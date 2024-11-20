Good morning, It’s Wednesday, November 20th. In today’s news, How media gaslighting created a decade of manufactured culture wars, Minister Randy Boissonnault’s list of scandals continues to grow, Child poverty is climbing at rates never seen before in Canada, Judge tosses Canadian Armed Forces vaccine mandate lawsuit over lack of ‘material facts,’ and much more.

How Media Gaslighting Created a Decade of Manufactured Culture Wars

If you feel like the world has gone crazy, you’re not imagining things. Over the last decade, a “media-induced Woke Reign of Terror” gripped the populations of Western nations, creating what Michael Schellenberger aptly describes as mass psychosis. “Over the last decade,” he writes, “Democrats & the media said that those of us who opposed DEI, racial quotas, and open borders had gone ‘far right.’ We hadn’t. Rather, Democrats and the media had gone far left. We are only now emerging from 10+ years of extreme, psychopathic gaslighting.”

And the data backs him up. Publications like The New York Times and The Washington Post radically increased their use of terms like “racist” and “white privilege” after 2012. As Schellenberger notes, “The media did this. The mass brainwashing came from college-educated elites in control of the most powerful propaganda machine in world history.” These elites convinced the public that the West had grown more racist than ever—a blatant contradiction of the evidence.

While the public was distracted by these manufactured culture wars, governments exploited the chaos to consolidate power. Authoritarianism, spiralling debt, and economic devastation were the devastating costs of this deception. Schellenberger describes the consequences bluntly: “By the time we got to 2016, Democrats had become completely unhinged. They made everything political, hunted heretics, and weaponized the government—three core characteristics of totalitarianism.”

The fallout has been catastrophic. Institutions lie in ruin, trust has been obliterated, and communities remain fractured. This wasn’t a mere political misstep—it was ideological warfare, orchestrated to divide and dominate. As the fog begins to lift, the question looms: Have we learned enough to prevent the next wave of fearmongering and manipulation, or will history repeat itself, with new faces and the same tactics?

A Minister of Fraud: Randy Boissonnault’s List of Scandals Grows Longer

Trudeau’s Employment Minister is looking less like a public servant and more like a full-blown criminal every day. Recently, we covered Randy Boissonnault’s alleged involvement in a mass fraud campaign—stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits for PPE equipment that his company never delivered. Not only that, Boissonnault's partner-in-crime (hypothetically speaking of course), Stephen Anderson, has ties to international criminal organizations, co-owning a business with Francheska Leblond, who was detained with 460 pounds of cocaine on a private jet in the Dominican Republic. Leblond was also arrested in Edmonton’s largest drug bust in history. It also just so happens that a company co-owned by Boissonnault shared a post office box with the international drug smuggler. Conveniently, Boissonnault’s business partners went missing, shutting down company phone numbers and emails, at the same time as an investigation into their dealings was announced, meanwhile, Randy is trying to stonewall the committee.

Unfortunately for Canadians, the scandals don’t stop at fraud and connections to drug smuggling. Much like his boss, Boissonnault has exposed himself as a pathological liar. His company, Global Health Imports, falsely claimed Indigenous status to secure lucrative government contracts and taxpayer funding. When confronted, Boissonnault feigned ignorance, insisting he had no part in the decision to lie about Indigenous status—a laughable defense given his well-documented history of deceit.

In 2017, the Canadian government touted its Indigenous Liberal caucus, proudly listing Boissonnault as one of its members. Despite this public claim, Boissonnault was not Indigenous. Instead, he falsely claimed to be “non-status adoptive Cree,” supposedly adopted into an Indigenous family. At public events, he would reference his great-grandmother as a “full-blooded Cree woman” and even sprinkle in a few words of Cree when taking the stage—all in a cynical attempt to bolster his credibility. Eventually, when Boissonnault contradicted himself, claiming his Indigenous heritage came from an adoptive mother who was “status Métis,” he was caught. He finally admitted that his claims about his adoptive great-grandmother being Cree were completely false.

Randy Boissonnault is the perfect embodiment of the Liberal Party of Canada: a grand display of moral posturing and victimhood status while concealing a mountain of corruption, fraud, crime, and deceit. C.S. Lewis captured it best: “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated, but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

The Liberal Party’s professional virtue-signallers torment Canada with relentless dishonesty, corruption, and incompetence—all while claiming to be the moral exemplars of humanity. Randy Boissonnault is not an anomaly but a reflection of the entire corrupt apparatus.

Child Poverty is Climbing at Rates Never Seen Before in Canada

Child poverty in Canada has reached staggering levels under the Trudeau government, with 1.4 million children—1 in 5—living in poverty in 2022, as revealed in Campaign 2000’s national report card. Over the last two years, the country has experienced record increases in poverty rates, with 360,000 more children falling into poverty—a nearly 5% rise—marking the largest increase in Canadian history. This comes after a decade of progress was undone, exposing the federal poverty reduction strategy’s complete failure.

The Canada Child Benefit, once touted as a cornerstone of poverty alleviation, has lost its effectiveness. In 2022, it delivered the smallest poverty reduction since its inception, leaving families struggling amid soaring costs of living. Families were, on average, $14,276 below the poverty line in 2022, a sharp decline from $10,050 in 2015, the year Trudeau took office. Income inequality has widened, with lower-income families falling further behind while basic necessities like food have become unaffordable—food prices have skyrocketed by nearly 300% since 2015.

Every province and territory has suffered, with Nunavut seeing a devastating 6% increase in child poverty and Ontario leading provincial declines with a 3.5% rise. The report also highlights the surge in food insecurity, with 1.8 million children affected in 2023, up from 1.4 million in 2022. Food bank visits have skyrocketed 90% in the last five years, further underscoring the depth of the crisis. Food Banks Canada gave the country a dismal D- on its 2024 Poverty Report Card.

