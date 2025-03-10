Good morning, It’s Monday, March 10th. In today’s news, Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race, China’s disinformation campaign in Canada expands, over 4,000 organized crime groups are operating in Canada, Alberta rejects Trudeau’s costly power plan, and much more.

Mark Carney Wins Liberal Leadership in a Landslide—But at What Cost?

Mark Carney has officially taken control of the Liberal Party, sweeping the leadership race with an overwhelming 85.9% of the vote. While the mainstream press hails his victory as a “new chapter” for the Liberals, Carney’s win raises serious questions about conflicts of interest, corporate ties, and media suppression.

The Bay Street Banker Turned Politician

Carney’s background isn’t in public service—at least, not the kind that serves the average Canadian. He spent years at the helm of two central banks (Canada and the UK), where he cozied up to the financial elite, profiting from policies that hurt ordinary Canadians. After leaving the Bank of England, he walked straight into a lucrative role at Brookfield Asset Management, an $800-billion investment giant that has benefited from government contracts and carbon credit schemes that Carney himself helped promote. So how can Canadians trust that he’ll put their interests first?

His relationship with global financial institutions makes him a textbook example of elite influence-peddling, yet the Liberal Party now wants voters to believe that he’s some kind of economic saviour.

Blocking the Press, Dodging Accountability

Carney has already signalled how he’ll deal with scrutiny—by shutting out journalists who ask tough questions. Reports from multiple independent media outlets confirm that critical journalists were denied entry to his campaign events, while legacy media reporters were carefully selected and managed. If he’s this afraid of tough questions before even facing an election, what happens when he’s in power?

A “New Direction” That Looks a Lot Like the Old One

With Justin Trudeau’s deeply unpopular tenure coming to an end, the Liberals needed a fresh face. Instead, they’ve handed the reins to an unelected globalist insider with strong ties to corporate power and zero experience facing the electorate. Carney has spent years in the backrooms of international finance—not the ballot box—and yet he’s now set to lead Canada’s governing party.

Carney’s election is not a victory for Canadians—it’s a win for the same political and financial elites who have spent the last decade driving up costs, increasing government control, and eroding press freedom. The only question is: Will Canadians see through the façade before it’s too late?

Canada’s Organized Crime Crisis: A Nation Run by Criminals for Criminals

During a recent parliamentary meeting, the RCMP made a stunning admission: there are over 4,000 organized crime groups operating in Canada. According to a public safety report, the average organized crime group consists of 20 to 50 members. If we take the median estimate of 35 members per group, that means Canada has approximately 140,000 gangsters and mobsters operating within its borders. These are not petty criminals struggling to make ends meet, they are professionals.

This explosion of organized crime is staggering. In 2011, a National Security report estimated there were around 800 organized crime groups in Canada. Fast forward 14 years, and that number has ballooned by 400%. Even in just the last four years, organized crime has doubled, with a 2021 RCMP report estimating 2,000 groups, compared to today’s 4,000. Worse still, these groups are not just growing in number—they are deeply embedded in Canadian society. The RCMP has admitted that 73% of assessed organized crime groups are involved in violent activities, including assaults, extortion, shootings, and homicides. More than half have interprovincial and international connections across 77 countries. Many members of organized crime groups are involved in the public sector, leveraging family connections, romantic relationships, and monetary gain to further corruption within government institutions.

Canada has become a nation run by criminals, for criminals. Our own government openly admits that organized crime has infiltrated the public sector, yet continues to implement policies that enable criminal enterprises to thrive. Consider the actions of the Trudeau government: soft-on-crime laws, including the rollback of mandatory minimum sentences for violent offenders; “safe supply” policies, where taxpayers fund the distribution of narcotics that often end up on the black market; mass migration with minimal fraud prevention measures, allowing international criminals to exploit Canada’s weak enforcement mechanisms; the RCMP disbanding its financial crimes unit, even as Canada is recognized as a global money laundering hub; Liberal cabinet ministers sharing addresses with known international drug smugglers, raising serious concerns about corruption at the highest levels; Cameron Ortis, a former senior RCMP intelligence official, being found guilty of leaking state secrets to organized crime.

