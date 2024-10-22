Good morning, It’s Tuesday, October 22nd. In today’s news, Liberals win a majority government in New Brunswick, CBC’s Tait defends millions in bonuses for executives and a $6000 hotel bill while vacationing in Paris, 65% of Canadians say there are “too many” immigrants, Major Toronto hospital network reinstates mask mandates, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Susan Holt to Become New Brunswick’s First Female Premier as Liberals Win Majority Government

Susan Holt has become New Brunswick’s first-ever female premier after leading the provincial Liberals to a decisive majority victory in the latest election. The Liberals secured or were leading in 31 ridings, compared to 16 for the Progressive Conservatives and two for the Greens, marking the best performance for the provincial Liberal party since the Frank McKenna landslides of the 1990s.

Holt's victory came from unexpected gains in key areas, particularly in the traditionally Conservative southern New Brunswick region, which had been a stronghold for the Progressive Conservatives under Premier Blaine Higgs. Holt also made sweeping gains in Moncton, ousting major Progressive Conservative figures like Finance Minister Ernie Steeves and Labour Minister Greg Turner.

Holt previously led the New Brunswick Business Council and served as an advisor to former Liberal Premier Brian Gallant. Her campaign featured a platform with 100 promises, pledging $1.29 billion in new government spending over four years, focusing on healthcare, education, and cost-of-living relief. Key promises included removing the provincial sales tax from home energy bills, issuing bonus cheques for nurses, and providing free breakfast and pay-what-you-can lunch for all students. Holt also proposed establishing 30 community care clinics across the province to offer collaborative health services, at a cost of $34.5 million over four years.

In contrast, former Premier Blaine Higgs ran a low-key campaign emphasizing his fiscal track record, having delivered six consecutive budget surpluses. He promised a two-point HST tax cut, but his campaign struggled due to his declining popularity and internal divisions within his party. Twelve out of 27 Progressive Conservative MLAs from 2020 did not seek re-election, including key figures who left in protest of Higgs’s leadership style and controversial policies, such as the parental consent policy in schools.

Despite Higgs's efforts to tie Holt to the unpopular federal Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Holt's campaign resonated more with voters. As a result, the election marks a significant shift in New Brunswick’s political landscape, with Holt’s leadership offering a new direction for the province. More

CBC’s Tait Defends Bonuses for Executives and $6000 Hotel Bill While Vacationing in Paris

CBC President and CEO Catherine Tait has faced criticism for her spending decisions and executive bonuses during a time of layoffs and budget constraints at the public broadcaster. When pressed on the matter, Tait defended the $18.4 million in bonuses awarded to CBC employees, including $3.3 million to executives, at a time when the organization was cutting jobs. She characterized the bonuses as "performance pay" tied to meeting key performance indicators.

Tait was also scrutinized for her $1,000-per-night, week-long hotel stay in Paris for the Olympics, arguing it was necessary for her role, despite it being part of a personal trip. Despite acknowledging criticism, she insisted the compensation policies were consistent with past practices and said CBC would undergo a third-party review of those policies.

Amid criticism from Conservative MPs, who have called for the defunding of CBC, Tait maintained that the organization acted responsibly and upheld its commitments to employees. She emphasized the need for CBC to remain independent and fiscally accountable to the public. More

Tiny Thought: This woman is completely out of touch with reality. There are absolutely zero KPIs that could justify claiming a successful year in operations and handing out millions in bonuses. The only metric I could even consider is the reduction of overhead costs from firing 200 employees, but then they awarded themselves nearly $20 million in bonuses. The CBC is literally the opposite of an independent and fiscally accountable organization. It’s a joke, and Catherine Tait, who spends most of her time living in New York, should be considered a public enemy. It's time to defund the CBC and fire Tait.

Poll: 65% of Canadians Say There Are “Too Many” Immigrants

A recent Leger poll reveals that a significant majority of Canadians, 65%, believe there are “too many” immigrants in the country, marking a steady increase in this sentiment since 2019. Only about 21% think immigration levels are “about the right number,” while a mere 2% feel there are “too few” immigrants.

This growing discontent correlates with rising dissatisfaction towards the Trudeau government’s immigration targets. The belief that there are too many immigrants is particularly pronounced in rural areas (69.4%) compared to urban areas (62.9%).

