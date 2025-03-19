Good morning, It’s Wednesday, March 19th. In today’s news, Mark Carney’s Chief of Staff ignored warnings about election interference, Trump and Putin agree to a ceasefire deal but lasting peace remains elusive, Canada’s hospitals have become war zones, Liberals lead the Conservatives in a new Leger poll, and much more.

Mark Carney’s Chief of Staff Ignored CSIS Warnings About Chinese Election Interference

Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, is already signalling that nothing will change. By appointing Marco Mendicino as his chief of staff, he has embraced the same incompetence that defined Trudeau’s leadership. Mendicino, after all, ignored multiple CSIS warnings about China’s interference in Canadian elections.

Federal documents obtained by The Bureau confirm that Mendicino, during his tenure as Public Safety Minister, received multiple intelligence warnings from CSIS regarding China’s efforts to manipulate Vancouver’s 2022 mayoral election. CSIS had been raising alarms for months, providing then-incumbent Mayor Kennedy Stewart with a defensive briefing in May 2022. The message was clear: Beijing had mobilized its political machinery to install a preferred candidate, leveraging Chinese-language media and community groups as tools of foreign influence. But despite receiving a high-level, “restricted distribution” report in October 2022 detailing these threats, Mendicino did nothing.

This failure wasn’t an isolated incident. Under Trudeau, a pattern of dismissing intelligence warnings about Beijing’s interference became standard practice. The Hogue Commission has already documented Ottawa’s reluctance to act on foreign influence operations in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Now, newly revealed intelligence assessments confirm that CSIS officers were growing frustrated, telling Stewart directly: “We’ve been sending reports up the chain and nobody’s paying attention.” That chain led straight to Mendicino and, ultimately, to Trudeau.

This inaction extends beyond elections. China’s interference operations in Canada span espionage, economic infiltration, and cyber warfare—yet the federal government has consistently hesitated to take meaningful countermeasures. Instead of cracking down on foreign agents undermining Canadian sovereignty, Ottawa has spent years avoiding public scrutiny, only responding when media leaks forced their hand.

Carney’s cabinet isn’t a fresh start—it’s a continuation of the same incompetence and cowardice. If his government had any real commitment to national security, Mendicino would be nowhere near power. Instead, China’s influence machine keeps running, and Canadians are left wondering who their leaders really serve. Source.

Trump and Putin Agree to Partial Ceasefire Deal in Ukraine, But Lasting Peace Remains Elusive

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached an agreement on a partial cease-fire covering energy and infrastructure targets in Ukraine. Negotiations are set to begin on a broader maritime cease-fire in the Black Sea and, ultimately, a full cease-fire and permanent peace.

The White House confirmed that talks will begin immediately in the Middle East, though it did not specify who would lead them. This comes after Kyiv had already agreed to a US-backed 30-day cease-fire covering all aspects of the conflict. However, Putin resisted a broader agreement, demanding key conditions for a lasting cease-fire—including an end to Western military and intelligence support for Ukraine, a halt to Ukrainian troop mobilization, the abandonment of Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, and territorial concessions.

The Kremlin’s stance has fueled concerns among Ukraine and its European allies that Russia may exploit US interest in securing a deal to extract further concessions or weaken Ukraine’s position. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a call with Trump before his discussion with Putin, emphasized the need to ensure Ukraine remains in the “strongest possible position” to secure a just and lasting peace.

The agreement follows weeks of behind-the-scenes diplomacy, including a Moscow meeting between Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin. Witkoff noted "a lot of progress" had been made, with discussions covering border security, access to key ports, and the protection of critical infrastructure such as Ukraine’s nuclear reactor.

With economic and geopolitical stakes high, the outcome of these negotiations will determine whether this cease-fire is a stepping stone to lasting peace—or merely a pause before a broader conflict. Source, Source

Canada’s Hospitals Have Become War Zones—And No One is Coming to Help

Hospitals are supposed to be sanctuaries of healing. Instead, they’re turning into battlegrounds. Nurses and doctors across Canada are facing an onslaught of violence—stabbings, shootings, and brutal assaults—all while trying to save lives. The situation has become so dire that medical professionals are questioning their careers, fearing for their safety as they step into work.

Take the case of Natasha Poirier, a nurse manager in Moncton, N.B., who was beaten unconscious by a man twice her size for simply doing her job. Six years later, she suffers from PTSD and a brain injury, while her attacker received a mere six-month sentence. In Halifax, a knife-wielding attacker stabbed three hospital employees, forcing an ER shutdown. In British Columbia, a man swung a machete at nurses. In Manitoba, a gunman barricaded himself in a hospital chapel. This isn’t a rare occurrence—it’s a pattern.

The problem isn’t just violent patients. It’s systemic negligence. Overcrowding, crumbling infrastructure, and inadequate security have turned hospitals into pressure cookers of frustration. Understaffed emergency rooms, unbearable wait times, and overwhelmed medical workers create the perfect storm for chaos.

Yet, when nurses and doctors are assaulted, they’re met with indifference. The legal system rarely delivers meaningful consequences. Employers dismiss concerns, telling staff to "de-escalate" while refusing to implement basic security measures like metal detectors or controlled access.

This isn’t just about the safety of healthcare workers—it’s about the patients, too. What kind of healthcare system allows life-saving professionals to be terrorized on the job? What happens when they start walking away for good?

