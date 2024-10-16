Good morning, It’s Wednesday, October 16th. In today’s news, the Anti-Isreal group Samidoun gets designated a ‘terrorist organization,’ Russia and China enlist cyber gangs to target the US and its allies, More Liberal MPs call for Trudeau to step down, More than 85% of countries to miss UN deadline to submit nature pledges ahead of COP 16, and much more.

Samidoun: From 'Death to Canada' to Terrorist Organization

Samidoun Says 'Death to Canada' An Accurate Summation of its Goals

Samidoun, an anti-Israel group, faced widespread condemnation for its actions during a Vancouver rally marking the one-year anniversary of the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks. During the event, members chanted "Death to Canada," burned a Canadian flag, and praised the perpetrators of the attacks. Recently, Samidoun defended the controversial slogan, asserting that it reflects their goal of dismantling the "colonial, capitalist state of Canada" and aligning with anti-imperialist resistance.

In response to these events, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and BC Conservative Leader John Rustad called for Samidoun to be listed as a terrorist entity in Canada. More

US and Canada Designate Samidoun as a Terrorist Entity

Canada has officially designated Samidoun, the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code. This decision comes after pressure from Jewish organizations and conservative politicians. The group is linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a recognized terrorist organization, and has been involved in protests glorifying terrorism, including flag burnings at a Vancouver rally.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced that the designation will help Canadian security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies combat terrorism, particularly terrorist financing. The move also aligns with actions by the US Department of the Treasury, which designated Samidoun as a global terrorist group. Khaled Barakat, Samidoun's founder and a member of PFLP leadership, is also a designated terrorist in the US. More

Russia and China Enlist Cyber Gangs to Target US and its Allies

Microsoft is issuing a grave warning to the United States and its allies, urging immediate collaboration to counter state-backed cybercriminals, as adversaries like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea ramp up their cyberattacks with increasing impunity. According to Microsoft’s October 15th digital threats report, these nations are exploiting cybercrime networks to wage relentless campaigns of espionage, destabilization, and political interference, with hackers operating without facing any meaningful consequences.

Russia, embroiled in its prolonged war with Ukraine, has outsourced cyber espionage to criminal gangs, while North Korea is using ransomware to target critical sectors like defence and aerospace. Iranian hackers, aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, have been actively targeting Israeli interests, while China’s Communist Party is escalating its efforts to disrupt US, Canadian and Taiwanese elections through sophisticated disinformation and AI-generated fake content.

Microsoft stresses that the lines between nation-states and criminal groups are blurring, with cybercriminals advancing the geopolitical objectives of hostile regimes. The report warns that these adversaries are relentlessly using cyberattacks as a weapon of war, and, without robust deterrents, the threats to global security and democratic institutions will only grow more severe.

The company calls for urgent collective action but reiterates that despite existing sanctions, hackers from Russia, North Korea, and China continue to act with impunity, sheltering in safe havens where they are protected by their governments. More

More Liberal MPs Call for Trudeau to Step Down

Liberal MP Sean Casey is publicly urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as party leader amid growing frustration within the Liberal caucus. Casey is the second MP to call for Trudeau's resignation, following Wayne Long, who voiced similar concerns. Reports suggest that around 30 MPs have now privately supported a push for Trudeau's departure, citing his inability to effectively counter Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's messaging.

Casey said his constituents have lost faith in Trudeau, and he agrees with their sentiment. This call for resignation comes as the Liberal caucus faces mounting pressure, particularly after losses in key byelections in Toronto and Montreal, coupled with declining poll numbers. MPs are concerned that Trudeau’s leadership is making it difficult to engage voters on the government's accomplishments, such as dental and childcare initiatives, as frustration with his perceived lack of strategy grows.

