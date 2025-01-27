Good morning, It’s Monday, January 27th. In today’s news, Canadian Members of Parliament are expected to receive pay raises while citizens struggle to get by, Alberta task force slams COVID-19 response urging vaccine halt and system overhaul, Academia has devolved into a system riddled with fraud, self-interest, and institutional decay, Trump says the US will impose 25 percent tariffs on Colombia after it refuses deportation flights, and much more.

MP Pay Hikes: Rewarding Corruption While Canadians Struggle

Canada’s Members of Parliament are expected to receive a pay raise of up to $16,000 this year, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. For backbench MPs, this would bring their annual salary to $202,700. Meanwhile, ministers would take home $299,300, and the prime minister would rake in $405,400. To put that into perspective, the average Canadian worker earns about $67,000 annually—less than a third of what an MP makes. This isn’t just tone-deaf—it’s emblematic of the systemic rot within Canada’s governance.

At a time when Canadians are grappling with a worsening cost-of-living crisis, housing shortages, and a collapsing healthcare system, our elected officials are rewarding themselves for pitiful performance. Over half of Canadians say they feel “financially paralyzed,” while some cities have declared states of emergency, with one in three residents dealing with food insecurity. Food banks are overwhelmed, with a record number of Canadians relying on them just to survive. And yet, MPs continue to pad their pockets as if they were meeting the nation’s needs instead of exacerbating them.

Adding insult to injury, many of our MPs have connections that wouldn’t be out of place in a crime syndicate. Some share addresses with international drug smugglers, while others funnel tax dollars into companies they’re personally tied to. Fraud, embezzlement, and misappropriation of funds have become the defining features of Canadian politics. Political power is no longer a means of serving the public but a vehicle for extracting wealth from citizens and exploiting the nation’s resources for personal gain. Canada is no longer a democracy but a kleptocracy, where corruption reigns supreme.

This isn’t governance—it’s organized crime dressed in parliamentary robes. MPs defraud businesses, undermine national security with ties to hostile foreign nations, and turn a blind eye to crises their policies have perpetuated. Their actions hollow out public trust and rob Canadians of the prosperity they’ve worked so hard to build.

In Canada, the line between our political class and criminals has all but disappeared. Our leaders are looting a sinking ship, making it nearly impossible to discern where corruption ends and governance begins. If this path remains unchecked, Canadians may come to see Parliament Hill not as a symbol of public service but as the command center of a sprawling kleptocracy.

Alberta Task Force Slams COVID-19 Response, Urges Vaccine Halt and System Overhaul

The Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Response report, commissioned by Premier Danielle Smith, delivers a sharp critique of the province’s pandemic measures. It highlights “critical failures” in health communication, questions the safety and necessity of COVID-19 vaccines, and condemns the societal harms caused by lockdowns and mask mandates. The task force, the only one of its kind in Canada, reflects Smith’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The report is highly critical of vaccines, especially their promotion for healthy children, teens, and pregnant women, citing alarming data on adverse effects and questioning their necessity for low-risk groups. It also rejects claims that vaccine-acquired immunity is superior to natural immunity, accusing public health officials of misleading the public. The task force calls for an immediate halt to vaccines for low-risk populations until risks are fully disclosed and further research is conducted.

Mask mandates are described as ineffective outside healthcare settings, with little evidence supporting their ability to prevent transmission. The task force calls for masking to be a personal choice, not a government-imposed measure. Lockdowns are similarly criticized for failing to meaningfully reduce transmission while inflicting significant social, economic, and mental health damage.

The report accuses Alberta’s regulatory bodies of blindly following federal directives and stifling scientific debate, warning of “institutional capture” by special interests. It recommends reforms to promote transparency, evidence-based decision-making, and the protection of individual freedoms.

Premier Smith’s leadership in initiating this independent review is praised as a bold step toward learning from the failures of the past. The report calls for a reimagined approach to public health that prioritizes informed consent, scientific rigour, and balanced policies over fear-driven mandates. More

The Ivory Tower Has Fallen: Fraud, Politics, and the Death of Academic Integrity

Academia has devolved into a system riddled with fraud, self-interest, and institutional decay. Scandals that should be shocking have become routine, exposing systemic corruption at the heart of institutions once thought to be interested in the pursuit of truth.

In 2022, Retraction Watch reported a staggering 13,000 academic papers were pulled for serious errors or fraud. This record-breaking figure barely scratches the surface, as experts estimate only 10% of problematic studies are ever exposed. This means tens of thousands of falsehoods continue to masquerade as legitimate research, polluting academic literature and stalling progress.

Independent investigator Elizabeth Bik has flagged signs of dishonesty in over 6,500 papers since 2014, while networks of “paper mills” churn out fake studies for profit. China has become a global hub for this academic fraud, with 85% of 9,600 retracted papers from one publisher involving Chinese co-authors. Even Chinese researchers admit to bribery, falsification, and manipulation to meet government-imposed targets.

North American universities are equally complicit. Scholars caught falsifying research often face minimal consequences, with institutions more concerned about preserving their reputations than enforcing accountability. Even high-profile cases rarely lead to meaningful sanctions, and the fraudulent studies continue to influence public policy and scientific progress.

