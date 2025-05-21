Good morning, It’s Wednesday, May 21st. In today’s news, Canada introduces ‘MAiD for Children and Teens,’ China, Russia, and Iran are working with cartels to smuggle fentanyl through Canada into the US, Canada is on track for 115,000 asylum claims in 2025, CFIA to move forward with controversial BC ostrich cull, and much more.

Canada’s Deathcare System: Now Expanding to Children?

Spotted in Manitoba: a government pamphlet calmly laying out the case for euthanizing children. Under the heading “MAiD for children and teens,” the brochure explains how a special committee of MPs and Senators has recommended allowing assisted suicide for “mature minors.” Even more chilling, it states that parents might not be consulted and wouldn’t need to give consent. Right beside it? A section on “MAiD for mental illness,” reminding us that while 1 in 10 Canadians waits over four months for counselling, the wait for MAiD is only three.

This isn’t a one-off mistake—it’s the logical outcome of a system that no longer views death as a tragedy, but a treatment.

In February 2023, a federal parliamentary committee officially recommended expanding MAiD to include minors who are deemed capable of making such a decision. Their report concluded that age alone shouldn't determine eligibility for assisted death. Instead, it argued that some minors are competent enough to request their own deaths—effectively removing any meaningful age floor.

Dying With Dignity Canada (DWDC), one of the country’s most influential advocacy groups on this issue, has gone further. They’ve urged Parliament to lower the MAiD age to “at least 12,” claiming these children should be presumed capable of making decisions about their own deaths—just as adults are.

In Quebec, things have already crossed into dystopia. Provincial guidelines now allow doctors to administer MAiD to patients who are unconscious or mentally incompetent, as long as they previously gave “advance consent.” In defiance of federal homicide laws, Quebec prosecutors have even issued directives to protect doctors from prosecution. The slope is no longer slippery—it’s vertical.

Then there’s Dr. Ellen Wiebe, one of MAiD’s most prolific practitioners, who has personally ended hundreds of lives. She describes the work as “incredibly rewarding” and brags, “hundreds is good.” She avoids calling it euthanasia—reserving that term for pets—and instead prefers the sanitized label “assisted dying.”

This is how evil enters quietly: not with violence, but with sterile language and bureaucratic indifference. We’ve replaced compassion with convenience, therapy with termination, and healing with hastened death. And now, the state is preparing to offer it to children.

FBI Director: China, Russia, and Iran are Working With Cartels to Smuggle Fentanyl Through Canada into the US

The Liberal government continues to brush off concerns about our role in the fentanyl crisis. However, that narrative is on the brink of collapse. FBI Director Kash Patel is now pointing the finger squarely north, accusing Canada of being a major trafficking route for the synthetic opioid pouring into the United States.

In a recent interview, Patel warned that China, Russia, and Iran are partnering with drug cartels to move fentanyl into the US through Vancouver, using both air and sea routes. “They’re making it up there and shipping it down here,” Patel said. “Canada has to step in.”

His claims are backed by the DEA’s 2025 National Drug Threat Assessment, which identifies Canada as a “growing concern” due to its sophisticated fentanyl “superlabs” and growing criminal networks. A 2024 Criminal Intelligence Service Canada report found:

Fentanyl trafficking by Canadian gangs is up 42% since 2019.

235 criminal organizations are active in the fentanyl trade.

35 of them are confirmed exporters of synthetic drugs like fentanyl and meth.

Last fall, the RCMP dismantled Canada’s largest-ever drug lab in BC, seizing chemicals and product capable of producing 95 million lethal doses. Several more labs have since been shut down—all tied to transnational crime networks. Briefing notes say drugs from these labs have shown up as far away as Australia, so this is becoming a global problem.

And yet Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government insists Canada isn’t a key player. They cite a stat that just 0.2% of fentanyl seized at US borders comes from Canada—ignoring the fact that most of the trafficking here involves precursor chemicals, money laundering, and distribution—not finished product crossing the border in trucks.

The Americans aren’t buying it. And neither are British Columbians. Opposition MLA Elenore Sturko is calling for a full fentanyl strategy and public inquiries into cartel activity. Meanwhile, Carney’s cabinet sticks to talking points and claims enforcement is ramping up—while crime surges and American scrutiny grows.

Canada isn’t a bystander in the fentanyl crisis. We’re a weak link—and the cartels know it.

Canada on Track for 115,000 Asylum Claims in 2025

Mass immigration and open-border policies didn’t end with Trudeau—they’re set to accelerate under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Between January and March 2025, Canada processed 28,880 asylum claimants through both the CBSA and IRCC. That amounts to over 320 people per day. If this pace continues, the country is on track to process more than 115,000 asylum seekers in a single year—a historic record that dwarfs previous decades.

The vast majority of these claimants are not spread evenly across the country. Ontario received 14,090, nearly half the total, followed by Quebec with 9,305, and British Columbia with 2,975. That’s 92% of all asylum claimants concentrated in just three provinces. Alberta took in 1,730, while every other province and territory barely registered.

To understand how dramatic this shift is, compare it to the years 2010 to 2014, when asylum claims averaged just 10,000 to 15,000 annually. In 2013, there were just over 10,000 claims in total—less than Canada now processes in a single month.

And make no mistake—this isn’t accidental. It is ideological. At the World Economic Forum in 2016, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proudly told global elites:

“Many of you have reached out to me recently in thanks for Canada's compassionate response to the Syrian refugee crisis let me tell you something when I welcomed those first families to Toronto last month, I welcomed them as new Canadians—and as the future of the Canadian economy.”

