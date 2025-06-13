Good morning, It’s Friday, June 13th. In today’s news, Israel launches air strikes on Iran, Canada breaks records on refugee intake as housing and healthcare collapse, Doug Ford’s Greenbelt cover-up: how code words and deleted records hid the truth, Air India flight crashes after takeoff: over 260 dead, 1 miracle survivor, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Israel Launches Air Strikes On Iran

What Happened

In the early hours of June 13, 2025, Israel launched a wide-ranging air campaign—dubbed Operation Rising Lion—targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities (including Natanz and other enrichment sites) as well as key military and Revolutionary Guard installations. More

The strikes reportedly killed several high-profile figures: IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami, another senior IRGC official, and at least two nuclear scientists, according to Iranian sources. More

Israeli Perspective

Prime Minister Netanyahu framed the attacks as pre-emptive, aiming to halt Iran’s rapid nuclear progress, warning the regime “could produce a nuclear weapon…within days.”

Defence Minister Israel Katz declared a nationwide state of emergency , anticipating Iranian missile or drone retaliation. More

The IDF emphasized a “sustained” campaign targeting nuclear sites, centrifuge infrastructure, missile factories, air-defence systems, and military command centres. More

International and Regional Reactions

The US and Israel each denied Washington’s direct involvement , though US officials said they were notified in advance and remain committed to protecting American forces in the region. More

Global condemnation and concern came from nations like Australia and New Zealand, calling for diplomacy and warning against escalation. More

Market reactions were immediate: oil prices spiked (+5–8%), U.S. stock futures dropped (~1–1.5%), gold hit record highs, and Bitcoin declined. More

What Comes Next

While Iran has pledged a “decisive” response , no official retaliatory strike has been confirmed yet. More

Israel remains on high alert, with sirens sounding across the country and civilian procedures—including flight and school disruptions—activated.

The United Nations and IAEA previously censured Iran for nuclear non-compliance, which provided diplomatic context to Israel's decision.

This development marks a major escalation in the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict, with Israel executing a broad preemptive strike designed to stymie Iran's nuclear capabilities. The world is now closely watching for Iran’s next move and the broader impacts on regional stability and global markets.

Canada Breaks Records on Refugee Intake as Housing and Healthcare Collapse

In 2024, Canada quietly cemented its role as a global hub for refugee resettlement. According to a new UNHCR report, Canada welcomed 49,300 resettled refugees, making it the second-largest destination in the world for resettlement, just behind the United States. More significantly, Canada granted permanent residency to 27,400 refugees, more than any other country on Earth.

To the global elite and the international NGO class, this makes Canada a model nation. But for ordinary Canadians, the reality on the ground tells a more complicated story. The country is facing historic housing shortages, skyrocketing food prices, crumbling infrastructure, and overloaded public services. Yet while tens of thousands of Canadian veterans sleep on the streets and emergency rooms buckle under pressure, the federal government has chosen to prioritize resettlement at a scale that few citizens ever voted for — or were even told about.

This isn't about blaming the refugees. Most are fleeing unimaginable horrors. But we must ask: Who is being asked to pay for this generosity? Because it's certainly not the wealthy political class that makes these decisions from behind closed doors. It’s middle- and working-class Canadians — renters, single mothers, tradespeople, and small business owners — who bear the real cost in the form of higher taxes, longer wait times, and fewer job opportunities.

Canada’s immigration system is increasingly dictated by global institutions like the United Nations, not by the democratic will of its own people. The decision to be the world’s top permanent-residency grantor for refugees may win us applause at international conferences, but it erodes public trust at home.

In a year when national debt passed $1.3 trillion, when 8 million Canadians used food banks, and when violent crime hit 30-year highs, we should be asking what the true intentions behind our immigration and refugee policies are because it’s not “enrichment.”

Canada cannot fix the world if it can’t take care of its own. There’s nothing compassionate about a government that neglects its people in the name of humanitarian optics. Generosity without limits isn’t virtue — it’s vanity. And it’s time we called it what it is. Source.

