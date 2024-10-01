Good morning, It’s Tuesday, October 1st. In today’s news, The former CSIS director testifies that some Canadian MPs knowingly engage in foreign interference, Bloc Québécois wants Supply Management Bill passed to back Liberal coalition, China and Russia accused of using ‘cognitive warfare’ tactics, Isreal begins ‘localized and targetted’ ground invasion in Lebanon, and much more.

Former CSIS Director: Some MPs Knowingly Engage in Foreign Interference

Former Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director David Vigneault recently testified that some Canadian MPs are knowingly involved in foreign interference activities. His testimony was part of a private hearing held by the Foreign Interference Commission in August, which just released an unclassified summary of his remarks. Vigneault's statement echoes a June report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), which found that certain MPs had "wittingly" collaborated with foreign actors, with China and India being the most active.

Vigneault categorized MPs into three groups based on their awareness of foreign interference (FI). The first group includes MPs unaware of the threat, often surprised when approached by CSIS. The second group understands FI but is unclear about its boundaries. The third and most concerning group consists of MPs who are fully aware that their actions cross the line into foreign interference. According to Vigneault, some MPs in this third group have knowingly communicated with foreign missions for election support or accepted funds from foreign diplomatic posts. They have also provided foreign actors with confidential information to help those actors pressure other MPs or influence parliamentary proceedings.

The NSICOP report specifically mentioned that certain MPs sought support from foreign missions, which then mobilized community groups and businesses in favour of the candidates. These MPs also shared sensitive information, knowing it would be used by foreign officials to manipulate Parliament's internal decisions. In addition to China and India, the report identified other nations attempting to influence Canadian political processes, though it highlighted China as the most aggressive in its efforts.

Despite the findings, the Canadian government has resisted calls from the Conservative Party to release the names of the MPs involved. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc argued that some intelligence reports remain unverified, and releasing the names could be "irresponsible." The RCMP has neither confirmed nor denied whether any investigations into parliamentarians are underway, although it acknowledged broader investigations into foreign interference across Canada.

During the commission’s hearings, current CSIS officials, including counter-foreign interference coordinator Bo Basler and interim director Vanessa Lloyd, clarified that their focus remains on foreign actors rather than the MPs themselves. They noted that CSIS does not typically assess the wittingness of MPs unless it is necessary for investigative purposes. Basler added that while the NSICOP report used stronger language than the original intelligence documents, its overall findings were accurate.

The NSICOP report, considered groundbreaking by Basler, underscored the significant foreign threat to Canada’s political integrity, amplifying the need for public dialogue on national security issues.

The Foreign Interference Commission was established after media reports surfaced about Chinese interference in Canadian elections. It is expected to release its final report by the end of the year, shedding further light on the scope of foreign interference and its impact on Canadian democracy. More

Tiny Thought: This should be front-page news across the nation for an entire week. Instead, we see a few misleading headlines and a serious effort to downplay the situation.

Bloc Québécois Pushes for Supply Management Bill: Is Increased Government Control the Right Move for Canadians?

In exchange for supporting the Liberals in non-confidence votes, the Bloc Québécois is pushing for legislation to protect Canada's supply management system from being part of trade negotiations. Opponents argue that this would weaken Ottawa's bargaining position, while supporters claim it's essential for protected industries like dairy, poultry, and eggs.

The Bloc set an October 29th deadline for passing two bills: Bill C-319, increasing Old Age Security (OAS) benefits for those aged 65 to 74 (costing over $3 billion annually), and Bill C-282, which would prevent trade deals from impacting Canada’s supply management system. This system, created in 1972, gives the government the authority to regulate the production of certain agricultural goods.

Bill C-282 passed the House of Commons with overwhelming support but has faced resistance in the Senate, where concerns were raised about its impact on future trade agreements, such as the upcoming 2026 review of CUSMA. Critics argue the bill could harm Canada's trade flexibility and international standing.

While some agricultural groups back the bill, others, like the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance, warn it could limit growth in competitive sectors. Previous trade disputes involving the United States, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom have already highlighted the difficulties caused by Canada’s supply management system in international negotiations.

Our Thoughts

To better assess the value of this program, here are the key points of Canada's Supply Management system:

Artificial Control of Supply: The government directly controls how much dairy, poultry, and eggs are produced, creating an artificial cap on production. This reduces competition and prevents farmers from scaling their businesses to meet potential demand. Inflated Prices: By controlling supply and imposing tariffs on imports, the system inflates the prices of basic food items like milk and eggs. Canadian consumers end up paying far more than they would if the market were open to competition. Protectionist Tariffs: Tariffs on imported goods can be as high as 300%, effectively blocking cheaper, foreign alternatives from reaching Canadian consumers. This is a form of protectionism that benefits a small number of producers at the expense of the public. Price Fixing: Prices are set based on production costs, insulating farmers from market forces. This system is essentially price-fixing, designed to guarantee profit for producers regardless of market conditions. It keeps consumer costs artificially high and removes any incentive for producers to lower prices or innovate. Expensive Quota System: Farmers must buy quotas to produce their goods, often at exorbitant prices. This locks out new entrants, making it a system where only established players can afford to participate, creating a closed-off, monopolistic structure.

The Supply Management system gives the Canadian government overbearing control over agriculture, restricts competition, handcuffs international trade negotiations, and forces consumers to pay higher prices for goods. In my opinion, it is not what’s best for Canadians.

China and Russia Accused of Using ‘Cognitive Warfare’ Tactics

According to Western intelligence agencies, society is now facing sophisticated cognitive warfare tactics, where adversaries exploit a combination of psychological strategies and emerging technologies. This type of warfare is designed to influence how entire nations perceive and think about issues, ultimately altering public opinion to favour the aggressor’s agenda.

China and Russia are key players in this approach. China has been heavily targeting Taiwan, using a continuous stream of disinformation to soften public resistance to the idea of reunification with the mainland. This includes influencing Taiwanese elections and bombarding the population with narratives suggesting that annexation by China is inevitable.

Similarly, Russia has been employing cognitive warfare during its invasion of Ukraine, not just within Ukraine itself but also globally. Russia tailors its propaganda to different regions, aiming to sway international opinion and create divisions among its adversaries.

Cognitive warfare leverages advanced neuroscience, media, and tech innovations to manipulate perceptions on a broad scale. It’s not just about spreading disinformation but about systematically changing how societies think, making it one of the most insidious and far-reaching forms of modern warfare. NATO has recognized this as a growing threat, describing it as a "whole-of-society" manipulation, where human cognition is becoming the critical battleground. More

Tiny Thought: Let’s be honest, NATO and the West are playing the same game. There aren't any real 'good guys' in this scenario.

Isreal Begins ‘Localized and Targetted’ Ground Invasion in Lebanon

Israel is escalating preparations for a ground invasion of Lebanon by amassing troops and conducting small incursions to gauge Hezbollah's response. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has indicated that a full-scale operation is imminent, while Prime Minister Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's commitment to national security.

Despite significant losses, analysts caution against underestimating Hezbollah's resilience due to its decentralized structure. The psychological impact of Nasrallah's death could pose challenges for the group, with Hashem Safieddine emerging as a potential successor. More

Victory in Austria is Another Step in the Right Wing March Across Europe

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) achieved a historic victory in national elections, securing 28.8% of the vote and surpassing the ruling conservative People's Party (ÖVP), which garnered 26.3%. Despite this win, the FPÖ faces challenges in forming a governing coalition, as all other parties have rejected alliances with them. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl declared the result a new era, but Chancellor Karl Nehammer may still maintain power by forming a coalition with the Social Democrats and another party. The election reflects a broader trend of rising far-right parties across Europe amid public discontent over migration and economic issues. More

Worldwide Protests on the Rise Against Israel’s War in Lebanon and Gaza

Protests have erupted globally in response to Israel's military offensive in Gaza and Lebanon, with demonstrators condemning the violence as "genocide" and calling for international action. Protests in cities like Stockholm, Helsinki, and Paris featured slogans like “End the war on Gaza & Lebanon” and calls to boycott Israel. Activists, including Swedish artist Samuel Girma and doctor Uno Horn, criticized Israel's actions as terror attacks. The protests aim to pressure governments to stop arms deals with Israel and address the escalating violence. More

Over 90,000 US Residents Sheltering After Chemical Plant Fire at Biolab in Georgia

More than 90,000 residents in Rockdale County, Georgia, were advised to shelter in place after a fire at the BioLab plant sent a massive plume of chlorine-laden smoke into the air. The fire, caused by a malfunctioning sprinkler that mixed water with a reactive chemical, was brought under control Sunday afternoon but raised significant air quality concerns. Interstate 20 was closed but reopened Monday morning. While approximately 17,000 people in northern Conyers were evacuated, no injuries were reported among the plant's employees. BioLab, part of KIK Consumer Products, is working with local authorities to manage the incident. More

Top Hamas Chief in Lebanon Killed in Israeli Strike was on UNRWA Payroll

Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, the leader of Hamas in Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Tyre area, along with several family members. Both the Israeli Defense Forces and Shin Bet confirmed his death. Notably, Abu el-Amin was employed by UNRWA, where he served as the principal of the Deir Yassin Secondary School and headed the teachers' union. His involvement with UNRWA, once again, has raised concerns about the agency's effectiveness and integrity. More

Which Countries Are Stashing the Most Wealth Offshore?

