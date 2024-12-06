Good morning, It’s Friday, December 6th. In today’s news, The $800 grocery bill increase no Canadian family can afford, Why the US is concerned about China-linked drug operations in Canada, Trudeau’s gun ban expands while real criminals roam free, Canadian soldiers questioned about right-wing “extremist” tendencies, and much more.

The $800 Grocery Increase No Canadian Family Can Afford

The outlook for Canadian citizens is grim: we’re set to make less money, pay more in taxes, and have our cost of living skyrocket. This combination is a surefire recipe for mass poverty and economic collapse. As Canada's GDP per capita plummets, the cost of putting food on the table keeps rising. And the road ahead looks even rockier.

According to Canada’s Food Price Report, a family of four can expect to pay up to $800 more in 2025, pushing annual food expenses to a staggering $16,833.67. The Canadian Food Sentiment Index reveals that nearly half of Generation Z is already dipping into their savings or taking on debt just to afford basic groceries. This kind of desperation breeds real social instability—young Canadians, who are supposed to be the future of this country, are being financially gutted just to survive.

On top of all this, the GDP per capita has dropped for the sixth straight quarter. Wealth isn’t being created, and without economic growth, there is a limit to how much more Canadians can be squeezed. As costs soar, retailers are scrambling to adapt, transforming into discount stores to serve increasingly price-sensitive customers. But this is just a symptom of a much larger problem—a collapsing economic framework.

The Fraser Institute's breakdown of spending paints a stark picture of the financial burden on Canadians. Taxes now eat up 43% of the average income, with 22% going to housing and 12% to food. That means 77% of a family’s earnings are spent on non-negotiables. And these costs—taxes, food, housing—are only set to increase, while individual incomes stagnate or shrink.

The direction we’re headed couldn’t be clearer: less wealth for the average citizen, more control for the State, and exploding costs for basic necessities. The Liberal government seems determined to drive this country into economic oblivion, leaving citizens with nothing but higher bills and empty wallets. This model is unsustainable; it’s a ticking time bomb, and when it goes off, the consequences will be devastating for millions of Canadians.

Why the US is Concerned About China-Linked Drug Operations in Canada

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on Canada and Mexico if they fail to address cross-border drug trafficking and illegal immigration, with a focus on the fentanyl crisis. While Mexico accounts for the majority of drugs trafficked into the United States, Canada has emerged as a critical player in fentanyl production and export. Precursor chemicals from China are processed in Canadian "superlabs," fueling a domestic industry far exceeding local demand and supplying international markets, including the United States.

Experts highlight Canada’s vulnerabilities, such as a less stringent legal framework and inadequate border security, which make it an attractive base for transnational crime networks. These issues are exacerbated by strained diplomatic relations between Canada and China, reducing cooperation in curbing the flow of precursor chemicals. China’s pharmaceutical industry, with its vast number of companies and alleged state-backed export incentives, plays a central role in supplying these chemicals.

Canada’s expanding fentanyl production has drawn criticism from US officials, who view the country as a weak link in combating organized crime. Recent seizures in Canada have uncovered large-scale drug operations, such as the Falkland, BC, superlab, which held enough fentanyl for nearly 96 million lethal doses. Meanwhile, the Canada-US border, characterized by its vast length and challenging terrain, remains difficult to patrol effectively, with criminal groups exploiting natural and tribal jurisdictional gaps to smuggle drugs and contraband.

In response to these concerns, Canada is enhancing border security by deploying drones, helicopters, and additional personnel. These measures aim to address the dual threats of drug trafficking and increased migration pressures, as Trump’s immigration policies may lead to a rise in northward migration. Despite these efforts, the growing role of Canadian-based operations in the global fentanyl trade underscores the need for stronger international collaboration and domestic enforcement. More

Trudeau Wants to Seize Firearms from Law-Abiding Citizens and Send Them to Ukraine—While Criminals Roam Free

Trudeau’s contempt and disrespect for Canadians is beyond measure. The Liberal government isn’t just banning 324 more firearm models from law-abiding citizens—on top of the thousands already outlawed in 2020—they’re also planning to send these confiscated firearms to Ukraine. Apparently, handing over billions of your tax dollars to Ukraine wasn’t enough; now Trudeau wants to seize your property and send that too. But it gets worse. CBS reported that less than a third of the weapons donated by Western nations to Ukraine have reached the front lines—the rest have ended up in black markets, sold to criminals and terrorists. And yet, Trudeau claims this move will help reduce crime in Canada. Let’s take a moment to dissect that logic.

For years, Trudeau’s open border policies have stripped away security measures, giving terrorists and international criminals free rein to exploit Canada’s lax system. Visas and citizenship have been handed to individuals who bring violence into our communities. Trudeau's supposed remedy? Disarm the very citizens who follow the law and then send those firearms to Ukraine, where 60% will end up in the hands of the types of criminals and terrorists he's allowing into the country.

It sounds almost too absurd to believe, but it’s the reality we’re living in. Welcome to clown world, where no Liberal can explain how disarming law-abiding citizens will reduce crime, yet they’re going to go ahead and do it anyways, despite law enforcement advising them otherwise. Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah has clearly stated that nearly every single gun used in a crime were purchased illegally and smuggled into the country. Blackmarket firearms are flooding our streets with Peel Police now seize an illegal firearm every 30 hours, and these weapons are so common they're turning up in routine traffic stops. Despite Trudeau’s previous gun bans and handgun freeze, Peel Police have reported an 87% increase in shootings in just one year.

The real crime here is Trudeau’s incompetence, paired with a relentless drive to strip Canadians of their rights—all while ignoring the root causes of violence. Instead of focusing on criminals smuggling guns across the border, the government is punishing citizens. Meanwhile, violent repeat offenders are set loose under Canada’s revolving-door justice system. As the chair of the Peel Police Service Board put it: "Something is fundamentally wrong. Half the people that we pick up for a crime are known to us and have done another crime or are on bail."

It’s worth noting that Trudeau once assured Canadians that gun registries weren’t going to lead to gun confiscation, claiming “that’s never going to happen.” Well, it’s happening, and he’s the one doing it. This isn’t leadership—it’s the behaviour of a deranged psychopathic narcissist. We have a prime minister who opens borders, allows criminals and terrorists to exploit a broken system, and then disarms the citizens who are left to deal with the fallout. Trudeau is not interested anyone’s safety—he’s interested in accruing power and then exerting it over helpless citizens.

Canadian Soldiers Questioned About “Extremist” Tendencies Like Purchasing “Make Canada Great Again” Hats

A leaked survey sent to the Canadian Armed Forces by independent researchers aims to identify signs of extremism within the military, asking questions about purchasing "Make Canada Great Again" hats or engaging with right-wing extremist content on social media. While the Department of National Defence denies involvement, the survey is part of a broader government initiative, including a $1 billion investment by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to promote cultural change in the CAF. However, many question the focus on these measures when the military is already facing severe troop shortages, arguing that it could harm morale and discourage potential recruits. More

NYPD Releases New Photos of ‘Person of Interest’ in UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting

The NYPD is investigating the targeted shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was killed outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on Wednesday. Authorities have released photos of a "person of interest" who appears to have been responsible for the attack. Surveillance footage shows the suspect, masked and carrying a handgun with a silencer, waiting for Thompson before firing multiple shots and fleeing on an electric bike. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest. More

Alberta Passes Laws to Protect Parental Rights and Ban Child Gender Transitions - More

France’s Macron Vows to Stay in Office Till End of Term, Says He’ll Name a New Prime Minister in the Next Few Days - More

Poll: Canadians Agree With Trump on Border, Lack Confidence in Trudeau on Tariffs - More

Syrian Rebels Capture Second Major City After Military Withdraws - More

Online Shipping Company Says UPS, Purolator Restricting Service Due to Postal Strike - More

Generative AI Used by Criminals for Large Scale, Believable Fraud, Warns FBI - More

Bitcoin Tops $100,000 US as Trump Win Continues to Fuel Crypto Rise - More

Roboticists Develop a Bird-like Robot That Can Jump in the Air to Launch into Flight

A team of roboticists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and the University of California has developed a bird-like robot that uses spring-like legs to launch itself into flight. Inspired by the natural jumping behaviour of crows, the researchers designed the robot, named RAVEN, with fixed wings and a tail in a split-V shape, powered by a front engine and a single propeller. After successful tests, the robot demonstrated the ability to walk, hop, and jump into the air while its rotor spun, offering a potential solution for multimodal locomotion in unmanned aerial vehicles. More

'Christmas Star' to Grace the Night Sky This Weekend - More

Club World Cup Draw: Messi, Inter Miami get Winnable Group, Seattle Has Tough Road Ahead

The inaugural 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw took place in Miami, revealing the group-stage matchups for the 32 participating teams. Manchester City will face Juventus, and Seattle Sounders will meet PSG and Atlético Madrid in a tough Group B. Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, drew Palmeiras, Porto, and Al Ahly in Group A, a potentially winnable group, though the risk of an early exit looms. Other groups feature strong teams like Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Boca Juniors in Group C, while Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund face comparatively easier opponents in their groups. The tournament kicks off on June 15, 2025, across 12 US stadiums. More

The Old College Try? Bill Belichick Talks with North Carolina About Open Head Coaching Job - More

‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series to Film in Summer 2025 After 32,000 Kids Auditioned for Lead Roles - More

Archaeologists Discovered More Than 1,000 Artifacts Beneath Notre Dame Cathedral

Chinese Man Creates Fake Criminal Posts Online, Promptly Gets Arrested