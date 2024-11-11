Good morning, It’s Monday, November 11th. In today’s news, a Trudeau Minister linked to fraud and cocaine trafficking, honouring WWI veterans, Canadian politicians funding CCP election interference, Trudeau shielding Nazis, and much more.

Pandemic Profiteering: How a Trudeau Minister Became Tied to Fraud and Cocaine Trafficking

Yet another Minister from Justin Trudeau’s cabinet looks more like a criminal than a public servant after being linked to fraud and drug trafficking. While Canadians were locked in their homes during the pandemic, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, alongside his business partner Stephen Anderson, saw COVID-19 as a golden opportunity—not to serve the people, but to line their own pockets. Global Health Imports (GHI), the company Boissonnault and Anderson co-founded, became a vessel for corruption, deception, and theft. Last week, we scratched the surface of this scandal, but now we have a clearer picture—and it’s even worse. Let’s start from the beginning.

In early 2020, Boissonnault and Anderson co-founded GHI, supposedly to supply PPE during the pandemic. What began as a seemingly public-spirited venture quickly devolved into something else entirely. The first scandal surfaced when GHI falsely claimed Indigenous status while bidding on federal contracts in an effort to get preferential treatment. Boissonnault denied involvement in this decision, but negligence does not rid one of culpability.

Soon after, allegations of outright fraud emerged. Michael Weber, a lawyer for California-based 4M Medical, accused GHI of coercing his client into sending a $250,000 deposit for gloves that never arrived. Anderson frequently invoked “Randy” as an influential partner in Parliament, using Boissonnault’s name to build trust. The shipment never materialized, and Weber was left with broken promises and financial losses.

The Ghaoui Group faced the same fate—allegedly defrauded by GHI for a $500,000 deposit. This repeated pattern—using Boissonnault’s name to secure funds without delivering products—reveals a calculated scheme to exploit political connections.

But here’s where things get really crazy. Anderson’s network extended far beyond questionable business practices. In April 2022, Dominican authorities detained 12 Canadians after 460 pounds of cocaine were discovered on a private jet. Among those detained was Franchesca LeBlond, an associate of Anderson with a well-documented history of drug trafficking. This wasn’t her first rodeo; she had previously been involved in Edmonton’s largest cocaine bust. Anderson’s ties to LeBlond add yet another troubling layer to the scandal—a minister’s former business partner directly connected to organized crime.

And let’s not forget the text messages obtained by Global News. Anderson was found coordinating with an individual named “Randy” to secure another $500,000 transfer—despite Boissonnault supposedly cutting ties with GHI to avoid conflicts of interest as a Cabinet Minister. Randy, predictably, denies being this “Randy,” and Anderson has conveniently refused to reveal the identity of the other “Randy,” leaving us to speculate. But the constant use of Boissonnault’s name to facilitate these transactions speaks volumes, regardless of the denials.

This scandal is not isolated—it’s just one of the endless examples of how the Liberal government has weaponized its power and influence for personal gain. As George Orwell once said, “The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.” Today, Canadians are looking from politician to criminal—and finding it hard to see the difference.

From Farm Fields to Dogfights: Rural Canadian Airmen Who Took WWI to the Skies

When the First World War broke out, human flight was still a new marvel, with the Wright brothers’ first flight only 15 years ago. Yet this relatively novel technology soon found itself at the heart of deadly conflict. Planes were still fragile creations of canvas and wood, wired together with something akin to piano strings. They were underpowered, prone to damage, and liable to fall apart under heavy landings. For the daring few who took them to the skies, even training was often fatal. Nevertheless, in these early flying machines, airmen from across Canada would soon wage battle high above the trenches.

Around 22,000 Canadians joined British air services. For many, the prospect of flight brought hope and excitement. These young men, who had likely never imagined leaving their quiet communities, found themselves among the “knights of the skies,” their exploits capturing the public’s fascination. But their roles weren’t only glamorous; they were crucial. The slower reconnaissance planes, tasked with photographing enemy positions, enabled commanders below to better understand and command the war-torn landscape. These observation pilots faced as much danger as their fighter comrades; they flew above the mud and wire to glean precious intelligence, putting their lives on the line for every photograph.

