Good morning, It's Monday, March 31st. In today's news, Liberal MP Paul Chiang endorses a bounty on a rival Conservative candidate, Trump may be backing Mark Carney for PM because of ties to Brookfield Asset Management, The Canadian Press is taking government-directed payouts during the election, Liberals promise infrastructure projects while Conservatives offer capital gains exemptions, and much more.

Liberal MP Paul Chiang Endorses Bounty on Rival Candidate—Still Running for Office

Nothing says “I’m a beacon of Liberalism” like offering bounties to kidnap your political opponents. That’s exactly what Liberal MP Paul Chiang did, encouraging people to “claim the one-million-dollar bounty” placed by Hong Kong authorities on Conservative candidate Joe Tay by bringing him to the Chinese consulate in Toronto.

In a functional democracy, this would be the top news story for weeks. The fact that a sitting MP can call for action on behalf of a foreign dictatorship—and not be immediately removed from office—is all the proof you need that Canada’s political class is completely compromised by the Chinese Communist Party.

If Russia or India had placed a bounty on a Liberal candidate and a Conservative MP made similar remarks, you can bet the Liberal propaganda machine would be cranking out emotional op-eds, CBC specials, and “we must protect our democracy” monologues non-stop. But since it’s China—and a Liberal—the outrage is muted, the consequences nonexistent, and the media largely disinterested.

Yes, people are calling for Chiang to resign and not run in the next election. But let’s be honest: if any private citizen had encouraged others to help a foreign government abduct a fellow Canadian, they’d already be in handcuffs. There would be no press release, no apology tour. Instead, Chiang gets to issue a half-hearted apology and move on. Because in the Liberal Party’s Canada, the law doesn’t apply equally—it applies politically.

We’ve reached the point where open collaboration with foreign authoritarian regimes is met with shrugs, not shock. And people wonder why no one trusts our institutions anymore. Source.

Is Trump Backing Mark Carney for PM Because of Brookfield Asset Management?

In 2018, Brookfield Asset Management signed a rare 99-year lease worth $1.1 billion for 666 Fifth Avenue, a Manhattan tower owned by Kushner Companies, the family real estate firm of Jared Kushner—Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior advisor. The unprecedented upfront payment bailed out Kushner Companies, which had been struggling with $1.2 billion in debt on the property. This deal tied Brookfield, a global firm managing over $1 trillion in assets, to Trump’s inner circle.

In addition to 666 Fifth Avenue, Brookfield has made significant investments in the United States, like Manhattan West (a $4.5 billion development), renewable energy projects generating over 33,000 megawatts, and a $4.6 billion stake in Westinghouse Electric Company. Roughly half its portfolio—$500 billion—is US-based, making it a significant economic force.

Mark Carney joined Brookfield in August 2020 as Vice Chair and Head of Transition Investing, focusing on sustainable funds. By April 2022, he was Chairman of the board. In late 2024, under Carney’s leadership, Brookfield moved its headquarters from Canada to New York. Carney resigned on January 15, 2025, though he maintains up to $50 million in deferred shares and options.

Could this explain Trump’s apparent support for Carney as Canada’s next Prime Minister? The 2018 Kushner bailout likely earned Brookfield goodwill with Trump. The HQ move to New York, shortly after Trump’s re-election, aligns with his push for US-based business. Brookfield’s US investments match Trump’s infrastructure and energy priorities, and Carney as PM could foster cross-border deals benefiting both. Plus, Trump’s tariff threats might favour a business-friendly Canadian leader like Carney over a nationalist like Pierre Poilievre. Recently, Trump called Carney a “class act” after an “extremely productive” call, hinting at his backing.

So, yes, it’s plausible Trump sees Carney—tied to Brookfield’s past aid to his family and its US-focused future—as a leader he can work with. Now the question is—will Canadians praise Carney for his ties with Trump and his even deeper ties to China or will they stick with the script that ‘Canada is not for sale’ and vote for Poilievre? Clearly the only leader who will put Canada first.

Canada’s Press Is Taking Government-Directed Payouts During an Election– That’s a Problem

Canadian media outlets are quietly receiving millions in payouts through the Canadian Journalism Collective—a non-profit selected by Google to distribute $100 million annually as mandated by Trudeau’s Online News Act. These payments are being issued in the middle of a federal election, with virtually no public disclosure from the recipients.

This is not just bad optics—it’s a fundamental conflict of interest. The same outlets covering the election are accepting funds from a scheme created by the incumbent government. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party has vowed to repeal the legislation if elected.

Most outlets—National Post, Globe and Mail, and others—haven’t disclosed how much they’ve received or what steps they’re taking to protect editorial independence.

This isn’t new. Canadian media has received over $325 million in annual subsidies through various programs:

$86.5M from the Canada Periodical Fund

$154.1M from the Canada Media Fund

$65M in labour tax credits

$19.6M from the Local Journalism Initiative

Now $100M more, annually, from Google via government mandate

One outlet, The Hub, has disclosed its $22,248.58 payment and pledged to donate it to charity. Others should do the same immediately. Transparency about government funding should not be optional—especially during an election. If your preferred media outlet hasn’t disclosed its funding, ask why. Subsidized journalism is compromised journalism. Source.