Individuals and corporations send money abroad for various reasons, including better investment opportunities, tax minimization, and wealth protection in low or no-tax jurisdictions. Here’s a recent ranking of the top 10 countries holding the most offshore financial wealth:

China: $2.1 trillion U.S.: $1.6 trillion UK: $1.2 trillion Taiwan: $700 billion United Arab Emirates: $570 billion France: $545 billion Saudi Arabia: $407 billion Germany: $377 billion Japan: $352 billion Canada: $301 billion

The Cayman Islands, Switzerland, and Singapore are popular destinations for US offshore operations, where Americans hold nearly $1.6 trillion abroad. More

Netflix Cancellations Nearly Tripled After Co-founder Reed Hastings Endorsed Kamala Harris

Netflix faced a significant surge in cancellations after co-founder Reed Hastings endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and donated $7 million to her presidential campaign. Many customers expressed their discontent on social media with the hashtag #CancelNetflix, which led to the platform's worst cancellation day of the year on July 26th. Cancellations nearly tripled in July, hitting a rate of 2.8%. More

Toronto Ranks Fifth in the World for Risks of Real Estate Bubble

Canada's housing market has cooled following a correction due to rising inflation and interest rates, but Toronto remains at risk of a real estate bubble, according to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index. While the risk of bubbles has declined in many cities, Toronto ranks fifth globally, with a score of 1.03, down from 1.21 in 2023. This elevated risk is attributed to slower growth in incomes and rents.

Vancouver, despite being Canada's most expensive market, is now considered at moderate risk due to its home prices not increasing as much relative to income growth. Overall, Canadian cities are in a better position than Miami, which tops the index with a score of 1.79, experiencing nearly 50% price growth since 2019. More

China Unveils Modern Spacesuit Ahead of Mission to Land on the Moon by 2030

China is making strides toward landing astronauts on the moon by 2030, recently unveiling a specially designed lunar spacesuit that can withstand extreme temperatures, radiation, and dust. The suit, featuring a built-in camera and operations console, allows for flexibility during lunar tasks. This announcement has drawn international attention, including comments from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who noted China's rapid progress in space exploration. China aims to become the second nation to land astronauts on the moon, which is part of a broader plan for an international lunar research station by 2040. More

The Electric Field That Keeps Our Atmosphere in Check

Scientists have discovered that Earth's atmosphere is leaking due to a previously unknown global electric field, which was identified after decades of research. This ambipolar electric field, although as weak as a watch battery, helps propel lighter ions, particularly hydrogen, into space, counteracting the force of gravity. The findings indicate that this electric field plays a crucial role in the evolution of Earth's atmosphere, shedding light on why our planet remains habitable, while also providing insights into atmospheric dynamics that may apply to other planets. More

Pete Rose, MLB’s All-time Hits Leader Who Was Banned for Gambling, Dies at 83

Pete Rose, the all-time hits leader in Major League Baseball, passed away on Monday at the age of 83. Rose had a 24-season career, primarily with the Cincinnati Reds where he amassed 4,256 hits. Although he was banned from baseball in 1989 after it was revealed he had gambled on his own team while serving as a player-manager. He publicly admitted to betting on baseball in 2004, stating he never bet against his own team. More

Dikembe Mutombo, Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA Global Ambassador Dies at 58

Dikembe Mutombo, the revered Hall of Fame center and renowned humanitarian, passed away after battling brain cancer at the age of 58. Known as one of basketball's greatest shot blockers, Mutombo rejected 3,289 shots during his career and was a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He served as the NBA's first global ambassador, inspiring athletes to leverage their influence for social good. More

Oasis Adds Canada, US and Mexico Stops to Reunion Tour

Oasis has announced a reunion tour, ending a 15-year hiatus and likely mending the long-standing feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Following UK dates, the band will perform in North America in 2025, with five new stadium shows scheduled in Toronto, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. Tickets go on sale Friday, with presale registration open until today. More

These Are the 20 Most Popular Baby Names in Canada - Old-fashioned baby names continue to top charts in Canada year after year as parents seek inspiration from days gone by when naming their children. Noah and Olivia continue to reign in the top spot on Statistics Canada’s annual top 20 list of baby names.

Previously Unknown Mozart Song Discovered in German Library After 200 Years - Archivists at Leipzig Municipal Library discovered a previously unknown piece of sheet music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, composed in the 1760s when he was just a child. Titled Serenate ex C., or “Ganz kleine Nachtmusik,” the composition features seven movements for a string trio. The first modern performance took place last week in Salzburg, attracting a long line of eager listeners.

On This Day in 1908, Henry Ford introduced the Model T car, priced at $825