Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been nominated for Secretary of Health and Human Services under the Trump administration—a move that has sparked a wave of controversy in the media. But why?

Kennedy’s career has been defined by his battles against corporate greed and government corruption, especially where public health is concerned. For those familiar with his work, this appointment is the natural extension of a lifetime spent challenging institutions that prioritize profit over people. But does mainstream media highlight this? No. Instead, it focuses on discrediting Kennedy with a barrage of disparaging labels while pretending the Trump administration is entirely off base.

So, let’s dig into what Kennedy is actually proposing to do and assess why this matters.

Kennedy’s Vision for Public Health Reform

1. Addressing Chronic Disease

Kennedy wants to combat the explosion of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, and autism. Consider this:

60% of American adults suffer from at least one chronic illness, and 40% have two or more .

Diseases like Type 2 diabetes are appearing in children as young as 10 years old—a development unheard of just a generation ago.

The nation is facing a full-blown health crisis, and Kennedy believes this demands an aggressive response.

2. Overhauling Food Safety Standards

The U.S. food system allows over 1,600 ingredients banned in Europe and other developed nations due to safety concerns. Additionally, 72 pesticides used in American agriculture are prohibited or heavily restricted elsewhere. Kennedy argues this is due to the pervasive influence of corporations on agencies like the FDA, which should safeguard the public but often prioritize industry profits instead.

3. Reducing Corporate Influence in Health Regulation

Kennedy aims to sever the ties between regulatory agencies and the industries they oversee. The FDA, for example, receives 45% of its funding—over $3.3 billion annually—from pharmaceutical companies. Another $1.1 billion directly funded clinical trials, with studies indicating that industry-sponsored research is four times more likely to produce results favouring the sponsor’s drug.

4. Ending Medical Advertising

Kennedy wants to eliminate direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising. The U.S. and New Zealand (NZ is highly regulated) are the only developed countries that permit these ads, which cost Big Pharma $6.6 billion annually. Far from being informative, these ads primarily serve to silence criticism from media outlets dependent on pharmaceutical ad revenue.

5. Enforcing Vaccine Safety Standards

Contrary to popular belief, Kennedy doesn’t advocate abolishing vaccines. He calls for rigorous safety testing, noting that no long-term trials have been conducted since liability protections for vaccine manufacturers were established in the 1980s under the Reagan administration. Kennedy’s stance isn’t radical—it’s about demanding the same basic safety protocols applied to other medical products. He’s asking for accountability, not abolition

6. Exploring Alternative Therapies

RFK Jr. supports integrating groundbreaking treatments like psychedelics, peptides, and stem cell therapies into mainstream healthcare. These treatments could revolutionize the management of chronic conditions if regulatory barriers are eased.

7. Rethinking Water Fluoridation

Kennedy questions the necessity of adding fluoride to public drinking water. He cites a meta-analysis from Harvard and China Medical University that reviewed 27 studies, showing that high fluoride exposure impairs children’s cognitive development, reducing IQ scores by an average of seven points in high-fluoride areas.

8. Enhancing Transparency and Public Trust

Through his proposed reforms, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aims to hold health agencies accountable, limit the undue influence of lobbying, and ensure that public health policies place the well-being of citizens above corporate profits—and here’s why:

Pharmaceutical companies spent a staggering $36 billion in 2022 on payments to doctors and hospitals. These expenditures, framed as "marketing" or "consulting fees," blur the lines between genuine medical guidance and promotional sales tactics. This dynamic undermines trust in the medical field and contributes to troubling health outcomes. Prescription drugs, for instance, have become the third leading cause of death in the United States, with over 100,000 fatalities attributed to their use each year.

Meanwhile, the global pharmaceutical industry continues to thrive financially, generating over $1.5 trillion annually. The American market alone accounts for roughly 40% of this revenue, reflecting the outsized role of the U.S. in the industry's profitability. Kennedy's reforms are designed to challenge this imbalance and reorient health policies toward prioritizing public interests over profit-driven motives.

The Bigger Picture: America’s Health Crisis

Now, If you’re still convinced that America’s health system doesn’t require a sledgehammer-style overhaul, let’s take a quick look at the state of affairs:

Meanwhile, the U.S. spends over $12,000 per person annually on healthcare—more than any other nation—yet has the worst health outcomes in the developed world.

Why This Matters

The data is clear: America’s healthcare system is broken. Food, pharmaceutical, and healthcare systems profit more when people are sick than when they’re healthy. This isn’t conspiracy; it’s backed by hard evidence.

Kennedy doesn’t claim to have all the answers, but he’s willing to take on the deeply entrenched machine that has been poisoning Americans, lying to them, and profiting off their misery.

So, here’s the real question: If not Kennedy’s plan, then what? The status quo has created a nation where Type 2 diabetes strikes children, life-saving medications cost a fortune, and corporations control more of your health than you do.

RFK Jr. represents a chance to break this cycle. If you care about your health, your kids’ health, and the future of America, his fight is one worth supporting.