Election Highlights: Liberal Infrastructure Project, Conservative Capital Gains Exemption

Liberals Commit $5 Billion Fund to Develop Trade Infrastructure

Liberal Leader Mark Carney has pledged $5 billion for major infrastructure projects—including railways, highways, and airports—to diversify Canada’s trade away from the US. His announcement came one day after Trump imposed 25% auto tariffs, with more expected. The funds will be directed to a Trade Diversification Corridor Fund to improve trade routes, ports, and border security. More

Poilievre Unveils Capital-gains Exemption for Local Investments

Pierre Poilievre promises a capital gains tax exemption for businesses and individuals who reinvest profits into Canadian companies. The exemption, available until the end of 2026, aims to boost domestic investment, spur economic growth, and encourage infrastructure development. The policy is estimated to cost $5 billion per year for two years, with gains taxed later if investors withdraw funds from Canada. More

Trump: Tariffs, Bombs, Greenland and a Third Term

Trump Threatens Secondary Tariffs on Russian Oil If Ukraine Cease-Fire Fails

President Donald Trump said that he would levy secondary tariffs of 25 to 50 percent on all Russian oil, which could start within a month. Trump said he‘d impose sanctions ’if Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault.’ More

Trump Threatens Iran With Bombing, Secondary Tariffs If It Fails to Make Nuclear Deal

Trump raised the prospect of secondary tariffs and military strikes on Iran if Tehran does not reach an agreement with Washington regarding its nuclear program. “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump said. “But there’s a chance that if they don’t make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago.” More

Trump Says Nothing ‘Off the Table’ in Obtaining Greenland

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said that he has “absolutely” had real discussions about annexing the semiautonomous Danish territory of Greenland. “We'll get Greenland. Yeah, 100 percent,” Trump told NBC News in a phone interview on March 29, saying that there’s a “good possibility that we could do it without military force” but that he wouldn’t “take anything off the table.” More

Trump 'Not Joking' About Trying to Seek Third Presidency

President Donald Trump stated he is "not joking" about seeking a third term, despite the U.S. Constitution’s two-term limit. He highlighted that Roosevelt was elected four times, and hinted at potential methods, including having Vice President JD Vance run and then "pass the baton." Legal experts say the 22nd (added after Roosevelt) and 12th Amendments make this unlikely. Critics suggest Trump is making these claims for political posturing rather than a serious attempt to extend his presidency. More

Myanmar-Thailand: 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Kills 1,700 with 3,400 Still Missing - More

RFK Jr. Vows ‘Radical Transparency’ at HHS, Refutes ‘Anti-Vaccine’ Label at Senate Hearing - More

Norway Joins Germany, UK, Netherlands and Belgium in Issuing Strong Travel Warnings for US Travel Due to Immigration Scrutiny and Gender Recognition Problems - More

Hamas Begins Crackdown on Gaza Protests with Executions - More

Turkey Confirms Swedish Journalist Detained on Terror Charges and for ‘Insulting the President’ - More

Boomer Wealth Boost: Parental Wealth Now Key to Buying a Home in Canada

Canada is seeing one of the largest wealth transfers in history as baby boomers pass down inheritances, making homeownership more accessible for younger generations. A StatCan report found that those born in the 1990s with homeowner parents were twice as likely to own a home in 2021. By 2023, the median inheritance for homeowners had grown to $85,100.

Family support plays a major role—30% of first-time buyers in 2021 received financial help from parents, up from 20% in 2015. 5% of families acquired homes through inheritance or gifts. 74% of adult children with co-signed mortgages wouldn’t have qualified alone, with parental co-signing jumping from 4% in 2004 to 13% in 2022. Real estate equity accounted for 42% of household wealth in 2023, underscoring the growing dependence on family wealth for homeownership. More

Charlie Javice Found Guilty of Defrauding JPMorgan Chase of $175 Million - Javice, the founder of student loan application startup Frank, defrauding JPMorgan Chase by vastly inflating the number of customers before selling the company to the bank. More

Nationwide ‘Tesla Takedown’ Demonstrations Bring Out Protesters, Counter-Protesters - More

Judge Rejects Hudson’s Bay Proposal in Creditor Protection Case—Likely to Push the Company Into Receivership - More

Study Finds Cold Water Immersion Boosts Cellular Health and Longevity

A new study from the University of Ottawa’s Human and Environmental Physiology Research Lab suggests that repeated cold-water immersion enhances cellular resilience. Researchers found that young males who underwent daily one-hour immersions in 14°C water for a week experienced improved autophagic function—cells' recycling system—while reducing cellular damage signals. The findings indicate that cold exposure could help the body better manage stress, potentially aiding longevity and disease prevention. More

NASA Is Watching a Huge, Growing Anomaly in Earth's Magnetic Field - The South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA)—likened by NASA to a 'dent' in Earth's magnetic field, or a kind of 'pothole in space'—generally doesn't affect life on Earth, but the same can't be said for orbital spacecraft (including the International Space Station). More

Disney and ABC Under FCC Investigation Over DEI Policies

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has initiated an investigation into Disney's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices, raising concerns that they may violate equal employment opportunity regulations. In a March 27 letter, Carr specifically addressed Disney's “Reimagine Tomorrow” initiative, which focused on amplifying underrepresented voices and enforcing DEI standards across ABC. The policy required that 50% of recurring and regular characters in ABC content be from "underrepresented groups," and similarly mandated that 50% of writers, directors, crew, and vendors be selected based on group identity. More

Final Four Locked In, All #1 Seeds Advance – Full Bracket Here

Max Scherzer Goes On 15-Day IL After Leaving Blue Jays Debut Early With Right Thumb Inflammation - More

Aaron Judge Hits 3 Homeruns in 4 Innings as Yankees Set Franchise Record with 9 vs. Brewers - More

Man Faces 10 Years in Prison for Trying to Collect All the Elements in the Periodic Table—It was the Plutonium

Man Uses ChatGPT to Challenge Traffic Violation Ticket in Court and Wins

On This Day in 1889, the Eiffel Tower officially opens; designed by Gustave Eiffel and built for the Exposition Universelle, at 300 meters high, it held the record for the tallest man-made structure for 41 years.