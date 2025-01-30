Good morning, It’s Thursday, January 30th. In today’s news, Trudeau is planning ‘pandemic-style bailouts’ in response to Trump’s tariffs, Ontario election campaigns kick off, Jordan Peterson argues that Canada’s elitism is driving Alberta into Trump’s arms, The Toronto District School Board is to rename ‘colonial’ John A Macdonald, Dundas, and Ryerson schools, and much more.

Trudeau’s “Pandemic-Style” Spending Plan: A Fool’s Response to Trump’s Tariffs

The Trudeau government is once again preparing to throw taxpayer dollars at a problem of its own making. In response to Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, Trudeau is reportedly planning pandemic-style bailouts for businesses. Because apparently, the lesson from COVID-19 wasn’t that reckless government spending fuels inflation and economic stagnation—it was that politicians can call wasting your money a solution.

Milton Friedman famously stated that “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.” The Liberals, however, are determined to ignore this reality. Their pandemic spending helped ignite the inflation crisis that now cripples Canadians. Even Trudeau’s former finance minister, Bill Morneau, admitted they overspent. Yet here they are, gearing up to print and borrow their way out of the mess once again.

Friedrich Hayek warned that governments use crises to justify economic intervention, leading nations down a “Road to Serfdom” where bureaucrats—not markets—control prosperity. This is precisely what’s happening. Ontario’s Doug Ford likens the tariffs to a pandemic, suggesting “tens of billions” in economic stimulus. But state-planned economies don’t create wealth, they destroy it. A government that makes the economy dependent on handouts is not fixing the problem—it’s ensuring permanent dependence on state control.

If Canada wants to survive this economic storm, the answer is not subsidies and stimulus—it’s strengthening the border, ousting incompetent leadership, deregulation, and fiscal discipline. But Trudeau’s government, propped up by economic illiteracy and a bureaucratic elite desperate to retain control, will never embrace real solutions. Instead, they’ll do what they always do: throw money at the problem, tank the dollar, and hope you don’t notice who caused the crisis in the first place. Source.

Ontario Election Campaigns Kick-off: Ford vs Crombie

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives

Doug Ford is kicking off his re-election campaign with a focus on potential US tariffs, urging Ontarians to give him a strong mandate to navigate economic uncertainty. Speaking in Windsor, he pledged an economic action plan worth "tens of billions" to support workers if Trump follows through with tariffs on February 1st. Ford hopes negotiations will prevent them but says Ontario must prepare for the worst.

With a snap election set for February 27th, Ford is balancing governing with campaigning, including two planned trips to Washington to lobby against the tariffs. He currently leads a majority government with 79 out of 124 seats. More

Bonnie Crombie and the Liberals

Bonnie Crombie is making health care the centerpiece of her Ontario Liberal election campaign, promising to fix the province’s family doctor shortage. Speaking in Barrie, she criticized Doug Ford for calling an early election, arguing the $175 million cost should be spent on health care instead. Crombie pledged to ensure every Ontarian has access to a family doctor within four years by hiring 3,100 family doctors and addressing “hallway health care.”

She also vowed to create a ministry to tackle homelessness and addictions, cut the HST on home heating and hydro, and offer tax cuts for middle-class earners and small businesses. Unlike Ford, Crombie did not address US tariffs but slammed him for not prioritizing health care. The Liberals, currently holding nine seats, are aiming to regain official party status, with Crombie running in Mississauga East-Cooksville. More

My Thoughts: Doug Ford is just as corrupt as the rest of them and has been a disastrous Premier. Whether it’s the $600 million wasted on the accelerated alcohol expansion deal, the Ontario Place redevelopment ballooning from $400 million to $2.2 billion, billions blown on self-promotional ads, or the Greenbelt fiasco, the last thing we should do is give Ford our wallets to navigate an unwinnable tarrif war with Trump.

Bonnie Crombie lacks provincial experience, floated her own Greenbelt swap idea, lost her MP seat after just one term, and frankly, she’s just not ready. But beyond that, she’s a Liberal—which means pushing Liberal policies. That’s not always a deal-breaker, but in today’s climate, the Liberal brand itself is a problem. The party needs to rebuild, not run the province (or the country).

The other two party leaders include NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner. I expect the NDP to lose a few seats, while the Green Party remains inconsequential.

The best-case scenario? The reality is, once again, we don’t have any great options. In my opinion, a Ford minority would be the best outcome, forcing him to govern under real scrutiny and accountability.

Jordan Peterson: Canada’s Elitism is Driving Alberta into Trump’s Arms

Donald Trump has sent Canada into a frenzy, openly toying with the idea of making the country America’s 51st state. While some dismiss this as political theater, Jordan Peterson argues that Canada’s deep-seated problems have made the proposition disturbingly plausible—at least for Alberta.

Peterson highlights a core issue: Canada has spent decades undermining its relationship with the U.S. under the illusion of moral superiority. Canadian elites look down on middle America while free-riding on U.S. military protection. The country refuses to meet even basic NATO spending commitments while sneering at “warmongering” Americans. At home, Ottawa throttles Alberta’s economy while funnelling wealth into socialist welfare states like Quebec.

