Good morning, It’s Wednesday, November 6th. In today’s news, Trump wins the 2024 US presidential election, Trudeau allowed deadly pathogen transfers with China, Canadian elections allow foreign influence and ballot mismanagement, More foreign conflicts pour over onto Canadian soil, and much more.

Trump Wins US Election

Former President Donald Trump has won the 2024 presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. This victory makes Trump only the second US president in history, after Grover Cleveland, to serve two non-consecutive terms. Harris entered the race just over 100 days prior, adding to an election cycle marked by unprecedented events, including two attempts on Trump’s life. After initially winning in 2016 and losing to President Biden in 2020, Trump reclaims the White House with a renewed promise to "Make America Great Once Again." More

Parliamentary Report Reveals Trudeau’s Complicity in Pathogen Transfer to China

The Trudeau government’s complicity in shipping deadly viruses to China’s bioweapons labs may have cost millions of lives—and undermined Canada’s integrity on the world stage. That is worth repeating, our government discovered that its top security laboratory was leaking lethal pathogens to a hostile foreign power, then made a deliberate decision to allow it to continue happening.

A recent parliamentary report reveals that the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg and China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology were working hand in hand. Under the Trudeau government’s watch, deadly viruses like Ebola and Nipah were reportedly transferred to the Wuhan lab, even after CSIS raised alarms about ties to the Chinese military. Instead of shutting down the lab, suspending personnel, or alerting the RCMP, the Trudeau administration stayed passive, effectively greenlighting further collaboration with agents of a state known for bioweapons research. The report indicates that SARS-CoV-2 samples found in Wuhan bear genetic markers of viruses sent from Winnipeg, implicating Canada in China’s gain-of-function research.

For three years, the Trudeau government stonewalled Parliament and the RCMP, refusing to release crucial evidence about the events in Winnipeg. They even went so far as to sue Parliament to block an investigation, giving scientists involved ample time to return to China without facing questioning. These same scientists, now operating under new titles, continue their work in China, potentially advancing research that may have already led to a global catastrophe.

To compound this, during the pandemic, the Trudeau government called a snap election, delaying the investigation further and allegedly providing political cover for Chinese interference in Canadian elections. If these allegations hold weight, Canada’s reckless complacency may have contributed to a pandemic that claimed over 7 million lives, eroded civil liberties worldwide, and shattered the global economy.

This isn’t conspiracy theory—it’s documented evidence of a government willing to endanger its citizens for political optics. Refusing to confront these facts only fuels further contempt for Canadian democracy, a betrayal that goes beyond mere incompetence and borders on treason.

The Crisis of Canadian Elections: Foreign Influence and Ballot Mismanagement

Canada’s elections are compromised, with growing evidence of both foreign interference and systemic failures undermining out democratic process. In BC’s recent election, Elections BC reported that in the Surrey-Guildford riding, 28 ballots were uncounted—a shocking failure in a race the NDP’s Garry Begg won by only 27 votes. Further stoking public outrage, election workers were reportedly allowed to take ballots to their own homes, an alarming breach of election security.

On top of these procedural failures, the BC NDP’s David Eby, who claimed victory in the election, is advised by Ding Guo, a journalist known for connections to Chinese Communist Party-affiliated organizations. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has confirmed China’s interference in Canada’s 2019 and 2021 elections. Yet here, in one of Canada’s most significant provincial elections, a candidate advised by a figure with CCP connections now wields power in British Columbia.

What’s worse, John Rustad’s call for an independent review to address these incidents is being dismissed. Canadians deserve better than a compromised election system that opens the door to foreign influence and bureaucratic failures. The stakes are too high to ignore. Without a serious, transparent overhaul, Canada’s democracy risks losing not just public trust but its very foundation. We must demand accountability and integrity before the ballot box loses all meaning.

Canada’s Streets Erupt as Foreign Conflicts Turn Violent

Canada is facing a dangerous transformation as foreign political violence and armed gangs take to its streets. What began as protests by pro-Khalistan activists outside Hindu temples has spiralled into violent confrontations and an ominous response from Hindu groups. A quick reminder that the Khalistan movement has a history mired in political terrorism. Armed with swords and machetes, Hindu mobs started roaming neighbourhoods in Brampton as a response to Khalistani violence, triggering public safety alerts and raising questions about the government’s ability—or willingness—to keep Canadians safe.

