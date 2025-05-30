Good morning, It’s Friday, May 30th. In today’s news, Carney tables his first spending bill—boosting federal spending by a staggering $38 billion, Canada’s biggest mortgage scam exposes a broken system and failed enforcement, Toronto’s “Black-mandated” shelter is segregation in disguise, Trump’s tariffs have been temporarily reinstated by the Appeals Court, and much more.

Carney Defends Increased Spending Plan, Says It’s Needed to ‘Catalyze Investment’

Mark Carney may be the new frontman, but don’t be fooled—this is Trudeau’s circus all over again. The same Liberal crew and the same playbook, with fancier words and a bigger spending habit. In his first real act as prime minister, Carney has tabled a Main Estimates plan that increases federal spending by a staggering 8% over Trudeau’s last budget.

Yes, more spending than Trudeau. Let that sink in.

Carney stood up in the House promising to cap spending growth at 2%—then hours later dropped a spending plan that blows past that limit with a $486.9 billion budget, up from $449.2 billion the year before.

Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman called out the contradiction: “He said one thing Tuesday morning, then tabled the exact opposite Tuesday afternoon.” So much for fiscal responsibility.

And what was Carney’s spin? He claims this is a “transformation”—shifting from “operational” to “investment” spending to trigger private sector growth. But the numbers tell a different story:

$486.9 billion in projected spending—up from $449.2 billion

$26 billion blown on consultants—up from $19 billion

A modest $42 million boost for CBC , despite campaign promises of a $150 million hike (Keep in mind this still puts them over $1.4 billion annually)

Defence spending climbs by $1.79 billion

Still missing: the $129 billion in election promises that haven’t even been added yet

Even the much-hyped income tax cut—just 1% on the first $57,375—barely moves the needle, saving a typical two-income family $840 a year, while consultant spending alone now costs each household $1,400 annually. In other words, Carney is giving you back spare change while handing out fat cheques to high-priced consultants.

So what’s changed? Not much. The Liberal script is alive and well. We’re not witnessing a fiscal revolution—we’re watching a rerun. And if this is the new era, it’s clear: same circus, different clown—and Canadians are getting played again.

Canada’s Real Estate Ponzi: Fraud Is Fine, As Long As the Government Gets Paid

A five-year investigation into one of the largest alleged mortgage frauds in Canadian history—half a billion dollars in questionable loans—has ended with a whimper, not a bang. No criminal charges. No prison time. Just fines, suspended licenses, and a quiet bureaucratic retreat wrapped in the language of a “technicality.”

Jay Kanth Chaudhary, a so-called “shadow broker,” helped secure over $500 million in home financing for unqualified buyers using doctored tax documents and fake financial statements. Dozens of licensed professionals were involved—real estate agents, mortgage brokers, even homebuyers who knowingly submitted fraudulent paperwork. The B.C. Financial Services Authority called the scheme “staggering” in its scope. Yet despite the volume of evidence and years of regulatory work, the RCMP and Vancouver police declined to pursue criminal charges. And when the Canada Revenue Agency finally took it on, they focused not on fraud, but on unpaid taxes.

That alone tells you everything you need to know about the system. The state wasn’t concerned that laws were broken, financial institutions misled, or that licensed professionals helped manufacture a housing bubble. The concern was that someone didn’t pay their share to Ottawa. When the criminal case fizzled, the CRA shrugged and said, “At least we assessed them civilly.” The government got its cut.

This isn’t accountability—it’s a shakedown. And it sends a chilling message to the public: systemic fraud will be tolerated if it props up the real estate market and pays dividends to the taxman. No wonder Canadian housing is broken. It's built not just on bad policy and foreign capital, but on incentivized deception.

Meanwhile, the people squeezed out of the market—young families, renters, first-time buyers—are told to work harder, save more, and stop complaining. But the truth is, they’re playing a rigged game. When fraud on this scale results in nothing but paperwork and fines, it’s not just a failure of enforcement—it’s an endorsement of corruption.

In Canada’s real estate Ponzi, crime doesn’t just pay. It’s practically policy. Source.

Toronto’s “Black-Mandated” Shelter Is Segregation in Disguise

Toronto is moving ahead with plans to open a “Black-mandated” homeless shelter—one that openly prioritizes race over experience, qualifications, or universal standards of care. The city has begun accepting applications from organizations led by a majority of Black staff and board members, even if they have little or no experience running a shelter. While the project is framed as a step toward equity, it dangerously veers into the realm of racial separatism.

The city’s own guidelines acknowledge that experience in running a shelter is optional. Applicants without a year of experience are merely “encouraged” or “required” to find a mentor. In other words, housing and caring for some of the most vulnerable people in society is being treated like a diversity internship.

The shelter will offer “Black-specific” toiletries, food, and services, and must provide “safe spaces for Black clients and staff.” This raises the uncomfortable—and still unanswered—question: Will individuals be denied access to shelter based on their race? If so, it would mark a return to segregated services, now rebranded as progressive.

The B3 shelter, as it’s called, follows in the footsteps of a similar Indigenous shelter initiative. But even that plan didn’t contain explicit racial hiring requirements for regular staff or require organizations to define racism in their proposals. Toronto’s new approach reflects an escalation in racial politics—one that risks creating division under the guise of inclusion.

