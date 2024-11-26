Good morning, It’s Tuesday, November 26th. In today’s news, the West pushes for a significant escalation in the conflict with Russia, asylum seekers are projected to cost Canadians $16 billion, Trump threatens a 25% tariff on Canada over its open-border policies, an Ontario town faces a $15,000 fine for not recognizing Pride Month, and much more.

From Preemptive Strikes to Nuclear Weapons: The West Eyes Escalation with Russia

The American establishment, Justin Trudeau, Europe, and NATO would seemingly rather risk turning the world to ash than allow Donald Trump to reclaim power. The amount of recklessness on display is staggering.

In just the past week, we’ve seen U.S. officials float the idea of giving nuclear weapons to Ukraine. The Biden administration also gave Ukraine the green light to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike Russian territory—a move that Justin Trudeau not only championed but also insisted was necessary, claiming that "Ukraine hasn’t been able to strike factories and military production sites in Russia." On top of this, NATO's Military Committee Chair declared that the West must prepare for direct military confrontations with Russia. NATO is no longer content to play defense; it’s ready for preemptive strikes, with its chair openly stating the alliance will not "sit and wait to be attacked."

And that's not all—some European nations are now seriously considering deploying troops to Ukraine. They argue that there should be no “red lines” in supporting Ukraine, all while American corporate media celebrates the war machine, insisting that Biden’s actions are not reckless escalation but rather "doing the right thing."

These institutions and their leaders always claim the moral high ground, but when has that ever held up under scrutiny? The CIA helped Nazis escape after WWII. The U.S. has overthrown democratically elected governments in Iran, the Congo, and Guatemala, installing brutal dictatorships in their place. Let’s not forget—intelligence agencies almost certainly orchestrated JFK's assassination. They lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq to justify a devastating invasion, and they spent the last few years locking citizens in their homes while gaslighting them 24/7 about a pandemic—one used to coerce the global population into taking an experimental pharmaceutical product while orchestrating the largest upward transfer of wealth in history.

These psychopaths—the politicians, Wall Street, the Military-Industrial Complex, and international organizations like the UN and NATO—have proven themselves time and again to be among the most corrupt and dangerous forces on the planet. For the last 80 years, these psychopaths have operated with one mission: consolidating power. Forget "doing the right thing"—power isn’t a means to an end for them; it's the end itself.

The escalation we are witnessing now cannot be overstated. American-supplied weapons are detonating on Russian soil, NATO is shifting to an offensive posture, Biden wants to hand over weapons of mass destruction, and nations that owe their security to American military welfare are pushing for even more aggressive measures against a nuclear power. We are on the precipice, and the next month could be an incredibly long one.

Record Number of Asylum Seekers to Cost Canadians Over $16 Billion Annually

Canada's asylum system has spiralled into an unmanageable crisis under the Liberal government, with record-breaking refugee claims threatening to overwhelm the nation's resources and saddle taxpayers with insurmountable costs. The Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) is facing over 200,000 claims in 2023 alone—more than triple its funded capacity—causing processing delays to balloon from 14 to 44 months. This backlog effectively rewards fraudulent claimants with years of access to Canadian healthcare, housing, and employment, while undermining services for genuine refugees and law-abiding Canadians.

The government spends $82,000 per asylum seeker annually, exceeding the $70,500 average Canadian income. This includes $224 per day for housing alone. Accommodating 200,000 claimants will cost taxpayers a staggering $16.35 billion per year—an untenable burden as Canadians face a housing crisis, escalating inflation, and overburdened public services.

Despite the chaos, the Liberal government is asking for an additional $951.5 million in 2024-25 for the Department of Citizenship and Immigration. This includes $411.2 million for the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP), which provides comprehensive healthcare benefits to asylum seekers and refugees. Meanwhile, the Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP) is set to expand by hundreds of millions to address the fallout of failed immigration policies. These exorbitant expenses are compounded by the fact that many asylum claims are fraudulent; Immigration Minister Marc Miller himself admitted international students are abusing the system to bypass visa restrictions, with government policies enabling this deceit.

Prime Minister Trudeau’s government has consistently dismissed legitimate concerns about the sustainability of immigration policies, branding critics as racists. Yet, Trudeau now concedes that his mass immigration agenda has overwhelmed the nation’s healthcare, housing, and economic systems. Instead of taking responsibility, he blames "bad actors," deflecting from the fact that his administration created the conditions for this debacle. As Conservative MP Arpan Khanna pointed out, this is a classic case of Trudeau manufacturing a crisis only to offer inadequate and costly solutions. Source

Trump to Impose 25% Tariff on All Products From Canada and Mexico Until Borders Secured

President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to impose significant tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China as part of his strategy to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking. In posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump pledged to sign executive orders on January 20th, his first day in office, to introduce a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada. These tariffs would remain until the flow of illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl, and undocumented immigrants into the United States is halted.

Additionally, Trump proposed an extra 10% tariff on all Chinese imports, citing concerns over drugs, including fentanyl. It remains uncertain if these threats are intended as leverage in upcoming negotiations or if they will be implemented upon his inauguration. More

Ontario Town Fined $15,000 After Voting Not to Recognize Pride Month and Fly Pride Flag

In what many view as an overreach of authority, a small township in Northern Ontario and its mayor were fined $15,000 by the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario for voting against recognizing Pride Month in 2020 and declining to fly a Pride flag. Mayor Harold McQuaker, who cast the deciding vote, must pay $5,000 personally and reportedly faces a “re-education” program as part of the tribunal’s decision.

Critics argue this ruling infringes on the council's right to govern based on its values, particularly since the council members opposed the motion not out of malice but due to concerns about language in the proclamation and a desire for clearer policies on flags and proclamations.

Proponents of the tribunal’s ruling claim it upholds protections for marginalized groups under the Human Rights Code, asserting that public services like proclamations cannot exclude groups based on gender identity or expression. However, opponents see the decision as a forced ideological compliance and a punitive measure against those with differing beliefs. More

Top NATO Official Warns Companies Dealing With China to Prepare for ‘Wartime Scenario’ - More

G7 Seeks Unity on ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu--US Not Interested, Describing Situation as 'Outrageous' - More

Moscow Offers to Forgive Debts up to $96,000 to New Recruits in Ukraine War -More

Special Counsel Jack Smith Drops Trump Election Case, Classified Documents Appeal - More

World War 3 Map Shows Safest Countries to Go to if Nuclear Strikes Start - More

How Housing and Food Prices Are Fueling Canadian Labour Strife and Supply Chain Disruptions

Canada is facing heightened labour unrest as wage growth struggles to keep pace with surging costs for essentials like food and housing. Grocery prices have soared 20% over two years, while wages have only grown by 12%, leaving Canadians feeling squeezed at the checkout. Housing costs are similarly burdensome, with rents up 22%, despite some recent declines.

Postal workers, one of several groups striking this year, are demanding a 24% pay increase over four years to offset inflation’s toll on purchasing power. Meanwhile, Canada Post, which has lost over $3 billion since 2018, offered an 11.5% raise and other benefits, citing financial pressures and a changing business environment.

The broader context shows a disconnect: while overall inflation has eased, food prices and housing remain stubbornly high because inflation and housing costs have been rising for several consecutive years, perpetuating financial strain. The federal government has tried to alleviate the burden with measures like temporary tax waivers and direct payments to low-income workers, but frustration is mounting as workers and unions push back against stagnating real wages amid rising living costs. More

CN Rail Mechanics, Clerks Vote Overwhelmingly to Approve Strike Mandate in January - More

Ontario Healthcare Workers Launch $170M Lawsuit Over Vaccine Mandates - More

Physicists Found an Entirely New Way of Measuring Time

Physicists have devised a new method to measure time at the quantum scale without needing a clear starting point. Using the properties of Rydberg atoms—high-energy states where electrons orbit far from the nucleus—they explored how the interference patterns of "Rydberg wave packets" act as unique time fingerprints.

By analyzing these interference structures, researchers were able to timestamp events as brief as 1.7 trillionths of a second, providing a novel approach to tracking time in scenarios where traditional methods fall short. This breakthrough could enhance applications like ultrafast electronics and quantum computing, offering a new quantum "clock" that operates independently of a defined zero point. More

You’re Made of Energy: The Strange Truth About Where Mass Comes From - More

Jake Paul Releases Response After ‘Rigging’ Accusations Around Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul’s promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions, has responded firmly to rumours suggesting his fight with Mike Tyson was rigged. Paul denied any manipulation, emphasizing that the match, which ended in his unanimous decision victory over the 58-year-old Tyson on November 15, 2024, was a legitimate, sanctioned professional fight. The company stressed that both fighters performed to the best of their abilities and that any allegations of tampering are baseless and insulting to the fighters and the sport. MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian also dismissed these claims, defending Paul’s status as a serious athlete who continues to exceed expectations despite the skepticism surrounding the event's performance. More

Tiny Thought: I’m not saying it was rigged, but I’m definitely not saying it didn’t look a little rigged ☺️

Drake Tour to Clash with Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Show - More

Los Angeles Judge Postpones Hearing on Release of Menendez Brothers—Eyeing Late January - More

New York Decriminalizes Adultery After Over 100 Years—Cheating on your Spouse is no Longer Against the Law

Macy’s Says a Single Employee Hid Up to $154 Million in Expenses

Florida Man Accused of Posing as Elon Musk and Scamming Texas Woman Out of $250,000