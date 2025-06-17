Joining the military is the ultimate act of selflessness, a dedication of one's life to protecting and serving the nation. It’s something that deserves our deepest respect and appreciation. It should go without saying that the military has a duty to stand by these soldiers, honouring their sacrifice. However, the Canadian military has not only failed in this duty but has become the enemy within.

The Canadian military poisoned its own soldiers with a harmful drug and continues to evade responsibility for the fallout, despite being fully aware of the severe damage it caused over decades of mandated use. This negligence has resulted in devastating side effects, including psychotic breaks, severe mental health issues, violent killing sprees, and life-ending deterioration of the brain. There is no excuse for the actions of the Canadian military or Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) - and their only response to the soldiers whose lives they ruined? Medically assisted suicide.

The Tragic Story of Sergeant James Way

Sgt. James Way always thought his greatest battle would be fought on foreign soil, but instead, it was at home, against the very institution he had dedicated his life to. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, James joined the Canadian Forces on April 1, 1999. His early career was marked by deployments and commendations, so his promotions came swiftly. By March 2009, he was a Detachment Commander in Afghanistan, leading his unit through the harsh realities of war and serving multiple tours with Task Force 1-09 and Task Force 3-10.

Sergeant James Way, Afghanistan 2009

However, amidst the gunfire and chaos of Afghanistan, James faced an invisible enemy: Mefloquine. The anti-malaria drug, mandated by the Canadian military, that was supposed to protect soldiers from malaria, but instead, introduced a new kind of terror.

“You take them, or you’re off the team,” was the ultimatum given to soldiers, leaving no room for hesitation. At the time, Mefloquine appeared harmless to the unsuspecting troops. Unfortunately, the side effects of Mefloquine were insidious. Sgt. Way, like many soldiers, was forced to take it for three and a half years straight. This caused Mefloquine poisoning, where the side effects became significantly worse.

A Pattern of Neglect

This callousness wasn’t unprecedented. Dr. Michele Brill Edwards, a former Health Canada official, had previously urged the government to acknowledge the misuse of Mefloquine during a clinical trial on 900 Canadian Airborne soldiers in Somalia in 1992. The negligence was well-documented: lack of proper risk assessments, failure to monitor side effects, and soldiers left uninformed about the drug’s severe risks.

A 1999 auditor general’s report had already criticized National Defence for failing to follow clinical study protocols. The British government, facing similar issues, apologized to their soldiers after a parliamentary inquiry. Yet, in Canada, recognition and accountability remain elusive.

In 2016, the Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs began its study on mental health and suicide prevention among veterans. The first person to address the committee was Dr. Elspeth Ritchie, a former army psychiatrist who now works at the Washington, DC, Veterans Health Administration. In his opening statement, he said, “The themes I am going to touch on today, over the last almost 30 years, are the lack of informed consent around the use of Mefloquine; the lack of documentation around both giving the medication and any side effects; how you distinguish Mefloquine use from post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury—PTSD and TBI; and finally, the intersection that we have seen through time with combat warfare and domestic violence.”

He went on to share a personal experience, “Mefloquine was so widely accepted—I took it myself—but there were, at that time, the beginnings of rumblings about ‘Mefloquine Mondays,’ or ‘psychotic Tuesdays,’ or ‘rage Thursdays.’ The rumours began to grow about the increased irritability and violence that Mefloquine led to. And I'm sure you're going to come back to that time in Canadian history because your military has never recovered from that investigation, that incident.”

The incident he was referring to is from 2002 when four soldiers nearly simultaneously killed their wives, while two committed suicide. Ritchie was working at the Department of Defence Health Affairs at the time. He went in with a team to investigate these murders, at which time they began to research the intersection of Mefloquine and violence. Following their investigation, it was clear: Mefloquine was a central theme. At the time, they thought the incidence of neuropsychiatric side effects was very low, roughly one in sixteen thousand. However, these side effects were updated to represent as many as 50% of the soldiers taking the drug.

The remainder of the 102-page report was equally disturbing, and Mefloquine was mentioned a staggering 163 times.

In retrospect, it appears this property of Mefloquine has been known for some time. Since its licensing in the United States in 1989, over a quarter of a century ago, the original manufacturer, Roche, included a warning on the drug's labelling. It advised that if certain "prodromal symptoms" like anxiety, depression, restlessness, or confusion occurred during use, the drug should be discontinued immediately to prevent the risk of what was subtly referred to as "a more serious event."

Retired Military Personnel Outside Recruitment Office

Sgt. Way’s Mefloquine Nightmare

James’ personal nightmare began to unfold upon his return to Canada. The once vibrant and resolute soldier found himself grappling with a terrifying reality: severe brain stem degeneration. Specialist doctors confirmed the diagnosis—Mefloquine poisoning. This was not just any case; his condition was quite unique as it presented a rare opportunity for real-time study. James is the only known person to have survived while Mefloquine is actively eating away at his brain stem, a survival accompanied by a considerable amount of suffering.

James’s life morphed into a series of battles—not against enemies on the battlefield, but against a bureaucracy intent on denying him justice. Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) refused to open a case for him, despite the clear evidence of his deteriorating health and their clear role in his suffering. Over the years, James sought help from no less than twenty different healthcare providers and participated in numerous institutional programs, only to face the systematic removal of his applications by VAC to avoid accountability.

One saving grace along the way was the University of Waterloo, which developed special glasses designed to calm his brain spasms. Yet, this lifeline came with a staggering cost of $47,000, and once again, James received no assistance from VAC. Despite the clear evidence of Mefloquine’s devastating effects on his brain, the military and VAC offered little more than dismissals. Adding insult to injury, he was offered Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) twice—a rather grim suggestion instead of the care he deserved.

A Step in The Right Direction

Finally, in 2019, a class action lawsuit was launched on behalf of veterans like James. The lawsuit alleged a lack of informed consent, negligence by the military and drug manufacturers, and significant harm suffered by the plaintiffs. The goals were clear: seek compensation, hold those accountable, and change policies to ensure soldiers’ safety in the future.

James Way’s story is a poignant testament to the failures of the Canadian military and healthcare system. Despite his dire condition, VAC refused to admit their role or provide the necessary support. The Minister of Veterans Affairs, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, who reports directly to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Final Fight

Even as his health continues to decline, James’s spirit remains unbroken. He has accepted his fate, recognizing that his suffering has a greater purpose. His story isn’t just about personal tragedy but a call to action for all Canadians. It is a demand for justice and a plea for the protection of those who have dedicated their lives to protecting others. It is a fight for recognition, accountability, and, ultimately, for the dignity and respect that every soldier deserves.