Campaign 2000’s report serves as a grim indictment of the government’s inaction, as Canada marks 35 years since pledging to eradicate child poverty. Despite signing on to uphold children’s rights, the government has overseen the largest setbacks in decades. National Director Leila Sarangi called the situation "shocking" and emphasized that the latest numbers should sound alarm bells for policymakers. The report includes nearly 60 recommendations for urgent action to reverse this shameful trend, but whether the government will act remains to be seen.

This is a crisis of leadership and priorities, and Canada’s most vulnerable—its children—are paying the price. Without immediate and meaningful intervention, the legacy of the current administration will be one of neglect, rising inequality, and deepened suffering for families across the nation. Source

Judge Tosses Canadian Armed Forces Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit Over Lack of ‘Material Facts’

A federal court dismissed a lawsuit filed by 330 current and former Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members challenging the 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with each plaintiff seeking over $1.3 million in damages for alleged Charter violations. The judge ruled the case lacked "material facts" and evidence to support the claims, labelling much of the language as "vexatious" and the allegations as unfounded.

The plaintiffs claimed violations of religious freedom, unlawful data storage, and abuse of authority but failed to provide specifics or proof. Only one plaintiff referenced a religious belief, and even that was unsupported by facts. Claims of unlawful search and seizure were also dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

The lawsuit sought over $400 million collectively and named several high-ranking CAF officials and the former Minister of Defence. The court ordered the plaintiffs to pay $5,040 in costs to Canada and dismissed the case as an "abuse of process."

The CAF vaccine mandate, implemented in 2021, required vaccination for operational readiness, with exemptions granted for medical or religious reasons in limited cases. The lawsuit’s dismissal highlights the judiciary's unwillingness to entertain claims lacking factual grounding. More

Trump’s Border Czar to Prioritize Locating 300,000 Unaccounted-For Children

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar, Tom Homan, has vowed to prioritize rescuing over 300,000 unaccounted-for migrant children, many of whom are at risk of exploitation, forced labour, or trafficking. Homan criticized the current administration for releasing these children to unvetted sponsors and failing to ensure their safety, citing a DHS inspector general report that highlights serious gaps in monitoring.

From October 2018 to September 2023, over 448,000 unaccompanied minors entered US custody, with 323,000 now unaccounted for. Among them, 32,000 failed to appear for immigration court hearings, and the whereabouts of 291,000 remain unknown. The report states these children are at heightened risk of trafficking and exploitation, with some already found in forced labour or sex trafficking. More

Ontario to Close 10 Supervised Drug Sites, Shift Focus to Recovery and Housing - More

Zelensky: ‘Missiles Will Speak For Themselves,’ Hours Later, 8 US-Made ATACMS Rockets Launch Toward Russia - More

Trudeau Supports Ukraine Using US Missiles in Long-range Attack on Russia - More

Hong Kong Court Sentences 45 Pro-democracy Activists to Between Four and 10 Years in Prison - More

Inflation Rises to 2% in October, Putting Size of December Interest Rate Cut into Question

Inflation in Canada rose to 2% in October, up from 1.6% in September, exceeding expectations and signalling a reacceleration of underlying price pressures. Core inflation averaged 2.55%, with a three-month moving average climbing to 2.8%. The increase, partly driven by property taxes and gas prices, may prompt the Bank of Canada to take a cautious approach to further rate cuts after its recent 50 basis-point reduction. The next rate decision is set for December 11. More

Canada Post, Union Sit with Mediator, But Sides 'Remain Far Apart' as Strikes Drag on - More

Canadian Pension Funds Exposed as Battery Maker Northvolt Struggles to Survive - More

'Dark Big Bang' Theory Attempts to Explain Origin of Dark Matter

The "Dark Big Bang" theory suggests that dark matter, the mysterious substance shaping the universe through gravity, may have originated from a separate event after the conventional Big Bang. Proposed by scientists Katherine Freese and Martin Winkler in 2023 and explored further by researchers Cosmin Ilie and Richard Casey, the theory envisions dark matter emerging from a quantum field collapse, producing particles in a burst of energy akin to a second Big Bang.

This idea could explain dark matter's gravitational effects on galaxies, despite its invisibility and lack of interaction with electromagnetic forces. Excitingly, recent gravitational wave detections, like those from the NANOGrav collaboration, might be linked to this event. Upcoming experiments could test the theory and revolutionize our understanding of the universe's origins and dark matter. More

From Canada to the Arctic to Siberia, the Magnetic North Pole is Moving - Why?

Emotional Nadal Retires at Davis Cup After He Loses and Spain is Eliminated

Rafael Nadal played the final match of his illustrious career in Spain's Davis Cup quarterfinal loss to the Netherlands. The 38-year-old, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, lost 6–4, 6–4 to Botic van de Zandschulp, marking the end of his 29-match singles winning streak in the competition.

Though focused on helping his team, Nadal admitted to struggling with emotions, as fans showered him with love in what felt like a farewell. Despite moments of brilliance reminiscent of his peak, age and injuries—including hip surgery in 2023—limited his performance. Acknowledging his career's close, Nadal reflected on his journey with gratitude and humility, leaving an indelible legacy in tennis history alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as part of the "Big Three." More

Still undefeated! 15 Things to Know About the 15-0 Cavaliers Ahead of Their Celtics Clash - More

Jets FIre General Manager Joe Douglas After 5-years, Following 3-8 Start, as Franchise Continues Sweeping Changes - More

Woman Who Heard “Animal Noises” from Under Her House Had Naked Man Living There

On This Day in 1945, The Nuremberg War Trials Began - 24 Nazi leaders were put on trial before judges representing the victorious Allied powers.