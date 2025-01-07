Good morning, It’s Tuesday, January 7th. In today’s news, Trudeau announces he intends on resigning as Prime Minister, Poilievre promises the largest crackdown on crime in Canadian history, Mark Carney considers Liberal Party leadership, Trump trolls Trudeau, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Trudeau Resigns, But Canadians Remain Trapped in Liberal Chaos

Justin Trudeau’s resignation speech was a masterclass in virtue-signaling mad libs, blending buzzwords into a performative farewell. Announcing his intent to step down once the Liberals select a new leader, he boasted, “Since 2015, I’ve fought for this country, for you, to strengthen and grow the middle class, to advance reconciliation, to defend free trade, to stand strong with Ukraine, to fight climate change…” And the list went on. It was as if Trudeau believed that rattling off every progressive buzzword in the book could somehow make Canadians forget the disastrous failures of his leadership.

While many have celebrated this announcement, unfortunately, Trudeau stepping down doesn’t solve anything. Canadians desperately need an election to decisively reject the Liberal Party, ideally so forcefully that it loses party status. Instead, we’re left with a prorogued Parliament, a frozen government, and a soon-to-be interim leader who will continue the disastrous Liberal agenda. Canadians remain trapped under the thumb of an incompetent, corrupt, and authoritarian government.

This is a time of crisis when bold leadership and real change are essential. We need to shrink the bureaucracy and rein in out-of-control spending. Instead, our government is stalled, while bureaucratic institutions continue to burn through taxpayer dollars unchecked. As Pierre Poilievre put it, “41 million people are not obliged to wait around while this party sorts its shit out.”

However, there is one silver lining: prorogation wipes all bills currently tabled in Parliament. This means Trudeau’s most outrageous legislative efforts are dead in the water.

Bill C-63, the Orwellian “Hate Speech” Bill, would have empowered the government to prosecute Canadians for things they might say in the future. It was a dystopian assault on free speech.

Bill C-293, the “Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act,” would have granted the government sweeping powers over nearly every aspect of Canadians’ lives under the pretext of preventing another pandemic. Given the track record of government-funded viruses escaping labs, it’s not hard to imagine how such powers could be abused.

Even Trudeau’s proposed increase in the taxable portion of capital gains to 66% is now off the table. Yet the CRA has already started enforcing this policy, raising questions about whether anything is truly dead under Liberal mismanagement.

Trudeau’s resignation is a step, but it’s not enough. Until Canadians can vote the Liberal Party out of power, we remain hostages to their incompetence and authoritarianism. The clock is ticking, and Canada cannot afford more Liberal mayhem.

Poilievre: Canada Will Have its Largest Crackdown On Crime in History

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged the largest crime crackdown in Canadian history, focusing on habitual offenders and reversing Liberal policies like Bill C-75, which introduced lenient bail conditions. Poilievre criticized the Liberals’ “catch-and-release” approach, attributing it to rising crime rates, including a 50% increase in violent crime and 357% in extortion. He aims to replace it with a "jail not bail" policy.

Highlighting alarming statistics—such as 40 Vancouver criminals being arrested 6,000 times—Poilievre also pointed to random violent crimes and unprovoked attacks in cities like Edmonton and Vancouver as evidence of growing public safety concerns. His tough-on-crime stance aligns with broader Conservative priorities, including immigration, housing, and inflation. Recent polls show Conservatives leading Liberals by 26 points. More

Mark Carney Eyes Liberal Leadership as Trudeau Steps Down

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, has announced he’s considering running to succeed Justin Trudeau as Liberal Party leader and prime minister. But don’t let the new name fool you—Carney represents more of the same: policies designed to cater to global elites while burdening everyday Canadians.

If Trudeau was Canada’s golden boy for the World Economic Forum, Carney is its crown jewel. Carney is deeply entrenched in the WEF’s agenda, having co-chaired the group’s task force on financial reform and served as the UN’s Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance. While Trudeau has promoted the WEF’s talking points, Carney has written them.

Now, Carney wants to lead Canada, promising a “winning economic plan.” But the truth is, his plan looks suspiciously like Trudeau’s: carbon taxes, virtue-signaling, and policies that stifle growth while enriching insiders. Canada doesn’t need a Trudeau sequel.

As Canadians face skyrocketing costs of living and political scandals, they deserve real change—not a globalist “climate banker” ready to double down on the same agenda. Mark Carney may be the WEF’s perfect candidate, but he’s not Canada’s. Source.