Socioeconomic factors also play a role, with lower-income respondents showing higher opposition to immigration. Overall, this shift reflects broader concerns related to economic conditions and global instability. More

Major Toronto Hospital Network Reinstates Masking Mandates

The University Health Network (UHN) is reintroducing mandatory mask mandates starting October 28th, despite low-to-moderate levels of respiratory illness currently circulating. This policy will apply to patients, visitors, and staff across UHN facilities, including major Toronto hospitals like Toronto General and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Critics question the necessity of such a mandate, especially given that current respiratory virus transmission levels, including COVID-19, are not high. While UHN says the policy will be "adjusted" based on trends, the imposition of restrictions before a surge could raise concerns about how effectively they balance precaution with public fatigue over prolonged measures. More

Mexican Priest Who Spoke Out Against Cartel Violence Killed

In Mexico, Father Marcelo Pérez, a Catholic priest and advocate for indigenous rights, was shot dead after celebrating Mass in Chiapas. The Jesuit priest had dedicated nearly 20 years to fighting for the Tzotzil indigenous group's rights and condemned the ongoing violence in his community. His murder, committed by two gunmen on a motorcycle, is viewed as part of a broader wave of violence linked to organized crime in the region.

The Jesuit Order emphasized that this incident should not be minimized, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that the investigation into his death would be thorough. Father Marcelo had previously faced death threats and had attempted to mediate conflicts between rival criminal gangs. More

Police in Haiti Battle Gang Coalition Trying to Seize Control of the Entire Capital City

Police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, clashed with gunmen attempting to seize control of Solino, one of the few neighbourhoods in the capital not dominated by gangs. Since Thursday, residents have been fleeing as gang members publicly claimed parts of Solino and threatened non-gang affiliates. Prime Minister Garry Conille called an emergency meeting and ordered elite police and military units to be redeployed to protect these strategic areas. The gang coalition, known as “Viv Ansanm,” has expanded its attacks, displacing over 4,200 residents into makeshift shelters. More

Germany Arrests Libyan Man Planning ISIS Attack on Israeli Embassy

German authorities arrested a suspected ISIS supporter, "Omar A.," a Libyan national, who was allegedly planning an armed attack on the Israeli embassy in Berlin. Omar A. had been in communication with an ISIS terrorist via messaging apps to coordinate the attack. The arrest raised concerns about the growing threat of Islamist extremism in Germany, particularly targeting Israeli diplomatic facilities. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz used the incident to push for stricter anti-extremism laws, including fast-tracking deportations for convicted foreigners and tougher weapon regulations. More

Canadian-Made Fentanyl Increasingly Being Shipped Overseas: Global Affairs

A briefing from Canada's Foreign Affairs Department reveals that Canadian-produced fentanyl is increasingly being shipped to international markets, including the US and Australia. The note suggests that domestic production exceeds local demand, turning Canada into both a source and transit country for the drug. Seizures of fentanyl precursor chemicals and illegal labs in Canada further indicate rising domestic production. China remains the largest source of fentanyl precursors entering Canada, though its government frames the opioid crisis as primarily a North American issue. Since 2016, over 42,494 Canadians have died from opioid overdoses, with fentanyl involved in 82% of cases. More

India’s Airline Industry in Chaos After 90 Hoax Bomb Threats in a Week

Over the past week, Indian airlines have faced an unprecedented surge of 90 hoax bomb threats, causing major disruptions to both domestic and international flights. Airlines such as Air India, Vistara, and SpiceJet, as well as international carriers, have been targeted. These threats, primarily made via email and social media, have forced planes to divert, make emergency landings, or return to India. The situation has caused chaos for passengers and financial losses for airlines. Indian authorities are investigating the source of the threats, but no clear motive has been found. More

Competition Bureau Seeking Input on Property Controls in the Grocery Industry

The Competition Bureau is investigating restrictive real estate clauses in the Canadian grocery industry and has called for input from grocery retailers and real estate professionals. These "property controls," often added to leases or deeds by grocers like Sobeys and Loblaw, limit what types of businesses can occupy a property after a grocer vacates it. The bureau is concerned that such practices may reduce competition and contribute to food deserts by preventing competitors from opening nearby. The investigation seeks examples of how these clauses have impacted food retailers and the broader market. More

Hundreds of Frozen Waffle Products Recalled in Canada and US

Hundreds of frozen waffle products, sold in Canada under brands like Great Value, Compliments, and No Name, are being recalled due to potential listeria contamination. US manufacturer TreeHouse Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall, warning that Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious or fatal infections in vulnerable groups, such as young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Customers are advised to check their freezers and discard or return affected products for a refund. More

S2 Meteorite: What Happens When a Meteor the Size of London Hits Earth?

