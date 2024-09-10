Good morning, It’s Tuesday, September 10th. In today’s news, Another Islamic terrorist was caught in Canada planning ‘the largest terror attack on American soil since 9/11,’ Liberal Party exodus continues as five senior staffers quit, Edmonton commits over $1 million to an ‘Anti-Racism Grant Program,’ Protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Islamic Terrorist In Canada Caught Planning "The Largest Terror Attack on American Soil Since 9/11"

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a 20-year-old Pakistani national, was arrested in the small town of Ormstown, Quebec, while attempting to cross into the US to carry out a large-scale terror attack targeting Jews in New York City. Khan had communicated through encrypted messages, instructing his co-conspirators to adopt the appearance of "kuffar" (non-believers) by shaving their beards to avoid drawing attention from authorities.

The FBI criminal complaint details that Khan’s plot was intended to be the largest attack on America since 9/11. He reportedly planned to strike a public plaza near a Jewish convention center in New York, which he believed hosted pro-Israel events. Initially, Khan considered another US city, but changed his plans in August, realizing New York would be a more effective target due to its large, “unprotected” Jewish population.

Khan had been in contact with an FBI informant since November 2022 and later communicated with undercover agents on encrypted platforms starting in July 2023. He expressed a desire to form an ISIS terror cell, aiming to carry out a “sacrifice” that would inspire the broader Muslim community to support ISIS. Khan allegedly detailed plans for surveillance of the targeted locations, even suggesting they attend synagogue events to map emergency exits for trapping victims.

As part of the preparations, Khan allegedly planned to use firearms and hunting knives, and he even inquired about smuggling himself across the US border. Before his arrest, he gave notice to his landlord and secured a credit card to fund the operation. Khan was arrested by the RCMP just 19 kilometres from the US border and now faces charges in Canada with possible extradition to the US, where he could face up to 20 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to ISIS. More

Tiny Thought: This marks the second Islamic State terror plot foiled in Canada in as many months. Even though this attack was intended for the US, it doesn't change the fact that we’re harbouring and fostering terrorists right here at home—people who fundamentally reject our way of life. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Liberal Party Exodus Continues as Five Senior Staffers Quit

Five chiefs of staff from key Liberal ministries have quit, joining a growing wave of senior staffers leaving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. This follows the recent announcement by the NDP that they are ending their coalition agreement with the Liberals, which had safeguarded Trudeau’s minority government from non-confidence votes. According to sources, the chiefs of staff who have resigned were from Global Affairs, Heritage, Environment, National Revenue, and Mental Health and Addictions.

In another blow to the party, Trudeau's national campaign director, Jeremy Broadhurst, resigned abruptly, allegedly stating that he doesn’t believe the Liberals can win the next federal election, scheduled for October 2025.

The resignations come right before the Liberals' fall caucus meeting in Nanaimo, BC, stirring speculation as former Bank of Canada and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, often rumored as a potential successor to Trudeau, is set to speak at the event. However, Carney has yet to confirm any plans to pursue party leadership. Some Liberal MPs are reportedly skipping the meeting, signalling further discontent within the party ranks. More

Edmonton Commits Over $1 Million to Anti-Racism Grant Program

The City of Edmonton is dedicating $1.395 million in taxpayer funds to its Anti-Racism Grant Program, intended to combat systemic racial inequities. The program is designed for non-profit organizations and aims to address and dismantle racism within various social institutions and systems, focusing on areas like mental health, employment, education, disabilities, and food security.

Organizations applying for the grants must specify their focus sector and use the funds to facilitate reconciliation and highlight the impacts of racism. However, the city has indicated that individuals who are not Indigenous, Black, or racialized may have a significantly lower chance of receiving the funding.

This financial commitment comes amid concerns from residents about the city's fiscal management. Edmonton has recently experienced its highest property tax increase in over a decade, rising by 8.7%. This hike follows the city's overspending on electric vehicles, which cost $82 million and strained the budget for essential services like transit and homeless shelters.

