a corrupt, authoritarian, and staggeringly incompetent government can solve our problems. The only way Canada escapes its current economic death spiral is for the government to stop making plans to fix the problems created by its own failed plans. We need a Canada where our leaders trust citizens to manage their own lives.

Liberals Cave to Demands to Split Up Online Harms Act

The Liberal government’s controversial Online Harms Act will now be divided into two separate bills. This change follows pressure from legal experts and civil liberties advocates who raised concerns about its overreach and potential risks to free expression.

The first bill will focus on child pornography and child sexual exploitation, including the creation of a Digital Safety Commission to regulate online platforms and enforce compliance with content removal orders. Justice Minister Arif Virani emphasized prioritizing the fight against child predators, noting broad consensus on this aspect of the legislation.

The second bill will address hate crimes and online hate speech, a much-debated area that allows for sweeping powers. Under the proposed amendments to the Canadian Human Rights Act, individuals could file complaints against posts deemed “hate speech,” and penalties could include fines up to $70,000 and content removal orders. Additionally, proposed changes to the Criminal Code could impose life imprisonment for crimes motivated by hate, raising significant constitutional concerns, as noted by University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist.

Critics, such as the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), warn that giving government-appointed bodies broad authority to interpret, enforce, and adjudicate laws undermines democratic accountability. The legislation could pressure online platforms to preemptively censor speech, chilling constitutionally protected expression to avoid fines or sanctions.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been a vocal opponent, accusing the bill of fostering censorship and promising to repeal it if the Conservatives form government. He criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s history and questioned his credibility in defining hate speech, urging Canadians to be wary of government overreach.

While some see the bill’s splitting as a step forward, concerns remain about its impact on freedom of speech and the potential for sweeping penalties that could violate constitutional rights. The proposed legislation faces a contentious road ahead, with critics demanding a detailed study and amendments to ensure it aligns with democratic principles. Source

How the Biden Administration is Rigging the Game Against Reform

The Biden administration is pulling out all the stops to make sure Donald Trump and Elon Musk can’t reform the ‘Deep State.’ Two recent actions illustrate this: a long-term deal locking Social Security Administration (SSA) employees into remote work until 2029, and an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official openly admitting to a taxpayer-funded spending spree aimed at protecting Biden’s climate agenda.

Captured by Project Veritas, EPA advisor Brent Efron described the agency’s rush to distribute over $100 billion in grants from Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, calling it “like we’re on the Titanic, and we’re throwing gold bars off the edge.” These funds are being funnelled to nonprofits as an “insurance policy against Trump winning,” ensuring Biden’s policies continue under the radar of Republican defunding efforts. Efron even hinted at personal incentives, saying, “We’ve given out $50 billion for climate things... so to go work for one of these places would be really cool.” His remarks expose a culture prioritizing partisan preservation—and personal gain—over the public trust.

Meanwhile, the SSA deal locks work-from-home policies in place for years, legally binding the incoming administration and complicating Trump’s plans to streamline the bloated federal workforce. Investor Bill Ackman summed it up: “Biden is attempting to make permanent the Deep State… burdening the government with untenable contracts so that Trump and [his Department of Government Efficiency] cannot succeed.”

These moves show a government prioritizing self-preservation over accountability. By securing taxpayer funds for partisan allies and signing restrictive agreements, Biden’s administration isn’t just leaving Trump with a swamp—it’s a fortified one. And as usual, it’s the people who are left to pay the price.

'Targeted Murder:' CEO of UnitedHealthcare Shot and Killed Outside a New York City Hotel

Brian Thompson, the 50-year-old CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed early Wednesday morning outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan, where he was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting. The shooting, described by New York City Mayor Eric Adams as a “targeted murder,” occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. The assailant fled the scene, and police are reviewing surveillance footage and evidence but have not announced any arrests or a motive.

Thompson, who had been CEO since 2021 and with the company since 2004, was a leading figure in the healthcare industry. UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the US and manages insurance coverage for employers and state-funded Medicaid programs.

