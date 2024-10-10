Good morning, It’s Thursday, October 10th. In today’s news, The federal corruption watchdog seeks more funding to tackle the overwhelming wave of government misconduct, The Senate gears up for a fight against Poilievre’s Conservative majority, Vancouver police are investigating an anti-Israel protest involving Canadian flag-burning, EU countries greenlight €35 billion loan for Ukraine using Russia's frozen assets, and much more.

Federal Corruption Watchdog Seeks More Funding to Tackle Overwhelming Wave of Government Misconduct

Canada’s federal government appears to be neglecting the growing crisis within its own public service leaving the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner’s office grossly underfunded and unable to manage a surge of whistleblower complaints. Commissioner Harriet Solloway has made it clear that her office is overwhelmed, with a backlog of 161 unresolved files—five times more than the office can handle. In fact, the number of disclosures in just the first few months of the 2024 fiscal year has already reached 198, suggesting an alarming increase in reported wrongdoings.

Despite this, the federal government has dragged its feet in addressing the commissioner’s urgent call for a budget increase. Solloway’s office has requested $1.3 million immediately, along with an annual boost of $7.6 million until 2028-29, followed by a permanent increase of $7.2 million. Without this funding, delays in investigations could stretch for up to three years, during which time evidence could be lost, memories could fade, politicians could be retired, and whistleblowers could be left vulnerable to retaliation.

Solloway’s office has already faced criticism for not doing enough to protect whistleblowers, a crucial aspect of its mandate, and this underfunding further undermines its ability to fulfill its role. Whistleblowers, who risk their careers to expose corruption and mismanagement, are left in a limbo of inaction, while their cases are placed on hold indefinitely due to the lack of resources.

Despite claims by the Trudeau government’s spokesperson Myah Tomasi that internal processes have been introduced to support disclosures, the reality is that these measures fall far short. Without the necessary funding, the commissioner’s office remains crippled, its ability to investigate misconduct effectively reduced to a distant hope. More

Tiny Thought: I fully support the idea of allocating more funds to expose government corruption. However, it's important to note that the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner is a federal employee appointed by the Governor in Council, which consists of Liberal MPs. Moreover, even when government employees are found guilty of misconduct, justice and accountability often seem elusive…or non-existent. What we need is an integrity commission comprised of MPs from opposing parties, an increase of funding so they can effectively manage their workload and to implement significantly harsher penalties for misconduct and corruption.

Senate Gears Up for a Fight Against Poilievre’s Conservative Majority

Recent polling suggests that the Conservatives are poised to win a majority of over 220 seats, potentially relegating the Liberals—historically considered Canada’s “natural governing party”—to third or even fourth place. This shift could lead to an unofficial opposition forming in the Senate to counterbalance a majority Conservative government, raising concerns among Conservative and even Bloc MPs about senators acting as a check on power.

The Bloc has expressed frustration with its private member's bill, C-282, which seeks to protect supply-managed agricultural sectors from further trade concessions. Despite passing the House in June 2023, the bill has encountered significant resistance in the Senate, particularly from former diplomats Peter Boehm and Peter Harder, leading Bloc agriculture critic Yves Perron to label them “unelected wannabe kings.”

The Senate has a history of prioritizing its own agenda over private members' bills, which has been illustrated by the fate of Conservative bills like C-234, which aimed to exempt agricultural heating fuels from the carbon tax. Amendments made by senators ultimately weakened the bill, raising concerns about Senate overreach.

With the possibility of a Conservative majority government looming, the Conservative caucus is bracing for potential conflicts with a Senate they view as aligned with the current Liberal government. This tension could result in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calling for significant changes to the Senate, possibly even advocating for its abolition rather than its praise. More

Tiny Thought: I think it’s important to have a Senate so that governments can’t steam roll ridiculous policy through the House into law. They’re a good safety net for Canadians. I think they become even more important when we see things like Confidence and Supply Agreements. However, they should have never been appointed. Given the power these individuals yield, they should all be elected by the people. I suggest staggered elections like they have in the US. Put all seats up for grabs October 2027 and let Canadians vote.

Vancouver Police Investigating Anti-Israel Protest Involving Canadian Flag-Burning

Vancouver police are investigating recent protests that involved support for Hamas and the burning of Canadian flags. The protests, marking the anniversary of Hamas' attacks on Israel, featured inflammatory comments against various nations, including Canada, and expressions of solidarity with terrorist groups. Videos from an anti-Israel rally on October 7 at the Vancouver Art Gallery show demonstrators setting fire to a Canadian flag, with some chanting "death to Canada" and "death to Israel."

