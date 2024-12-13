Good morning, It’s Friday, December 13th. In today’s news, the Liberals’ Carbon Tax agenda is exposed, Global Affairs Canada billed taxpayers $186 million on real estate over the last decade, How the Chinese Communist Party uses diasporas to shape policy in Canada, Nearly 50% of Canadians favour mass deportations and much more.

Liberals’ Carbon Tax Narrative Exposed: Biased Research and Hidden Agendas

A government-funded study by government-funded authors, commissioned by a government-funded institute, concludes that a key government policy is harmless—nothing to see here, right?

Trudeau’s administration is pointing to a new study from the Institute for Research on Public Policy (IRPP) as evidence that their carbon tax has had a minimal impact on inflation. The authors, Trevor Tombe and Jennifer Winter claim emissions pricing has contributed just 0.5% to the consumer price surge since 2019. Conveniently, this narrative aligns perfectly with the government’s agenda to expand carbon pricing despite growing opposition.

However, let’s learn a little more about the authors. Trevor Tombe has received over $187,000 in government funding through research grants, while Jennifer Winter has received well over $400,000. Winter is also affiliated with the Canadian Climate Institute, a group closely tied to Liberal climate policy architect Steven Guilbeault. These connections raise questions about the objectivity of the report.

Moreover, this study is unpublished and has not been peer-reviewed. This did not stop countless Liberal MPs from proclaiming this study is evidence of their success. It’s remarkable that a policy affecting millions of Canadians relies on findings that haven’t been subjected to basic academic scrutiny. The clear conflict of interest—government-funded researchers evaluating government policy through a government-funded institute—is a major red flag.

Canadians are being asked to trust a government narrative propped up by glaring conflicts of interest. If the carbon tax were truly effective and fair, why not base its defence on independent, transparent research instead of biased, self-serving studies? Trudeau’s attempts to spin the truth won’t fool Canadians, but that won’t stop him from using their own money to mislead them.

Global Affairs Canada Billed Taxpayers $186 Million on Real Estate Over the Last Decade

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has revealed that taxpayers have funded $186 million in real estate expenses for Global Affairs Canada (GAC) over the past decade. GAC owns over 400 properties across more than 70 countries, with notable costs including $12.5 million spent on vacant land in Senegal and $58 million on 23 properties since 2015. In addition, GAC owns 65 properties in London, U.K., totalling $208 million, and spent $41 million on three properties in Kabul, Afghanistan, which were allegedly abandoned to the Taliban.

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of CTF, criticized the government's spending, questioning the need for such costly investments in foreign lands. He also highlighted that GAC spends $51,000 monthly on alcohol and has been known for wasteful slush fund practices.

The Liberal government's spending on foreign aid in 2022-23 amounted to almost $15.5 billion, with GAC accounting for nearly $7 billion of that. Some controversial expenditures included $62 million on biodiversity protection, $29.4 million for small-scale financial institutions, and $10 million supporting young entrepreneurs in Egypt’s agribusiness sector. Conservative MP Arpan Khanna condemned these foreign spending initiatives, claiming they prioritize global causes over addressing domestic concerns in Canada. More

The Chinese Communist Party’s “Magic Weapon”: How Diasporas Shape Policy

The Chinese Communist Party’s election meddling exposes Canada’s alarming vulnerability to foreign influence. A recent Beijing report, exposed by Investigative Journalist Sam Cooper, highlights how Sikh leaders coerced Trudeau’s government into revising a terrorism report, providing a disturbing example of external powers manipulating Canadian policy:

“Sikh leaders publicly pressured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stating: 'If the report is not revised, the Liberal Party will receive neither donations nor votes from the Sikh community. Additionally, Trudeau was barred from participating in Vancouver’s Diwali festival to canvas for votes.' Under intense pressure, the report rephrased 'Sikh extremism' to 'extremism that supports the establishment of an independent state in India through violent means.'"

This bending of the knee wasn’t just a political misstep; it signalled to foreign powers that Canada’s government can be swayed by organized pressure. The ACFROC report hails the Sikh community’s political organization as a blueprint for the Chinese diaspora. Beijing isn’t sitting on the sidelines. In 2019, 41 Beijing-endorsed candidates ran in Canada’s federal election, and by 2022, PRC-linked proxies were actively attempting to influence federal party leadership races.

The ACFROC openly encourages exploiting ethnic mobilization, stating: “Ethnic mobilization is the 'magic weapon' for Chinese Canadian leaders… which is why Chinese leaders often invoke expressions of Chinese cultural identity to inspire enthusiasm for political participation.”

This is not multiculturalism in action; it’s the strategic erosion of Canadian sovereignty. By pandering to identity politics and tolerating foreign interference, Canada’s leaders are sacrificing democratic integrity and ceding control over the nation’s future. If this trajectory isn’t reversed, Canada risks becoming a puppet of external forces, its democracy reduced to a hollow façade serving the highest bidder.

Poll: Nearly 50% of Canadians Favour Mass Deportations

A recent Leger poll for the Association for Canadian Studies reveals significant public concern about immigration in Canada. Nearly 48% of Canadians believe mass deportations are necessary to address illegal migration, closely mirroring sentiments in the U.S. The poll also found a sharp rise in those believing Canada accepts too many immigrants, with 65% of Canadians holding this view, up from 50% last year.