Doug Ford’s Greenbelt Cover-Up: How Code Words and Deleted Records Hid the Truth

Ontario’s Information and Privacy Commissioner has confirmed that Doug Ford’s government deliberately circumvented legal obligations to hide its Greenbelt land dealings from public scrutiny. In a damning new report, Commissioner Patricia Kosseim outlines how political staff used code words like “G*” and “special project” to obstruct document searches and avoid transparency. Even more alarming, she found a “near-total absence” of documentation surrounding one of the province’s most consequential land-use decisions in years.

This wasn’t bureaucratic incompetence — it was methodical obfuscation.

The decision to open 15 parcels of protected Greenbelt land for development, now reversed, was widely criticized for favouring specific developers. The Auditor General and the Integrity Commissioner have both flagged glaring conflicts of interest. Now, it appears that behind the scenes, political staff were intentionally deleting emails, using personal accounts, and hiding communications under vague code names that are functionally impossible to search in official databases. Referring to the Greenbelt as “G*” — a character that acts as a wildcard in digital searches — is more than sneaky; it’s an insult to the principles of public oversight.

This isn’t the first time Ontario has seen such behaviour. In 2011, a top aide to former Premier Dalton McGuinty went to jail for illegally destroying records during the gas plant scandal. Now, the pattern appears to be repeating — only this time, it involves the protected Greenbelt, the heart of Ontario’s environmental conservation strategy.

And yet, Premier Doug Ford insists his government has “strengthened” record-keeping practices. The public is expected to take this at face value while the RCMP continues to investigate the deal’s legality. But no training seminar or internal memo can undo the fact that this government broke the law — and did so while attempting to carve up public land for private gain.

Ontario’s opposition parties are right to demand accountability. The public deserves to know who made these decisions, how they were made, and why so many efforts were taken to keep them hidden. Source.

Air India Flight Crashes After Takeoff: Over 260 Dead, 1 Miracle Survivor

In one of the worst aviation disasters in recent history, an Air India Dreamliner crashed just seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Wednesday, killing 241 of the 242 people onboard and at least 28 more on the ground. Miraculously, one man—Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin—survived.

Flight AI171, bound for London Gatwick, went down roughly 30 seconds after departure, slamming into a student hostel at B.J. Medical College. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, burst into flames upon impact, levelling parts of the building and scattering debris across the area. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but the scale of destruction was immediate and devastating.

The lone survivor, Ramesh, was seated in row 11A near an emergency exit. Despite suffering injuries, he managed to walk away from the wreckage in a state of shock, recounting a deafening noise and “bodies everywhere.” He is currently recovering in hospital and cooperating with investigators.

This is the first fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 and marks the deadliest plane crash globally in over a decade. Authorities from India, the UK, and the US—along with Boeing and GE Aerospace—are now combing through the wreckage, black boxes, and flight data to determine what caused the catastrophe.

Air India, now owned by Tata Group, has promised full cooperation and support for the victims’ families, while grief and disbelief ripple across both India and the UK in the wake of the tragedy. One Canadian was among those who died in the crash. More

Ex-CEO of Chinese Bank in Canada Alleges He Was Ordered to Break Canadian Law

Lubin Wang, the former CEO of the Canadian arm of China’s largest state-owned bank, is suing for wrongful dismissal, claiming he was ordered to ignore Canadian law and obstruct regulators.

In a lawsuit filed in Ontario, Wang alleges he was pressured by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) to abandon efforts to comply with Canada’s transparency and oversight laws. A Chinese audit team allegedly criticized him for not following Beijing’s instructions, including bypassing Canadian regulations.

Wang also says he was subjected to intimidation, including questions about his brother’s whereabouts and a policy requiring foreign staff to surrender their passports. He was ultimately fired and told to relocate to Beijing.