Now, Trump’s tariffs loom, and Alberta, rich in resources but shackled by eastern bureaucrats, is left vulnerable. If forced to choose between Canada’s self-destructive green policies and Trump’s offer of energy independence, lower taxes, and access to U.S. markets, would Albertans really say no?

Peterson warns that Canada, under the leadership of Justin Trudeau and now Mark Carney, has embraced a radical globalist agenda that actively works against its economic self-interest. With net-zero mandates, carbon taxes, and ideological policies that stifle industry, Canada is on a collision course with economic decline.

The question, Peterson argues, is whether Canada will wise up. Will it reject Davos-style globalism and embrace a future that actually works for its citizens? Or will it continue its downward spiral, making Trump’s offer more appealing by the day? Source.

Toronto District School Board to Rename ‘Colonial’ John A Macdonald, Dundas, Ryerson Schools

The Toronto District School Board is once again pushing its obsession with erasing history by renaming schools named after key historical figures like Sir John A. Macdonald, Egerton Ryerson, and Henry Dundas—all in the name of "equity" and "anti-oppression."

This committee, created in 2021, is focused on purging names linked to Canada's colonial past, ignoring historical nuance and the positive contributions these figures made. Macdonald built the country, Ryerson shaped public education, and Dundas played a role in the abolition of slavery—but none of that matters to the woke crowd determined to rewrite history based on today’s political trends.

The same mindset led to Ryerson University being renamed Toronto Metropolitan University and Queen Victoria Public School being scrubbed from history. Instead of actually improving education, the TDSB is spending time and money catering to activists who would rather tear down history than learn from it. More

72% of Canadian Armed Forces are Either Overweight or Obese

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is struggling with both a significant shortage of personnel—currently about 13,000 members short—and a troubling trend of obesity among its ranks. 72% of CAF members are either overweight or obese, with 28% classified as obese. This is complicating recruitment efforts and raising concerns over the military’s readiness. The situation has worsened due to policies like the COVID vaccine mandate, which further reduced the pool of eligible recruits. These issues highlight the CAF’s ongoing challenges in maintaining its operational strength. More

A U of T Event Hosting Convicted Palestinian Terrorist Leader Has Been Cancelled - More

RFK Jr. Vows ‘Radical Transparency’ at HHS, Refutes ‘Anti-Vaccine’ Label at Senate Hearing - More

Former Sen. Bob Menendez Sentenced to 11 Years for Corruption and Bribery Conviction - More

Police Say at Least 30 People Have Died in a Stampede at the Massive Maha Kumbh Festival in India - More

Meta to Pay President Trump $25 Million Settlement for Suspending his Facebook Accounts - More

Bank of Canada Lowers Key Interest Rate to 3 Percent Amid US Tariff Threat

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3%, marking the sixth consecutive decrease since June 2024. Governor Tiff Macklem warned of potential disruptions from US tariffs, which could hurt Canada’s economy, increase inflation, and lower GDP growth. The bank is also halting quantitative tightening and resuming asset purchases in March. While inflation remains close to the 2% target, the central bank’s outlook is clouded by tariff uncertainty, which could significantly impact exports and business investment, throwing Canada into another economic tailspin. More

Starbucks Sales Continue to Slide as it Strives for Comeback Under New CEO - More

US Trade Deficit Soars to Historical High, Slashing GDP Growth Outlook - More

Asteroid Has 1 in 83 Chance of Hitting Earth in 2032

Asteroid 2024 YR4 is about 58 metres wide, and has a 1 in 83 chance of hitting Earth on Dec. 22, 2032, according to astronomers. While the odds of impact remain low, scientists are tracking its orbit. A collision could cause significant damage depending on its composition, ranging from an airburst to an impact crater. More observations are needed to refine the predictions and understand the potential threat. More

New Class of Matter Behaves Like a Solid and a Granule in Way Never Seen Before - More

Stephen A. Smith’s Plea to LeBron James About Bronny: ‘Stop This’

Stephen A. Smith urged LeBron James to stop pushing Bronny James into the NBA spotlight, arguing that Bronny isn't ready. After a rough performance against the 76ers, Smith pointed out Bronny's poor stats—just four points in 13 games—saying his NBA spot is due to his father. While Bronny has excelled in the G League, Smith believes he's being set up for criticism. LeBron, however, sees NBA minutes as a growth opportunity for his son. More

Bill Belichick Wants the Super Bowl Trophy Named After Tom Brady: ‘He Won 7 of Them’ - More

Utah Fans to Vote Live on Three Potential Names for NHL Team - More

Neymar Returns to Brazilian Club Santos After Termination of Contract in Saudi Arabia - More

Humans to Compete Against Humanoid Robots at Upcoming Half-Marathon

Scientists Admit to ‘Insanely Embarrassing’ Mistake in ‘Toxic’ Kitchen Utensils Study

On This Day in 1972 Bloody Sunday: 27 unarmed civilians are shot (14 are killed) by the British Army during a civil rights march in Derry, Northern Ireland; this is the highest death toll from a single shooting incident during 'the Troubles'