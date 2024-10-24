Good morning, It’s Thursday, October 24th. In today’s news, the Liberal government is planning to slash immigration levels, A US Doctor withholds negative puberty blocker study on children citing fear of political weaponization, The Trudeau leadership saga continues with mixed signals, A Parks Canada “colonialism” apology tour to begin in Jasper, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Liberal Government to Slash Immigration Levels—Will it be Enough?

The Trudeau government is set to announce a dramatic reduction in immigration targets, decreasing the number of new permanent residents by nearly 100,000 in 2025, from 485,000 this year to 395,000. The plan also includes further reductions, targeting 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027. This shift in policy comes after years of steadily increasing immigration levels since 2015 and is a marked reversal from last year's announcement, which aimed for an intake of 500,000 permanent residents in 2025.

This adjustment not only reduces the number of permanent residents but also aims to lower the intake of temporary residents by nearly 30,000 in 2025, down to just over 300,000. This aligns with Miller's earlier comments about wanting to decrease the temporary resident share of the population from 6.5% to 5.2% over three years.

The most substantial cuts are expected in the federal economic class, with numbers plummeting by around 60% to just above 41,000 in 2025. Family reunification programs will also see a reduction of approximately 20,000 permanent residents, while similar cuts are anticipated for refugee and protected person admissions. More

Tiny Thought: In 2024, Canada is projected to welcome around 1.5 million new immigrants. Even with the proposed reductions, the total will still range between 750,000 and 1 million. This reduction is positive to see, but if the Liberals really wanted to move the needle on the issues caused by mass immigration, they would cut all categories to levels below those seen in 2015.

US Doctor Withholds Negative Puberty Blocker Study on Children, Citing Fear of Political Weaponization

Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy’s decision not to release critical findings from a taxpayer-funded study on the impact of puberty blockers on transgender youth is reckless and harmful. Conducted since 2015, this study aimed to assess whether puberty blockers improved the mental health of children with gender dysphoria. Olson-Kennedy’s research did not show any improvements for children. Despite these important findings, she delayed publication, claiming that the "charged political environment" could weaponize the results.

This is a dangerous precedent. With one-quarter of the children in the study reportedly struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts before treatment, withholding such significant data puts families and children at risk. By suppressing results because they don’t align with expectations or current political agendas, the public is left in the dark on a serious medical issue.

Meanwhile, the medical community and clinics continue prescribing these treatments, heavily influenced by outdated or selective research. This refusal to publish critical data not only undermines scientific integrity but prioritizes politics over children’s well-being. The risks associated with puberty blockers, including bone development issues and irreversible impacts on fertility, demand transparent and immediate release of all research—good or bad.

Dr. Olson-Kennedy’s failure to release this data, despite a $9.7 million federal grant, reflects an unwillingness to engage with the full consequences of gender-affirming care. With multiple European countries pulling back on similar treatments due to insufficient or negative evidence, Canada and the US are left playing politics instead of protecting children. This isn't about preventing the "weaponization" of science; it's about ensuring that medical decisions affecting vulnerable children are based on complete and honest evidence. More

Tiny Thought: The reason I used that photo + quote above is so you could understand this woman’s motivation and the harm she is willing to inflict on kids under the guise of both flawed science and harmful ideology. These people need to be stopped.

The Trudeau Leadership Saga Continues…and the Information is Giving Mixed Signals

Liberal MPs Rally Behind Trudeau After Caucus Meeting

Liberal MPs reaffirmed their support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following the leak of a petition urging his ousting. Despite growing discontent within the party, several MPs emphasized unity against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and expressed determination to win the next election. Immigration Minister Marc Miller highlighted a productive caucus meeting where grievances were aired candidly. Some members, however, are pushing for a leadership change, citing declining support and recent electoral losses. More

Trudeau Claims the Party is ‘United’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserted that the Liberal Party is "united" following a caucus meeting focused on his leadership, despite underlying tensions. Some MPs hinted at growing dissatisfaction, as pressure mounts for Trudeau to resign. While Trudeau didn't engage with reporters, MP Charles Sousa emphasized the need to rally against Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, framing him as the real threat. Other MPs, like Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, stressed that while the party isn't united on every issue, there's a common goal of presenting a strong front for the next election. More

Trudeau Given October 28th Deadline to Respond to Calls for Him to Resign

Dissent among Liberal MPs has escalated, with a deadline of October 28th set for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to respond to calls for his resignation. During a tense three-and-a-half-hour caucus meeting, approximately half of the 50 to 60 MPs expressed dissatisfaction with Trudeau's leadership. A letter was presented, urging him to step down and initiate a leadership process, acknowledging his past accomplishments but reflecting constituents' frustrations.

Meanwhile, a grassroots petition is circulating, advocating for a confidence vote regarding Trudeau's leadership. Dissenting MPs believe a new leader could revitalize the party as it faces significant challenges leading up to the next federal election. More

Parks Canada “Colonialism” Apology Tour to Begin in Jasper

The Liberal government is launching a formal Indigenous apology tour at national parks across Canada, starting with Jasper National Park, which recently suffered devastating wildfires. This initiative aims to address Parks Canada's history of "colonial policies" that have impacted Indigenous peoples. A total of 27 national parks, including Banff and Pacific Rim, have been identified for formal place-based apologies.

Parks Canada is committed to this apology campaign under Environment and Parks Minister Steven Guilbeault. The initiative aligns with the Liberal government's broader action plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which emphasizes coordinated acknowledgments and reparative actions for historic harms caused by heritage sites. More

Tiny Thought: As of now, 28 Indigenous communities in Canada are under long-term boil water advisories, meaning they still do not have reliable access to clean drinking water. Perhaps the federal government should focus on that instead of wasting time with virtue signalling via national park apologies.

Trump Campaign File FEC Complaint Against UK's Labour Party for Election Interference

Donald Trump's campaign has accused the Labour Party, led by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of "blatant foreign interference" in the US presidential election. This follows reports that some Labour volunteers travelled to the US to support Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign. Trump's team has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleging illegal foreign contributions, arguing that the Labour Party's actions violate US election laws, which prohibit foreign financial contributions.

Labour officials deny any wrongdoing, asserting that party members are volunteering on their own time and at their own expense. The FEC's investigation will focus on whether Labour covered any costs for the activists, as past violations have occurred in similar contexts. More

US Says Evidence Shows North Korea Has Troops in Russia

The United States has reported evidence that North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for potential deployment in Ukraine, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern, stating it would be serious if North Korean troops were to fight alongside Russia. The soldiers were transported by ship to Vladivostok in early October for training at Russian military bases.

South Korean intelligence has suggested that North Korea plans to send a total of 10,000 troops by December. Both Russia and North Korea have denied these allegations, though the two countries have pledged to strengthen military ties. More

Aerospace Facility in Turkey Attacked by Terrorists, 5 Casualties Confirmed

At least five people were killed and 22 injured in an attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara. Assailants set off explosives and opened fire at the complex. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack, and Defence Minister Yaşar Güler blamed the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Two attackers were neutralized, and Turkish media reported that three assailants, including a woman, detonated an explosive at the complex’s entrance. More

Putin Faces Calls to End Ukraine War at BRICS Summit in Russia

At the BRICS summit in Russia, world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East. Xi urged no escalation in Ukraine, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for efforts to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed mediation offers for Ukraine but emphasized his military’s progress. The summit, Russia’s largest diplomatic forum since the Ukraine invasion, highlighted the shift towards a multipolar world and criticized Western sanctions. More

Bank of Canada Takes ‘Bigger Step,’ Cuts Rate By Half Point to 3.75

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the fourth time in 2024, lowering it by 0.5% to 3.75%. Bank Governor Tiff Macklem said inflation has returned to the 2% target, and the focus is now on maintaining stability. The Consumer Price Index dropped to 1.6% in September, while GDP growth for 2024 is expected to reach 1.2%. The Bank aims to further reduce rates if the economy aligns with forecasts. Despite stronger-than-expected economic activity, the unemployment rate rose due to higher immigration. The Bank warned that geopolitical tensions could impact future inflation and growth. More

Another Bad Day for Boeing: Crucial Strike Vote, Comms Blow up in Space

Boeing at 'Crossroads' Ahead of Crucial Strike Vote

Boeing's CEO Kelly Ortberg has warned that the company is at a critical "crossroads" after reporting $6 billion in losses, with major challenges such as a month-long strike by over 30,000 workers and ongoing manufacturing and safety issues. The strike has stalled the production of several aircraft, worsening Boeing's situation. Ortberg, who became CEO in August, is working to stabilize the company, offering workers a 35% pay raise over four years in a bid to end the strike. Boeing also plans to cut 10% of its workforce. More

Boeing-built Satellite Blows up in Space, Cutting Comms for 3 Continents

A Boeing-built communications satellite, iS-33e, has disintegrated in orbit, leading to a "total loss" confirmed by operator Intelsat. This incident has disrupted services for customers in Europe, Africa, and parts of the Asia-Pacific region. Both Intelsat and Boeing are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the failure, with the US Department of Defense tracking debris from the satellite, which poses risks to other spacecraft. More

Canada’s Employment Rate Driven Largely by Government Job Growth

A recent Fraser Institute study reveals that much of Canada's job growth since the COVID-19 pandemic is driven by public-sector hiring, not private-sector expansion. From 2019 to 2023, public sector jobs grew by 13%, while private sector jobs increased by only 3.6%. Of the 1.05 million new jobs created, nearly 47% were in the public sector. This trend contrasts with the US, where private sector job growth has outpaced government hiring. The report calls this reliance on government job creation "historically unusual" compared to past recessions in Canada. More

Humans Are Evolving on The Tibetan Plateau

Humans are still evolving, and our bodies reflect adaptations to various environments, including high altitudes. In the Tibetan Plateau, where oxygen levels are low, local communities have developed traits that help them thrive in conditions that typically cause hypoxia or insufficient oxygen delivery to tissues.

Anthropologist Cynthia Beall and her team studied 417 Nepalese women living above 3,500 meters (11,480 feet) to understand these adaptations. They found that women with the highest reproductive success had average hemoglobin levels but high oxygen saturation in their blood. This combination allows for efficient oxygen delivery without thickening the blood, which would stress the heart. Additional traits included increased blood flow to the lungs and wider left ventricles in the heart, enhancing oxygen transport. Overall, this research highlights ongoing natural selection and helps us understand human evolution better. More

Researchers Flip Genes On and Off with AI-designed DNA Switches

Researchers at The Jackson Laboratory, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and Yale University have created an artificial intelligence (AI) system to design new DNA switches called cis-regulatory elements (CREs). These switches can control gene activity in specific cell types, opening up new possibilities for medical research and treatments.

Using deep learning, the team analyzed many DNA sequences to find out how CREs work. They developed a tool called CODA that helps create synthetic CREs, which can activate genes in targeted tissues like the liver or brain without affecting other areas.

These new CREs are more precise than natural ones and have been successfully tested in models like zebrafish and mice. This breakthrough could lead to better gene therapies, allowing scientists to control gene expression in specific tissues for improved disease treatments. More

'Malcolm in the Middle' Star Frankie Muniz Lands Full-time NASCAR Ride in 2025

Frankie Muniz, known for his role in “Malcolm in the Middle,” will transition from part-time racer to a full-time driver in the NASCAR Truck Series for 2025, competing in the No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing. After making two Truck Series starts this season, Muniz expressed excitement about the opportunity, stating he believes they can achieve great things together. He has also competed in the Xfinity Series and the ARCA Series and has a history in motorsports dating back to 2006. Muniz is scheduled to race at Homestead-Miami Speedway this Saturday. More

Shohei Ohtani 50-50 Home Run Ball Auctions at Record-shattering $4.4 Million After Last-minute Flurry of Bids

Shohei Ohtani made history in 2024 by achieving the first-ever 50-home run, 50-stolen base season in MLB. The auction for the baseball that marked this milestone ended at Goldin Auctions for $4.392 million, breaking the record for the most expensive baseball sold at auction. The bidding began at $500,000 and saw a total of 40 bids, peaking dramatically in the final minutes. More

Zamboni Driver Arrested for Impaired Driving After Crashing into Boards of Quebec Rink

A 25-year-old Zamboni driver in Chelsea, Quebec, was arrested for impaired driving after crashing the ice-resurfacing machine into the rink boards during a game on Monday. Witnesses reported signs of impairment, prompting a call to the police. A video of the incident shows the driver heading straight into the boards, resulting in a loud crash. Fortunately, no one was injured, but there was damage to a rink door. The driver was given a sobriety test, arrested, and later released on a promise to appear in court. More

Police Bust German Pizzeria Selling Cocaine on the Side - German police busted a pizzeria in the western city of Düsseldorf that also delivered a side order of cocaine when customers asked for item number 40 on the menu. “That was one of the best-selling pizzas,” criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke told reporters in Düsseldorf.

On this day in 1929, "Black Thursday" marked the beginning of the stock market crash that ultimately led to the Great Depression. On October 24, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 12.8%, triggering widespread panic among investors and massive selling of stocks. This event signalled the start of a significant economic downturn that affected millions of people and reshaped financial markets for years to come.