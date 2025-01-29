Good morning, It’s Wednesday, January 29th. In today’s news, The final foreign interference report is released suggesting there are ‘no traitors in parliament,’ The burden of excessive government red tape is costing Canadian businesses $17.9 billion annually, Costco faces legal warnings over DEI policies, At least 11 undersea cables have been damaged in 15 months, and much more.

Hogue’s Foreign Interference Report: “No Traitors in Parliament,” Recommends Online Censorship Agency

The Foreign Interference Commission’s final report, led by Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue, claims that while there have been some foreign attempts to curry favour with Canadian parliamentarians, there is no evidence of MPs actively conspiring against Canada. Despite intelligence reports indicating that some MPs were “semi-witting or witting” participants in foreign interference efforts, Hogue downplays these concerns, insisting that no parliamentarians have acted in "bad faith." She acknowledges troubling behaviour and foreign influence in certain cases but asserts that Canada’s democratic institutions have remained intact, with no election results being altered.

However, Hogue shifts her primary concern toward the so-called “existential threat” of misinformation and disinformation, which she argues is now the most dangerous form of foreign interference. In her 51 recommendations, she suggests the creation of a government agency to monitor the internet for misinformation, an expansion of the Canada Elections Act to ban "false information" that undermines election legitimacy, and increased collaboration between intelligence agencies and social media platforms. While she assures that her proposal does not advocate for mass surveillance or the monitoring of Canadians' private communications, her vague language about giving the government authority to “interact with” online platforms raises serious concerns. Critics argue that her recommendations could easily be weaponized to justify censorship and government overreach, using foreign interference as a pretext to control political narratives.

Hogue's report highlights China as the primary foreign actor interfering in Canadian politics, with India, Russia, Pakistan, and Iran also engaging in various levels of influence operations. The commission examined incidents from the 2019 and 2021 elections, including reports that international students were coerced into supporting a Liberal MP’s nomination in Toronto and that Chinese-language media spread disinformation about Conservative candidates. Hogue warns that foreign states exploit Canada’s democratic weaknesses by manipulating narratives to punish politicians who oppose their interests, but at the same time, she admits that foreign interference has not led to any federal laws being changed or blocked.

Hogue also calls for intelligence agencies to improve transparency by declassifying more information, implementing a “duty to inform” policy for individuals targeted by foreign actors, and diversifying security agencies with personnel who have relevant cultural and linguistic backgrounds—In other words, increase diversity within the very agencies responsible for stopping foreign interference by hiring more people from the same countries or cultures we’re accusing of meddling in our elections. Hmmm…? Additionally, she proposes new regulations on AI-generated political content, including watermarks on election-related deepfakes, though satire and parody would be exempt.

While the report criticizes the government for its slow and disorganized response to foreign interference, it also paradoxically recommends increased government intervention in online speech under the banner of combating misinformation. This raises the question: If foreign interference is as marginal and ineffective as Hogue insists, why is her proposed solution a sweeping expansion of government surveillance? The report ultimately leaves Canada with more questions than answers—especially regarding who gets to decide what constitutes "misinformation" and whether such powers could be misused to silence political dissent rather than protect democracy. Source

Canada’s $17.9 Billion Red Tape Crisis: A Threat to Small Businesses and Productivity

Red tape is choking Canadian businesses, costing them $17.9 billion annually and consuming 256 hours of compliance work per small business in 2024 alone. According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), the burden of excessive government regulation has risen dramatically, increasing by 41% from $12.7 billion in 2020. This growing inefficiency has led to Canada's small business owners facing an existential crisis.

The CFIB’s latest Red Tape Report, released during its annual Red Tape Awareness Week, sheds light on the sheer scale of the issue. Compliance costs reached $51.5 billion in 2024, up 13.5% since 2020, with red tape—classified as excessive, unnecessary regulations—accounting for 35% of the total. For smaller businesses, this regulatory burden is disproportionately higher. Companies with fewer than five employees spent $10,208 per employee on compliance—seven times the cost for businesses with over 100 employees.

Even more alarming is the impact on productivity. Eliminating red tape could free up 268 million hours annually, equivalent to 137,000 full-time jobs. Business owners say this time could be reinvested in expanding operations, hiring staff, or even spending more time with family.

The frustration is palpable: 87% of small business owners say red tape hampers productivity, and 68% wouldn’t recommend entrepreneurship to the next generation. Meanwhile, only 6% of business owners trust the federal government to address the issue.

With labour productivity growth in Canada trailing most OECD countries and GDP per capita growth projected to be the lowest among advanced economies by 2060, this issue demands urgent attention. The CFIB recommends regulatory reform, from simplifying language to making accountability a political priority. However, as the U.S. moves toward deregulation under President Trump, Canada risks falling further behind without swift action. Source.

Costco Faces Legal Warning Over DEI Policies

Costco is now in the crosshairs of 19 state Attorneys General over its insistence on maintaining race-based Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. In a letter addressed to Costco CEO Ron Vachris, the attorney general warned that “clinging to DEI policies that courts and businesses have rejected as illegal” is a direct violation of civil rights laws.

The letter cites Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that “Distinctions between citizens solely because of their ancestry are by their very nature odious to a free people.” The ruling made clear that racial discrimination, even when framed under DEI, is unconstitutional.

While many corporations, including Amazon, McDonald’s, Meta, and Ford, have distanced themselves from DEI, Costco has doubled down. The company’s board of directors unanimously recommended that shareholders reject a proposal to examine the financial risks of DEI. Vachris even stated that he is “not prepared to change.”

The Attorneys General argue that Costco is inviting legal trouble, warning that some corporations “have been sued over DEI policies,” while others are already under investigation. The letter also suggests that Costco should focus on more pressing concerns, such as “questions regarding the alleged connection between Costco products and slave labour in China.”

The Supreme Court has been clear: “Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.” Costco now has 30 days to comply or explain why it refuses to abandon DEI. The message from state officials is unambiguous—corporate America is being put on notice. Source.

At Least 11 Undersea Cables Have Been Damaged in 15 Months—Who’s Behind it?

At least 11 undersea cables in the Baltic Sea have been damaged since October 2023, raising suspicions of sabotage. NATO and European officials fear Russia may be using hybrid warfare tactics to disrupt critical infrastructure, though no direct evidence has confirmed this. Finnish authorities suspect a Russian-linked “shadow fleet” oil tanker was responsible for severing cables in December by dragging its anchor.

However, some Western intelligence agencies believe many of the incidents were accidental, caused by poorly maintained ships rather than deliberate sabotage. Despite the uncertainty, NATO has launched the “Baltic Sentry” mission. Through this directive, they will enhance surveillance with warships, aircraft, and naval drones to deter future incidents and secure vital power and communication links in the region. More

Singh Open to Talking Trump Tariff Supports, but Still Plans to Topple the Liberals

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh stated he could work with the Liberals and opposition parties to support workers affected by Trump’s upcoming tariffs but reiterated his plan to bring down the government at the earliest opportunity. Singh urged the Liberals to recall Parliament, currently prorogued until March 24, to pass relief legislation, citing emergency sessions held during the pandemic as precedent.

Singh also expressed support for recalling Parliament early to address recommendations from the foreign interference inquiry. However, he maintained his intent to vote non-confidence against the Liberals, regardless of their new leader, set to be chosen on March 9. More

TT: Before anyone gets too excited at the idea of an early election, Singh has already hinted at supporting Carney. It’s my belief that he is just playing hardball in the media to create more leverage behind the scenes, and that ultimately he will support the Liberals.

Liberal Leadership Candidate Vows to Deport All Illegal Immigrants - Liberal MP Ruby Dhalla says if she becomes the next Liberal leader – and prime minister – everyone in Canada illegally will be gone. More

Israel Says 8 of 33 Hostages to Be Freed in 1st Phase of Gaza Deal Are Dead - More

Lt.-Gov. Grants Ford's Request to Trigger Early Ontario Election - An early Ontario election has officially been called by Premier Doug Ford, which is now scheduled for February 27th. More

California Considers Letting Victims of Natural Disasters Sue Oil Companies - Oil and gas companies would be liable for damages caused by climate change-related disasters in California under legislation introduced Monday by two Democratic lawmakers. More

Metro: Weak Loonie, Trade War Could Drive Food Prices Higher

Metro CEO Eric La Flèche warned that a weakening Canadian dollar and potential US tariffs under President Donald Trump could drive up food prices, especially as Canada relies heavily on imports during the winter months. While Metro aims to source locally, some products must be imported, making costs vulnerable to currency fluctuations and trade disruptions. La Flèche expressed hope that food would be spared from a trade war but recognized the situation's uncertainty, noting that food inflation often stems from an unstable economy, regardless of the underlying factors.

Despite these challenges, Metro remains optimistic about growth, with plans to expand its discount store network and leverage recent supply chain investments. The company reported a Q1 profit increase to $259.5 million and raised its dividend, reflecting strong financial performance. More

Well, at least the grocery business is eating well, even if we’re not.

Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Says February 1st Deadline for Tariffs ‘Still on the Books’ - More

Nassim Taleb Says Nvidia's Selloff Is 'Just the Beginning' of AI Stock Declines - More

NASA Plans to Build a Moon Base Using 3D Printing and Robots

NASA's Artemis program is paving the way for a permanent human base on the Moon, with plans to utilize advanced technologies like 3D printing, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to make this vision a reality. The Moon's harsh environment, including airlessness, dust, and radiation, presents significant challenges for sustaining life. To overcome these obstacles, scientists are focusing on manufacturing tools, structures, and habitability systems directly on the Moon using lunar resources, particularly regolith (Moondust).

Research from Concordia University's Aerospace Robotics Lab suggests that a mobile 3D printing robot could use lunar regolith to create essential structures, reducing the need for costly Earth-launched supplies. These technologies offer flexible, on-demand solutions to address unexpected challenges on the Moon. A sustainable lunar base would not only support future exploration of Mars but also serve as a testing ground for life support systems and autonomous robotics needed for long-term space missions. More

Transforming Longevity Research: AI Paves the Way for Personalized Treatments in Aging Science - More

Long Space Missions Harm Astronauts' Eyes and Vision, Casting Doubt on Travel to Mars - More

Spotify Paid Out $10 Billion to the Music Industry in 2024—Making $60 Billion Total

In 2024, Spotify paid out a record $10 billion to the music industry, bringing its total payouts since its 2006 launch to nearly $60 billion. While much of this money goes to rights-holders like labels and publishers, not directly to musicians, Spotify maintains that the streaming model is helping the industry recover from years of illegal downloading. Despite the low payouts to individual creators, Spotify remains the highest-paying subscription service, and it has expanded its reach, particularly in markets like India and Brazil. The company also reported that more than 10,000 artists now earn over $100,000 annually from Spotify alone. More

Alex Pereira Says He Made Magomed Ankalaev Title Shot Happen at UFC 313 on March 8 in Las Vegas: 'That's the guy I want to fight.’ More

Mona Lisa to Get a Room of Her Own in the Louvre Museum Renovation - More

Man Launches ‘Villain for Hire’ Service That Lets Clients Pose as Heroes

New Base Editing Gene Therapy Cures its First Patient: A Sickle-Cell Sufferer Now in the ‘Gym Every Day’

On This Day in 1595 William Shakespeare's Play "Romeo and Juliet" is thought to have been first performed, though officially published in early 1597.