This isn’t a new problem, but it’s getting worse. In 2009, a former senior engineer at Quebec’s Transport Ministry claimed that the Mafia controlled 80% of government contracts. If that was the state of affairs 15 years ago, and crime has only skyrocketed since then, what does that say about Canada today? There is little distinction left between Canada’s government and its criminal underworld. At this point, the two are intertwined, operating in tandem to the detriment of ordinary Canadians. With Canada at a crossroads for leadership and a potential election looming, the stakes could not be higher. Any leader who does not place corruption and crime at the top of their agenda must be assumed to have a vested interest in seeing Canada remain a lawless playground for criminals.

China’s Disinformation Campaign in Canada Expands, Deploying AI at Scale to Target Critics

A new disinformation campaign linked to the Chinese regime is targeting critics of Beijing in Canada, using AI-generated content to intimidate, harass, and discredit them. The campaign, described by Global Affairs Canada as more extensive than the 2023 operation, is now incorporating sexually explicit content and spreading fabricated allegations about Canadian officials.

Larger, More Aggressive Campaign

According to Global Affairs Canada, this “spamouflage” campaign—named for its mix of spam and camouflage—began on August 31, 2024, and remains ongoing. The scale of the operation has grown significantly, which targeted politicians like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Key details of the latest campaign:

Targets: Nine Chinese-speaking individuals in Canada, with Trudeau, Poilievre, and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly as secondary targets.

Volume: Between 100 and 200 AI-manipulated videos are posted daily.

Tactics: Deepfake videos, doxxing (publishing personal information like phone numbers and addresses), and spam accounts flooding social media.

Platforms Used: X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Medium, Reddit, and LinkedIn.

Narratives Spread: The campaign falsely accuses individuals of unethical or criminal behavior, including fabricated claims that Joly had an affair with Trudeau.

Government Response

Global Affairs Canada has contacted victims and worked with social media platforms to remove content that violates policies, but new spamouflage bots continue to be generated. The department has also raised concerns with the Chinese embassy.

The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Canada, which monitors foreign disinformation campaigns, attributed the operation to the Chinese government “with high confidence” and warned of ongoing threats to Canada’s democratic institutions.

This escalation comes amid broader concerns about China’s use of AI-driven influence operations, with intelligence agencies warning that Beijing is likely to exploit artificial intelligence to interfere in Canada’s next federal election.

Alberta Rejects Trudeau’s Costly Power Plan, Warns of Grid Failures—Threatens Court Battle

Alberta is refusing to comply with the Liberal government’s Clean Electricity Regulations, warning they will cost $30 billion by 2049, raise electricity prices by 35%, and threaten grid reliability. The Alberta Electric System Operator predicts the regulations could make the grid 100 times less reliable by 2038.

Alberta officials argue the province has already cut electricity emissions by 59% since 2005 without federal mandates. Premier Danielle Smith has invoked the Sovereignty Act to block the rules, calling them unconstitutional. The province plans to challenge the regulations in court, expecting to win. More

Liberals Open Pathway for Thousands of Illegal Immigrant Construction Workers

The Liberals are introducing a new immigration pathway granting legal status to up to 6,000 illegal immigrants working in Canada’s construction industry. The initiative, part of the 2025-2027 Immigration Levels Plan, aims to address labour shortages and build more homes. Additionally, a temporary policy will allow foreign apprentices to complete their studies without a study permit for two years, despite the government’s recent cap on international student permits.

