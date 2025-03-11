Good morning, It’s Tuesday, March 11th. In today’s news, Mark Carney’s appointment raises serious questions about Canadian democracy, Ontario Appeals Court allows $290 million class action lawsuit against Freedom Convoy and it’s donors, Trudeau caught in RCMP surveillance meeting with Chinese organized crime figure, X hit by ‘massive cyberattack’ traced to Ukraine, and much more.

Mark Carney’s Appointment Raises Serious Questions About Canadian Democracy

Canada is being led into uncharted territory. The Liberal Party has chosen Mark Carney as their leader, and soon he will be Prime Minister—without ever winning a federal election. While this isn’t technically illegal, it undermines the fundamental principles of democracy. Canadians expect to elect their leaders, hold them accountable, and trust that the rules of governance aren’t rewritten behind closed doors.

This isn’t the first time the Liberal Party has bent the rules to install its preferred leader. In 2013, Justin Trudeau’s campaign successfully pushed to change deadlines mid-race, despite opposition from other candidates. There were also serious allegations of voter fraud, with hundreds of registrations tied to the same addresses or emails. Now, the party is once again circumventing democratic norms—only this time, the stakes are even higher.

Carney won’t sit in Parliament, won’t be subject to the same ethics rules as MPs, won’t have to disclose his financials, and won’t answer to elected representatives. Yet, he will wield full executive power: he can appoint ministers, control national security, push legislation, and even advise on election timing. And he’s already hinted at how he plans to use that power. He has openly discussed using emergency powers to deal with Trump’s proposed tariffs—before he’s even in office.

A man who is a walking conflict of interest, with deep ties to the global financial elite and the Chinese Communist Party, is being ushered into the highest levels of government. He will have immense control over policy while avoiding the checks that apply to elected officials. He isn’t just accepting power—he’s looking for ways to wield more of it.

Every institution meant to safeguard democracy is silent. The Governor General, the Ethics Commissioner, the media—none are raising the alarm.

This isn’t just about Carney—it’s about the precedent. If an unelected banker can be handed the highest office in the country, what’s stopping this from happening again?

Canadians deserve a government that is elected, accountable, and transparent. Instead, we’re getting a hand-picked ruler with ambitions of emergency powers. Call it what it is: an elite coup, dressed up as politics. Source.

Ontario Appeals Court Allows $290 Million Class Action Lawsuit Against Freedom Convoy and it’s Donors

Despite a recent court ruling that Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act was unlawful—essentially admitting the government overreached in shutting down the Freedom Convoy—an Ontario Appeal Court is letting a $290 million class-action lawsuit against convoy organizers, participants, and even donors move forward.

The lawsuit, initially filed by Ottawa resident Zexi Li—employed by the federal government—has ballooned to include businesses and employees, claiming damages for “public nuisance causing pain” and other grievances. They’re asking for $60 million in general damages, $70 million for business losses, $150 million for lost wages, and $10 million in punitive damages.

The court’s reasoning? Justice David Brown suggests that political protests must balance individual freedoms with community impact, quoting the Charter’s “reasonable limits” clause. Meanwhile, convoy organizer Pat King just finished serving nine months in custody before getting a three-month house arrest sentence. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are still waiting on their sentencing.

So, to recap: The government cracked down on a protest with unlawful emergency powers and will face zero consequences, but the people who organized and supported the protest are still being dragged through the courts.

Chinese Triads, Drug Money, and Trudeau: A Scandal Canada Can’t Ignore

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught in an RCMP surveillance operation meeting privately with Paul King Jin—a Chinese organized crime figure linked to money laundering, fentanyl trafficking, and underground casinos. Jin, a known associate of transnational crime syndicates, has been under investigation by both Canadian and U.S. law enforcement. Yet, despite these connections, he has managed to avoid prosecution, even as his network continues to funnel illicit funds through Canadian real estate and casinos.

The meeting, which reportedly took place between 2015 and 2017, included a Chinese army veteran with ties to Beijing. It’s unclear why Trudeau was in the same room as a known crime boss, but it raises concerns about political influence, foreign interference, and Canada’s failure to prosecute high-profile criminals. The U.S. has repeatedly expressed frustration over Canada’s inaction, especially after the collapse of the E-Pirate investigation, which sought to dismantle Chinese money laundering operations in British Columbia. The case fell apart after key witnesses were exposed, and one target was later found stabbed and burned to death near the Venezuelan border.

Jin’s influence extends far beyond Canada. He is tied to the Chinese Triads, Latin American cartels, and Chinese police stations operating clandestinely within Canada. Law enforcement sources believe he uses high-end real estate and underground casinos to launder drug money, all while traveling freely between Vancouver and known crime hubs like Mexico and Panama. In one instance, Panamanian customs flagged him for traveling under a false identity and promptly deported him. Yet, when he returned to Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) let him walk through without so much as an interview.

This is more than incompetence; it’s willful blindness. Canada has become a haven for organized crime, where foreign actors manipulate weak institutions, launder billions, and infiltrate political circles. And Trudeau—whether through ignorance or something worse—has placed himself at the centre of this growing scandal.

If the Prime Minister of Canada is meeting with a known narco-money launderer under RCMP surveillance, why hasn’t there been a single serious investigation into the nature of this meeting? Why is the government refusing to prosecute criminals openly exploiting our system?

Canadians deserve answers—but history suggests they won’t get them. Source.

48% of Canadians Open to Private Health—Could Add $21 Billion to Economy, Create 39,000 Jobs

Frustration with long wait times and declining healthcare performance is pushing more Canadians to consider private options. A SecondStreet.org study found 48% want to learn more about private health insurance, with 32% willing to pay market rates. Expanding private insurance could add $21 billion annually to the economy and create 39,000 healthcare jobs.