Investigators have not disclosed why Thompson was targeted, but the deliberate nature of the attack has sparked speculation about professional motives or potential personal grievances. The incident happened just hours before Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree lighting nearby, highlighting the boldness of the act in a busy, high-security area. More

No Whites Allowed at University of Winnipeg “BIPOC Lounge”

The University of Winnipeg’s BIPOC Lounge is a racially exclusive space that explicitly bars entry to students who “identify as white.” Located in the Bulman Student Centre, the lounge is promoted as a safe space for Black, Indigenous, and people of colour to "learn and heal" through shared experiences. Events such as movie nights, book clubs, and study sessions are exclusively for racialized students, with clear signage reinforcing these rules.

This move reflects a growing trend of racially segregated programs at Canadian universities, such as Brock University’s BIPOC study hall and the University of Waterloo’s racially exclusive swim times for Black individuals. Critics argue such initiatives foster division and undermine inclusivity by separating students based on race. Meanwhile, questions remain about whether certain racial minorities, like East Asians or Jewish students, are welcome in these spaces, further highlighting the complexities and potential harm of these policies. More

Liberal Government Launches Global Ad Campaign to Dissuade Asylum Seekers from Coming to Canada

The federal government has launched a $250,000 global ad campaign in 11 languages to discourage asylum claims in Canada, emphasizing the difficulty of meeting strict guidelines. Critics, including immigration lawyer Sergio Karas and Conservative Shadow Minister Tom Kmiec, argue the campaign is ineffective without legislative changes to prevent abuse of the system, which currently faces a 260,000-case backlog.

Public frustration over immigration policies, housing shortages, and rising asylum claims—exacerbated by relaxed visa requirements and years of inaction on issues like Roxham Road—continues to mount, putting pressure on the Trudeau government to enforce stricter controls. More

'We're in a Recession,' Says Former Bank of Canada Governor

Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has declared that Canada is in a recession, arguing that strong population growth has masked the economy’s underlying weaknesses. He pointed to a declining GDP per capita, which has fallen for six consecutive quarters, and a 30% rise in the cost of living, reducing consumer spending. Poloz criticized the government's reliance on spending and warned that proposed US tariffs could exacerbate inflationary risks, further slowing economic recovery. He also expressed skepticism about recent measures, such as the GST pause, noting that they fail to address the structural challenges facing the economy. While government spending has provided temporary relief, Poloz cautioned that relying on it any longer will only lead to deeper stagnation rather than long-term economic health. More

Scientists Develop Glow-in-the-dark Wood Using Bioluminescent Fungi

Researchers have developed a method to make wood emit a soft, green light using bioluminescent fungi, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional lighting. The glowing effect is produced by a biochemical reaction between luciferin and luciferase, which occurs within the wood after it is injected with nutrients to support fungal growth. This glowing wood has potential applications in sustainable architecture and interior design, where it could replace electric lighting, reducing energy consumption and carbon footprints. The process is sustainable, as it doesn't rely on synthetic materials or electrical energy, aligning with global efforts to reduce ecological impact. More

Government-funded Media Calls Male Advantage in Women’s Sports a ‘Myth’

A government-funded media outlet, The Conversation, has dismissed the claim that men have a biological advantage over women in sports, labelling it a myth. The outlet criticized Alberta's Bill 29, which bans transgender women from competing in women's sports, arguing that the idea of inherent male advantage is unsupported by conclusive scientific evidence. The authors, who are gender studies professors, argue that claims about male superiority are rooted in flawed studies and social constructs. They also suggest that creating "open" leagues and adjusting women’s leagues to include gender-diverse athletes could address the issue. More

Tiny Thought: This is insane.

On this day in 1933, Prohibition Ended with the ratification of the 21st Amendment, repealing the 18th Amendment and legalizing alcohol once again. During Prohibition, the black market for alcohol fuelled the rise of organized crime, empowering figures like Al Capone and fostering corruption, violence, and gang wars. This era transformed America's social and political landscape, highlighting the unintended consequences of banning personal freedoms and creating enduring criminal networks.