Residents have expressed frustration over the increased taxes and mismanagement, with some calling for changes in municipal leadership to address the financial challenges and ensure better management of public funds. More

Protesters Get 6 1/2-Year Sentences for Roles in Coutts Border Blockade

Two men, Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert, have been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for their roles in the 2022 blockade of the Canada-US border crossing at Coutts, Alberta. The protest, which lasted two weeks, was in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates. Both men were convicted of mischief and possession of a firearm dangerous to the public, with Olienick also found guilty of possessing a pipe bomb.

Justice David Labrenz acknowledged that their cause was just, but emphasized that Olienick and Carbert could not be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Despite their sentences, neither will serve the full term, as they received nearly four years of credit for time already spent in custody. They were acquitted of the more serious charge of conspiracy to murder police officers. More

Germany Announces Temporary Controls on All Land Borders

Germany is extending its border controls to all of its land borders starting September 16, 2024, according to Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. This move aims to strengthen internal security and tackle irregular migration, particularly following recent violence and political pressures. The controls will initially last for six months and involve borders with France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark. This expansion follows previous stricter measures implemented last year on borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland. The expansion of border controls could strain European unity, especially if it leads to disputes over asylum seeker returns, with Austria already stating it will not accept any refugees turned away by Germany. More

Iran Ships ‘Hundreds’ of Ballistic Missiles to Russia

Iran has reportedly sent over 200 Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia, escalating Tehran's support for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. These missiles, which have a range of up to 120 km, are expected to target Ukrainian infrastructure and military sites. The move heightens concerns about Iran-Russia military ties and global security. Ukraine has condemned the shipment and called for international pressure on Tehran, while the US has expressed alarm and hinted at potential consequences. Iran denies the allegations, calling them politically motivated. More

Israeli Strikes on Syrian Military Sites Leave 26 Dead in the Biggest Toll Since the War in Gaza Began

Israeli air strikes on military sites in central Syria, near Masyaf, have killed as many as 26 people and injured 37 more, according to Syrian officials. The strikes targeted a scientific research center linked to weapons development. The Syrian foreign ministry condemned the attacks as "blatant aggression," while Iran called them a "criminal attack." The strikes, which also damaged infrastructure and caused fires, are part of a broader Israeli campaign against Iranian and allied military targets in Syria. More

German Intelligence Accuses Russia’s GRU of Cyberattacks on NATO

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency (BfV) has warned that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service is carrying out cyberattacks against NATO and EU countries. The BfV, in a joint advisory with international partners including the FBI and NSA, revealed that GRU Unit 29155, also known as Cadet Blizzard or Ember Bear, is targeting critical infrastructure globally for espionage, sabotage, and reputational damage. This unit, notorious for destabilizing Western nations and involved in high-profile operations, has been linked to various cyber activities since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. More

Air Canada Preparing to Suspend Operations After Impasse With Union

Air Canada is preparing to suspend most of its operations due to a deadlock in wage negotiations with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents 5,200 pilots. The airline stated that ALPA’s wage demands exceed average Canadian increases and warned of a shutdown if a strike or lockout notice is issued as soon as this Sunday. ALPA criticized Air Canada for not offering fair compensation despite the airline’s record profits. A shutdown would affect 110,000 daily customers and 670 flights, although Air Canada Express and third-party carriers would continue to operate. More

Nonprofits Sue IRS Alleging Political Speech Rules Not Applied Equally

Two Texas churches and several tax-exempt nonprofits are suing the IRS, alleging discrimination against conservative groups in political speech enforcement. They claim that liberal-leaning churches and nonprofits support Democratic candidates without facing penalties, while conservative groups are targeted. The plaintiffs argue that the IRS unfairly applies the Johnson Amendment, which restricts tax-exempt entities from endorsing political candidates, and seek a court ruling to ensure equal treatment and challenge the constitutionality of the amendment. They also assert that the law infringes on their religious freedoms and request changes to IRS enforcement practices. More

Amazon Rejects Plea to Stop Selling Taxi Roof Signs as Cab Scam Spreads Across Canada