That wasn’t a statement of compassion. It was a declaration of demographic intent.

Now, under Trudeau’s successor Mark Carney, the trajectory is accelerating. Carney has added to his Council of Advisors the co-founder of a lobbying group that advocates for increasing Canada’s population to 100 million by the year 2100. It’s a vision rooted in raw numbers, not national interest—one that treats people as economic inputs in a spreadsheet, rather than citizens in a shared culture.

Canada's asylum system has been transformed from a shield for the persecuted into a pipeline for global migration, used to bypass traditional immigration channels. And as services collapse under the weight of uncontrolled demand, ordinary Canadians are told to accept it as inevitable—progress, even.

This isn’t compassion. It is social engineering.

Romania, Poland, and Portugal Election Results: Who Are the Winners?

🇷🇴 Romania:

Centrist candidate Nicusor Dan won the presidency with 54%, defeating nationalist George Simion. High turnout (65%) signalled strong support for pro-EU, pro-NATO policies and a rejection of rising populism.

🇵🇱 Poland:

No outright winner in the presidential race. Centrist Rafal Trzaskowski (31.1%) leads conservative Karol Nawrocki (29.1%) heading into a June 1 runoff. The result will determine whether Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-EU government can fully implement its reform agenda.

🇵🇹 Portugal:

The center-right Democratic Alliance (AD) led by PM Luis Montenegro won the most seats (89/230), but fell short of a majority. Far-right Chega surged to a historic 58 seats, tying with the Socialist Party and becoming a key player, though Montenegro has ruled out governing with them. More

CFIA to Move Forward With Controversial BC Ostrich Cull

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is moving forward with the planned cull of 399 ostriches at a British Columbia farm. The Universal Ostrich Farm, whose owners argue the birds are healthy and part of important research, lost a court challenge against the cull order after a judge ruled the CFIA’s decision was reasonable and procedurally fair.

CFIA insists the cull is necessary to protect public health from the risk of H5N1 avian influenza and will proceed under veterinary oversight without public notice. The farm owners have responded by placing the property under tight, 24-hour security, vowing to continue fighting the order through legal appeals.

To add insult to injury, the court ordered the farmers to pay $15,000 to the CFIA. Activists have begun organizing long-term protests at the farm. More

Netanyahu Vows to ‘Take Control’ of Gaza in Response to UK, France and Canada Threatening Action Against Israel - He also let the UN bring 93 aid trucks into Gaza to quell international pressure. More

World Health Organization Members Vote in Favour of Global Pandemic Agreement—Without the US - More

Alberta Premier Smith: China Understands ‘Divisions’ in Canada, Pitting Region Against Region With Targeted Tariffs - More

The Personal Secretary and Adviser to Mexico City’s Mayor are Gunned Down in Brazen Attack - More

Trump Announces $25 Billion in Funding for Golden Dome Missile Defense Project - More

Unifor: Feds Should Penalize Companies That Move Production Outside of Canada

Canada’s largest private-sector union, Unifor, is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to weaponize a Cold War-era law—the Foreign Extraterritorial Measures Act—to punish companies that move production out of Canada in response to US tariffs. The law could fine businesses $1.5 million and jail individuals for up to five years simply for relocating jobs. Unifor wants even harsher penalties, including asset seizures. This would make Canada the only Western country threatening jail time for economic decisions made to stay globally competitive—a stunning overreach that could scare away investment and devastate what’s left of our manufacturing sector. More

Canada Post Workers Issue Strike Notice—Poised to Hit Picket Lines Friday - More

Canada’s Inflation Rate Falls to 1.7 Percent in April as Carbon Tax is Lifted - More

Elon Musk Commits to Leading Tesla for Next Five Years While Backing Off Politics: "I've Done Enough" - More

Scientists Discover Massive Hidden Ocean 400 Miles Beneath Earth’s Surface

Scientists have discovered a massive hidden ocean deep inside the Earth—about 400 miles below the surface—stored within a rare mineral called ringwoodite. This underground water reservoir could contain as much water as all the oceans on Earth’s surface combined. The water is locked inside the crystal structure of ringwoodite, and its presence helps explain mysterious deep-Earth melting and supports the idea of a planet-wide water cycle that includes the mantle, not just the surface. This changes our understanding of Earth's geology, earthquakes, and volcanoes. More

Unknown Strain of Bacteria Found On China's Tiangong Space Station—And it's Developing a Resistance to Space - More

Not One, but Two Massive Black Holes are Eating Away at Our Galaxy - More

NFL Gives Green Light for Players to Participate in Flag Football at 2028 Olympics

NFL owners have unanimously approved a plan to allow players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. While final details still need to be negotiated with the NFLPA and Olympic officials, the decision lays out basic rules—including one player per NFL team, injury protections, and schedule coordination. The move has generated major excitement, with NFL players eager for the chance to represent their countries on the global stage. More

Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen's Match Against ‘The World’ Ends in a Draw After 46 Days - More

George Wendt, Who Played Norm on ‘Cheers,’ Dies at 76 - More

Friend of Man Who Fell Over Outfield Wall During Pirates Game at PNC Park Charged With Buying Him Alcohol - For those wondering, the man who fell is still alive. More

A Flight Carrying 200 Passengers Flew From Germany to Spain Without a Pilot for 10-Minutes—One was in the washroom, while the other passed out

Study Finds That Living Within 1 Mile of a Golf Course Increased the Odds of Developing Parkinson Disease By 126% Compared to Those Living More Than 6 Miles Away

Gamer Thwarts Legitimate Attack on California School by Reporting Teens Discussing Bombing Plans Online