Good morning, It’s Tuesday, January 14th. In today’s news, Mark Carney’s ties to Ghislane Maxwell and Prince Andrew are exposed, The Liberals consider cutting all energy exports in response to Trump’s tariffs, The federal government urges cancellation of extremist Islamic conference, Texas alleges Allstate secretly harvested driving data from 45 mil­lion Amer­i­cans to hike insurance rates, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Mark Carney’s Ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew: Optics That Won’t Age Well

Mark Carney, a Trudeau adviser and highly-likely Liberal leadership candidate, is under fire after photos surfaced showing him and his wife, Diana, alongside convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. The pictures, taken at the 2013 Wilderness Festival in England, have gone viral, raising serious questions about Carney’s social circles and judgment.

Now, Carney’s camp is scrambling, claiming he’s not friends with Maxwell and that she was just a friend of his sister-in-law, Lady Tania Rotherwick. For context, the festival took place on Rotherwick’s massive Cornbury Park estate—a self-described “weekend of escapism, high jinks, and wholesome hedonism.” Maxwell was a regular guest at the estate, often staying in the guest house of Carney’s sister-in-law. But sure, they’re totally distant acquaintances.

Carney’s defenders are chalking up the backlash to political gamesmanship, but this isn’t just about old photos. It’s about the company he keeps. Maxwell’s involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous crimes was well-documented before her conviction, yet Carney and his wife had no issue partying with her. Worse, this isn’t his only brush with infamy—Carney also attended a private Buckingham Palace dinner hosted by none other than Prince Andrew, another figure deeply entangled in the Epstein saga.

Here’s the bigger issue: we still don’t have the full client list of who partook in Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes. Yet, the people who keep showing up in these stories—people like Carney—want us to believe their hands are clean. If Carney wants to lead Canada, he’s got some explaining to do. Canadians deserve leaders who stand for integrity, not excuses about chummy photos with sex traffickers. Source.

Smith and Joly Clash as Liberals Consider Cutting Off Energy Exports in Response to Trump's Tariffs

The escalating trade tensions between Canada and the United States under incoming President Donald Trump have sparked heated debate over potential retaliatory measures, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly offering contrasting approaches.

Joly has emphasized that “everything is on the table,” including the drastic measure of cutting off energy exports to the US, in response to Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on all Canadian exports. Drawing on Ottawa's past experiences with tariffs under Trump, she advocates for a united front, urging all political leaders to prioritize national solidarity in defending Canada’s economic interests.

In contrast, Smith has warned that any federal attempt to block Alberta’s energy exports could trigger a “national unity crisis.” She underscored that oil and gas are provincial assets and that Alberta would not tolerate such measures, citing the severe economic and political fallout it could unleash. Smith has focused her efforts on building direct relationships with US officials, arguing that fostering collaboration rather than escalating tensions will better protect Canadian businesses and consumers.

This divide mirrors a broader national debate over the best way to navigate the challenges posed by Trump’s protectionist policies. The stakes are high, with economic forecasts predicting significant job losses and increased costs for Canadian goods if a trade war ensues. The federal government and provincial leaders must balance these risks while addressing concerns about national unity, economic security, and Canada’s long-term relationship with its largest trading partner.

Federal Government Urges Cancellation of Extremist Islamic Conference

The federal government is urging Hizb ut Tahrir Canada to cancel their Khilafah Conference scheduled for this weekend while intelligence agencies assess whether the group should be designated as a terrorist entity. This is a group that has publicly supported banned organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, celebrated attacks on civilians—including October 7th—and openly advocates for the eradication of Israel. Their international manifesto calls for Islamic law to dominate globally and jihad to be a “routine duty.” Yet, officials are still “considering” how to address them.

Hizb ut Tahrir Canada denies being a threat, claiming they reject violence. However, their ideology has been extensively documented by the National Post, which describes their worldview as totalitarian, misogynistic, militantly antisemitic, and fundamentally anti-democratic. The group’s mission is explicitly to ensure “Islam encapsulates the world,” leaving no room for dissent.

If listed as a terrorist entity, their assets would be frozen, their finances seized, and anyone supporting their activities could face criminal charges. But this deliberation comes in stark contrast to how quickly the government invoked the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy, treating peaceful protestors like a national security threat. Meanwhile, a group with openly extremist goals and ties to terrorism is still under review.

This disparity raises serious questions about the government’s priorities and approach to public safety. Canadians deserve clear, decisive action to address real threats, not vague assurances. If Hizb ut Tahrir’s documented activities don’t qualify for a terrorist designation, it’s hard to imagine what would. Source.

Report: Spike in Terrorism Linked to Religious and Ideological Motivations Working in Parallel

Threats of terrorism in Canada have risen sharply, with charges increasing significantly since 2007 and peaking in 2023, according to a study by Insight Threat Intelligence. The report highlights a shift in focus from primarily “religiously motivated” jihadist terrorism to a broader scope including “ideologically motivated” terrorism, which encompasses politically driven attacks from both ends of the spectrum.

Counter-terrorism expert John Gilmore attributes part of this shift to influences from the US, where domestic, ideologically motivated attacks have drawn attention. Despite Canada’s lack of a comparable history of militias or political bifurcation, fears of similar threats have grown.

Jihadist-based terrorism remains a significant global threat, with ISIL expanding its network and exploiting power vacuums in regions like Syria and Afghanistan. Gilmore also noted that while Canada’s security agencies are working diligently, many perpetrators remain unknown to authorities before attacks occur, complicating prevention efforts.

The rising parallel threats from both ideological and religious motivations underscore a complex and evolving threat landscape, with no straightforward solution beyond improved risk management and international cooperation. More

Texas Alleges Allstate Secretly Harvested Driving Data From 45 Mil­lion Amer­i­cans to Hike Insurance Rates

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Allstate Corporation and its subsidiary Arity for allegedly embedding tracking software in mobile apps to secretly collect and sell sensitive driving and location data from over 45 million Americans, including millions in Texas. Filed on January 13th, the lawsuit accuses the companies of violating the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act (TDPSA) by failing to inform users or obtain consent for data collection, which was sold to insurers and used to justify higher premiums. The state seeks significant penalties, restitution, and deletion of improperly obtained data. More

If it’s happening in America, you can be sure it’s happening in many other places around the world too.

A Canadian-led Team is Building a Case Against Assad Over His Regime’s War Crimes in Syria - More

Southern California Braces for 2nd Week of Extreme Winds as Rush to Tame Fires Continues - The fires have killed at least 24 people, with 23 reported missing. More

Qatar Reportedly Offers Final Hostage Draft Agreement to Israel and Hamas - An Israeli official subsequently denied to Reuters that Jerusalem received a draft proposal. More

Judge Allows Public Release of Volume 1, Blocks Volume 2 of Jack Smith’s Report on Trump Cases - More

Maduro Warns He is Preparing with Cuba and Nicaragua to ‘Take up Arms’ in the Event of an Intervention - More

MNP: Canadians’ Financial Stress Ramping up Despite Interest Rate Cuts

Half of Canadians are $200 or less away from being unable to cover their monthly bills and debt, according to MNP Ltd.’s quarterly report on consumer debt. Despite interest rate cuts, financial struggles persist, with more than half of Canadians saying they expect to take on more debt to cover living expenses in 2025.

MNP President Grant Bazian highlights that Canada has one of the highest debt ratios among Western nations, making it increasingly difficult for people to pay their debts. The survey also revealed growing job anxiety, with 40% of respondents worried about household unemployment. While the unemployment rate dipped slightly to 6.7% in December, it remains elevated. However, it’s important to note that public-sector employment has been leading the charge. More

American Airlines Mismanaged Employees’ Retirement Funds by Investing in ESG, Court Rules - More

25 Percent Increase in Canada Post Stamp Prices Takes Effect Today - More

Apple Pushes Back Against a Shareholder Proposal to Abandon Diversity Programs - More

How Doomscrolling Plunders Your Health

The average person spends 108 minutes daily on social media, often engaging in "doomscrolling," a habit of consuming negative news online that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. This behaviour exploits our brain's negativity bias, leaving us stressed and anxious while spreading fear-driven content. Research shows that excessive exposure to distressing news correlates with heightened stress, sleep disruption, and strained relationships.

Strategies to combat doomscrolling include setting screen-time limits, focusing on positive or "kindness" media, exercising, meditating, and engaging in hobbies or family time. Simple practices like screen-free activities before bed and rhythmic breathing can also help reduce its harmful effects. More

Researchers Have Found a Way to Help Erase Bad Memories - More

Scientists Found Signs of a Hidden Structure Inside Earth's Core - More

Heavyweight Boxer Tyson Fury Announces Retirement

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing following a December 21 loss to Oleksandr Usyk, who unified the heavyweight titles. Fury's retirement, announced via social media, has been met with skepticism due to previous comebacks after similar declarations. The 36-year-old, known as the "Gypsy King," leaves the sport with a record of 34 wins (24 by knockout), one draw, and two losses—both to Usyk in the past year. More

If you’re wondering what he meant by, ‘Dick Turpin wore a mask,’ he’s saying he was robbed. In other words, he felt he won the last fight.

Report: Blue Jays Had Meetings in Toronto with Prized Free Agent Roki Sasaki - More

Former England Captain Casey Stoney Named Head Coach of Canadian Women’s Soccer Team - More

Dallas Cowboys and Head Coach Mike McCarthy Parting Ways - More

'Big Brother is Watching You': Collector's Coin Marks George Orwell's Death 75 Years Ago

OnlyFans Star Claims She Slept with 1,057 Men In 12 Hours and Broke 'World Record'

Fed-up Farmers in India Have Started Wearing Bear Costumes to Protect Crops From Monkeys