Despite this internal unrest, Trudeau has dismissed leadership concerns, focusing on national security issues, such as the expulsion of Indian diplomats. However, insiders say that once the India issue fades, the leadership debate will resurface, as the dissatisfaction within the party shows no sign of abating. Trudeau’s long-standing reputation as a strong campaigner is now overshadowed by growing concerns about his perceived "tone-deaf" leadership. More

COP16: More Than 85% of Countries Miss UN Deadline to Submit Nature Pledges

More than 85% of countries are set to miss the UN's deadline for submitting new national biodiversity pledges ahead of the COP16 biodiversity summit in Colombia. Only 25 countries and the EU have published their national biodiversity strategies and action plans (NBSAPs), leaving 170 countries unprepared. This includes three G7 nations—Germany, the UK, and Canada—and all six countries responsible for the Congo basin. Many governments cited "technical difficulties" and lengthy consultation processes as reasons for the delays. More

China Stages War Games Around Taiwan as ‘Stern Warning’ Against Independence

Taiwan's government condemned China's large-scale military drills around the island, which the People's Liberation Army (PLA) described as a "stern warning" to "Taiwan independence forces." The PLA's exercises involved units from various branches, focusing on combat readiness and potential blockades. In response, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence criticized China's "irrational behaviour" and asserted its commitment to defending its sovereignty and democracy. Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te emphasized the island's distinct identity and willingness to engage in dialogue, while the US State Department called for restraint from China to maintain regional peace and stability. More

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Nunavut After Bomb Threat

An Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago made an emergency landing in Nunavut this morning after a security threat was posted online. Air India Flight 127 landed safely at Iqaluit International Airport at 5:21 a.m., where all 211 passengers and crew were evacuated.

The RCMP is investigating the threat, while Air India noted that recent threats against the airline and others have all been hoaxes. As a precaution, passengers and the aircraft are being re-screened. This incident follows another bomb threat involving an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York just last week. More

EU Sanctions Top Iran Officials and Airlines, Accusing Them of Supplying Weapons to Russia

The European Union imposed sanctions on Iran's deputy defence minister, Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari, and several senior members of the Revolutionary Guard, along with three airlines—Iran Air, Mahan Air, and Saha Airlines—over allegations of supplying drones and missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine. Ghalandari is implicated in Iran's drone and missile program, while the airlines are accused of transferring Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia. More

US Warns Israel That Weapon Supply at Risk if Gaza Aid Crisis Not Addressed in 30 Days

The Biden administration has given Israel a one-month deadline to significantly improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza or risk losing US weapon supplies. In a letter from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, they expressed concern over a more than 50% drop in aid entering Gaza, noting that September saw the lowest monthly aid levels in a year. The US officials emphasized that Israel must demonstrate a commitment to enhancing aid delivery, including increasing humanitarian supplies before winter, facilitating aid routes through Jordan, and ending the isolation of northern Gaza. More

Annual Inflation Falls to 1.6% in September, Raises Odds of 50-basis-point Rate Cut

The Bank of Canada is now considering a half-percentage point interest rate cut after the annual inflation rate dropped to 1.6% in September, down from 2% in August. The significant drop in inflation was largely due to a 10.7% reduction in gasoline prices compared to last year, while inflation excluding gasoline was at 2.2%. The Bank of Canada will announce its next interest rate decision on October 23rd, along with updated economic forecasts. More

Alberta Pulp Company Only Fined $1 Million for Releasing ‘Acutely Lethal’ Wastewater Into River

Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd., the operator of a pulp mill in northwestern Alberta, has been fined $1 million for releasing nearly 31 million litres of toxic wastewater into the Peace River. The discharge was actually deemed "acutely lethal" to fish by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The company pleaded guilty to violating a section of the Fisheries Act, leading to its inclusion in the Environmental Offenders Registry. The investigation revealed that while the mill was undergoing maintenance, excess wastewater was directed to a spill pond, which lacked sufficient storage capacity. The fine will be allocated to Ottawa’s Environmental Damages Fund, and Mercer has taken steps to address the issue. More

Boeing Seeks to Raise $25 Billion Through Stock and Debt Offering

Boeing is looking to raise to $25 billion through a stock and debt offering to bolster its finances amid ongoing production delays, a strike by 33,000 workers, and safety concerns. The planemaker has also secured a $10 billion credit agreement with a consortium of banks to provide short-term liquidity. The strike, which began a month ago, has reportedly cost Boeing over $1 billion, and the company recently withdrew a pay raise offer for striking workers while announcing plans to cut 17,000 jobs, about 10% of its workforce. Boeing is also facing $11.5 billion in maturing debt through February 2026 and has committed to issuing $4.7 billion in shares to acquire Spirit AeroSystems to improve safety on its production lines. More

Eating Less Can Extend Lifespan But There's a Catch

Research involving nearly 1,000 mice suggests that calorie restriction and intermittent fasting promote increased lifespan, although the benefits are complex. The study found that mice on strict calorie restrictions lost significant weight and lived, on average, about nine months longer than those on a normal diet—a significant increase from the standard two years. However, not all calorie-restricted mice benefited equally; some that retained more weight tended to live longer, indicating that factors beyond metabolism, such as genetics and immune response, play crucial roles in longevity.

These findings underscore the intricate relationship between diet and lifespan, suggesting that while calorie restriction may provide potential benefits, individual genetic makeup and overall health are key determinants of longevity. More

Nuclear to Power AI Into the Future

Google has entered into an agreement to acquire electricity from small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) designed by Kairos Power, a move aimed at supporting the energy needs of its expanding artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. This development comes shortly after the announcement that Three Mile Island, infamous for a significant nuclear accident, will restart operations to provide energy to Microsoft. Google’s senior director highlighted the importance of clean and reliable energy sources for powering advanced technologies like AI, stating that the first of Kairos’s reactors is anticipated to come online by the end of the decade, with a total capacity of 500 megawatts expected by 2035.

While the technology is still developing and lacks full regulatory approval, tech giants are increasingly investing in nuclear energy to meet the rising electricity demands of data centers driven by AI. More

Raiders Trade Devante Adams to the Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round pick, which could become a second-rounder depending on Adams' performance and the Jets' playoff success. Adams, who recently expressed a desire to be traded, will reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with whom he had great success at the Green Bay Packers. More

YouTube and Netflix Copied Each Other’s Homework

Less than a decade ago, the idea of YouTube and Netflix as rivals would have seemed absurd, but recent trends in the streaming market have blurred those lines. YouTube has emerged as the most-watched media company on American TV, surpassing 10% viewership and dethroning Disney, while Netflix faces increased pressure from social media platforms that capture viewer attention with their unique video approaches.

As the rivalry continues, YouTube is updating its TV app to resemble Netflix. In response, Netflix is diversifying its content, including a potential collaboration with YouTube's hit show "Hot Ones." This dynamic underscores YouTube's challenge: its lack of content ownership makes it vulnerable to competitors that can attract creators with better deals. More

Carter, McGrady, Altidore in Talks to Buy Stake in Buffalo Bills

Three star athletes with connections to Toronto—Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, and Jozy Altidore—are reportedly in talks to acquire a minority stake in the Buffalo Bills. The Pegula family, which owns the Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, is actively seeking investors as they explore the sale of a non-controlling interest in the team. While the Bills have not confirmed the discussions, they stated that the search for partners is ongoing and any potential investment must be approved by the NFL. More

Man Catches Wife in Bed with Another Man, Gets Prison Time for Extortion - A Chinese man was sentenced to six months behind bars after catching his wife sleeping with another man and accepting money as compensation for the cheating.

Mysterious Doorway Discovered in Antarctica Using Google Maps and the Theories are a Little Wild - In East Antarctica, just southeast of Japanese research outpost Showa Station, eagle-eyed users spotted a mysterious “doorway,” which has become the topic of wild theories online, with some speculating that it’s Bigfoot’s vacation home or a marooned shuttle craft from “Star Trek.” More

On This Day in 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte, the former Emperor of the French, arrived on the remote island of Saint Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean. This marked the beginning of his second exile following his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo in June 1815. The British government chose Saint Helena due to its isolation, ensuring that he would be unable to escape or rally his supporters for another return to power. Napoleon would spend the rest of his life on the island, living under strict surveillance in a house called Longwood. He died there on May 5, 1821, at the age of 51