Good morning, It’s Tuesday, October 8th. In today’s news, It was revealed that Parks Canada turned down the help of firetrucks while Jasper burned to the ground, China hacked Verizon and AT&T accessing US wiretap and government surveillance systems, Trust in Canadian news media falls to 32 percent, Putin’s ‘Merchant of Death’ is back in the arms business, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Parks Canada Turned Down Fire Trucks While Jasper Burned

Parks Canada, under the oversight of Minister Steven Guilbeault, is facing criticism for its handling of the Jasper National Park wildfire, which destroyed one-third of the town and 32,000 hectares of forest. The agency rejected assistance from Arctic Fire Safety Services (AFSS), which had sent 20 fire trucks and 50 firefighters to help contain the blaze. AFSS's Kristopher Liivam testified that Parks Canada not only refused their help but also prohibited their crews from fighting the fire, claiming they were not legally authorized to intervene.

The controversy deepened when it was revealed that the town's fire hydrants were incompatible with standard firefighting equipment, further limiting the ability of outside crews to assist. Parks Canada also failed to disclose how much deadwood—an accelerant for fires—remained in the park, sparking concerns over its wildfire management practices.

Testimonies from Parks Canada officials and Minister Guilbeault have been vague regarding the agency's fire prevention strategies, including the frequency and scope of prescribed burns, despite warnings about the area’s vulnerability due to a pine beetle infestation. Critics argue that the lack of clear answers, combined with the rejection of outside help, raises questions about Parks Canada's competence in managing the wildfire and protecting Jasper. Minister Guilbeault attributed much of the wildfire's intensity to climate change. More

China Hacked Verizon and AT&T Accessing US Wiretap and Government Surveillance Systems

Chinese government-linked hackers reportedly breached the networks of several large US-based Internet service providers (ISPs), potentially gaining access to sensitive systems used for court-authorized wiretaps, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. The attack has been attributed to a Chinese cyber-espionage group known as Salt Typhoon.

Key Points from the Reports:

Targeted ISPs: The hackers infiltrated the networks of major providers like Verizon, AT&T, and Lumen (formerly CenturyLink). These companies manage large amounts of internet traffic and have a legal obligation to assist the US government with lawful surveillance under the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA). Wiretap Systems at Risk: The hackers appear to have gained access to systems used for wiretaps authorized by US courts. These systems allow government agencies, such as the FBI, to monitor specific communications as part of investigations into criminal activities, terrorism, or national security threats. Exfiltration of Data: In the case of Verizon, hackers reportedly reconfigured Cisco routers to exfiltrate data from their networks, highlighting both the sophistication of the hackers and potential vulnerabilities in Verizon's network security. The fact that this was done without immediate detection raises concerns about the security practices in place. Access to Broader Internet Traffic: Besides the wiretap systems, the hackers are believed to have accessed other generic internet traffic from the affected networks. While it's not fully clear how much data was stolen or what specific targets were affected, the breach poses significant risks for US national security. Chinese Involvement: According to The Washington Post, the attack appears to be connected to China's Ministry of State Security. US officials speculate that part of the objective of the cyber-espionage operation was to discover the identities of Chinese targets of US surveillance. The attack reflects an escalation of Chinese espionage efforts aimed at infiltrating critical US infrastructure. Denial from China: A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington dismissed the allegations, claiming that the US intelligence community and cybersecurity companies were "collaborating to piece together false evidence and spread disinformation" about Chinese government involvement in the hacking incidents.

US officials are now grappling with the potential long-term security risks posed by this breach, as the hackers may have had access to sensitive US government communications and intelligence networks for months or longer without detection. The breach could lead to further diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as renewed calls for enhanced cybersecurity measures. More

Trust in Canadian News Media Falls to 32 Percent

A recent report by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) reveals a continued decline in Canadians' confidence in news media, with only 32% of respondents viewing the information provided by media outlets as “accurate and impartial.” This marks a 4% decrease in trust compared to 2023. Additionally, only 30% of Canadians are satisfied with the quality of news coverage and television programming, a 6% drop from previous levels.