A scam involving fake taxis is spreading across Canada, with incidents reported in Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, and other cities. Fraudsters use real-looking taxi signs, often purchased from Amazon, to trick victims into paying with their debit cards. The scammers then steal the card details, replace the real card with a fake one, and withdraw funds from victims' accounts. The Canadian Taxi Association is urging online retailers to stop selling these signs, but Amazon maintains they are legal. The scam has led to significant financial losses, with Toronto police reporting $1.7 million in damages since June 2023. More

Boeing Starliner Returns Home With No Crew

Boeing's Starliner space capsule has returned to Earth uncrewed, due to thruster failures that made it unsafe to return its astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams. Wilmore and Williams will remain on the International Space Station until February 2025, when they will return aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule. Despite the setback, NASA still supports Boeing's involvement in the Commercial Crew Program, alongside SpaceX, to ensure redundancy in crew transport. More

10,000-fold Improvement In Sight Seen After Gene Therapy Trial

A gene therapy trial for Leber congenital amaurosis type 1 (LCA1) showed remarkable improvements in vision. The therapy, called ATSN-101, targets a genetic mutation causing severe vision loss from early childhood. In the trial, some patients experienced up to a 10,000-fold enhancement in vision, enabling them to see in low-light conditions. The treatment involves injecting the therapy directly under the retina. The study demonstrated significant vision gains with minimal side effects, mostly related to the injection procedure. This breakthrough follows another successful gene therapy study for a different form of LCA, with further trials needed to secure approval for widespread use. More

James Earl Jones, Iconic Actor and Voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa, Dies at 93

James Earl Jones, the iconic actor known for his distinctive, powerful voice, passed away at the age of 93. His voice, which brought life to characters like Darth Vader in "Star Wars" and Mufasa in "The Lion King," will be greatly missed. Jones had a celebrated career spanning over 60 years, with notable roles in film, television, and theatre. Throughout his career, Jones won multiple awards, including three Tonys and two Emmys. His profound impact on acting and storytelling will be remembered fondly by fans and colleagues alike. More

Tom Brady Takes Awkward First Steps in His Transition from the Football Field to the TV Booth

Fox Sports has invested $375 million to place Tom Brady in the broadcast booth, and they’re making sure everyone notices. Brady debuted during the Cowboys vs. Browns game, accompanied by a hype video and excessive praise from the studio team. Despite his impressive knowledge, Brady's commentary lacked the charisma of other veteran analysts and was sometimes awkward. He struggled to bring energy to a blowout game, with some viewers comparing his debut to Michael Jordan’s baseball stint. Brady’s extensive NFL experience was evident, but his transition to broadcasting is still a work in progress. More

Tiny Thought: It’s Tom Brady, he’s a winner. He’ll find a way to win in the booth as well.

‘Shogun’ Wins Record-Breaking 14 Emmys at Creative Arts Ceremony

At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the FX series Shogun set a record with 14 wins, surpassing the previous record of 13 set by John Adams in 2008. The series dominated various categories, including costumes, makeup, and cinematography. Jamie Lee Curtis won her first Emmy for her guest role on The Bear, while Benj Pasek and Justin Paul joined the EGOT club with their Emmy win. Shogun also led with 25 nominations, highlighting its significant impact this awards season. More

Estate Auctioneer Discovers Potential $15M Rembrandt Masterpiece Gathering Dust in Attic: ‘Remarkable portrait’ - An estate auctioneer made a stunning discovery during a routine visit to a customer’s home — a potential Rembrandt masterpiece gathering dust in the attic. The captivating “Portrait of a Young Girl” painting discovered in Camden, Maine, could be worth up to $15 million if authenticated as a work of art by the iconic 17th-century Dutch master.

“Fake” Doctor Operates on Patient While Watching YouTube Videos - An Indian doctor is being accused of causing the death of a 15-year-old boy after operating on him while watching YouTube videos on how to surgically remove gallbladder stones. The ‘so-called’ doctor went on the run after leaving his body on the steps of Patna Hospital.

Half a House for Sale in California With 'Open-concept Floor Plan' - A California real estate listing is attracting attention for its unusual feature: "It's half a house for half a million." The Monrovia home, partially destroyed by a fallen pine tree, is priced at $499,999. Listing agent Kevin Wheeler described it as an "open-concept floor plan."