This is not equity. This is bureaucratized racial favouritism.

As city services worsen and the shelter crisis grows, Toronto’s leaders seem more focused on ideological checklists than solving real problems. And if this experiment becomes precedent, we may see public services across Canada divided not by need, but by race. Source.

Trump’s Tariffs Temporarily Reinstated by Appeals Court, Reversing Lower Court Order

A federal appeals court has temporarily paused a lower court ruling that struck down Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries. The lower court had ruled Trump exceeded his authority under the 1977 emergency powers law. However, today the federal appeals court temporarily stayed the lower court's ruling because the Trump administration argued that the decision to strike down the tariffs was “unprecedented and legally indefensible” and would immediately cripple key foreign policy and economic tools.

They requested an emergency pause while the appeals court reviews the case, warning they’d go to the Supreme Court if necessary. The appeals court granted the stay to give itself time to consider the legal arguments without immediately halting the tariffs—which the administration says are central to rebalancing trade and asserting US leverage internationally. More

Operation Blizzard: 2,600 Drug Seizures Made by Border Agency in Canada-Wide Operation

In a major month-long crackdown dubbed Operation Blizzard, Canadian border officials intercepted over 2,600 shipments of narcotics and precursor chemicals, targeting smuggling routes across the US-Canada border. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reported that 67.5% of the seized drugs were headed into the US, with a particular focus on fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and MDMA. The operation was launched after Donald Trump accused Canada of allowing fentanyl to flow into the US, prompting Ottawa’s $1.3 billion border security plan. More

'We Aren't Going To Allow It': Trump Gives Putin 2 Weeks To Act On Ukraine War With Stern Warning - More

Elon Musk Quietly Exits Trump’s Government Efficiency Role After 130 Days - Frustrated by bureaucracy and policy clashes, Musk steps down from his special government position, highlighting the challenges of reforming Washington. More

Israel Accepts US Proposal for a Temporary Gaza Ceasefire and Hamas Reportedly Leaning Towards Accepting - More

Doctors Association Files Constitutional Challenge of Alberta’s Ban on Gender Transition for Minors - Hmmm… the only group with a clear financial incentive is the one filing the constitutional challenge against gender transitioning for minors. 🤔 More

Devastating Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Alpine Village, Leaving Trail of Wreckage and Displacement - More

Florida Signs Gold Money Legislation Into Law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a new law recognizing gold and silver as legal tender in the state, exempting them from sales tax and enabling their use in everyday transactions. The bipartisan legislation aims to create a system allowing Floridians to save, spend, and transact using precious metals through tools like debit cards or apps. DeSantis says the move protects citizens from inflation and potential federal overreach via central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Inspired by the US Constitution and backed by grassroots advocates, the law positions Florida as a national leader in economic freedom and alternatives to fiat currency. More

Canada Post Reports $1.3 Billion Operating Loss in 2024 - More

Airbnb Says It Added Record $90 Billion to US Economy in 2024 and Supports One Million Jobs - More

Bell Canada to Launch 6 AI Data Centres in BC - Telecommunications company says it wants to become the ‘fabric’ for the AI economy in Canada. More

China Launches Tianwen-2 Space Mission to Explore Mysterious Asteroids

China has launched its Tianwen-2 mission to study two never-before-visited space objects: the near-Earth asteroid Kamoʻoalewa and the active asteroid 311P/Pan-STARRS. The spacecraft aims to collect samples from Kamoʻoalewa—possibly a fragment of the Moon—and return them to Earth in 2.5 years. It will then continue on a seven-year journey to fly by 311P, a dust-emitting object in the asteroid belt. Scientists hope the mission will unlock clues about the early solar system, asteroid behavior, and potential Earth impact risks. More

Astrocytes May Hold the Key to Brain’s Vast Memory Capacity - A computational model based on dense associative memory suggests astrocytes could link multiple neurons at once, greatly boosting storage capacity. This model also frames astrocytic processes as individual computational units, offering a more efficient memory system than neuron-only networks. More

Edmonton Oilers Head to Stanley Cup Final with Chance to End Canada’s 32-Year Drought

The Edmonton Oilers are headed back to the Stanley Cup Final after closing out the Western Conference Final in five games with a commanding win over the Dallas Stars. They’ll face the Florida Panthers in a highly anticipated rematch starting June 4. With home-ice advantage this time around, the Oilers will host Games 1, 2, 5 (if necessary), and a potential Game 7 at Rogers Place. It’s been 32 years since a Canadian team last hoisted the Cup—when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings in 1993—and now Edmonton has a shot to end the longest championship drought in NHL history for Canadian teams.

PGA Tour Scraps 'Starting Strokes' Format, Returns to Traditional 72-Hole Stroke Play for Tour Championship and FedEx Cup Finale - More

Smokey Robinson Hits Back with $500 Million Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers - More

Sydney Sweeney Teams Up with Dr. Squatch to Release a Bar of Soap Made From Her Bathwater—WTF

World-Renowned Psychics Predict Apocalyptic End to 2025: ‘The Worst is Yet to Come’

On This Day in 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo between the United States and Mexico came into force, giving California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona and most of Colorado to the US in return for $15 million… For those wondering, this is equal to about $569 million USD today