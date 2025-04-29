Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brenda Broley Cook's avatar
Brenda Broley Cook
8h

Canada is not owned by canadians. Last night the proof was on display. I think Poilievre ran an excellent campaign. At this point however, I feel canada is hopelessly lost. The globalists have won. The way I see it our final chance to rise has been squished. Sad sad day. Thanks for all the hard work Blendr has done. I appreciate your work

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fernando's avatar
Fernando
8hEdited

Keep that record alive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture