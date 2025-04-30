Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brenda Broley Cook's avatar
Brenda Broley Cook
10h

The thing that pisses me off at the core of my being is this…turdoh won. This was his plan. Masterminded by who I will never understand but he pulled it off. Canada elected a man who blatantly LIED repeatedly without remorse. Within weeks I expect the censorship to be such that there will be no voices left exposing the corruption & lies. I could not be more deeply sorrowful. I wish nothing but the best for the Poilievre family. He didn’t get ugly, maybe he should have, but they have honesty & dignity. Canada is now controlled from without by multiple foreign actors & my loyalty to the nation is gone. I saw muslims from mississagua rejoicing they had ANOTHER Palestinian elected MP. HOC will be a battleground of the most greedy with blanchette, of course, being first at the trough. 5G warfare Canada Lost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ann Roberts's avatar
Ann Roberts
9h

Harsh comments against Pierre. The truth is so many tried to stop him. The CBC, actually all MSM, Doug Ford and his campaign manager. Liberal slander against Pierre. That there tells you something. He’s a force that puts bad government in their place. Calls them out for their lies and deceit. Exposed the Liberal scandal $400M STDC taxpayer dollars. Just one of many scandals. Yes we need Pierre more than ever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture