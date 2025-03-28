Good morning, It’s Friday, March 28. In today’s news, Mark Carney declares the old U.S.-Canada relationship dead, Trump threatens ‘large scale tariffs’ if Canada and EU work together on trade response, inferiority is driving modern leftism, Poilievre pledges to increase TFSA contributions, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Mark Carney’s Great Leap to Tyranny: Using Crisis as a Ladder to Power

Mark Carney just declared the old Canada-U.S. relationship dead. The era of economic integration and military cooperation is “over,” he said, as he called for Canada to “succeed in a drastically different world.” According to Carney, we are facing “the biggest crisis in our lifetimes”—a phrase that should immediately raise alarms. We heard that same line just five years ago, before governments locked us in our homes, destroyed small businesses, and plunged the world into mass psychosis over a virus they helped create—one that posed little threat to the vast majority of people.

Now, they want to do it again. Carney insists “we will need to do things previously thought impossible at speeds we haven't seen in generations.” That’s not vision—that’s a warning. Stalin said the same before launching his Five-Year Plans. Mao made the same promise with his “Great Leap Forward,” a disastrous campaign that caused famine and killed tens of millions. Carney is calling for wartime powers, not to defend the nation, but to impose a sweeping green revolution—one designed by elites and enforced through state control.

And let’s not forget: Carney is in bed with the very regime responsible for Mao’s atrocities—the Chinese Communist Party. This is the same regime that runs slave labor camps, manipulates global markets, and now profits from the very green agenda Carney champions.

As Littlefinger said in Game of Thrones, “Chaos is a ladder.” And Carney’s climbing fast. But we don’t need another Great Leap—what we need is a hard stop. A stop to authoritarian overreach, to technocratic fantasies, and to the manipulation of crisis for personal and political gain. Canada doesn’t need salvation from above—it needs freedom from those who would use chaos to control us.

Trump Threatens ‘Large-Scale Tariffs’ if Canada, and EU Work Together on Trade Response to US

Trump is warning Canada and the EU that if they coordinate against US tariffs, he’ll hit them with even bigger ones. On March 26, he posted on Truth Social that if they try to “do economic harm to the USA,” they’ll face tariffs “far larger than currently planned.”

This comes as Trump announced 25% tariffs on imported cars and certain auto parts, set to take effect April 3. Parts will face tariffs starting May 3, though those compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal can avoid some penalties.

Canada and the EU haven’t officially joined forces in response, but both have pledged retaliation and discussed the possibility of collaborating. Ottawa is also trying to expand trade ties with Europe and Asia to reduce its reliance on the US.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney slammed the tariffs as a “direct attack” on Canadian workers and is considering countermeasures. He announced a $2 billion Strategic Response Fund to support Canada’s auto sector and said he’ll consult with his US-Canada cabinet committee on March 27.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called for targeted retaliation, suggesting Canada impose tariffs on goods it can make domestically or source elsewhere. Meanwhile, the European Commission is waiting for the US’s reciprocal tariffs to kick in before deciding on its next move. More

The Psychology of the Woke: How Inferiority Drives Modern Leftism

Once you understand the psychology of the modern leftist, the last decade of the woke revolution starts to make a lot more sense. The endless outrage, the hypersensitivity, the rejection of rational debate — these aren’t just ideological quirks. They’re symptoms of something deeper: a crisis of self-worth masked as moral crusade.

Today, “leftist” is a broad and fragmented term. But in this context, it refers to socialists, collectivists, politically correct activists, feminists, gay and disability advocates, animal rights campaigners, and similar types. What unites them isn’t just ideology — it’s psychology.

At the core of modern leftism is a pervasive sense of inferiority: low self-esteem, powerlessness, guilt, self-hatred, depressive tendencies. These aren’t always acknowledged — in fact, they’re often repressed — but they decisively shape leftist behaviour. The hypersensitivity to language, for example, stems not from objective harm, but from an internal fragility. Words like “oriental,” “handicapped,” or “chick” once carried no negative connotation. It was the activists themselves who branded them as offensive. And ironically, those who are most offended by such words are often privileged academics or upper-middle-class whites — not the minorities they claim to defend.

Many leftists identify with groups perceived as weak or inferior — women, Indigenous peoples, homosexuals — not out of compassion, but because they unconsciously project their own sense of weakness onto these groups. They hate strength, success, and rationality — which is why they direct so much venom at America, Western civilization, white men, and science itself. The hatred is not consistent; the same flaws they denounce in the West are excused or ignored in socialist regimes or tribal cultures. The real issue is envy and resentment.

Words like “self-reliance,” “initiative,” and “optimism” are foreign to the leftist mindset. Their hostility to competition and preference for collectivism reveals their internal defeatism. They demand society solve everyone’s problems — because they cannot conceive of solving their own.

The leftist rejects objective truth because truth creates hierarchy — some ideas succeed, others fail. But to the leftist, that distinction is unbearable. And so they attack truth, merit, and individualism, not to uplift the oppressed, but to soothe their own psychic wounds. If no problems exist, they must invent them — because the victimhood and powerlessness are their identity.

Israel Passes Netanyahu-backed Law to Give Politicians More Control Over Justice System

Israel's parliament passed a law altering the judicial appointment process, giving politicians more control, a central piece of Prime Minister Netanyahu's judicial overhaul. This legislation, which reignited protests that began in 2023, was passed 67-0 after a 17-hour filibuster, with opposition members boycotting the vote. The law replaces the bar association's role in judge appointments with more political appointees, raising concerns about politicizing the judiciary and undermining the system of checks and balances.

The move, which follows Netanyahu’s firing of top security officials, reignited pro-democracy protests—the largest since the October 7th attacks. The overhaul had been stalled due to pressure from the Biden administration but resumed after Trump's election victory. However, if opposition parties win in 2026, they have promised to reverse the law. More

Poilievre Pledges to Increase TFSA Contribution Limit by $5K for Canadian Investments

Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives have pledged to increase the annual TFSA contribution limit by $5,000 for investments in Canadian businesses, aiming to boost the domestic economy. Poilievre framed the move as a way to strengthen Canada against Trump’s tariffs, stating he personally shifted his investments to Canadian stocks. This proposal is part of a broader Conservative tax plan, which includes lower taxes for seniors, a reduction in the lowest income tax bracket, and removing GST on new homes under $1.3 million. More

Macron Says Proposed European Force in Ukraine Could Respond to Russian Attack - France and the UK have spearheaded a plan for a European force in Ukraine, but divisions remain on the threat of direct conflict with Moscow. More

RFK Jr Plans 10,000 Job Cuts in Restructuring of US Health Department - More

South Korea's Worst-ever Wildfires Double in Size, Killing at Least 28 and Incinerating Historic Temples - More

Mass Stabbing in Amsterdam Leaves 5 Injured, Including 2 Americans - The exact motive remains unknown,” said the Dutch police in a statement. More

Turkey Detains Nearly 1,900 in Protests Over Jailed Political Rival—Erdogan Rejects Foreign Criticism - More

Poland Temporarily Suspends Migrant Rights to Apply for Asylum - President Duda said the changes were needed to strengthen security amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. More

Flight Bookings Between Canada and US Down 70 Percent

Air travel between Canada and the US is plummeting amid Trump’s tariff war, with bookings down over 70%, according to aviation analytics firm OAG. Airlines have cut over 320,000 seats through October 2025, with the biggest reductions during peak summer months. Despite these capacity cuts, demand is dropping even faster, likely due to uncertainty over tariffs and concerns about US border policies. Some Canadians are also avoiding US travel due to concerns over border security, particularly after high-profile incidents of foreign visitors being detained by ICE. If the decline continues, it will force major airlines like Air Canada to adjust operations significantly. More

Toronto-area New Homes Market Sees Worst February On Record, with Nearly 17,000 Homes Going Unsold - More

British Steel’s Chinese Owner Rejects UK Government Subsidy Offer, Putting 2,700 Jobs at Risk - More

A Safe Nuclear Battery That Could Last a Lifetime

Researchers are developing radiocarbon-based nuclear batteries that could last for decades or even millennia without recharging, offering an alternative to lithium-ion batteries. Su-Il In and his team created a prototype betavoltaic battery using carbon-14, a radioactive isotope that emits beta rays, which can be safely shielded. Their design, featuring a titanium dioxide-based semiconductor and a ruthenium-based dye, significantly improved energy conversion efficiency. While current performance is lower than Li-ion batteries, further improvements could make these long-lasting batteries viable for applications like pacemakers and remote sensors, bringing small-scale nuclear energy into everyday devices. More

Oral Cancer Cases Are on the Rise, and Sugary Drinks Could Be to Blame - new research suggests that these sweetened beverages might also be raising the risk of oral cancer. Study

Bluejays Get Crushed by the Orioles On Opening Day

The Blue Jays had a rough start to the 2025 season, suffering a 12-2 blowout loss to the Orioles on opening day at Rogers Centre. Baltimore crushed six home runs, while Toronto managed just four hits. Jose Berrios struggled, giving up six earned runs over five innings. Andres Gimenez provided the Jays’ only bright spot with a two-run homer in the fifth. Toronto’s big offseason signing, Anthony Santander, went 0-for-4. With Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on expiring contracts, the Jays face a critical season ahead. Kevin Gausman is set to start Friday’s game against Baltimore. More

The “Golf Method” of Skincare—Less is More

What the hell is the "Golf Method" of skincare? Simple—just like in golf, the lower the number of ingredients, the better your results!

❌ No chemicals

❌ No GMOs

❌ No hormones

❌ No junk

✅ Just pure, grass-fed, grass-finished tallow with honey & frankincense. It smells amazing and works even better.

Plus, The Tallowed Truth is a freedom-first brand that supports Blendr News and everything we fight for. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you’ve got nothing to lose.

Give your skin what it really needs.

Try it today at thetallowedtruth.com/blendr and use code BLENDR for 15% off all products (including bundles that are already discounted!)

Utah Tourist Economy to Take $132 Million Hit with Sundance Moving to a New City - The Sundance Film Festival is moving to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027. More

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Drew 125 FCC Complaints Over Drake Diss - More

Pandemic-era Toilet Paper Crisis: US Tariffs on Canadian Lumber Risk Disrupting National Toilet Paper Supply

A Previously Unknown Species of Wasp with an Abdomen Like a Venus Flytrap has Been Discovered in 99-Million-year-old Kachin Amber

On This Day in 1964, the first true pirate radio station, England's Radio Caroline begins regular transmission at noon from the MV Caroline off the coast of Suffolk