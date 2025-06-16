Good morning, it’s Monday, June 16th. In today’s news, Trump and Carney meet as G7 kicks off, Israel–Iran war leaves hundreds dead as global tensions surge, John Stuart Mill’s timeless defence of free speech, Manhunt underway for Minnesota suspect in deadly politically motivated shootings, and much more.

Trump and Carney Meet as G7 Kicks Off Amid Global Instability

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to host U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, this week, marking Canada’s first time chairing the group in five years. The summit comes at a time of growing global instability, with war in Ukraine, heightened tensions in the Middle East, and mounting economic challenges dominating the agenda.

Canada’s official priorities for the summit include global economic resilience, critical mineral supply chains, artificial intelligence, energy security, and coordinated responses to natural disasters such as wildfires. Security concerns, particularly foreign interference and cyber threats, are also expected to feature prominently.

The summit opens Monday with a bilateral meeting between Carney and Trump. The two leaders have held informal discussions in recent weeks regarding a potential trade and security deal. At the centre of negotiations are Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, which remain in place. Canada’s trade minister, Dominic LeBlanc, said talks have not progressed quickly enough and warned that retaliatory measures could follow if no agreement is reached.

Several other bilateral meetings have already taken place. Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Carney in Ottawa to announce new joint initiatives on trade, cybersecurity, and AI. Additional meetings are planned with leaders from Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, and NATO—many of whom have been invited to attend the summit’s second day.

Despite the range of global topics, expectations for a final joint communiqué are low. Canadian officials have signalled that a full consensus may be out of reach and that the summit may conclude with a short chair’s summary and several topic-specific outcome documents. Past summits, including France’s in 2019, have used similar approaches when agreement among G7 members could not be reached.

Tuesday’s agenda includes a working breakfast with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sessions on global development and regional conflicts, including the recent escalation between Israel and Iran.

With a shortened planning window following Canada’s spring election and shifting geopolitical dynamics, this year’s G7 may serve more as a forum for bilateral engagement and quiet diplomacy than unified policy announcements. Source and Source.

Ground News x Blendr: Israel–Iran War Leaves Hundreds Dead as Global Tensions Surge

The war in the Middle East continued to escalate over the weekend. Here's a breakdown of the unfolding events, with headlines from both the right and the left—sourced via Ground News:

🗓️ June 14, 2025

Israel says it killed 9 Iranian nuclear scientists, and braces for attacks from Iran – NPR

Iran sends new missile barrage at Israel, Israel renews attacks” – Al Jazeera

‘It's heavy on the heart’: Israelis survey damage after Iran missile strike – BBC News 2 killed in Rishon LeZion; Iran reports 60 dead (including 20 children) in Tehran

What to know about Iran’s ballistic missiles and the attacks on Israel – New York Times Missiles carried up to 2,200 lbs of explosives



🗓️ June 15, 2025

“Israel and Iran trade more deadly strikes in third day of escalating conflict” – NPR At least 10 Israelis were killed overnight

Israeli strikes on Iran kill at least 406 people, says human rights group - The Guardian Another 654 reportedly wounded

Iranian missile bombardment kills 11 Israelis, injures hundreds more - National Post

Netanyahu says Iran will pay 'very heavy price' for Israeli civilian deaths - The Straits Times

‘Solid evidence’: Iran says US bears responsibility for Israel’s aggression - Al Jazeera

Trump rejects Israeli plan to kill Iranian supreme leader, US officials say - CNN Netanyahu denies report that Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Khamenei

Trump says meetings underway to end Israel–Iran strikes, peace coming ‘Soon’ - The Epoch Times

John Stuart Mill’s Timeless Defence of Free Speech

In an age where algorithms silence dissent and digital mobs punish thoughtcrime, free speech isn’t just a principle—it’s a lifeline.

The modern world treats disagreement like a threat and unpopular ideas like heresy. But the cost of this culture isn’t just bruised egos—it’s the slow death of independent thought. Cancel culture, censorship, and social pressure all stem from the same dangerous instinct: to suppress what we dislike rather than confront it. But what if we’re wrong? What if the banned opinion is the missing piece of the truth?

Few thinkers foresaw this danger more clearly than John Stuart Mill. Writing in 1859, Mill warned not just against state censorship, but against what he called the tyranny of the majority—the cultural force that demands conformity even without laws. In his highly influential essay “On Liberty,” Mill laid out four reasons why the freedom to speak and think must never be compromised:

1. The opinion may be true.

To suppress any view is to assume we’re infallible. History is full of ideas once branded heretical—Socrates, Galileo, and others were condemned not for being wrong, but for being ahead of their time.

2. Even false ideas may contain part of the truth.

Few beliefs are 100% correct. Often, it’s in the clash with opposing views that neglected truths emerge.

3. Even truth, unchallenged, becomes dogma.

When ideas go untested, they become mindless rituals. Truth must be defended, not recited, to be understood.

4. Suppressing debate drains beliefs of their meaning.

Ideas repeated without question lose their power to shape lives. Genuine conviction grows through engagement, not inheritance.

Mill’s message is timeless: when we silence dissent, we don't just deny others the right to speak—we deny ourselves the tools to grow, adapt, and seek the truth. In a society drowning in curated consensus and punitive outrage, the only path back to reason is through the open clash of ideas.

Freedom of opinion isn’t a privilege. It’s the foundation of everything worth preserving.

Manhunt Underway for Minnesota Suspect in Deadly Politically Motivated Shootings of Democratic Lawmakers

A statewide manhunt is underway for 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, suspected in two politically motivated shootings that shook Minnesota on June 14, 2025. State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in their Brooklyn Park home. Hours earlier, State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot in Champlin—both survived, though seriously injured. Boelter allegedly impersonated a police officer, using tactical gear and a patrol-style vehicle.

Authorities discovered a manifesto, a “hit list” of over 50 names—mostly Democrats and abortion rights advocates—and multiple AK-style rifles in his abandoned vehicle. Among the targets were Governor Tim Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Senator Tina Smith. The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to Boelter’s capture.

Boelter once served on Minnesota’s Workforce Development Board, appointed first by Governor Mark Dayton and reappointed by Governor Tim Walz. Despite this professional relationship with Walz, Boelter’s ideological views—particularly his opposition to abortion rights and LGBTQ+ issues—appear to have driven him to target prominent Democrats associated with those causes.

He previously led a private security firm and spent time in the Congo on claimed humanitarian missions. Boelter reportedly expressed strong anti-abortion views and condemned US cultural values in a 2023 video, signaling his motivation behind the attacks.

Boelter remains at large, last seen near Green Isle, Minnesota, where police recovered his vehicle and launched a major tactical response. Authorities believe he may still be armed and in the region. His wife was stopped in Onamia with cash, passports, and a weapon, but she has not been charged.

Investigators are treating the attacks as ideologically motivated domestic terrorism. More

Xi Jinping’s Loyalists Continue to Fall as His Iron Grip Starts to Slip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is facing an unprecedented internal power crisis as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) heads toward its Fourth Plenum. Key loyalists like Li Ganjie, Gen. Xu Qiliang (recently deceased), and Gen. He Weidong have been sidelined or purged, and Xi has made unusually few public appearances, raising concerns about his authority. Symbolic downgrades—such as low-key events honouring Xi’s father and the absence of top officials—suggest a deliberate distancing by the Party elite. Public dissent is growing, with over 500 petitioners accusing Xi’s regime of corruption, and international criticism is mounting. Some observers believe a coalition within the CCP is preparing to force Xi out, signalling a shift in China's political trajectory. More

‘No Kings’ Rallies Across US Protest Against Trump Agenda - Protest organizers said that millions demonstrated across hundreds of mostly peaceful events. More

At Least 100 People Killed as Gunmen Attack Nigeria’s Benue - Amnesty International called on the Nigerian government to do more to stop these attacks. More

Kash Patel: FBI Investigating Money Trail Behind Los Angeles Riots - Questions have arisen as to whether Chinese influence has helped fuel the chaos. More

Air India Crash Death Toll Reaches 270 as Authorities Continue Search for Bodies - More

