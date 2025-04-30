Good morning, It’s Wednesday, April 30th. In today’s news, the Conservatives have no one to blame but themselves, the Bloc trade sovereignty for a seat at Carney’s table, Canada is having a national identity crisis, the NDP loses its official party status, and much more.

Framed, Flustered, and Flattened: How Poilievre Blew It

The 2025 election was a battle for the soul of Canada—and the Conservatives brought a handshake to a knife fight. Canada has become so pathologically soft that Danielle Smith now has the biggest set of balls in the country. She doesn’t placate. She doesn’t beg for approval. She governs with a spine.

Up against a regime armed with state-backed media, dirty political tricks, and a propaganda machine running at full tilt, Pierre Poilievre played it safe. Faced with absurd accusations—being “Canada’s Trump,” threatening abortion rights—his campaign chose to placate rather than punch back. Rather than control the conversation, they let the Liberals write the script.

Wrong move. You don’t win a street fight with etiquette.

Say what you want about Donald Trump, but the man knows how to hijack the narrative. With a single tweet, he planted the idea of annexing Canada into the minds of millions, prompting a frenzied national response. That’s narrative dominance. In contrast, Poilievre spent his entire campaign reacting—never setting the pace, never seizing the initiative.

Politics is a fight. Think of it like boxing. The one controlling the pace, jabbing, feinting, forcing reactions—that’s who wins. Instead, Poilievre stood in the centre of the ring and let the Liberals tee off on him. No counters. No setups. Just rope-a-dope until he collapsed. He was at his best when he stayed on offence—like the viral apple interview, where he dismantled a corporate journalist’s smear with nothing but calm questions and a smirk, exposing just how shallow and scripted their attacks really are.

But once the Liberals rendered his “Axe the Tax” slogan useless and stole his platform, he lost his footing. His messaging turned soft and reactive. Instead of flipping the Trump narrative on its head, he played into it—failing to ask the obvious: why is a foreign politician the centrepiece of the Liberals’ campaign? Because it distracts from their own record—rampant corruption, economic collapse, and an open border policy that’s reshaping the country.

Then came the sabotage. Poilievre’s riding had 91 candidates on the ballot. The next closest had 11. This wasn’t democracy—it was a political op. And still, he played it straight.

A lot of Conservatives in Canada have been coping hard with this loss—grasping at consolation prizes like “we had historic youth turnout!” or “we got the most votes since 1988!” Honestly, it’s embarrassing. That’s the political equivalent of getting swept in the championship finals and bragging, “At least we didn’t lose by as much as last time!” It’s a loser’s mindset. This wasn’t a time for moral victories or incremental progress. This was the last real chance to stop the authoritarian slide. By the next election, C-11 will gut online dissent, “hate speech” laws will muzzle opposition, and millions of new citizens—bought with taxpayer dollars—will vote to entrench this regime for good.

Poilievre promised to learn from this loss. But those lessons should have been learned after the 2021 election. You don’t defeat Liberals by becoming Liberals. You don’t win the game by playing fair when the rules are rigged. All of this to say, the Conservative Party and Pierre Poilievre have no one to blame but themselves.

Blanchet and the Bloc Trade Sovereignty for Seat at Carney’s Table

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has signaled a temporary alliance with the Liberal Party under Prime Minister Mark Carney, claiming the move is necessary to face the “crisis” brought on by US President Donald Trump’s trade aggression. Blanchet framed it as a pragmatic truce—not a blind partnership—saying Quebec’s interests, including French-language protections, immigration control, Bill 21, and energy policies, must be respected.

Despite losing 10 seats, the Bloc is positioning itself as a stabilizing force in a minority Parliament, ahead of the flailing NDP, which lost official party status. In reality, the Bloc was just the first party through the door, jumping on the Liberal bandwagon to grab leverage and relevance. Because if they didn’t do it, the desperate NDP surely would have. Blanchet admits it’s about "stability," but the move conveniently keeps the Bloc and their desired policies close to the levers of power.

Though he continues to advocate for Quebec independence, Blanchet says now is not the time for partisanship or another election, calling Carney the face of a globalist, federalist establishment that Quebec will have to “work with.” For now, he’s trading sovereignty rhetoric for short-term influence—wrapping it in the language of “responsibility.” More

Canada’s Identity Crisis: A Nation Built on “Not America”

If Canada wants to survive, it must first define what it’s even fighting for. Consider the United States, it was born in fire—founded through revolution, rebellion, and an unrelenting desire to break free from imperial rule. Its national identity is steeped in the language of liberty, self-determination, and resistance to tyranny. Canada, by contrast, was negotiated into existence. No grand rupture. No Declaration of Independence. Just a patchwork of leftover British colonies, stitched together through bureaucratic agreements and royal assent. One nation fought for its freedom. The other was handed a constitution by its colonial overseers.

And that contrast has haunted us ever since.

Canada’s national identity has always been fragile, defined more by what we’re not than by any clear sense of what we are. We pride ourselves on being less brash than Americans, more polite, more tolerant. But this is just negative space—a shadow cast by our southern neighbor. And shadows, by their nature, lack substance.

This insecurity metastasized during Pierre Trudeau’s tenure. His vision for a multicultural Canada marked a dramatic shift in how we imagined ourselves. Before Trudeau, immigrants were encouraged—expected, even—to assimilate into the cultural fabric of the nation. But Trudeau’s policy explicitly rejected the idea of a singular Canadian culture. Instead, multiculturalism became the official doctrine: not to have newcomers adopt Canada’s ways, but to have Canadians make room for everyone else’s. In doing so, we stopped shaping a cohesive national identity and started fragmenting into a collection of cultural enclaves with no unifying ethos.