The lawsuit seeks $3 million in damages. ICBC has declined to comment, but insists it follows Canadian regulations. The case raises serious concerns about foreign interference and the autonomy of Chinese state-run entities operating in Canada. More

This is Disturbing: The Liberal Government Paid $20,000 for an Academic Study Asking Pedophiles to Rate Their Sexual Attraction to Babies, Toddlers and Children. Funded via the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), the University of Ottawa research awarded participants with gift cards. More

Update: ICE Raids

Thousands Gather in New York to Protest ICE - More

Texas Governor Deploys 5,000 National Guard Ahead of Planned Protests on Saturday - More

DHS Sending Termination Notices to 500,000 Illegal Immigrants to ‘Leave Immediately’ - More

Downtown LA Curfew Goes into Effect for Third Night - More

Federal Judge Says Trump Unlawfully Federalized Members of California’s National Guard—Will go Back Under State Control Today - More

House Approves Bill to Codify $9.4 Billion in DOGE Cuts to Foreign Aid, Public Media - More

RFK Jr. Hires All New Panel of Experts to Advise on Vaccines - Martin Kulldorf, who was terminated by Harvard Medical School over his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and Dr. Robert Malone are among those selected. More

Canadians Face Growing Wait Times for ‘Priority’ Surgeries Despite Significant Increase in Healthcare Spending - More

Federal Labour Minister Orders Vote on Canada Post’s “Final” Contract Offer

Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu has ordered a vote on Canada Post’s “final” contract offer to 55,000 postal workers, following 18 months of deadlocked negotiations. The offer includes a 13% wage increase over four years and a $1,000 signing bonus. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) condemned the move as an attack on workers’ rights and urged members to reject the offer, accusing Canada Post and the government of bypassing fair bargaining. Canada Post welcomed the vote, citing ongoing financial troubles and stalled talks. CUPW has filed a complaint with the labour board, alleging bad faith and interference. More

Statistics Canada Reports Household Debt-to-Income Ratio Ticked Higher in Q1 - More

GameStop Stock (GME) Crashes 18% as Company Raises $1.75 Billion for Bitcoin Purchases - More

The Tesla Robotaxi is Set to Hit Austin Streets on June 22nd - Musk says this product will be the most important Tesla has ever produced. More

Scientists Found the Brain Glitch That Makes You Think You’re Still Hungry

Scientists have discovered a group of neurons in the brain that create memories of meals, encoding both what was eaten and when. These “meal memory” neurons, located in the ventral hippocampus, form “meal engrams” that help us recall recent eating experiences. When these neurons are disrupted, rats forgot their recent meals and ate more than usual, shedding light on why people with memory issues or those who eat while distracted or stressed out might overeat. This research suggests that improving how the brain remembers meals could become a useful approach to managing overeating and obesity. More

There Has Been a New Species of Dinosaur Discovered That 'Rewrites' T-rex Family Tree - More

Oilers Rally for Overtime Win Over Panthers, Tie Stanley Cup Final at 2-2

It was a comeback for the ages.

The Edmonton Oilers pulled off a historic comeback in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, overcoming a 3-0 first-period deficit to beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime and tie the series 2-2. Leon Draisaitl scored the OT winner, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, and Vasily Podkolzin helped erase the early gap. The Panthers forced overtime with a goal in the final 20 seconds, but Edmonton's rally marked the first time since 1919 a road team has overcome a 3-0 deficit in a Cup Final game. Game 5 is set for Saturday in Edmonton. More

Toronto’s Summer McIntosh Shatters Third World Swim Record in Five Days - More

US Open 2025 Leaderboard: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy All Chasing J.J. Spaun - He carded a 4-under 66, and was the only man in the field to have a bogey free round. More

UFC Legend BJ Penn Arrested Again in Hilo for Violating Restraining Order Filed by His Mother - According to court documents, Penn’s mother states that Penn has accused her of killing his family and taking over his mother’s identity, and “he wants me to be removed from his home.” More

Toronto Just Hired 50 Goats to Combat Invasive Plants

Doctors Warn Against ‘Dangerous’ Viral Chinese Sleep Hack: ‘A Physics Experiment On Your Spinal Cord’

On This Day in 1373, the Anglo-Portuguese Treaty of Perpetual Alliance (world's oldest treaty still in existence) was signed in London between King Edward III of England and King Ferdinand I of Portugal