Trump Administration Considers Adding 36 Countries to Travel Ban List - Among the new list of countries that could face visa bans or other restrictions are 25 African nations, including significant U.S. partners such as Egypt and Djibouti, plus countries in the Caribbean, Central Asia and several Pacific Island nations. More

Trump Reports Over $600 Million in Earnings: Crypto, Golf, Licensing Fees

Donald Trump reported over $600 million in income for 2024, driven by ventures in crypto, golf resorts, licensing deals, and traditional real estate. His annual financial disclosure shows total assets worth at least $1.6 billion, though the real number is likely higher. A major chunk came from $TRUMP, a meme coin that generated an estimated $320 million, and World Liberty Financial, where Trump earned $57.35 million and holds 15.75 billion tokens.

His Florida golf properties alone brought in $217 million, with Trump National Doral earning the most at $110 million. Other notable income included $10M from India, $16M from Dubai, royalties from Trump Bibles, watches, sneakers, and over $1 million from NFTs.

While critics have raised questions about potential conflicts of interest, the administration says it remains committed to transparency. More

More Delivery Services Under Legal Scrutiny for Alleged 'Drip Pricing: Advertising Low Prices, but Charging Extra Mandatory Fees, When Checking Out’ - DoorDash is facing legal action from the Competition Bureau, while a proposed class-action has been filed against Uber Eats. More

Bitcoin Becoming ‘More Central’ to Portfolios as its Volatility Cools - Over time, bitcoin has become less volatile. As it grows and as more people deem it valuable, it must “become more central” to a portfolio.” More

The 10,000-Mile March Through Fire That Made Dinosaurs Possible

New research reveals that the ancient ancestors of dinosaurs and crocodiles—called archosauromorphs—were far tougher than scientists once believed. Following Earth’s most devastating extinction event—the end-Permian mass extinction 252 million years ago—these early reptiles managed to migrate thousands of miles across what was long considered a lifeless, scorching-hot tropical zone.

Previously, the fossil record led many to believe that archosauromorphs—smaller, primitive reptile species—were confined to cooler parts of the ancient supercontinent Pangaea, avoiding the so-called "tropical dead zone" near the equator. But this new analysis suggests that they not only entered this inhospitable region—they thrived in it, crossing up to 10,000 miles in search of new ecosystems.

This remarkable adaptability explains how archosauromorphs went on to dominate the Triassic world, ultimately evolving into dinosaurs and shaping the future of life on Earth. More

Johns Hopkins Blood Test Detects Tumour DNA Three Years Early - Fragments of tumour DNA can appear in the bloodstream up to three years before a cancer diagnosis, offering a revolutionary window for early detection and treatment. More

J.J. Spaun Wins Wild, Wet US Open With a Dramatic Birdie Putt Finish

J.J. Spaun emerged victorious in a dramatic US Open at Oakmont, battling through torrential rain and challenging conditions to secure his first major championship. After a shaky start with a front-nine 40, Spaun rallied with a strong back-nine performance, capped by a remarkable 64-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole. His resilience and clutch play earned him a memorable victory, finishing the tournament at 1-under, two strokes ahead of his closest competitors. The tournament was marked by weather delays and fluctuating leaderboards, showcasing Spaun's perseverance under pressure.

Robert MacIntyre finished in solo second at 1‑over, with Viktor Hovland on his heels in third place at 2‑over par. More

Caitlin Clark Scores 32 Points In Triumphant Return From Injury to Hand Liberty Their First Loss - More

Running Rewires Your Brain Cells—Igniting Memory-Saving Genes Against Alzheimer’s - More

Red Sox Reportedly Deal Rafael Devers to Giants After Position Change Dispute - More

More Than $400,000 Worth of Cocaine Discovered in Shoes at Pearson Airport, Border Services Says

‘Idiot’ Tourist Sits On and Shatters ‘Van Gogh’ Chair Adorned With Thousands of Swarovski Crystals

On This Day in 1779, Spain declared war on Great Britain in support of France and the USA, starting the Great Siege of Gibraltar, which went on to last 3 years, 7 months and 2 weeks