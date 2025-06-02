Good morning, It’s Monday, June 2nd. In today’s news, The immigration curve no one voted for: Canada’s quiet march to 100 million, Ontario government unanimously approves a 35% pay hike for MPPs, The managerial revolution is complete, Insiders say Xi Jinping’s exit could be imminent amid internal pushback, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

The Immigration Curve No One Voted For: Canada’s Quiet March to 100 Million

A glance at Canada’s net international migration chart from 1952 to 2025 reveals a nation undergoing a silent revolution. For decades, migration levels remained stable, rising and falling from around 50,000 to 250,000 annually. But something broke post-2020. Beginning in 2021, net migration explodes vertically—climbing past 1 million and projected to reach nearly 2.5 million by 2025. This isn’t a trend—it’s a regime shift. What was once a steady, managed immigration system has become a flood. And this figure includes not just permanent residents, but also temporary workers, international students, asylum seekers, and visa-holders. It reflects a deliberate policy shift, not a spontaneous surge. Canada is no longer simply accepting immigrants—it’s importing a population at a pace unmatched in its history.

This demographic transformation is already reshaping the urban landscape. Of the top ten cities in the world with the highest percentage of foreign-born residents, five are now in Canada: Brampton (59.1%), Mississauga (57%), Toronto (51.9%), Surrey (50.8%), and Vancouver (48.8%). These cities now resemble global outposts more than Canadian municipalities. In four of them, India is the top country of origin. These numbers rival places like Dubai and Doha—cities built on foreign labor, but without the promise of integration. The difference is Canada pretends this is cohesion, when in reality it’s fragmentation.

Even more astonishing, in just the first three months of 2025, Canada approved over 834,000 temporary residents—an average of 9,000 per day. This isn’t immigration policy; it’s population engineering. And it’s being cheered on by Canada’s elite. Power brokers like Mark Carney, Mark Wiseman, Dominic Barton, and institutions like the Globe and Mail are vocal supporters of the Century Initiative—a corporate-backed campaign to boost Canada’s population to 100 million by the year 2100. If current trends continue, they may succeed far sooner.

This isn’t about diversity—it’s about design. The migration spike, the transformation of cities, the relentless approval of temporary residents—it all aligns with a long-term plan crafted by unelected technocrats and corporate strategists. And while Canadians struggle with housing, healthcare waitlists, and collapsing infrastructure, the people steering the ship are importing a new population faster than the country can absorb it. The question isn’t whether Canada is changing. The question is: who decided it should—and why didn’t they ask the rest of us?

Ontario Government Unanimously Approves 35% Pay Hike for MPPs

The Ontario legislature has unanimously approved a jaw-dropping 35% pay raise for Members of Provincial Parliament (MPPs). This means MPP salaries will jump from $116,550 to $157,350 annually—an increase of nearly $41,000 per year. Premier Doug Ford’s salary will rise from about $208,974 to $282,129, a boost of over $73,000, while cabinet ministers will see their pay increase from roughly $165,851 to $223,909, adding almost $58,000 to their annual earnings.

Adding to the controversy, the legislation also reinstates a pension plan for MPPs, scrapped in 1995, letting them join the Ontario Public Service Pension Plan. They become eligible for supplemental pension benefits after just six years of service, a perk that’s unlikely to be matched by most public sector workers.

The timing of this massive pay bump has provoked widespread disbelief, given Ontario’s ongoing economic pressures. Bill 124, for example, limits wage increases for nurses, teachers, and other public sector workers to a meager 1% per year, leaving many feeling sidelined while elected officials secure a hefty pay hike. With everyday Ontarians struggling with rising living costs, the decision to hand politicians such a sizable raise has been widely condemned as tone-deaf and disconnected from the financial realities most people face.

In total, the raise for all 124 MPPs represents a multi-million-dollar increase in public spending, further fuelling frustration about government priorities amid calls for fiscal restraint. This move has reignited debates over political accountability and fairness in compensation, leaving many Ontarians questioning how such a substantial pay increase was deemed appropriate now.

The Managerial Revolution Is Complete—and You Weren’t Invited

You’re not being governed—you’re being managed. By people you didn’t vote for, in systems you don’t understand, enforcing rules you never agreed to.

That was James Burnham’s warning in The Managerial Revolution back in 1941. He predicted that the old capitalist class would fade—not through socialism, but through bureaucratic conquest. In its place would rise a new ruling elite: managers. These wouldn’t be inventors, entrepreneurs, or risk-takers, but administrators—corporate executives, state planners, DEI officers, asset managers, NGO technocrats, and military-intelligence bureaucrats.

They wouldn’t own the means of production. They’d simply control it all.

Today, that vision is reality.

Your government isn’t run by elected officials—it’s run by unelected public health czars, climate regulators, and intelligence officials. Your economy isn’t shaped by free markets—it’s managed by firms like BlackRock, Vanguard, and Brookfield, which collectively oversee more capital than most national economies and use that leverage to steer policy, culture, and finance.

DEI offices now dictate hiring. ESG scores shape corporate agendas. Central banks manipulate markets in real time. We don’t have democracy or capitalism—we have administration.

Burnham argued that this class wouldn’t declare themselves rulers. They’d rule behind the scenes, using utopian language—diversity, sustainability, equity—to justify control. And because they manage everything, from education and media to pensions and supply chains, they answer to no one. They don’t have to convince the public—they just impose policy through managerial fiat.

What we’re witnessing isn’t policy drift. It’s a seizure of power by a class that believes it knows best—and has the tools to enforce it.