Support is highest among younger Canadians, with 53% of those under 54 interested. Countries like France, the UK, and Sweden successfully blend public and private care, challenging Canada’s outdated system. Meanwhile, 75,000 Canadians died on waitlists between 2018 and 2024, and delays cost billions in lost wages.

Critics warn of talent leaving the public system, but 2,500 Canadian nurses already move to the US annually for better working conditions. Harrison Fleming, Legislative and Policy Director at SecondStreet believes offering private options would relieve strain on public healthcare and improve patient outcomes, stating, "Moving beyond the status quo would ultimately help patients by putting them first." More

X Hit by ‘Massive Cyberattack’ Traced to Ukraine

Elon Musk said X was hit by a “massive cyberattack” on March 10, causing widespread outages for users across the US, UK, and beyond. According to DownDetector, more than 350,000 outage reports were filed, with most issues affecting the X app and website. Musk suggested the attack was highly coordinated and well-funded, later telling Fox News that the IP addresses traced back to Ukraine.

The outage coincided with rising tensions between Musk and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski over Starlink’s role in Ukraine. Musk warned that Ukraine’s military “would collapse” without Starlink, leading Sikorski to accuse him of threatening Kyiv. Meanwhile, some speculate the cyberattack may have been retaliation for the US scaling back its support for Ukraine. More

Syria Erupts: Nearly 2,000 Killed in Deadliest Violence Since Assad’s Fall—Mostly Civilians

Over the past three days, Syria faced its deadliest violence since Bashar al-Assad’s fall in December, with nearly 2,000 killed—mostly civilians—in clashes between security forces and Assad loyalists along the Alawite-heavy coast. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa blamed the bloodshed on pro-Assad remnants, vowing to hunt them down and punish anyone, even allies, responsible for civilian deaths.

Despite Sharaa’s promise, he’s scrambling to contain the chaos, promising a fact-finding probe, but the scale of the carnage—rivaling Syria’s worst atrocities—raises doubts about his grip on power. More

State Department Cancels Most USAID Contracts - “The 5200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve (and in some cases even harmed) the core national interests of the United States.” - Rubio - More

China's Military Says it Will Tighten 'Noose' Around Taiwan if Independence Movement Escalates - More

Proposed Bill Would Keep Trump from Funding Military Invasion of Canada - Rhode Island congressman’s No Invading Allies Act also rules out Greenland and Panama Canal from hostile incursion. More

Canadians Travelling to the US May Be Affected by New Registration Requirements - As of March 9th, Canadians must register if they are south of the border for more than 30 days. More

Loblaw Introduces 'Tariff' Symbols on Products With Higher Prices Due to Trade War

Loblaw is introducing "tariff" symbols on products impacted by Canada’s tariff with the US. Customers will start seeing these labels in stores within weeks, indicating which US-sourced goods have increased in price. CEO Per Bank noted that while prices won’t rise immediately due to existing inventory, fresh produce and other goods could see hikes within weeks. Loblaw is also adding maple leaf symbols to identify Canadian-made products. While grocers are seeking alternatives to US goods, Canada’s reliance on American fresh produce—especially in winter—makes some replacements difficult. More

Gov Report: Over 130K Businesses Closed in Canada Due to COVID-19 Lockdowns - More

Tesla Shares Plunge 15%, Suffering Steepest Drop in Five Years - More

DOJ: Google Must Sell Chrome and Android Could Be Next - Google says this will "harm America’s consumers.” More

Scientists Have Turned Light Into a Supersolid—Here's Why That's a Big Deal

Scientists have found a way to make light act like a strange new form of matter called a supersolid, which has properties of both solids and liquids. Normally, solids stay in place and liquids flow, but a supersolid does both at the same time—it has a structured shape but can also move without friction.

Until now, supersolids had only been created with super-cooled gases, but researchers in Italy managed to make light behave this way by shining lasers on a special semiconductor. This breakthrough is important because it helps us understand quantum physics better and could lead to advances in optical computing, new types of lasers, and even futuristic materials with unique properties. More

Secret US Spaceship Deorbits After Classified Mission - Space Force's mysterious X-37B plane returns to Earth after 434 days in orbit landing in California. More

Odell Beckham Jr and Druski Named in New Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual-Assault Lawsuit

Comedian Druski and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. have been named in a sexual assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, adding to over 100 legal actions filed against the music mogul. The lawsuit alleges that in 2018, Ashley Parham was drugged, kidnapped, and violently assaulted by multiple individuals, including Diddy and others, after she made comments linking him to Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder.

Druski and Beckham were allegedly present during the assault, though their specific roles remain unclear. Both have denied any involvement, with Druski calling the allegations a “fabricated lie.” The lawsuit also claims that after the assault, Parham stabbed Diddy, gunshots were fired, and law enforcement may have been paid off.

This amended filing identifies several individuals previously unnamed in Parham’s original October 2023 complaint. More

NFL Quarterback News:

Buffalo Bills sign reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen to record-setting extension worth $330 million. More

Justin Fields reportedly reaches 2-year deal with Jets to replace Aaron Rodgers. More

Sam Darnold reportedly signing with Seahawks for 3 years, $100.5M, with $55M guaranteed. More

New LA DA Nathan Hochman Moves to Block Menendez Brothers' Release, Calls Self-Defense Claims ‘Lies’ - More

Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole to Undergo Tommy John Surgery - More

Company Unveils World’s First Biological Computer Based on Human Brain Cells

Packing Peanuts Aren't Food but People are Eating Them — and the bizarre trend worries experts

On This Day in 2020, COVID-19 declared a pandemic by the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus