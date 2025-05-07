Good morning, It’s Wednesday, May 7th. In today’s news, Carney praises Trump after running a campaign of fear, China’s covert chemical war on America is exposed, Pierre Poilievre turned down Joe Rogan and a chance to control the narrative, Israel approves plan to capture and occupy the entirety of Gaza, and much more.

The Great Canadian Gaslight: Carney Praises Trump After Campaign of Fear

The entire Liberal campaign was built on a singular fear: Donald Trump. Mark Carney was pitched as the shield to sovereignty. Canada’s last line of defence against the orange menace to the south. He was Churchill to Trump’s Hitler, or so the narrative went. Pierre Poilievre, by contrast, was cast as a cowardly disciple—“a person who draws his inspiration from President Trump” and who “will kneel down before him.”

But when Carney finally came face to face with Trump in the Oval Office, there was no resistance—only reverence.

“Thank you for your hospitality and above all for your leadership,” Carney said, straight-faced. “You're a transformational president—the focus on the economy, with a relentless focus on the American worker, securing your borders, ending the scourge of fentanyl and other opioids, and securing the world.” If Poilievre had said this, Liberals would be screaming treason.

Trump returned the praise, calling Carney “a very talented person, a very good person,” and boasting, “His party was losing by a lot. [It was] probably one of the greatest comebacks in the history of politics—maybe even greater than mine. I probably helped him win.” He even once remarked that “a Liberal” would be “easier to deal with” than Poilievre.

And this came just weeks after Carney compared Trump’s America to Nazi Germany. “The question is, do you appease these guys? Chamberlain—never. You stand up,” he said. He even likened himself to Churchill, claiming he was “most useful in crisis,” not in peacetime. But when it came time to stand up, he sat down—and smiled.

Carney also campaigned on ending Canada’s long-standing relationship with the U.S.—declaring that the era of “deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over.” But in Washington, that defiant posture evaporated. As Trump dominated the conversation for nearly 30 minutes, Carney sat silently, speaking for barely three.

And when asked directly whether Carney could say anything to change his mind about the crushing tariffs on Canadian exports—particularly on cars—Trump didn’t flinch. “No,” he said flatly. “Just the way it is.” That was it. No explanation, no negotiation, no diplomatic gloss. It didn’t matter what Carney said, how polite he was, or how much praise he offered—Trump made it clear: the tariffs stay.

During the election, Canadians had been whipped into a frenzy by the “Elbows Up” campaign—a propaganda push backed by state-funded media. Protesters chanted outside U.S. embassies. Rallies on Parliament Hill warned of an American threat. Canadians were told to fight, to resist, to stand tall.

And yet again, the Liberal propaganda machine is distorting reality, portraying Carney as the hero. All pretending he didn’t just do the exact opposite of what he campaigned on:

The gaslighting is relentless.

Let’s be clear—we’re not tribal ideologues. We can admit Carney handled himself well in the meeting. That’s not the problem. The problem is the lie. The fear-mongering. The manufactured moral panic. The Liberals warned that Poilievre would bow to Trump—then got elected and did it themselves.

And somehow, their voters are still applauding.

Project Zero: China’s Covert Chemical War on America

China’s Communist regime allegedly launched a covert campaign, codenamed Project Zero, during President Donald Trump’s first term with the goal of strategically weakening the United States by flooding it with synthetic opioids—specifically fentanyl precursors. The claim comes from Yuan Hongbing, a Chinese dissident and former law professor with connections to Beijing’s political elite, now living in exile in Australia. Yuan says his sources are closely tied to powerful CCP families and fear retaliation if identified.

According to Yuan, the intent behind Project Zero is ideological and retaliatory: Chinese leader Xi Jinping views America’s opioid epidemic as historical payback for the Opium Wars, when Western powers addicted the Chinese population and reduced the nation to semi-colonial status. Xi reportedly sees the opioid crisis as proof of his belief that "the East is rising, the West is declining."

Though Trump pressured China to stop fentanyl exports, the regime continued trafficking by shifting tactics. In 2019, after banning direct fentanyl shipments, Chinese firms began exporting precursor chemicals to Mexico, where cartels manufacture fentanyl and smuggle it into the US and Canada. Wuhan, known for its pharmaceutical industry, is identified as a key hub in this supply chain.

US authorities, including the Justice Department, have indicted Chinese companies and nationals involved in trafficking. Some were caught selling hundreds of pounds of fentanyl precursors to undercover agents. Despite the 2019 ban, US Customs and Border Protection continued seizing fentanyl at record levels, often from cartel labs supplied by China.

A 2024 report by the US House Select Committee on the CCP revealed that China is subsidizing fentanyl trafficking, with exporters receiving tax rebates, grants, and official praise for their economic contributions. The report also found that Chinese authorities obstruct US investigations, notify suspects of law enforcement inquiries, and allow fentanyl to be openly marketed on Chinese websites—so long as it’s for export.

Former DEA agents and intelligence officials describe Mexico as the perfect conduit: corrupt customs, protection from police, and established cartel distribution networks that easily move drugs across the southern US border. Meanwhile, China’s state-controlled media and diplomats deny all responsibility, claiming the crisis is an American issue, not a Chinese one.

In response, Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods, with 20% specifically targeting fentanyl-related products. He vowed to hold the CCP accountable for enabling the crisis. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has responded defiantly, declaring it will "fight to the end" and accusing the US of trapping China in a "deadly game." A recent state propaganda video claimed that bowing to the West would be like "drinking poison to quench thirst."

Yuan warns that Xi sees no way back, fearing that exposure of Project Zero could lead to criminal charges akin to those faced by international drug kingpins. If proven true, China’s actions would represent a form of chemical warfare disguised as commerce—an attack not just on public health, but on national security.

Pierre Poilievre Turned Down Joe Rogan and a Chance to Control the Narrative

Joe Rogan just confirmed what many suspected: Pierre Poilievre was invited onto the biggest podcast in the world—and declined. Rogan says Poilievre’s advisors told him it would be “too problematic,” so instead of seizing the moment, he backed out.

Some will argue he was right to avoid shows like Patrick Bet-David’s. Fair enough. While Bet-David has a large audience, it's overwhelmingly conservative and rarely breaks into the mainstream. The conversations don’t often transcend ideological borders or dominate global headlines. But Rogan is different. Rogan is where cultural moments are made. His show reaches everyone—blue collar, white collar, apolitical, curious, critical, left, right, and everything in between. You don’t turn that down in a national campaign unless you’re playing scared.

And that’s the real problem.

Poilievre’s campaign wasn’t run to win. It was run to not lose. Those sound similar, but they couldn’t be more different. Anyone who understands sports psychology knows this. Consider the 1993 Houston Oilers. Up 35–3 in the third quarter, they coasted. Switched to “prevent defense.” Lost their edge. The Buffalo Bills stormed back for one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, winning 41–38. But here’s the kicker: In a mere two quarters, defensive coordinator Jim Eddy went from being called “the man first in line to be a head coach next year” to a man without a job in the NFL—or even college football—the following year.

Sound familiar?

Poilievre entered the race as the clear front-runner—poised to become Canada’s next Prime Minister and finally bring an end to the Trudeau era. But on election night, he didn’t just fall short—he lost his own seat. Was there interference in his riding? Almost certainly. But dirty tricks are part of the battlefield, and they have to be anticipated and countered. The Conservatives stopped playing to win and started protecting a lead that no longer existed.

Many supporters will blame the Liberal propaganda machine, which is undoubtedly powerful. But that machine was always part of the terrain. You don’t win by hoping the terrain gets easier—you win by outmaneuvering it. And in a media ecosystem where legacy outlets are compromised, a platform like Rogan’s is a game changer. The Conservatives rolled out a 1990s campaign strategy in a 2025 information war.

Is Poilievre still the best shot the party has? Probably. This isn’t a call to replace him. It’s a call to learn the right lesson. Narrative is everything. And next time, when the biggest megaphone in the world is offered… don’t say no. Grab it—and own the conversation.

Israel Approves Plan to Capture and Occupy Entirety of Gaza

Israel’s Cabinet has approved a plan to seize control of the Gaza Strip and maintain a presence there for an indefinite period, according to officials. The move, which includes the mass displacement of Palestinians to southern Gaza, could worsen the humanitarian crisis and provoke international backlash. Though details remain unclear, implementation is expected after US President Trump’s upcoming Middle East visit. Meanwhile, Israel launched airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen following a missile attack on its main airport. Israel now controls about half of Gaza, amid growing international concern over aid blockades and civilian suffering. More

Poilievre to Undergo ‘Largely Procedural’ Leadership Review as Scheer Named Interim Leader

The Conservative caucus voted overwhelmingly to adopt Reform Act rules, giving MPs the power to trigger a leadership review, though insiders say it's procedural and not a threat to Pierre Poilievre. Following Poilievre’s personal and national election losses, Andrew Scheer was named interim House leader until Poilievre re-enters Parliament via a coming Alberta byelection. Despite internal criticism, Poilievre defended his campaign messaging and stood by campaign manager Jenni Byrne, calling for a broader team and deeper outreach over the summer. The caucus met Tuesday to assess the election and strategize next steps. More

After 3 years of War Ukraine, Europe Announces Plan to Ban All Russian Gas Imports by 2027 - More

India Fires Missiles Into Pakistani Territory in Response to Kashmir Attack, Killing 8 People - More

Conservative Leader Merz Overcomes Historic Defeat to Become Germany’s Chancellor - More

Pope Watch: Thousands of Tourists, and 4,000 Journalists in Limbo as They Wait for White Smoke from the Sistine Chapel - More

Department of Education to Halt New Research Grants for Harvard as Battle Over Political Ideology and Academic Freedom Flares - More

Trump Announces US-Houthi Ceasefire but Terror Group Says Attacks on Israel Will Continue - More

US Trade Deficit Widens to a Record $140.5 Billion

The US trade deficit hit a record $140.5 billion in March, driven by a 4.4% surge in imports as companies rushed to bring in goods ahead of new tariffs. Exports rose only slightly, widening the deficit by 14% from February. The spike runs counter to President Trump’s goal of narrowing the gap, though April’s data—following his "Liberation Day" tariff hikes—will offer a clearer picture of long-term trade impacts. More

WestJet Suspends Nine US Routes as Canadians Continue to Avoid America - More

US and China Set to Start Tariff Talks This Week - More

15,000 USDA Employees Have Taken Federal Buyout - Over 3,800 employees took the first offer back in February, and nearly three times as many took a second offer in April. More

Failed Soviet Spacecraft Kosmos 482 Will Crash into Earth This Week—Here’s Where it Could Hit

A failed Soviet spacecraft, Kosmos 482 Descent Craft, which has been trapped in Earth’s orbit for over 50 years, is expected to crash back to Earth between May 8 and May 12. The spacecraft, which was part of the USSR’s Venera program, malfunctioned after launch in 1972 and never reached Venus. Experts predict the spacecraft will plunge through the atmosphere at 150 mph, likely remaining intact as it descends.

The potential landing area covers a vast zone, including major cities worldwide, but experts believe it will most likely land in the ocean due to the high percentage of Earth’s surface covered by water. While the odds of it hitting a populated area are extremely low, the exact landing location won’t be known until the descent begins. More

Scientists Discover Quantum Computing in the Human Brain - More

Combs’ Sex Trafficking Trial Begins: High-Profile Names Surface During Jury Selection

Jury selection for Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial began in New York, with 150 potential jurors filling out questionnaires about their knowledge of Combs, other stars, and their views on law enforcement. Among the 190 names listed, celebrities such as Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Michelle Williams, Lauren London, and Dallas Austin were included, though their relevance to the case is unclear. Combs is accused of crimes spanning from 2004 to 2024, including sex trafficking and racketeering, with Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, Combs' ex-girlfriend, as the star witness. The trial, expected to last at least eight weeks, will include testimony from over 50 witnesses, and Combs could face life in prison if convicted. More

UFC 315 Ticket Sales in the Toilet Just Days Before Showtime in Montreal—‘Not Even 50 Percent Sold’ - More

Fan Sues NFL for $100 Million Over Shedeur Sanders' Draft Slide, Citing 'Emotional Distress and Trauma' - More

Here are the 2025 Pulitzer Prize Winners - More

Turkish Town Involutarily Gets High After Police Burn Over 20 Tons of Confiscated Weed

Boy Playing With Mom's Phone Orders 70,000 Dum-Dum Lollipops Worth $4200

On This Day in 1867, Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel patented dynamite in England, the first of three patents he would receive for the explosive material.