Scientists have discovered that a massive meteorite, 200 times larger than the one that wiped out the dinosaurs, hit Earth around three billion years ago, causing a global tsunami and boiling the oceans. The meteorite, known as S2, struck when Earth was a water world with only simple life forms. Despite the devastation, research led by Prof. Nadja Drabon from Harvard University found that these impacts helped life thrive by churning up nutrients like phosphorus and iron, creating favourable conditions for early microorganisms. The findings were published in PNAS. More

What’s Inside the Moon?

Recent research suggests that the Moon may have a partially molten layer beneath its rocky mantle, challenging previous ideas about its internal structure. Using data from NASA’s GRAIL mission and the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, scientists identified a low-viscosity zone (LVZ) at the base of the lunar mantle that moves under the gravitational influence of Earth and the Sun, similar to ocean tides. This zone may be linked to a mineral-rich layer containing ilmenite, indicating that the Moon’s thermal history is more complex than once believed. Further seismic studies are needed to confirm the findings. More

Tiger Woods’ New Tech Golf League Brings Big Screens to the Green in January

Tiger Woods is set to launch TGL, a new "tech-infused, team golf league" co-founded with Rory McIlroy, on January 7, 2024. The league's first match will air on ESPN and ESPN Plus, featuring a stadium-based format where teams hit balls into a large screen before switching to a motorized artificial green. Matches will last about two hours, with three players from each team competing. TGL includes six teams, with the first match between New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club. The tournament will run until March 2024. More

Sean “Diddy” Combs Faces Claims Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl With Unnamed “Male & Female Celebrity” In Latest Round Of Lawsuits

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing new legal troubles as seven additional lawsuits were filed against him, accusing him of rape and sexual assault, including an incident involving a teenage girl in 2000. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who has filed multiple cases against Combs, claims there are over 100 more victims potentially coming forward. Combs' representatives deny all allegations, asserting that he has never sexually assaulted anyone. The lawsuits come as Combs sits in a Brooklyn detention center awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The trial is set for May 2025. More

‘Blade Runner 2049’ Producers Sue Elon Musk, Tesla and Warner Bros, Alleging Copyright Infringement

Alcon Entertainment, the production company behind Blade Runner 2049, has sued Tesla, CEO Elon Musk, and Warner Bros. Discovery for copyright infringement. The lawsuit claims AI-generated images resembling scenes from Blade Runner 2049 were used during the launch of Tesla’s Robotaxi, despite Alcon denying any affiliation between the film and Musk’s companies. The lawsuit seeks to block further use of these images, claiming they were used without permission and could harm future Blade Runner partnerships. Alcon also cited concerns over Musk’s controversial behaviour as part of its objection. More

An Airport in New Zealand is Putting a 3-minute Timer on Goodbye Hugs - Dunedin Airport, a single-terminal facility in the southeastern end of the country, introduced a three-minute “hug time” limit for its drop-off zone and suggested people use the 15-minute free parking area “for fonder farewells.”

Britney Spears Reveals She's 'Married Myself' in Wedding Dress Video: 'Most Brilliant Thing I've Ever Done' - On Sunday, Britney Spears, 42, posted a video on Instagram where she appeared in a wedding dress and announced that she had "married herself." She captioned the post with, "The day I married myself... Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done!!!" This latest post adds to a series of eccentric behaviours that have raised concerns about her mental state.

On this day in 1962, US President John F. Kennedy addressed the nation on television, revealing the presence of Soviet missile bases in Cuba. This marked the beginning of the Cuban Missile Crisis, a tense 13-day standoff between the US and the Soviet Union, which brought the world to the brink of nuclear conflict.