Burnham called this the age of “super-states,” where mass surveillance, propaganda, and global bureaucracies govern entire continents through central planning and soft coercion. We’re already there. The borders are still drawn, but the ruling class looks the same across them.

And here's the brutal truth: you can’t vote out managers.

This is the real regime change. Capitalism is gone. Socialism never arrived. What replaced them is colder, quieter, and far more enduring.

The Managerial Revolution isn’t coming.

It’s here.

Insiders Say Xi Jinping’s Exit Could Be Imminent Amid Internal Pushback

A growing number of credible insiders and political observers believe Xi Jinping’s grip on power is collapsing, with signs pointing to an imminent departure from leadership. Sources report that Xi now holds only a nominal role, with Party elders pushing for his formal exit—possibly at the Fourth Plenary Session expected in late August.

Key indicators include:

The return of the Communist Youth League faction under Hu Jintao.

The purging of Xi’s military allies.

The symbolic sidelining of Xi’s father at a new memorial.

Declining reverence for Xi in state media.

Observers expect Xi to step down as party leader and military chief while retaining only a ceremonial role until full retirement in 2027. However, some warn that if no transition is announced soon, Xi could attempt to stall or retaliate, especially in response to major crises. More

'Operation Spiderweb’: How Ukraine Destroyed Over a Third of Russia’s Bombers

Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb struck over a third of Russia’s missile carrier fleet in a massive, long-range drone attack launched from within Russian territory. Coordinated by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), 117 FPV drones hidden in mobile truck cabins hit over 40 Russian aircraft—including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 bombers—causing an estimated €6 billion in damage. The year-and-a-half-long operation involved Ukrainian operatives stationed across three Russian time zones, right under the FSB’s nose. All personnel were safely extracted. President Zelenskyy hailed it as a historic success and a blow to Russia’s military and intelligence services. More

At Least 31 Palestinians Are Killed While Heading to a Gaza Aid Hub, Health Officials and Witnesses Say - More

More Than 8,000 Saskatchewan Residents Evacuated Due to Wildfires - More

US Defence Secretary Warns Indo-Pacific Allies of ’Imminent’ Threat from China - Washington will bolster its defences overseas to counter what the Pentagon sees as rapidly developing threats by Beijing. More

Death Toll in Nigeria Floods Hits More Than 200 - More

Indonesia Quarry Collapse Kills 19—Search Ongoing for Additional Victims - More

Greta Thunberg Joins Aid Ship Sailing to Gaza Aimed at Breaking Israel’s Blockade - More

Trump Doubles Steel Tariffs to 50%

Donald Trump has announced a 50% tariff on imported steel—doubling the current rate—to shield US steelworkers from foreign competition. The new tariff takes effect June 4th and is aimed at preventing other countries from undercutting domestic producers. Trump made the announcement at a US Steel plant, where he also endorsed a controversial deal allowing Japan’s Nippon Steel to acquire a controlling stake in the company, citing new protections for American workers.

Canada, the largest exporter of steel to the US, sent $7.6 billion worth of iron and steel across the border in 2023. The 50% tariff will make Canadian steel far more expensive, threatening exports, jobs, and production—especially in steel-dependent provinces like Ontario and Alberta. More

Canada Post Rejects Union’s Request for Binding Arbitration to End Labour Dispute - Canada Post rejected the proposal Sunday, saying it wants to “restore stability” and that binding arbitration would do the opposite. It argued arbitration would be lengthy—likely over a year—and worsen its financial challenges. More

Federal Court Rejects CRA’s Request for Information on Canadian Shopify Merchants - More

Engineers Develop Self-Healing Soft Robotics Inspired by Human Skin

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering team has unveiled a breakthrough in soft robotics: an artificial muscle that can autonomously detect, locate, and self-heal puncture or pressure damage—mimicking human skin. Presented at the IEEE Robotics and Automation Conference, the multi-layered system uses liquid metal microdroplets, thermoplastic elastomers, and heat-triggered self-repair. The team even harnessed electromigration—a process usually harmful to electronics—to erase damage records, enabling repeated healing cycles. More

This feels very Terminator 2-ish 😬

Scientists Baffled: Mysterious Space Object Sends Signal to Earth Every 44 Minutes - More

Violence and Chaos Overshadow PSG’s Historic Champions League Victory

PSG's first-ever Champions League triumph was overshadowed by tragedy as post-match celebrations across France turned violent. Two fans died—one stabbed in Dax and another hit by a car in Paris—while a police officer was placed in a coma after being struck by a firework. Nearly 200 injuries and almost 300 arrests were reported. Despite the chaos, over 100,000 fans gathered peacefully in Paris on Sunday for an official parade and stadium celebration. Despite the violence, the victory marked the greatest achievement in PSG’s 55-year history. More

Netflix Announces Premiere Dates For the Final Season of ‘Stranger Things’: Volume 1 will be premiering on November 26th, “Volume 2” on Christmas Day, and the grand finale on New Year’s Eve. More

The Memorial Tournament 2025: Scottie Scheffler Runs Away With Another Event Amid Dominant Stretch - More

About 250 Million Honeybees are on the Loose Near the US-Canada Border After a Transport Truck Overturns

A British Airways Flight Attendant Has Been Arrested After Dancing Naked On Flight BA284 From San Francisco to London

On this day in 1763, during Pontiac's Rebellion, Chippewa warriors captured Fort Michilimackinac—located in present-day Mackinaw City, Michigan—by staging a lacrosse game to distract the British garrison. When the ball was hit into the fort, the players rushed in after it, launching a surprise attack and seizing control.