In response, Vancouver police launched an investigation to determine if any criminal offenses occurred during the protest. The rally was organized by the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which has been accused of supporting terrorist groups.

Various Canadian political leaders, including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, condemned the rally and called for Samidoun to be designated as a terrorist entity. Justice Minister Arif Virani also condemned the flag burning and statements made at the protest, labeling them "absolutely unacceptable."

Efforts to ban Samidoun and strengthen protections for Jewish communities in Canada have been urged by several MPs, with the government initiating a review of Samidoun's terrorist designation. More

Ottawa U’s Psychology Program Overhauls Admissions to Accept 67% Non-White Applicants

The University of Ottawa’s School of Psychology has announced that up to 67% of initial offers for its clinical psychology doctoral program will be reserved for non-White applicants, aiming to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Candidates can now self-declare their BIPOC status, which includes a broad range of backgrounds as defined by Statistics Canada. Additionally, the university introduced a revised admissions scoring grid that emphasizes "lived experiences" over traditional merit-based metrics. More

Tiny Thought: You may be thinking you saw this story yesterday, but that was a Toronto Medical school—this madness is just spreading like a disease.

EU Countries Greenlight €35 Billion Loan for Ukraine Using Russia's Frozen Assets

European Union countries have approved a €35 billion loan to support Ukraine's war-torn economy, using immobilized Russian Central Bank assets as collateral. The loan is part of a broader G7 initiative aiming to provide €45 billion to Kyiv amid a renewed Russian offensive. The funds will be "undesignated" to allow the Ukrainian government flexibility in spending. Hungary has blocked a related change to EU sanctions law, delaying the renewal process for frozen Russian assets, which could affect further international financial contributions. The loan is set to be disbursed starting in 2025. More

North Korea Cuts Off South, Citing 'Imminent Danger of War'

North Korea announced plans to sever all road and rail links with South Korea and replace them with fortifications, citing escalating tensions and the threat of war along the southern border. The move, described as a defensive measure, includes strong defense structures along the de facto border. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regime declared South Korea a hostile state and threatened to use nuclear weapons if provoked. The South Korean military has not yet detected any construction but warned of severe retaliation against provocations. More

Biden Speaks with Netanyahu, Pledges ‘Ironclad’ Support for Israel

President Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States' strong support for Israel during a 30-minute phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid ongoing violence in Gaza and Lebanon. Biden condemned Iran's recent ballistic missile attacks on Israeli sites and expressed the US's commitment to Israel's security. The call also touched on the ongoing confrontation with Iran, with Biden urging for diplomatic solutions to the crisis in Lebanon while expressing concern for civilian casualties. More

Canada Adds $15 Million in Aid for Lebanon and Palestine

Canada is providing an additional $15 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon in response to the escalating conflict with Hezbollah. This is on top of the $10 million announced in September, bringing the total to $25 million. Of the new funds, $6 million will be used to match donations to the Red Cross and the Humanitarian Coalition, while $4 million will go to the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees and the World Food Program. Over 1,150 Canadians and their families have been evacuated from Lebanon via government-chartered flights. More

Canada: Rents Rise Another 2.1% in September

Recent reports indicate that average asking rents across Canada rose by another 2.1% year-over-year in September, reaching $2,193. While this is the slowest growth rate since October 2021, it marks another record high for Canadians.

Key figures include:

Average rent for purpose-built apartments: $2,138 (up 5.4% year-over-year).

Average rent for condominium apartments: $2,296 (down 1.7% year-over-year).

Average rent for one-bedroom units: $1,916 (up 2.1%).

Average rent for two-bedroom units: $2,279 (up 2.6%). More

Who is Peter Todd? The Canadian Who Swears He Didn’t Create Bitcoin

In the HBO documentary Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery, Canadian software developer Peter Todd addresses accusations of being Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. Todd claims the theory presented by filmmaker Cullen Hoback is "ludicrous" and states that if he were Satoshi, he would have destroyed any evidence. Throughout the 100-minute documentary, Hoback uses circumstantial evidence, including language usage in forum posts, to support his claim. Todd has a notable background in Bitcoin programming and is recognized for contributions like replace-by-fee (RPF) and enhancing privacy in the Bitcoin network. Despite his flippant comments about being Satoshi, Todd maintains he does not identify as the creator.