Regarding immigration targets, 67% of those aware of planned reductions in permanent residents (from 500,000 to 395,000 by 2025) still felt the number was too high. Interestingly, 61% of respondents acknowledged the cultural contributions of immigrants, though 40% feel immigrants take jobs from Canadians, and 33% believe they threaten Canadian values. The survey also showed mixed views on immigration's economic impact, with those critical of immigration less likely to recognize its potentially positive economic effects. More

Health Canada: 15,000 Canadians Died by Euthanasia in 2023

In 2023, over 15,000 Canadians received medical assistance in dying (MAID), a 15% increase from 2022, according to Health Canada's latest report. The report reveals demographic, socioeconomic, and geographical patterns among applicants, with the majority being cancer patients or individuals with chronic or neurological conditions.

Key findings include:

Application outcomes : Of 19,660 MAID applications, 15,343 were granted, 2,906 applicants died before administration, 496 withdrew, and 915 were deemed ineligible.

Demographics : Most applicants were older adults, with a median age of 77 in track one (foreseeable death) and 75 in track two (chronic illness or disability). Caucasians comprised 96% of applicants.

Socioeconomic trends : Lower-income individuals and those in unstable living conditions were more likely to apply for MAID, especially in track two.

Regional differences : Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia accounted for the majority of applications.

Medical practitioners: The number of practitioners performing MAID tripled from 2019, with a small group handling a disproportionate share of cases.

While the overall growth of MAID slowed compared to previous years, the expanding practice and its demographic trends continue to raise ethical, socioeconomic, and healthcare policy discussions in Canada. More

Biden Commuting 1,500 Sentences for 'Non-violent' Offenders, Pardoning Another 39 - It's the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history. More

Trump is named Time’s Person of the Year - More

UNGA Demands Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza - More

Iranian Women Could Face Death Penalty for Defying New ‘Chastity’ and Hijab Laws - More

Gunmen Kill a Judge Outside a Court Building in the Violence-torn Mexican Resort of Acapulco - More

Meta Gives in to CRTC Order to Publicly Reveal its Online News Act Compliance

Meta, after initially resisting the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), has complied with a directive to disclose details about its news-blocking measures under the Online News Act. The legislation requires platforms to compensate media outlets for sharing their content. In response, Meta blocked news on Facebook and Instagram but users have found ways to bypass the restrictions, such as sharing screenshots or copying article text. The CRTC demanded Meta explain how it complies with the law and disclose its October 17 response. Meta's letter revealed it blocks content from domains, pages, or accounts identified as news outlets but does not address user workarounds. More

Musk’s Net Worth Nearly $450 Billion as Tesla Stock Jumps - More

Meta Donates $1 Million for Trump’s Inauguration - More

TikTok Files Federal Court Challenge in Response to Canada-wide Ban - More

‘Unprecedented Risk’ to Life on Earth: Scientists Call for Halt on ‘Mirror Life’ Microbe Research

A group of 38 prominent scientists, including Nobel laureates, has called for a halt to research on "mirror life" microbes due to concerns over potential risks to life on Earth. Mirror microbes, constructed from molecular mirror images found in nature, could evade natural immune defences, posing unprecedented risks to humans, animals, and plants through unchecked lethal infections.

While mirror molecules have therapeutic and industrial potential, the researchers warn that creating whole mirror organisms could lead to uncontrollable environmental contamination and resistance to current antibiotics. The group advocates for a global debate and urges funders to withdraw support for such projects until the risks are better understood. More

Space Exploration with NASA: Where Will Space Research Take Us in 2025? - More

Video Games Have Become Rife With DEI and Fans Aren’t Buying It

BioWare, renowned for its Mass Effect and Dragon Age series, faces backlash over its latest title, Dragon Age: The Veilguard. After a decade-long wait, the game drew criticism for its stylized art and overt focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) themes. Leaks revealed politically charged content, including characters addressing pronoun usage and showcasing LGBTQ+ representation, which polarized fans.

Despite selling over a million copies, Veilguard underperformed compared to its triple-A peers like Black Myth: Wukong. Critics and gamers increasingly voice concerns over games prioritizing messaging over quality, highlighting a trend of political content alienating traditional fanbases. More

Driver Accused of Killing Gaudreau Brothers Could Face Decades-long Sentence After New Charges - More

18-Year-Old Gukesh Dommaraju Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion After Horrific Ding Liren Blunder - More

She Took a DNA Test for Fun. Police Used it to Charge Her Grandmother with Murder in a Cold Case

Couple Who Married and Divorced 12 Times in 43 Years Investigated for Fraud

On This Day in 1577, Sir Francis Drake departed Plymouth, England, aboard the Pelican on what would become a historic three-year voyage around the world. During the journey, the ship was renamed the Golden Hind (a female deer). Drake’s circumnavigation was the second successful global voyage after Ferdinand Magellan's expedition. This journey cemented Drake's reputation as a skilled navigator and earned him a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth I.