The report also highlights shifting news consumption habits, with most Canadians getting their information primarily from video sources, followed by audio and other formats.

In contrast, a separate Privy Council report from March 2023 found that few Canadians support prioritizing government subsidies for news media, as most believe there are more pressing issues like housing affordability and the cost of living. Furthermore, Canadians expressed mixed opinions on Bill C-18, the Online News Act, which mandates that tech companies pay for news content but has led to the removal of news from Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram. More

Putin’s ‘Merchant of Death’ is Back in the Arms Business

Viktor Bout, the infamous Russian arms dealer exchanged for WNBA star Brittney Griner, is reportedly attempting to broker a $10 million arms deal with Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, according to The Wall Street Journal. Bout, now a politician in Putin's party, met Houthi representatives in Moscow to discuss the deal, although the weapons haven't been delivered yet. This move could heighten tensions, especially as Russia faces retaliation concerns over US support for Ukraine. Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death," was released after serving 12 years of a 25-year US prison sentence. More

US offered Israel "Compensation-temptation Package" if They Avoid Certain Targets in Iran

Reports of an imminent Israeli attack on Iran are intensifying, fuelled by speculation and the significance of the one-year anniversary of the October 7th attack. Israel's public broadcaster, Kann News, revealed that the US has offered Israel a "compensation-temptation package" of military and diplomatic support if it refrains from attacking specific targets in Iran, particularly related to Iran's energy exports. There's also growing evidence suggesting Israel would need US assistance to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, given its current limitations. Oil prices have risen amid the speculation. More

Category 5 Hurricane Milton, Boasting 180mph Winds, Set to Hit Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that residents along the west coast should prepare for major impacts from Hurricane Milton, now a Category 5 storm with 180 mph winds. Evacuations have begun, and emergency preparations are underway, including opening shelters and stockpiling fuel and supplies. The storm is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay by October 9th, with significant storm surges forecasted. Federal assistance has been approved, and resources such as ambulances and search-and-rescue teams have been pre-positioned. Governor DeSantis emphasized the importance of following local evacuation orders. More

Mexican Mayor Decapitated 6 Days After Taking Office

Alejandro Arcos, the newly elected mayor of Chilpancingo in Mexico’s violence-ridden Guerrero state, was beheaded just six days after taking office. His death follows the killing of the city’s government secretary, Francisco Tapia, three days prior. Guerrero's governor and political leaders expressed outrage, with calls for federal authorities to investigate the murders amid rising violence in the state. Guerrero, one of Mexico's deadliest states for public officials, has seen multiple political murders, including six candidates killed before the June elections. More

Haiti Crisis: Gang Massacre Kills at Least 70, Forces 6,000 Civilians to Flee

Survivors of a brutal gang attack in central Haiti described fleeing for safety after the Gran Grif gang killed at least 70 people in the town of Pont-Sonde. The gang, armed with knives and rifles, targeted infants, women, the elderly, and entire families in a retribution attack against local self-defense groups. The violence, part of a wider pattern of gang activity across Haiti, has displaced over 6,200 people. Despite defiant statements from Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille, efforts to combat the gangs have struggled, and international aid remains under-resourced. More

Fears of a Global Oil Shock if the Mideast Crisis Intensifies

As tensions rise in the Middle East, fears are mounting over a potential shock to global oil supply that could drive up prices for gasoline and other petroleum products, threatening economic stability, especially in Europe and poorer African nations. Recent Iranian missile attacks on Israel have intensified concerns, as an Israeli strike on Iranian oil facilities could escalate conflict and impact major oil producers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Experts warn that Iran might disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for one-third of the world’s oil supply. While increased production from other Gulf states could mitigate the economic impact of an attack on Iran's oil infrastructure, however, any escalation could still send prices soaring. More

Canadians 22 and Under Drink Less Than Older Generations

A recent Statistics Canada survey reveals that young Canadians (ages 18 to 22) are significantly less likely to drink alcohol compared to older age groups, with 67.1% abstaining from alcohol in the past week. This contrasts with an overall national average of 54.4%. The survey also indicates lower instances of high-risk drinking among younger individuals, who reported an 8.4% rate of consuming seven or more drinks weekly, compared to 15.1% for the overall population.