Justin Trudeau took this even further, declaring Canada to be the world’s first post-national state. A nation with, in his words, “no core identity.” Post-nationalism is the belief that national borders and identities are outdated relics. In theory, it’s about inclusivity. In practice, it’s about erasure. With no shared culture, no unifying values, and no real pride in what makes Canada distinct, the only thing left to hold us together is bureaucracy—and that’s not a nation, it’s a spreadsheet.

So it’s no wonder we’re in the mess we’re in. We never built a solid foundation of shared values, and the one thread we clung to—we’re not America—isn’t enough to weather a storm. Alberta feels alienated. Quebec remains a nation within a nation. Ontario sees itself as the centre of it all. What actually binds us? The truth is, nobody really knows.

And that’s why there’s been so little resistance to the decline of Canada over the past decade. Because how do you fight for a country when no one has told you what that country even is?

Pierre Poilievre Didn't Just Lose His Seat—He Might Also Lose His Home

Pierre Poilievre lost his Carleton seat to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy by a few thousand votes, ending a 20-year run representing the Ottawa-area riding. Since he’s no longer an MP, he also loses his official title as Leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons—a role legally required to reside at Stornoway, the taxpayer-funded opposition leader’s residence. As a result, Poilievre and his family will likely be evicted from the home, along with losing the $215,000 residence staffing budget and perks that come with it. While he plans to stay on as Conservative leader, he must now secure a new seat through a byelection—something the prime minister controls and could delay for months. More

What Does it Mean for the NDP to Lose Official Party Status in Parliament?

The NDP dropped from 24 seats to just 7 in the 2025 election, falling below the 12-MP threshold required for official party status in Parliament. Losing this status means a severe funding cut—over $2.5 million annually—covering research staff, tech budgets, translation services, and even basics like smartphones and office operations. It also means fewer speaking opportunities in the House and diminished public visibility. While the NDP may still hold some leverage in a minority Parliament, their ability to function as a national party is now significantly weakened. More

Global Powers Increase Military Budgets by Record Percentage in 2024 - A new report finds that 2024 saw the biggest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. More

Pakistani Minister Warns of Impending Indian Military Strike in 24-36 Hours - More

Trump Administration to Investigate Harvard Law Review for ‘Race-Based Discrimination’ - The education department claims that article selection process ‘appears to pick winners and losers on the basis of race.’ More

Father of Epstein Survivor Virginia Giuffre Demands Investigation into Her Apparent Suicide - More

Houthis Blame US for Airstrike That Killed 68 People at a Migrant Detention Centre - More

Minority Parliament Could Prompt Higher Deficits Amid Party Compromises

As the Liberal Party forms yet another minority government, attention turns to Prime Minister Mark Carney's spending plans amid the ongoing US trade war. With the Liberals holding 169 seats—three short of a majority—economists predict higher deficits to meet the demands of other parties. The Liberal platform includes nearly $130 billion in new spending for infrastructure, defense, housing, and economic development. While these plans aim to bolster domestic resilience, their success depends on securing support from other parties, such as the NDP or Bloc Québécois, for legislation, especially concerning trade negotiations with the US.

If you're curious about the cost, the Liberals surpassed their deficit projection by over $20 billion this fiscal year, partly due to their partnership with the NDP and the fulfillment of their policy demands. More

Canadian Company Turns to Trump for Permission to Mine International Waters, Bypassing the UN - More

Surprise, Surprise: Carney’s Win Bullish for Renewable Energy Stocks - More

UPS Plans 20,000 Job Cuts This Year in Pullback From Amazon - More

Scientists Uncover Ancient Tunnels Beneath the Earth Belonging to an Unknown Lifeform

Scientists have discovered tiny, parallel micro-burrows embedded in rocks in the deserts of Africa and the Middle East, believed to have been created by unknown creatures. These tubes, found in Namibia, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, are about half a millimeter wide and up to three centimeters long. They contain calcium carbonate powder, suggesting they were formed by organisms tunneling through the rock. The burrows, which may be one to two million years old, challenge previous assumptions about life in extreme environments. Researchers suspect these organisms could have played a role in Earth's carbon cycle, and the discovery opens new possibilities for understanding life in harsh conditions, both on Earth and on other planets. More

One Billion Years Ago, a Meteorite Struck Scotland and Changed Life on Earth - More

Trump Demands Penn State Restore Accolades to Female Athletes After Allowing Trans Athletes to Compete

The US Department of Education ruled that the University of Pennsylvania violated federal civil rights law by allowing transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete on the women’s team, ordering Penn to restore records and titles to female athletes or risk losing federal funding. The Trump administration has already paused $175 million in funding, demanding compliance with Title IX, public apologies, and policy corrections. This follows ongoing lawsuits and growing political and institutional pushback over transgender participation in women’s sports. More

NBA Considering Replacing All-Star Game With International Competition: 'US Versus Rest of the World' - More

49ers Reportedly Make George Kittle Highest-Paid TE With 4-Year, $76 million Extension - More

Student Rescued From Mount Fuji Twice in One Week— A Chinese national, 27, reportedly returned to Japan’s highest mountain days after his first rescue to retrieve his phone.

Pee From Runners at the London Marathon is Going to Be Turned into Fertilizer for Wheat…about as weird as it gets

On This Day in 1789 George Washington was inaugurated as the first President of the United States of America at Federal Hall in NYC