Good morning, It’s Tuesday, April 29th. In today’s news, the Liberal Party hijacked Canada’s democracy, Poilievre vows to stay on as Conservative leader after election loss, Canadians voted to destroy their nation to spite Trump, Jagmeet Singh resigns after losing his seat, and much more.

House of Cards: How the Liberal Party Hijacked Canada's Democracy

Democracy in Canada has become a carefully crafted illusion. We are taught that voting equals freedom, that governments are accountable to the people. But in reality, we live under a system where the truth is hidden, elections are stage-managed, and the average citizen has no real idea what they are voting for.

Real democracy demands transparency and consequences. What we have is government-funded media that buries scandal under sanitized commentary, a political class that faces no real accountability, and a public too often kept ignorant of the stakes.

The 2021 and 2025 elections were not exercises in democratic renewal—they were tactical operations designed to shield a criminal and authoritarian regime from collapse. And what follows is not opinion, but a factual recounting of events.

In 2019, two scientists working at Canada’s highest-security laboratory—the Winnipeg National Microbiology Laboratory—were escorted out by the RCMP. They were later found to have collaborated extensively with China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, including secretly shipping Bioterrorism grade viruses to the Chinese Communist Party’s military. This connection, during the very period COVID-19 would emerge, posed explosive questions about Canada’s role in global biosecurity failures.

When Parliament demanded unredacted documents explaining the breach, the Liberal government defied four separate orders to produce them. Rather than comply, they launched an unprecedented lawsuit—against the Speaker of the House itself—to keep the documents secret. Facing imminent contempt proceedings, the Liberals called a snap election in August 2021, dissolving Parliament and burying the scandal before voters could fully understand that Canada was collaborating on the research that ultimately caused a global pandemic.

Four years later, history repeated itself—only worse. By late 2024, Trudeau’s administration was engulfed in the "Green Slush Fund" scandal, where hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars meant for climate initiatives were funnelled into Liberal-linked firms and insiders. When questions mounted, the Liberals simply froze Parliament in October, dodging hearings and stonewalling investigations. After an extended Christmas break, Parliament reconvened—only for Trudeau, seeing his government’s collapse looming, to prorogue it entirely.

Rather than face a no-confidence vote, the Liberals staged a sham leadership race, barring non-loyalists from running, and installed Mark Carney—a former banker with deep financial ties to China and the World Economic Forum—as Prime Minister. Carney was not elected by Canadians. He was installed by 150,000 Liberal Party members, a mere 0.4% of the population.

There was no traditional vote tampering. The corruption was far more sophisticated: for four years, the Liberals evaded every mechanism of democratic accountability, suffocating investigations, silencing Parliament, and laundering their scandals through a compliant media class.

At this point, it’s hard to even summon outrage. One must almost admire the sheer audacity—the strategic brilliance of a regime that understands one brutal truth: in Canada today, outcomes are not determined by democratic ideals. They are determined by the ruthless ability to seize and wield power.

This is not democracy. This is real-life House of Cards. And Canadians are living it.

Poilievre Vows to Stay On as Conservative Leader After Election Loss, Vows to “Learn the Lessons”

Despite a disappointing election night loss, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre signaled he intends to stay on as party leader, highlighting his party’s significant seat gains—adding over 20 to their previous total. Poilievre made the remarks before final results in his own riding of Carleton were known, where he was in a surprisingly tight race against Liberal challenger Bruce Fanjoy. The Liberals, led by newly installed leader Mark Carney, secured a fourth consecutive mandate, dealing a major blow to Poilievre after leading in polls for 18 months.

While acknowledging the defeat, Poilievre told supporters that “change is hard” and emphasized the need to learn from the loss. Behind the scenes, Conservatives expressed confusion and disappointment, blaming the late campaign shift—particularly Trump’s trade war and Poilievre’s refusal to pivot messaging—for the upset. Despite a strong pre-campaign showing and record fundraising, Poilievre struggled to adapt after Trudeau’s resignation and Carney’s rise, sticking to affordability messaging even as tariffs and economic nationalism dominated headlines.

The result raises questions about Poilievre’s political future, as he becomes the third Conservative leader to lose an election in five years. However, he remained defiant and focused on regrouping for the next opportunity, stating, “It takes time. It takes work.”

The Greatest Irony: Canadians Destroyed Their Own Nation to Spite Trump

The 2025 federal election was supposed to be a moment of standing up for Canada. Instead, it was an act of staggering self-sabotage. Fuelled by media hysteria and the illusion that voting Liberal was a stand for sovereignty, Canadians have empowered a political class that destroyed our economic leverage and gutted our military strength — the very tools a nation needs to defend itself.

Over the past decade, Canada’s GDP per capita has grown by just 1.5%. Not annually. Total. In a world where the cost of living has exploded, Canadians have been left poorer, squeezed from every side, with no prospect of recovery. Carney and the Liberals have promised to continue the same policies that engineered this disaster.

On the military side, the picture is no less bleak. Canada's armed forces have shrunk, aged, and lost readiness, replaced by empty slogans, photo ops, and progressive virtue signalling. Today, Canada is almost entirely dependent on the U.S. for continental defence, while becoming globally irrelevant. In short: if Trump truly does want to annex Canada—he was just handed the easiest possible opportunity.

The irony is almost unbearable. In a frenzied attempt to “protect” Canada from Trump, Canadians chose to support a government that made us economically feeble, militarily helpless, and socially fractured.

Worse, the so-called “pro-Canada” crowd — the ones waving the flags and screaming about sovereignty — have said nothing about the real crises. Not the transformation of Canada into a money laundering hub. Not the “mass graves” hoax that dragged our reputation through the mud. Not the authoritarian lockdowns that crushed small businesses while enriching government cronies. They stood for none of it — because at their core, they stand for nothing but not being American.

This is not patriotism. It’s the political equivalent of burning down the marital home out of spite, even if it leaves you with ashes. Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Québécois, said it best: Canada is an artificial country. And after this election, it’s clearer than ever.

Jagmeet Singh to Step Down as NDP Leader

Jagmeet Singh announced he will step down as NDP leader after the party selects an interim replacement, following major seat losses in the election. Singh also lost his own seat in Burnaby Central, finishing with just 18% of the vote. The NDP won or was leading in only 8 ridings, a sharp drop from the 25 seats it held in 2021. Singh also congratulated Prime Minister Mark Carney on his election victory and said he has an “important job to do, to represent all Canadians and to protect our country and its sovereignty from the threats of Donald Trump.” More

Singapore Orders Meta to Block Social Media Posts During Election Campaign

With its grip on power unshaken since 1965, Singapore’s ruling party is tightening controls just days before the May 3 election—this time targeting voices online. The Ministry of Home Affairs ordered Meta to block posts for “interfering” in local politics, invoking sweeping powers under the Parliamentary Elections Act. Critics say the move, the first under controversial 2023 social media laws, is less about protecting sovereignty and more about shielding the People’s Action Party from scrutiny or outside influence that challenges its longstanding dominance. More

Vladimir Putin Declares 72-Hour Ceasefire in Ukraine to Mark Victory Day in WWII - The Kremlin said the truce will start on May 8 and last through the end of May 10. More

US Military Says Strikes Against Houthis Have Hit More Than 800 Targets - More

Pakistan Defence Minister Says Military Incursion by India is Imminent - More

By the Numbers: Trump’s First 100 Days in Office in 10 Charts - More

White House Lawn Displays Mugshots of 100 Arrested Illegal Immigrants and Their Alleged Crimes - More

Spain and Portugal Declare States of Emergency After Massive Power Outage - More

25% of US Consumers are Financing Groceries with Buy-now, Pay-later as Economic Pressures Mount

As economic uncertainty deepens and inflation strains household budgets, a growing number of Americans are using “buy now, pay later” services to finance even basic necessities like groceries—a stark indicator of financial stress. Lending Tree reports a jump from 14% to 25% in BNPL grocery users in just a year, with nearly half missing payments, even among high-income earners. What began as a tool for luxury purchases is now a lifeline for essentials, revealing a dangerous normalization of debt-stacking and short-term fixes in an economy many fear is heading toward recession. More

Amazon Launches First 27 Project Kuiper Internet Satellites - More

Tesla Vehicle Prices Soar by Up to $30,000 in Canada After Liberals Slap 25% Counter Tariff on US-Made Models - More

Muscle Memory is a Real Thing

Science has officially confirmed that muscle memory is real. A new Finnish study shows your muscles don’t forget those hard-earned gains—even after a 10-week break. While your muscles may shrink, key proteins involved in strength and recovery stay primed, making it much easier to bounce back than starting from scratch. Researchers found that calcium-regulating proteins, crucial for muscle function, held on to the benefits of resistance training. Experts say this reduces the need to stress about short training breaks and encourages long-term consistency over perfection in fitness routines. More

A 1,000-Pound Soviet Spacecraft Orbiting Earth Since 1972 is Expected to Crash-land in May - More

Dustin Poirier Set to Retire in Louisiana with a Trilogy, BMF Belt Fight Against Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier is set for a storybook sendoff, headlining UFC 318 against Max Holloway in his final fight, with the symbolic BMF title on the line. The bout, taking place July 19 in his home state of Louisiana, offers a poetic full-circle moment—Poirier was Holloway’s first UFC opponent, and now he’ll be his last. At 36, Poirier says he no longer has the drive for a title run but wants to go out on his own terms in front of family and fans. With nearly 15 years in the sport, he aims to end a legendary career the way it began: in a war worth remembering. More

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Skips Visit with Donald Trump at White House Commemorating Super Bowl Title - More

Cavaliers Cap Off Historic Sweep with 55-point Win Over Heat - More

Teens Win 2025 Earth Prize for Refrigerator That Runs on Salt— 200 are Headed to Hospitals to Preserve Medicine

A Snake Fell From a Restaurant Ceiling in Virginia Landing in a Woman’s Margarita

On This Day in 1945, the US Army liberated 31,601 people from the Dachau Nazi concentration camp in Germany