J. Brent Wilson, historian and author of War Among the Clouds: New Brunswick Airmen in the Great War, draws on the letters and diaries left behind by these airmen, offering a rare insight into the lives of men like Maj. Albert Desbrisay Carter. Born near the Nova Scotia border in New Brunswick’s Westmorland County, Carter quickly distinguished himself as an ace, with 28 confirmed kills before his capture in 1918. In his combat report, he details a chillingly close encounter over Ypres: after diving on three German planes, he closed in on his target to within 10 yards—near enough to see the terror on his enemy’s face—before he broke off to avoid collision. Carter’s fierce courage was evident again in captivity when he demanded better treatment for British prisoners. His defiance was met with punishment, but Carter stood firm, pointing out that Germany’s disregard for “honour” and “respect” was precisely why “the whole world is fighting you.”

Of course, not all pilots survived their flights—or their return to peace. Carter, who had outlived brutal air battles, being a prisoner of war and even the Spanish flu, died in a training accident just after the war in 1919, aged only 27. He was buried in England’s Old Shoreham Cemetery, a solemn end for a young man who had survived one of the war’s deadliest new frontiers.

Another of the men detailed in the book is Lt. Alfred Belliveau of Fredericton. He began his pilot training at Shoreham in England on a two-seater Maurice Farman aircraft. His diary entries about the plane are documented in the book, writing they were "stable and easy to fly." Belliveau went on to the top finishing school for fighter pilots where he did a lot of dogfighting and practiced stunt flying for real, life-or-death aerial battles.

By the end of World War I, these “knights of the skies” had helped aviation advance tremendously. For the men from small farming communities, flying had become both profession and purpose. They were no longer the dreamers of fields and open sky; they were hardened aviators, ready to face the terrors of the new technological age. Their contributions are a reminder of the sacrifices made far from the war’s epicentre—proof that courage and vision came not only from big cities but also from small towns and quiet farms.

As we observe Remembrance Day, these stories remind us that behind the headlines and official records are countless individuals—many from small towns and rural communities—who took unimaginable risks in the name of duty. Honouring their contributions reminds us that history’s great strides often come from quiet, unassuming places—and from individuals who chose to soar beyond themselves, both literally and figuratively, for something far larger than their own lives.

Tax Dollars for Influence: BC Politicians' Troubling Ties to the Chinese Communist Party

A report from The Bureau uncovers that in December 2021, David Eby, then-Attorney General of British Columbia, approved a $20,000 grant to the Canada Committee 100 Society (CCS100) to support anti-racism and "diversity, equity, and inclusion" initiatives. However, investigations have raised questions about CCS100’s ties to Beijing's United Front, which works to extend Chinese Communist Party influence abroad.

A February 2021 report from a United Front department praised CCS100 among Canadian groups involved in voter education, election mobilization, and fundraising activities for Canada’s 2019 election. In other words, election manipulation. CCS100 and its founder, Ding Guo, not only supported David Eby’s leadership bid but also contributed financially to his campaign. This relationship raises questions about whether this funding—both public and private—has compromised the independence of BC's political leadership and allowed foreign influence into Canadian democracy.

Ding Guo stated the organization’s mission is to "study political participation, campaigning strategies, cultivate political participants," which raises concerns about its political agenda. A leaked CSIS document from December 2021 reveals a Vancouver Chinese Consulate official pointed to the defeat of two Conservative MPs in the 2021 federal election as evidence that Mainland Chinese immigrants were "beginning to show their strength during elections."

An October 2022 Intelligence Assessment indicated that a "PRC-linked proxy" was working to help elect the next leader of a federal political party in Canada, with Chinese agents actively signing up members and paying fees to support a specific candidate.

In summary, organizations in Canada are acting on behalf of the CCP, manipulating voters, and our political leaders are funding them with taxpayer money. This is akin to the Soviet Union running communist operations here during the Cold War—with officials supporting it. Are our leaders too incompetent to see the CCP's threat to Canadian institutions, or are they complicit for political gain?

DOJ Charges 3 Men in Iranian Plot to Assassinate Trump

The US Department of Justice has charged three men—Farhad Shakeri, 51, of Iran; Carlisle Rivera, 49, of Brooklyn, New York; and Jonathan Loadholt, 36, of Staten Island—in an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump and target Jewish and Israeli individuals, as well as an Iranian-American rights advocate. Shakeri was reportedly working with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) coordinating the efforts to kill Trump and others. The IRGC allegedly offered substantial payments for these assassinations and also planned a mass shooting of Israeli tourists in Sri Lanka, thwarted by US and Sri Lankan authorities.

Each faces charges of murder-for-hire and money laundering, carrying up to 40 years in prison, while Shakeri also faces terrorism-related charges that add up to 60 additional years. Iran’s Foreign Minister says that the US 'fabricated' this entire murder-for-hire plot. More

Trudeau Government Officially Shields Identities of 900 Nazi War Criminals in Canada

The Trudeau government has decided not to release the names of around 900 alleged Nazi war criminals who resettled in Canada after WWII, citing concerns that public disclosure could damage Canada’s reputation and be exploited for propaganda. The names were part of a 1986 war crimes commission report, led by Justice Jules Deschênes, and were gathered from RCMP and confidential records.

The decision has sparked backlash from Jewish advocacy groups, including B’nai Brith Canada and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, who argue that withholding this information dishonours survivors and denies justice. This controversy follows another recent incident involving WWII Waffen-SS veteran Yaroslav Hunka, who received a standing ovation in the House of Commons during President Zelenskyy’s visit—a move that embarrassed the government and led to House Speaker Anthony Rota taking the fall for Trudeau. More

Taliban Delegation to Attend UN Climate Summit for the First Time - More

Former NATO Chief Urges Europe to Work With Trump to End Ukraine War - More

One Killed and 16 Injured in Shooting at Alabama University Homecoming Event

The shooting at Tuskegee University is the fourth reported at homecoming events in the US within the last three weeks - More

German Government Collapses: Scholz Opens Door to German Non-Confidence Vote Before Christmas - More

Canada Flagged 2,400 money laundering cases involving lawyers

Canada’s financial crimes watchdog, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) has flagged thousands of suspected money laundering cases involving legal professionals. A Statistics Canada report reveals that between 2022 and 2023, approximately 2,400 suspicious transactions were linked to law firms or legal professionals. While most legal transactions are legitimate, the report highlights that criminals often exploit the legal sector’s expertise to launder illicit funds and evade sanctions.

The report calls attention to the need for stronger compliance measures, as legal professionals' involvement in large financial transactions, totalling over $110 billion, reflects their significant role in Canada's economy and their vulnerability to criminal misuse. More

Canadian Taxpayers On the Hook for 16% Increase in Costs at the Prime Minister’s Office - More

Bitcoin Tops $80,000 on Trump Optimism - More

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Rockets to Over $300 Billion as Tesla Crosses $1 Trillion Market Value - More

Astronomers Discover "Interstellar Tunnel" In Our Solar Neighborhood

Astronomers have discovered an "interstellar tunnel" in our solar neighbourhood, potentially connecting to other star systems. This tunnel is part of the Local Hot Bubble (LHB), a vast region of hot gas spanning hundreds of light-years around our solar system. Using data from the eROSITA telescope, the team created a 3D model of the LHB, revealing new features, including the tunnel towards the Centaurus region.

The LHB was first proposed over 50 years ago to explain background X-ray radiation, thought to be absorbed by interstellar gas. The bubble is believed to have formed about 14 million years ago from supernova blasts that cleared the surrounding space. The new findings suggest the tunnel could be part of a larger network of interstellar structures, shaped by stellar explosions, with evidence of more recent supernova activity reshaping the bubble. More

How Gophers Brought Mount St. Helens Back to Life in One Day - More

Paris to Deploy 4,000 Police for Israel-France Soccer Match Following Violence in Amsterdam

Paris police will deploy 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff to ensure security for the upcoming France-Israel UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, following recent violence against Israeli fans in Amsterdam. Authorities are taking extra precautions due to heightened tensions, with 2,500 officers assigned to the Stade de France and 1,500 more in Paris and on public transport. Security will include anti-terrorism measures, pat-downs, and bag checks. The decision to move forward with the match was confirmed by French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who emphasized the importance of not yielding to violence and upholding the universal values of sports. More

Chiefs Beat Broncos 16-14 on Last-second Blocked Field Goal Improving to 9-0 - More

Gabriela Dabrowski Becomes 1st Canadian to Win WTA Finals Title, Securing Doubles Victory with New Zealand's Erin Routliffe - More

The Most Valuable Lego Sets in the World - Do You Have Any of These Lying Around?

On This Day in 1918, WWI Armistice signed by the Allies and Germany came into effect and World War I hostilities ended at 11 am, "the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month"