The COVID pandemic revealed the devastating consequences of corrupted science. Policies like six-foot distancing, which Anthony Fauci admitted “wasn’t based on data,” and mask mandates, which showed no discernible effect on virus spread, were passed off as “settled science.” Meanwhile, Sweden, which avoided lockdowns, fared better than most nations that crushed their economies and civil liberties in the name of “following the science.”

This isn’t just an academic problem—it’s a societal crisis. When the foundation of public trust in science erodes, the fallout is profound. Academia must be held to account. Without integrity, the pursuit of truth is nothing more than an illusion, and the real-world consequences of bad science are too great to ignore.

Trump Says US Will Impose 25 Percent Tariffs on Colombia After It Refuses Deportation Flights

President Donald Trump announced retaliatory measures against Colombia after President Gustavo Petro blocked US military flights deporting Colombian nationals. Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on all Colombian imports, increasing to 50% within a week, along with travel bans, visa revocations for Colombian officials and their allies, enhanced inspections, and financial sanctions.

Petro justified his decision by calling for dignified treatment of migrants and imposed a 50% tariff on US goods in response. Trump criticized Petro for endangering US national security and public safety. The White House confirmed deportation flights to Mexico continued, with record numbers reported. More

Israeli Forces Kill 22 Protesters Demanding Their Withdrawal in Lebanon

Israeli forces opened fire on protesters in southern Lebanon, killing 22 and injuring 124, as demonstrators demanded Israel's withdrawal under a ceasefire agreement. The withdrawal deadline was later extended to February 18th after Israel requested more time, citing the Lebanese army's delayed deployment to the area.

The protests, some led by Hezbollah supporters, escalated tensions along the border, with Israel accusing Hezbollah of instigating violence. Lebanese officials condemned the bloodshed, with President Joseph Aoun emphasizing Lebanon's sovereignty and urging restraint. UN peacekeepers called for compliance with the ceasefire to ensure stability and the safe return of displaced civilians. More

Poll: Most Canadians Want Stricter Measures Against Khalistani Separatists - More

Trump Cancels 60-Year-Old Affirmative Action Employment Mandate for Federal Contractors - More

Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko On Track to Extend his 31-year Rule with a Massive Win in Presidential Election That Western Governments Reject as Sham - More

US Federal Agencies Made Over $161 Billion in Improper Payments Last Year: Watchdog

Trump Administration Launches Immigration Enforcement Blitz in Chicago - More

Taxpayers Group Challenges CRA Over “Illegal and Undemocratic” Capital Gains Tax Hike

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is suing the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to block enforcement of a capital gains tax hike that it argues is unconstitutional. The tax increase would raise the inclusion rate for capital gains from 50% to 66.7% on amounts exceeding $250,000, projected to generate $19.4 billion in revenue. However, while a ways and means motion for the tax was passed, it was never debated or approved in Parliament, violating the constitutional principle of "no taxation without representation."

CTF Legal Counsel Devin Drover contends that the CRA's enforcement of the tax without parliamentary approval is illegal and undemocratic. The lawsuit seeks an urgent court ruling to halt enforcement before the April 30, 2025, tax deadline, warning that the tax hike could harm Canada’s economy, costing nearly $90 billion in GDP and over 400,000 jobs.

Critics argue the CRA's actions undermine responsible government and set a dangerous precedent, bypassing the legislative process required for tax changes under Canada's constitution. More

Federal Government Provides $1 Billion Bridge Funding to Canada Post - More

Over Half of Canadians Feeling “Financially Paralyzed” as Costs Continue to Rise: RBC

Life on Mars? Strong Evidence of Liquid Water Found, Not Just Frozen Ice

A recent study has uncovered evidence of ancient wave ripples in rocks on Mars, providing strong proof of standing bodies of liquid water on the planet about 3.7 billion years ago. The ripples, shaped by Martian water and winds, suggest that Mars once had a climate warm enough to support shallow lakes, not just frozen ice. This discovery is significant because water is essential for life, raising the possibility that Mars may have supported microbial life in the past. The findings also have practical implications for future human missions, as liquid water would serve as a vital resource for astronauts. More

Fossils Found in China May Add a New Branch to the Human Family Tree - More

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23, and the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over their rivals, the Buffalo Bills, 32-29. Now, Super Bowl LIX is set for February 9th at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the Eagles will face off against the Chiefs, with Kansas City aiming for an unprecedented three-peat.

The Superdome, a symbol of resilience following Hurricane Katrina, will host its eighth Super Bowl, tying New Orleans with Miami for the most games held in one city. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 9th.

Australian Open Winners:

Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev in 3 sets for 2nd straight Australian Open title. More

Madison Keys Wins Aussie Open, Passes $21M in Career Earnings. More

Teenage Snowboarder Hiroto Ogiwara Makes History by Landing Remarkable First Ever 2340 (six and a half rotations) - More

Man Narrowly Escapes Meteorite Strike: ‘It Probably Would’ve Have Ripped Me in Half!’

Indian Governor Offers $1 Million to Anyone Who Can Decipher This 5,300-year-old Writing System

On This Day in 1825, US President James Monroe Urges Congress to approve the creation of Indian Territory, west of the Mississippi River, for the relocation of Eastern Indian tribes to 'promote their welfare and happiness’