Canada’s hospitals are on the brink, and if this violence continues unchecked, soon there won’t be anyone left to keep them running. Source.

Leger: Liberals Leading Conservatives By 3-Points in New Poll

A new National Post-Leger poll shows the Liberals leading the Conservatives by 3 points, with 42% of Canadians now saying they would vote for Mark Carney’s Liberals, compared to 39% for Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives. This marks a dramatic turnaround from previous polling that showed the Conservatives ahead by double digits and on track for a supermajority.

The NDP has collapsed to just 9%, down from 23% among young voters (18-34) in October 2024 to just 11% today. The Bloc Québécois holds 5% nationally, while the Greens and PPC remain in the low single digits.

Carney’s leadership, Justin Trudeau’s resignation, and heightened national security concerns over Donald Trump’s annexation rhetoric appear to have shifted support back to the Liberals, particularly among younger and progressive voters.

On leadership metrics, 45% of Canadians believe Carney is best suited to grow the economy (vs. 31% for Poilievre). He also leads on handling U.S. relations (42% vs. 29% CPC) and climate change (40% vs. 13% CPC). However, Poilievre leads on affordability (37% vs. 32% LPC), reducing government spending (36% vs. 32%), and military growth (33% vs. 26%).

Among men, the Conservatives lead (43% vs. 40%), while among women, the Liberals hold a commanding (45% vs. 34%) advantage. Young voters (18-34), who had favoured the Conservatives in September 2024 (47% CPC vs. 14% LPC), are now split at 38% each.

With an election call expected in days, the 28% of Canadians who remain unsure about Carney could play a decisive role. The battle now shifts to how each party defines him before voters head to the polls. More

Israel Accuses Hamas of Rearming, Ends Ceasefire, Launches New Military Campaign

Israel has resumed its military campaign in Gaza, citing the need to dismantle Hamas and prevent future attacks. The decision follows Hamas’s rejection of two cease-fire proposals mediated by the US. Israeli officials say Hamas was exploiting the cease-fire to rearm and plan new terror attacks. Israel will act against Hamas "with increasing intensity," from now on, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his address to the public.

In coordinated strikes, Israel targeted Hamas leaders, weapons stockpiles, and military infrastructure. The operation, fully backed by Washington, marks an escalation in hostilities. Israel insists Hamas must release the remaining hostages immediately and accuses the group of diverting humanitarian aid for its own gain. More

BYD's New ‘Megawatt Flash Charger’ Promises Rapid EV Charging: 400km in 5 Minutes

BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, has introduced its groundbreaking 'Super e-Platform' technology, which includes a 1,000 kW charging system capable of providing 400 km of range in just five minutes. This leap surpasses Tesla's superchargers, which offer 200 miles in 15 minutes. The announcement has boosted BYD's stock price and sparked a global conversation about the future of EV charging infrastructure.

The 'Megawatt Flash Charger' aims to make EV charging as fast and convenient as refuelling a gasoline car, potentially speeding up the global transition to electric vehicles. BYD plans to install 4,000 chargers in China, with potential for international expansion. While this breakthrough challenges Tesla, BYD faces hurdles in accessing the North American market. More

Canadian Inflation Hits 2.6% in February - Canada's inflation rate hit its highest in eight months, driven by the end of a temporary GST and HST tax holiday. All provinces were affected, with food prices rising from -0.6% to 1.3%. Core inflation also increased to 2.9%, signalling broader price pressures. This unexpected rise complicates the Bank of Canada's monetary policy, particularly after recent interest rate cuts, as it may limit further reductions amid concerns about economic growth and trade issues. More

Genetic Study Reveals Hidden Chapter in Human Evolution

Recent research has revealed that modern humans didn't evolve from just one ancient population but from at least two groups that split up about 1.5 million years ago, later reuniting around 300,000 years ago. One of these groups contributed 80% of the genetic makeup of today's humans, while the other contributed 20%. This finding, based on full genome analysis, challenges the previous idea that all humans descended from a single lineage. Unlike Neanderthal DNA, which accounts for only about 2% of the genome in non-African humans, the genetic mixing from these two ancient groups is much more significant, influencing all modern humans. The research, which utilized modern human DNA rather than ancient bones, suggests that early humans were more genetically diverse than previously thought and that interbreeding played a key role in evolution. More

Mars Could Have an Ocean's Worth of Water Beneath its Surface - New seismic data supports the theory that liquid water exists several miles beneath Mars' surface. "Our model indicates the presence of liquid water on present-day Mars," researchers confirm. More

Djokovic Founded Players Group Files Antitrust Suit Against Tennis Governing Bodies—Says They’re Running a 'Cartel'

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, has filed a lawsuit against tennis' governing bodies—ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA—claiming they suppress competition, manipulate prize money, and impose unfair ranking systems that limit players' earnings. The 163-page complaint, backed by players like Pospisil, Nick Kyrgios, and Sorana Cîrstea, highlights issues such as the exploitation of players, restrictive contracts, and health concerns. The PTPA argues the governing bodies operate as a "cartel" and are focused on maintaining an unfair, profit-driven system. The lawsuit aims to push for reforms that would give players more rights, autonomy, and fair compensation. More

