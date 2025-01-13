Good morning, It’s Monday, January 13th. In today’s news, The Liberal leadership race is in chaos as public trust declines, Canadian premiers prepare for a meeting in Washington to discuss Trump tariff threat, Canada's bureaucracy costs soar 73% with no service improvements, Poland backs Donald Trump on raising NATO spending to 5% of GDP, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Recycled Faces, Broken Policies: Canada Stalls Under Liberal Chaos

Justin Trudeau’s resignation has left the Liberal Party in disarray, and the leadership race to replace him is shaping up to be a battle of establishment elites, recycled faces, and dwindling public confidence. With Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives enjoying a double-digit lead in the polls, this contest is less about vision and more about survival. Yet, instead of presenting fresh ideas, the Liberals are offering more of the same.

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney appears to be the frontrunner, with over 30 MPs already backing his candidacy. Carney’s backers point to his economic expertise, framing him as the perfect opponent to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But Carney’s “solutions” are unlikely to differ from the policies that have eroded Canadians’ trust in government: carbon taxes, overregulation, and climate initiatives that enrich insiders while leaving families to bear the costs.

Chrystia Freeland, another establishment favourite, is also preparing to launch her campaign. With a draft website and fundraising underway, she remains a symbol of Trudeau’s economic policies—policies that have fuelled inflation, skyrocketing living costs, and alienated working-class Canadians. Beyond her disastrous economic legacy, Freeland's record includes spearheading the unprecedented and unconstitutional freezing of ordinary citizens' bank accounts for supporting the Freedom Convoy, a move that internationally exposed the Liberal government’s tyrannical approach to dissent.

Christy Clark’s potential leadership bid is already surrounded by controversy. After falsely denying her Conservative Party membership, she walked back her claim, calling it a "misspeak." Critics, including former Liberal minister Catherine McKenna, labelled Clark an opportunist. Her legacy of bragging about implementing high carbon taxes further undermines her credibility.

The field is narrowing quickly, with prominent ministers like Mélanie Joly, Dominic LeBlanc, and Anita Anand stepping aside. Joly, citing the crucial Canada-U.S. relationship under incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, chose to stay focused on foreign affairs. LeBlanc similarly bowed out, prioritizing economic challenges like potential Trump tariffs over leadership ambitions. Anand, meanwhile, announced her departure not only from the race but from politics altogether, choosing to return to academia after her tenure as a key figure in the Trudeau government.

Pierre Poilievre dismissed the Liberal leadership race as a choice between different faces of the same failed policies, stating, “They’re all just Justin Trudeau.” He called out candidates like Chrystia Freeland, Mark Carney, and Christy Clark for their unwavering support of Trudeau’s legacy, claiming they would continue the same tax-heavy, inflation-driving, and divisive governance.

As this chaotic leadership race unfolds, Canadians are left hostage to a government in disarray—unable to govern, unable to lead, and unwilling to reckon with its own failures.

Canadian Premiers Prepare for Meeting in Washington, DC to Discuss Trump Tariff Threat

Canada’s premiers are preparing to meet in Washington, DC, on February 12, to address the economic threats posed by President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports. The tariffs, set to take effect shortly after Trump’s inauguration on January 20, are contingent on Canada securing its border against illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

BC Premier David Eby expressed firm opposition, emphasizing Canada’s sovereignty and identity. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith underscored the importance of maintaining a strong US-Canada trade relationship and advocated for doubling Alberta’s oil production to bolster exports. Smith plans to attend Trump’s inauguration and other meetings to push back against the tariffs and promote economic stability.

While most premiers have not issued statements, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been vocal on US media, promoting a vision of a strengthened US-Canada partnership, dubbed “Fortress Am-Can.” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, meanwhile, has called for a federal election to address these escalating tensions.

The premiers’ united stance aims to safeguard Canada’s economic interests and prevent the significant disruption these tariffs could bring to both nations. More

Canada’s Bloated Bureaucracy: A 73% Increase in Costs With No Improvement in Services

The unchecked expansion of Canada’s public sector since 2020 has left taxpayers footing the bill for a system prioritizing growth over efficiency. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, government jobs have surged by 19%, compared to a measly 5% increase in private-sector employment.

In December alone, 40,000 new government positions were created, contributing to an annual total of 156,000. Are taxpayers receiving value proportional to the 73% increase in federal payroll costs since 2016? The answer is a resounding no.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer’s report reveals that federal personnel costs now consume $69.5 billion annually—an unsustainable trajectory that mirrors the unchecked growth of centralized governments throughout history. Friedrich Hayek warned of the dangers of central planning, noting that bureaucratic expansion often leads to inefficiency and economic stagnation. Canadians are living this reality.

The Trudeau government has prioritized the comfort of bureaucrats over the well-being of citizens. Meanwhile, the private sector, the true engine of innovation and prosperity, is left gasping for air under the weight of higher taxes and increased debt. Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation aptly notes that this bureaucratic balloon is "unsustainable, unaffordable, and unfair." Canadians shoulder the burden of a government that rewards itself for mediocrity, all while promising a utopia it cannot deliver.

Ayn Rand once wrote, “When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing...you may know that your society is doomed.” The growing bureaucracy exemplifies this ominous warning, as innovation is stifled by the demands of a government that produces little more than its own perpetuation.

It is time for Canadians to demand more from their leaders. Efficiency, accountability, and a commitment to value for taxpayers must replace the current culture of excess and corruption. Without change, this bureaucratic balloon will burst, leaving citizens to pick up the pieces. Source.

Poland Backs Donald Trump on Raising NATO Spending to 5% of GDP

Poland’s defence minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, has thrown full support behind Donald Trump’s ambitious call for NATO members to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP, framing it as a critical “wake-up call” for Europe. With Poland already leading the pack at 4.7%, the country is doubling down on military investments, driven by its proximity to Russia and lessons learned from the war in Ukraine.

As Poland takes on the EU presidency, Kosiniak-Kamysz is pushing for €100 billion in defence funding from the next EU budget, arguing that if Europe could go into debt to recover from COVID-19, it must do the same to secure its future. “We must protect ourselves from war,” he said, emphasizing Poland’s readiness to challenge larger EU states reluctant to commit.

Despite being a key ally to Ukraine, Poland’s relationship with Kyiv has frayed over historical tensions and growing public frustration at the visible wealth of some Ukrainian refugees. Kosiniak-Kamysz defended Poland’s significant military aid, reminding Ukraine that Warsaw was sending tanks while others were only offering helmets. However, he ruled out sending Polish troops to Ukraine, calling for broader NATO burden-sharing and cautioning against overreliance on frontline states. More

Tens of Thousands Protest in Romania’s Capital Against Annulled Presidential Race

Tens of thousands of Romanians protested in Bucharest against the Constitutional Court's decision to annul the presidential election, demanding the continuation of the race. The move came after outsider candidate Calin Georgescu, a far-right populist, unexpectedly won the first round, sparking allegations of electoral violations and foreign interference. Protesters, waving flags and holding signs like "Democracy is not optional," argued that the annulment undermined the democratic process. They called for the election to be resumed, citing it as a "coup d’état" against the will of the people. Georgescu, who has contested the court's decision, faced allegations of digital manipulation, with some suggesting his TikTok following was artificially boosted. While new election dates are set for May, uncertainty remains over Georgescu’s participation. More

Black Boxes on Crashed Jeju Air Flight that Killed 179 Stopped Recording 4 Minutes Before Disaster

The black boxes from the Jeju Air flight that crashed on December 29, killing 179 people, stopped recording four minutes before the disaster, according to South Korea's transport ministry. The Boeing 737-800, travelling from Thailand to South Korea, belly-landed at Muan airport and exploded. Investigations revealed that the flight data and cockpit voice recorders failed to capture the final moments before the crash, complicating efforts to determine the cause. Authorities are investigating several possible factors, including a bird strike, faulty landing gear, and a runway barrier. South Korean and US investigators are continuing their work. Meanwhile, the nation mourns the tragedy, and the transport minister resigned, acknowledging his responsibility for the disaster. More