Regionally, Quebec had the highest percentage of drinkers, while New Brunswick had the lowest. The data also suggests a correlation between income and drinking habits, with higher earners more likely to drink excessively. More

Payday: FTX Customers to Receive 119% of Account Balances Under Bankruptcy Deal

Creditors of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX are set to receive up to $16.5 billion under a US bankruptcy plan approved on Monday. This agreement allows customers to recover about 119% of their account balances at the time of bankruptcy. Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, sentenced to 25 years for stealing customer funds, oversaw the collapse in November 2022. Funds are expected to be distributed 60 days after the plan is finalized. While $14.7-$16.5 billion in assets has been recovered, some customers are disappointed, as cash repayments do not reflect the increased value of their lost crypto holdings. More

Spacecraft Launched to Study Asteroid for Saving Earth From Potential Collisions

A spacecraft, Hera, was launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) to study the aftermath of NASA's 2022 DART mission, which crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos. Hera aims to gather data over six months on how this impact altered Dimorphos' mass, shape, and orbit. This unique mission, which involves two CubeSats for closer examination, is part of efforts to understand asteroid deflection methods and enhance planetary defense against potential threats to Earth. Hera is expected to reach Dimorphos by the end of 2026. More

Discovered Decades Ago, Rapamycin is Being Called the Most Promising Anti-aging Drug to Date

Rapamycin, a drug sourced from Easter Island soils, is emerging as a promising anti-aging treatment, with a systematic review in The Lancet highlighting its positive effects on skin, immune, and cardiovascular health in both healthy individuals and those with aging-related diseases. While most studies have been small and short-term, ongoing research is exploring its potential benefits for Alzheimer's and delaying ovarian aging. Although experts recognize some concerns regarding side effects, the growing interest in rapamycin suggests it could play a significant role in future anti-aging therapies. More

The NHL Season Kicks Off Tonight: Power Rankings and Predictions

The 2024-25 NHL season kicks off on tonight with a tripleheader featuring the St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken, Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, and Chicago Blackhawks at Utah Hockey Club. ESPN's comprehensive season preview offers insights on all 32 teams, covering key player changes, best- and worst-case scenarios, X factors, fantasy tips, and bold predictions, along with the first edition of Power Rankings based on expert votes.

For those wondering, the Leafs are ranked 6th with 12:1 odds to win the Cup.Full Preview Here

Auction of Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Ball to Proceed Amid Legal Dispute

An agreement announced on Monday allows the auction of the Shohei Ohtani 50/50 home run ball to proceed while a legal dispute over its ownership continues. As of now, bidding stands at $1.5 million ($1.83 million with fees), with the auction set to close on October 22. Two lawsuits have been filed by fans claiming ownership, but the court has allowed the auction to move forward. The winning bidder will receive a clear title to the ball, and the proceeds will be held in an account until the ownership dispute is resolved. This sale could make it the second most expensive baseball ever auctioned. More

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Divorce After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly headed for divorce after less than two years of marriage. The couple, who legally wed in December 2022, have been facing difficulties, with West indicating to friends that he plans to end the marriage and move to Tokyo. Censori has reportedly returned to Australia to be with family amid the split. Their last public appearance together was on September 20, shortly before West was seen alone in Tokyo. More

Republican Candidate “Borrows” Family for Campaign Video - Derrick Anderson, a former Army Green Beret running for Virginia’s 7th District, has misled voters by posing with a friend's family as his own. Single and childless, Anderson lives with his dog.

Passenger Lands Plane After Her Pilot Suffers Heart Attack - A California flight from Las Vegas to Monterrey was diverted to Bakersfield when the pilot suffered a cardiac arrest. A brave female passenger took control of the aircraft, receiving guidance from air traffic control. Emergency services were on standby and provided immediate medical attention upon landing.

On this day in 1945, the microwave oven was patented by US inventor Percy Spencer.