These are not merely “protests”; they are acts of imported warfare that put Canadian public safety at serious risk. Sikhs for Justice, a group allied with the Khalistan movement, initially organized the demonstrations to oppose Indian diplomatic activities. Also of importance, it would seem as though Pakistan is funding these hostile movements in Canada. However, what we are witnessing now is a full-scale escalation. A Hindu protestor even declared that “the Indian army must come to Canada and storm those f*cking Sikh temples.” Note that the crowd cheers in agreement:

Canada’s leaders speak of peaceful coexistence, but their tolerance of violent foreign ideologies on Canadian soil suggests otherwise. This isn’t “inclusivity”; it’s a direct assault on Canadian values—and, ironically, on the very principles some of the protestors claim to uphold. Friedrich Nietzsche once said that the love of irony is a sign of health; if that’s true, then the laughter brought on by watching a man with a peace tattoo on his neck nearly pass out from rage must mean we’re in excellent health.

While Hindus have every right to be outraged by extremists attacking them at their place of worship, Canadians have a right to be equally disturbed by how these conflicts, which have nothing to do with us, are destabilizing our nation. If Canada’s leaders continue to turn a blind eye, we risk witnessing the unravelling of the very social fabric that binds this country together. Canadians deserve better than to see their streets devolve into ideological battlegrounds.

North Korean Troops in Russia Face Combat and Unfettered Internet Access for the First Time

Ukraine reported firing on North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk region, marking the first confirmed foreign military involvement since Russia’s invasion in 2022. South Korea and the EU condemned North Korea’s involvement, warning it could signal deeper military cooperation with Russia, including potential nuclear assistance.

Ukraine faces mounting pressure on the battlefield, particularly in Donetsk, as Russian forces advance and exploit their troop advantage. President Zelenskyy urged Western allies for expedited aid and permission for long-range strikes inside Russia, citing the escalating threat from North Korean forces.

The Pentagon verified that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers, many young and unfamiliar with modern global society, are stationed near Ukraine's border. This unusual alliance offers these troops unprecedented exposure to unrestricted internet access, free from North Korea’s tightly controlled censorship. This newfound digital freedom, according to a Financial Times source, has seen North Korean soldiers “gorging” on online “adult” content—a first for many.

Canadian Diplomat Urges Immediate Replacement of ‘Unsuitable’ New York Residence

Newly released documents challenge Consul General Tom Clark’s claim of non-involvement in the Liberal government’s decision to purchase a $9 million luxury condo in New York’s Billionaire’s Row. The documents reveal Clark’s early complaints about his original residence, calling it “not suitable” for diplomatic events and in need of “immediate replacement.” While Global Affairs Canada maintains that the purchase decision wasn’t influenced by Clark’s concerns, Conservatives allege Clark’s role was pivotal, accusing him of lying to the House of Commons Committee. They argue the decision, made after Trudeau’s visit, reflects Liberal favouritism amid Canada’s cost-of-living crisis.

Program for Temporary Foreign Workers Not Monitored for Impact on Canadian Labour Market: Federal Document

A government report reveals that Canada’s International Mobility Program (IMP) lacks a system to evaluate its impact on the domestic labour market. This program, which exempts employers from obtaining a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA), allows foreign workers to be hired without demonstrating that Canadians cannot fill the positions. The report highlights concerns about the displacement of Canadian workers and wage suppression, noting that the IMP’s benefits are assumed rather than measured. Amid record immigration levels and public concerns, Immigration Minister Marc Miller recently announced a reduction in temporary foreign worker permits and revised immigration targets to alleviate infrastructure and housing pressures. More

High-speed 3D Bioprinter Precisely Creates Human Tissues From Brain to Bone

Researchers at the University of Melbourne have developed a high-speed 3D bioprinter capable of accurately replicating human tissues, from soft brain matter to hard cartilage and bone. This advanced bioprinter uses acoustic waves to manipulate cell arrangement, overcoming the limitations of traditional, slow 3D bioprinting methods that can damage cells. By employing vibrating bubbles, this technology prints tissue structures in seconds—350 times faster than previous methods—while preserving cell integrity. More

Lightning Strike Kills Player During Soccer Match in Peru

A tragic incident occurred during a football match in the Peruvian Andes, where a lightning strike killed a 34-year-old player and injured four others. The local tournament match between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca in Huancayo province was interrupted by an initial lightning strike, but as players began leaving the field, a second bolt hit, causing multiple players to collapse. Jose de la Cruz, a defender for Familia Chocca, died en route to the hospital. More

Rare, Misprinted American Dime Minted in 1975 Sells for $506,250

On This Day in 1860 Republican Abraham Lincoln of Illinois was Elected the 16th President of the United States of America