Ministers From Seventeen Countries Meet in Saudi Arabia for Talks on Syria’s Future - More

Greenland's Leader Agrees to Negotiations with US President Donald Trump—but Reiterates "Greenland is for the Greenlandic People" - More

Russia Forms an Emergency Task Force as the Kerch Strait Oil Spill Continues to Spread - More

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Sworn in for Third Term After Disputed Election and Global Condemnation - More

LA Wildfires Poised to Break US Disaster Cost Records

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles County have already caused immense damage and are projected to be among the most expensive natural disasters in US history. Early estimates place the economic toll at $135–$150 billion, surpassing previous wildfire records by more than 10x

Key Figures:

Fatalities : At least 16 lives lost another 16 are missing.

Destruction : Over 12,000 structures, including high-value homes in Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

Economic Impact : Estimated losses could equal nearly 4% of California’s annual GDP, according to AccuWeather.

Comparison: The 2018 Camp Fire, which caused $12.5 billion in damages (adjusted for inflation), was previously the costliest wildfire in U.S. history.

These fires are particularly destructive due to their location in densely populated, high-value areas, unlike most past wildfires concentrated in less developed regions. Moody’s and Aon also highlight the unprecedented scale and financial impact, with further losses expected as containment efforts continue. More

REPORT: Up to 50% of Ontario Cigarettes are Sold by Criminal Organizations - More

The Chinese Yuan Hits New 16-Month Low as Trump Tariffs Loom - More

Is There a Fifth Force of Nature?

Physicists are investigating the possibility of a fifth force of nature to shed light on dark matter and dark energy—the mysterious components that make up 95% of the universe. While the Standard Model of physics is a monumental achievement, it does not account for these unseen forces driving cosmic phenomena.

A fifth force might explain why dark matter and dark energy appear linked, despite their different roles. Ideas like "quintessence" and "dark photons" propose new interactions beyond the four known forces: gravity, electromagnetism, and the strong and weak nuclear forces.

Detecting such a force is no small task. It would need to be incredibly subtle, as stronger effects have already been ruled out by observations of galaxies, the universe’s expansion, and neutron stars. Unlocking this mystery will require vast amounts of data and careful analysis, but it could transform our understanding of the cosmos and its hidden structure. More

Ancient Mummies With Golden Tongues Revealed in Stunning Discovery - More

Coalition of Women’s Sports Groups Pleads with Trump to Reform NCAA Rules

A coalition of female athletes and women’s advocacy groups is making a powerful plea to President-elect Donald Trump to help restore fairness in collegiate sports. The group, known as "Our Bodies, Our Sports" (OBOS), is urging the NCAA to protect the rights and opportunities of female athletes by enforcing participation based on biological sex.

They argue that current policies allowing male athletes who identify as female to compete in women’s sports are unfair, unsafe, and detrimental to female athletes’ opportunities. The coalition is also demanding the reversal of records and championships won by male competitors in women’s events and calling for the restoration of single-sex locker rooms.

As former collegiate volleyball player Adriana McLamb stated, this isn’t about being anti-trans—it’s about protecting women’s sports and ensuring fairness for future generations. With recent legal rulings and a pivotal political shift, OBOS sees this as a crucial moment to bring back common sense and safeguard women’s spaces in sports. More

NFL Playoff Scores:

AFC:

Texans 32 - Charges 12

Ravens 28 - Steelers 14

Bills 31 - Broncos 7

NFC

Eagles 22 - Packers 10

Commanders 23- Buccaneers 20

Rams vs Vikings: Monday Night Football

Felix Auger-Aliassime Wins the Adelaide International Final to Capture His 6th ATP Tour Title: The Montreal native defeated American Sebastian Korda in 3 sets. More

This 922-year-old University in England Produces the Most Billionaires— Albert Einstein, Emma Watson and Bill Clinton are Among its Famous Alumni

A Canadian Man is Selling a 900-foot Water Slide on Facebook Marketplace for $150K

On This Day in 1943, Adolf Hitler delivered a speech signalling a shift to "Total War" against the Allies, emphasizing the complete mobilization of Germany’s resources and population for the war effort.