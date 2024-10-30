Good morning, It’s Wednesday, October 30th. In today’s news, Trudeau clings to power as MPs push for a secret ballot, Danielle Smith takes legal action against the Carbon Tax, $30 billion in taxpayer money goes to oppressive regimes under the guise of "gender," Poilievre vows to expose the names of traitors, and much more.

Liberal MPs Push for Secret Ballot as Trudeau Clings Desperately to Power

The only reason Justin Trudeau remains in power is because his inner circle of loyalists knows that if he falls, they likely face prosecution or worse. Despite two dozen MPs calling for his resignation, Trudeau stubbornly refuses to step down, instead declaring his intention to lead the Liberal Party into the next election. The few remaining MPs with anything resembling a backbone have called for a secret ballot to test his leadership—to avoid the inevitable backlash from Trudeau’s loyalists. Cabinet ministers have dismissed the idea, while Mary Ng, recently outed by investigative journalist Sam Cooper as a Chinese Communist Party asset, has gone so far as to try and force legislation through the senate which would keep Trudeau in power, a clear signal of just how desperate these loyalists are.

On another front, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has openly threatened to bring down the government over Trudeau's failure to meet his demands. And yet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, despite all his rhetoric about “tearing up” the support agreement with Trudeau, continues to prop him up.

Hannah Arendt’s insights into totalitarian dynamics capture this situation perfectly: “The whole organization is so absolutely identified with him that any admission of a mistake or removal from office would break the spell of infallibility which surrounds the office of the Leader and spell doom to all those connected with the movement.” Trudeau's leadership isn’t just a political role; it has become a lifeline for those who have tied themselves to him—loyalists like Mary Ng, who face the risk of exposure and prosecution should Trudeau fall. They might even have to flee the country to escape the fallout. Their frantic loyalty isn’t about “unity” or shared purpose—it's about raw survival. And it’s not just his inner circle; Jagmeet Singh’s support isn’t born of principle, but out of a desperate need to avoid the political reckoning that Trudeau’s collapse would bring.

George Orwell once wrote, “All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed they must rely exclusively on force.” What we’re witnessing is a regime built on a totalitarian ideology (‘wokeism') whose fraudulent nature is being laid bare. As the façade crumbles, we must brace ourselves for the increasingly authoritarian measures this regime will use to maintain its grip on power. The desperation of Trudeau’s loyalists, Blanchet’s threats, and Singh’s cowardice all point to one clear reality—the end is near, and those in power are prepared to do anything to delay it.

Poilievre Promises to Release Names of MPs Who Participated in Foreign Interference

Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to unveil the identities of MPs who have "knowingly participated in foreign interference" if his party wins the upcoming election. This comes in response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims during a federal inquiry that he possesses information about several Conservative MPs at risk of foreign interference.

Poilievre accused Trudeau of dishonesty, urging him to disclose the names of those involved. While the Prime Minister justifies his inaction by citing the need to protect national security, Poilievre's spokesperson argues that Trudeau is merely obstructing transparency for political advantage.

Critics from the governing Liberals and other parties have pointed out that Poilievre has yet to obtain the necessary security clearance to access classified briefings that could confirm these allegations. Poilievre counters this by saying he prefers to remain publicly accountable, unlike Trudeau, who he claims does not adequately address the issue of foreign interference.

The stakes are high as Canadians need clarity on this troubling issue. Poilievre's commitment to transparency contrasts sharply with Trudeau's evasive tactics, further fueling calls for accountability in a climate already marked by accusations of political manipulation. More

The Absurdity of Canada’s Foreign Aid: $30 Billion for "Gender" in Human Rights Abusing Nations

Since 2017, the Canadian government has funnelled $30 billion of taxpayer money into international aid programs under the guise of "Gender Equality." On the surface, the intention seems admirable, but a closer look reveals a disturbing truth: our tax dollars are funding some of the world’s most brutal regimes, notorious for their repression and abuse of women. Below, we detail ten countries that have received your tax dollars in the name of "gender equity" while actively committing human rights abuses. The realities may be dark, but Canadians deserve to know where their money is going.

Afghanistan (Taliban) - $1.1 Billion

Since regaining control in 2021, the Taliban have implemented "gender apartheid," systematically dismantling women's rights to education, work, and public life. Women are banned from secondary and higher education, barred from most employment opportunities, and even face arbitrary detention for not complying with dress codes. North Korea - $17.8 Million

North Korean women suffer under a repressive government where they have no political, social, or personal freedoms. Public executions, often targeting dissenters, include women who violate moral codes or oppose the government. Basic human rights, such as freedom of movement and speech, are severely curtailed, and there is little hope of gender equality making any headway. Ethiopia - $897 Million

In the Tigray conflict, thousands of women were subjected to sexual violence by both government forces and rebel groups. Such abuses, which include mass rape, torture, and forced displacement, highlight how unsafe Ethiopia remains for women. Despite this environment, Canadian funds were directed here without sufficient accountability. Bangladesh - $733 Million

In Bangladesh, child marriage is prevalent, with nearly 51% of girls married before turning 18. Moreover, incidents of acid attacks, dowry-related violence, and workplace harassment are all too common. Congo - $732 Million

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been labeled the "rape capital of the world." Women face extreme violence, particularly in regions affected by armed conflict. Sexual violence is used as a weapon of war by militias, and impunity for perpetrators is widespread. Iraq - $488.6 Million

In some parts of the country, honor killings are still culturally accepted, and women are often denied the right to work, travel, or even make their own choices in marriage. Female participation in politics and economic opportunities remains severely restricted. Pakistan - $344.1 Million

Pakistan continues to struggle with gender-based violence and honor killings. Women are often treated as property and lack basic rights to education and independence, particularly in rural areas. Palestine - $320 Million

In Palestine, women face severe restrictions on personal freedoms, partly due to societal norms and partly as a result of political instability. Practices such as honor killings still occur, and women who are victims of sexual violence often face punishment or ostracization. Haiti - $577.4 Million

Haiti is one of the poorest nations in the Western Hemisphere. Sexual violence is rampant, and the legal system offers little protection for victims. Women are frequently subjected to exploitation, especially amid the current humanitarian crisis, where survival often means becoming vulnerable to abuse. Syria - $633.8 Million

Women in Syria face horrendous conditions, with sexual violence being used as a tactic by both the government and rebel forces. Forced marriages, especially of young girls, and gender-based violence have increased as the war has dragged on, leaving little room for gender equality to take root.

The Canadian government parades itself as a champion of women’s rights, with Trudeau proudly declaring himself a feminist. Yet they funnel billions into regimes notorious for oppressing women. This hypocrisy underscores the empty virtue-signalling at the heart of Canada’s foreign aid, which empowers abusers instead of protecting victims.

Source for information on nations listed above: Human Rights Watch

Smith Launching Legal Challenge to Trudeau’s Carbon Tax

The Alberta Government is challenging the federal carbon tax, specifically targeting the recent exemption that primarily benefits eastern Canadians. Premier Danielle Smith criticized the selective application of the carbon tax, stating it is unconstitutional and unfair to some Canadians while giving others lower energy bills.

Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused the carbon tax for home heating oil, which predominantly affects Atlantic Canadians, acknowledging the financial strain on households. However, the UCP argues that the concession was politically motivated, stemming from pressure from Liberal MPs in Atlantic Canada amid declining poll numbers.

The UCP has consistently opposed the federal carbon tax since its introduction in 2019, asserting that it raises costs for households across Canada. More

BC NDP Eek Out a Majority Government After Mail-in Ballots Counted

BC NDP Leader David Eby has been invited by Lt. Governor Janet Austin to form a government after securing a slim majority with 47 of 93 seats in the legislature following a highly competitive election. This narrow victory was confirmed after the NDP won Surrey-Guildford by just 18 votes, setting the stage for potential judicial recounts in close ridings like Surrey-Guildford and Kelowna-Centre. BC election law mandates recounts in races where the margin is under one-fifth of one percent, which in Surrey-Guildford means any margin under 38 votes.

Recounts will be overseen by justices of the BC Supreme Court and could take place within two weeks. Initial counts show the NDP with 47 seats, the Conservatives with 44, and the Greens with 2. If recounts don’t change the outcome, the NDP’s choice of Speaker could reduce their effective majority, as the Speaker typically abstains from voting except in ties.

Late ballots, which favoured the NDP by over 54%, were decisive in several ridings. However, the election's unprecedented closeness—and the shift in seat count due to mail-in ballots—has prompted skepticism, noting that earlier projections indicated the NDP could not reach a majority. If recounts favour the opposition, Eby may have to govern with a minority, requiring cautious negotiations and likely support from the Greens to pass legislation. More

Canadian Postal Workers Vote 96% to Strike

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) is in prolonged negotiations with Canada Post. Key issues include Canada Post's proposals to increase part-time work, remove route ownership, and cut benefits and pensions for new employees. CUPW members have overwhelmingly voted to strike, with 96% support, putting pressure on Canada Post, which only recently offered a 10% wage increase over four years. The earliest possible strike date is this Sunday, pending mediation efforts. More

We Finally Know Why Ancient Roman Concrete Was Able to Last Thousands of Years

Ancient Roman concrete, famously durable and exemplified by the Pantheon, owes its strength to a unique mix of volcanic ash (pozzolana) and lime. Recent research by MIT reveals that Romans used a "hot mixing" technique, adding quicklime at high temperatures, which produced lime clasts giving the concrete self-healing properties. When cracks form, water reacts with these clasts to seal the gaps, enhancing durability. Modern tests show this method’s potential for creating longer-lasting, eco-friendly concrete for contemporary use. More

Police Seize Cannabis-Infused Candy Mimicking Popular Name-Brand Snacks in BC

With Halloween approaching, Vancouver Island police seize over 120,000 cannabis-laced edibles in packaging mimicking popular treats. RCMP photos show edibles like “Reefers” (resembling Reese’s) and “KushKat” (similar to KitKat). The edibles, seized from dispensaries and homes tied to organized crime, had high drug potency claims, according to RCMP. Six suspects were arrested, and drug charges are recommended. More