Thanks for reading Blendr News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Donald Trump Trolls Trudeau Over Resignation, Calls for US-Canada Merger

Donald Trump seized the moment following Justin Trudeau’s resignation, suggesting a U.S.-Canada merger. On Truth Social, Trump dubbed Canada “the 51st State” and claimed the country depends on U.S. support to “stay afloat.” He added that merging would secure Canada from Russian and Chinese threats.

The trolling comes as reports from The Washington Post suggest Trump plans to scale back his proposed across-the-board tariffs, favoring a more targeted approach. Trump has denied these claims, dismissing them as “Fake News.” While Trudeau cited internal party conflicts for stepping down, Trump implied that mounting U.S. trade pressure, including his tariff proposals, played a role. The remarks highlight Trump’s signature mix of tough policy stances and headline-grabbing commentary. Source.

Three Algerian TikTok Influencers Arrested in France on Charges of Inciting Violence

French authorities detained three Algerian influencers for inciting violence through TikTok videos, with two facing terrorism-related charges. "Imad Tintin," who urged violent acts in France, is under judicial supervision and faces trial for incitement to terrorism. Another influencer, "Zazou Youssef," called for attacks in France and Algeria and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. The third detainee in Montpellier targeted an Algerian activist with violent threats.

The arrests occur amid rising tensions between France and Algeria, fueled by disputes over Western Sahara and allegations of Algeria's use of influencers to promote violence in France. More

Austrian Far-right Gets Mandate to Lead Government for the First Time Since World War II - More

California Governor Moves to Ban Toxic Food Additives - More

France’s Former President Sarkozy Stands Trial Over Alleged Campaign Funding by Libya’s Gadhafi - More

Donald Trump’s Election Victory Certified by US Congress - More

Israeli Soldiers Face Growing Risk of Arrest Abroad After Service in Gaza - More

Court Orders WestJet to Give Files on Alleged Flight Attendant Harassment by Pilots

The BC Supreme Court ordered WestJet to produce all harassment complaint files from flight attendants between 2014 and 2021, as part of a class-action lawsuit alleging widespread misconduct by pilots and a breach of contracts promising a harassment-free workplace. Justice Jacqueline Hughes criticized WestJet for delays in providing documents, which contributed to the trial being postponed until October 2025.

The airline sought to limit document production to specific complaints, but the court expanded the scope to include all flight attendant harassment cases during the class period. WestJet has 45 days to comply with the ruling. More

Alberta Signs Oil and Gas Agreement With Enbridge to Boost Production - More

McDonald's Becomes Latest Company to Roll Back 'Woke' DEI Policies as Trend Continues into 2025 - More

Hundreds of New Footprints Found on What's Being Called the "Dinosaur Highway"

Researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham discovered an expansive "dinosaur highway" at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, dating back 166 million years to the Middle Jurassic Period. The site contains around 200 dinosaur footprints, including tracks from the carnivorous Megalosaurus and herbivorous sauropods like Cetiosaurus. These footprints provide insight into dinosaur behaviour, movements, and interactions, with some trackways spanning over 150 meters. More

As the US and China Race to the Moon, These Loopholes in Space Law Could Cause Conflict - More

'Golf Reimagined' - Woods and McIlroy’s TGL Set to Begin

The Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL), a tech-driven, reimagined golf format founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, begins on January 8, 2025, in Florida after a year-long delay due to a dome collapse. Featuring six teams of four players, the TGL combines virtual play on massive screens with live-action short-game shots, introducing elements like a shot clock, timeouts, and team dynamics to modernize golf.

Matches involve 15-hole contests with alternate-shot and singles formats, awarding points for holes won and using nearest-the-pin tie-breakers. The season runs through March, concluding with playoffs and a best-of-three final. Teams feature top golfers like Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Matt Fitzpatrick, with celebrity backers including Serena Williams and Stephen Curry. More

Meta Appoints UFC CEO Dana White to Its Board of Directors - More

NFL Black Monday Winners and Losers: Giants' Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen Keep Jobs; Mixed Bag for New York Fans - More

Zookeeper Walks Into Lion Enclosure to Impress Fiancee, Gets Mauled

A Connecticut Student Who Can’t Read or Write Earned a Diploma and Then Sued the School Board

Cuddling Salon for Lonely People is so Popular, There’s a Waitlist — and a Warning About Sex