A government advisory council will determine labour needs and advise on pathways for undocumented workers. As of November 2024, 1,365 construction workers have gained permanent residency through a similar pilot program. The government has not yet clarified whether workers will receive permanent residency or temporary status first, with full details pending further consultations. More

Secret Service Shoots Armed Man Near White House - The suspect was transported to the hospital, and his condition is currently unknown. More

China Hits Canada With $2.6 Billion in Tariffs on Agricultural and Food Products - More

Poilievre Vows to Change Law Requiring Leadership Candidates to Disclose Conflicts of Interest Amid Carney Refusal - More

Israel Cutting Off Power to Gaza Strip to Force Hamas' Hand on Hostage Return - More

Iran’s Khamenei Rejects Trump’s Proposal for Nuclear Negotiations - The Iranian leader called the US administration a “bully government” not interested in “resolving issues.” More

Romania Bans Right-Wing Candidate—Calin Georgescu—from Running for President After First-Round Victory, Deepening Constitutional Crisis - More

Hudson’s Bay Seeks Creditor Protection, Plans to Restructure Business

Canada's oldest retailer, Hudson's Bay, founded in 1670, has filed for creditor protection in an effort to restructure its business amid mounting financial pressures. The company cited challenges such as sluggish consumer spending, trade tensions, and post-pandemic store traffic declines. Hudson's Bay, which operates 80 locations, is exploring strategic options to strengthen its business, including securing additional financing. Despite closures, layoffs, and financial struggles, the company hopes to avoid major closures or sales and preserve jobs. Its ongoing troubles have been exacerbated by challenges in making payments and meeting payroll obligations. More

DOGE Says It Found $312 Million in Loans That Were Given to Children During Pandemic - About 5,500 loans worth $312 million ’to borrowers whose only listed owner was 11 years old or younger at the time of the loan,' DOGE said. More

25 Canadians Arrested for Scamming Over $21 Million From Elderly Americans - More

Columbia Vows Action on Anti-Semitism After $400 Million in Federal Funds Revoked - More

Revolutionary Hydrogel Opens Doors to Self-Healing Skin and Soft Robotics

Researchers from Aalto University and the University of Bayreuth have developed a groundbreaking hydrogel that combines the high stiffness and self-healing properties of human skin. By incorporating ultra-thin clay nanosheets into the hydrogel, they created a material with improved mechanical properties and the ability to self-heal within hours. The gel's polymers are entangled in a unique way, enabling it to repair itself after being cut. This innovation could have wide applications in drug delivery, wound healing, soft robotics, and artificial skin, marking a significant step in material science. More

Archaeologists Uncovered a Cache of 1.5 Million-Year-Old Bone Tools and They Can’t Figure Out Who Made Them - More

James Bond “Will Remain British And Male” Under Amazon’s Management

Amazon MGM Studios, now in full creative control of James Bond after buying out producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, has confirmed that 007 will remain a British (or Commonwealth) male, dismissing speculation about major changes to the character. According to the Daily Mail, an internal memo at the studio reaffirmed Bond’s traditional identity amid ongoing rumors.

The franchise, which began with Dr. No in 1962, has been a billion-dollar success under Broccoli and Wilson’s leadership. With Amazon now steering the brand, questions remain about possible spin-offs, prequels, or expanded roles for supporting characters like Moneypenny and Q. More

Nikola Jokic Makes History as the First Player to Post a 30-Point, 20-Rebound, 20-Assist Triple-Double - More

The Most Shocking Deals From the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline - More

Report: Lakers' LeBron James Expected to Miss One to Two Weeks with Groin Strain - More

The Seattle Seahawks are Trading Wide Receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers - The Steelers are signing the two-time Pro Bowler to a five-year, $150 million contract. More

Moosehead Brewery is Offering New 'Presidential Pack' With 1461 Beers to get Through Trump's Presidency—One Beer a Day

The Orient Express Corinthian, the World's Largest Sailing Yacht, Will Set Sail in June 2026 - Spanning an impressive 220 meters (722 feet), this engineering marvel boasts three towering masts and 1,500 square meters (16,145 square feet) of rigid sails.

On This Day in 1783, the USS Alliance, under Captain Barry, fights and wins the final naval battle of the American Revolutionary War off Cape Canaveral.