Speculation about Satoshi's identity persists, especially considering the creator's Bitcoin wallets hold around 1 million BTC, valued at approximately $62.4 billion. More

US in Recession Since 2022 After Inflation Adjustments, New Research Shows

A new study by economists EJ Antoni and Peter St. Onge suggests that the US economy has been in a recession since early 2022 when inflation adjustments are taken into account. The economists argue that inflation has been understated by nearly 50%, which led to an overstatement of economic growth by about 15%. According to their adjusted figures, real GDP has declined by 2.5% between the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2024, instead of growing as officially reported. More

Sleep, Exercise, and Mood: Daily Habits Shape Thinking for Two Weeks

A pioneering study by Finnish researchers has found that everyday factors like sleep, exercise, heart rate, and mood can affect the brain for over two weeks. Using brain scans and data from wearable devices, they monitored one person for five months to understand how the brain's functional connectivity changes in response to environmental, physiological, and behavioral shifts.

The study revealed that the brain’s responses are not immediate but evolve over days. Physical activity, for instance, positively influenced brain connectivity, impacting memory and cognitive flexibility. Even small changes in mood and heart rate left lasting effects for up to 15 days.

The research demonstrates how the brain integrates daily experiences over time and could pave the way for personalized healthcare by linking brain activity with real-time physiological data. More

Energy from Mars: Revolutionary Battery Transforms Martian Gases into Power

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China have developed an innovative battery designed to utilize the Martian atmosphere as its fuel source. This "Mars battery" can generate electricity by reacting with gases in the Martian atmosphere, such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen, rather than storing energy like conventional batteries. This unique design significantly reduces the battery's weight, making it ideal for space missions where every ounce counts.

The battery operates effectively under the harsh Martian conditions, including extreme temperature fluctuations, and can run continuously for months, with a charge/discharge cycle life of about 1,375 hours. Once depleted, it can be recharged using solar or nuclear energy sourced from Mars itself. More

Judge Denies Deadspin’s Bid to Dismiss Defamation Suit Involving 9-Year-Old Chiefs Fan

A Delaware judge has ruled that a defamation lawsuit against Deadspin can proceed after the publication accused a 9-year-old boy, Holden Armenta, of being “racist” and wearing "blackface" at a football game. The article, published by writer Carron Phillips, featured an image of Holden with black and red face paint, leading to accusations that he was disrespecting both Black individuals and Native Americans. The family filed the lawsuit after receiving hateful messages and threats following the article's publication. Deadspin argued the statements were opinions protected from defamation, but Judge Sean Lugg concluded they constituted provable false assertions of fact. The case is set to go to trial, with the Armentas looking forward to presenting their evidence. More

Tiny Thought: Earlier this year, Deadspin was sold, resulting in the layoffs of the entire staff after they wrongfully accused this child of racism. While I don’t love to see people put out of work, it is good to see that this woke nonsense comes with some consequences.

Toronto FC Boss Says 'Everything is On the Table,’ as Toronto Plans Major Rebuild

Toronto FC is embarking on a complete rebuild after a disappointing performance, finishing the 2024 season with a record of 11 wins, 19 losses, and 4 draws (11-19-4). This continued a troubling trend, as the team has only 30 wins, 75 losses, and 31 draws (30-75-31) since its last playoff appearance in 2020. Over this span, TFC has been outscored 252 to 154. Attendance remains relatively high, averaging 25,681 fans, but the show rate for ticket holders has dipped to 75%. With the appointment of former Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe to conduct a full organizational review, TFC aims to redefine its identity ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will involve significant stadium upgrades to enhance the fan experience. More

McIlroy/Scheffler vs. Koepka/DeChambeau Match Has a Name, a Date and a Location

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler from the PGA Tour will face off against LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in "The Showdown," scheduled for December 17 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. This made-for-TV event, organized by the creators of "The Match," aims to energize fans and showcase golf's major champions. Despite ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's financial backer, a reunification agreement has not been reached. If successful, The Showdown could encourage further collaboration between the two tours, highlighting the fan interest in a unified game. More

“Her Own Damn Fault!”: Woman Calls 911 After Over 100 Raccoons Swarm Her Yard “Demanding Food” - She had been feeding these animals since the 1980s but told the Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies that the situation had escalated six weeks ago when their population “exploded.” These furry creatures now surround her house day and night, constantly “demanding food.”

Mama Bear Beats Rival Who Killed Her Cub to Win Fat Bear Week - Voters chose 128 Grazer, a mother bear who won Fat Bear Week last year, and whose cub was recently killed by her last remaining opponent in the competition, 32 Chunk. Grazer also beat Chunk in 2023, when nearly 1.4 million votes were cast from more than 100 countries.

‘Cookie Monster' Caught Speeding by German Police as Traffic Camera Snaps Pic of Sesame Street Staple - A traffic camera in Dortmund, Germany, captured the moment a speeding driver dressed in a Cookie Monster costume barreled down a highway going 60 mph. The police are now on the hunt for the Sesame Street-loving prankster, who the cops say deliberately sped past the camera, hoping it would take a picture of them wearing the outfit. More