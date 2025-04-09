Good morning, It’s Wednesday, April 9th. In today’s news, the Liberal party froze parliament, installed a new PM and just handed out $40 billion, Trump hit China with 104% tariffs risking global economic collapse, Courts deem the government’s COVID protest ban unconstitutional, NATO warns that China’s rapid military rise threatens global security, and much more.

The Liberal Party Froze Parliament, Installed a PM, and Just Handed Out $40 Billion

On April 1, 2025, the Governor General of Canada quietly authorized a staggering $40,343,209,650 in government spending under a “special warrant.” The justification? That the sums were “urgently required for the public good.” No vote. No debate. No breakdown of where the money is going—just a vague schedule listing departments and totals. Canadians weren’t consulted. Parliament wasn’t consulted. The money simply vanished from the Consolidated Revenue Fund—rubber-stamped by an unelected Governor General, at the request of a Liberal government that’s been ducking accountability for months.

Let’s rewind.

Parliament has been shut down since October. Why? Because Justin Trudeau was facing a scandal over the so-called Green Slush Fund—a massive pile of taxpayer money looted by Liberal insiders. When questions began circling, Trudeau froze Parliament to avoid investigation. Then they conveniently broke for Christmas, giving themselves another multi-month break from facing the consequences of their corruption.

When Parliament was finally set to return, Trudeau prorogued it—this time to dodge a looming confidence vote that would have toppled his government under the weight of scandal. The official excuse? A “leadership transition.” In reality, the Liberals were in disarray and needed to install Mark Carney as Prime Minister without facing the democratic consequences.

Carney wasn’t elected by the public. He was appointed through a manipulated party leadership race with just 150,000 Liberal members—0.4% of the population. Independent candidates like Ruby Dalla were barred from running. The race was a sham designed to preserve power, not serve Canadians.

Now, under Carney, it’s the same Cabinet, the same corruption, and the same incompetence. Marco Mendicino—who not only botched the Bernardo prison scandal but also knew about Chinese Communist Party interference and chose to do nothing—is now serving as Carney’s Chief of Staff.

Meanwhile, this incomprehensibly corrupt regime just handed itself over $40 billion in new spending behind closed doors. With Parliament still prorogued, there was no democratic process. Just a signature from an unelected Liberal-appointed Governor General, acting on the advice of a government that’s been ruling without oversight for half a year.

Trump Hits China with 104% Tariff—Risks Tipping Global Economy

At 12:01 am this morning, the United States imposed a staggering 104% tariff on Chinese goods, marking a dramatic escalation in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies. The Trump administration’s move comes in response to Beijing’s 34% retaliatory levy on US exports—tariffs President Trump has warned will trigger even harsher consequences if not reversed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said China made “a mistake” by retaliating and warned that Trump "punches back harder." Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed the sentiment, calling Beijing’s countermeasures a “big mistake,” noting the US exports far less to China than it imports. The administration has already levied tariffs on Chinese exports tied to illicit drug shipments and other economic imbalances, and Trump insists the growing trade deficit—over $295 billion in goods last year—is unacceptable.

But this aggressive trade stance isn’t just aimed at China. Trump has issued sweeping tariff threats across global partners, with little clarity about what nations must do to avoid higher duties. As the administration scrambles to manage negotiations with over 50 countries, including Japan and South Korea, confusion reigns among allies and industries alike. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s pledge to slash tariffs and trade surpluses earned no guarantees. Even corporate America, eager to reshore factories and seek relief, finds itself shut out of the White House’s chaotic and overwhelmed trade apparatus.

Markets responded with severe volatility as investors tried to interpret Trump’s mixed messages and the lack of a coherent trade strategy. Stocks, commodities, and bonds swung wildly Monday after a false report of a tariff pause briefly buoyed equities—only to be discredited hours later.

While Trump claims his tariff crusade is “medicine” for an ailing US economy plagued by chronic trade deficits, economists and insiders warn the real cost could be global. The United States ended 2024 with a record $1.2 trillion trade deficit, and with every new round of tariffs, the risk of a global economic downturn grows more acute.

There is now a very real possibility that this trade brinkmanship—fueled by erratic messaging, unclear negotiating terms, and economic nationalism—could set off a chain reaction. China has vowed to “fight until the end,” and other nations are scrambling to understand where they stand. Meanwhile, the lack of an organized process for negotiations leaves even America’s closest allies in the dark.

As the US barrels toward the most aggressive tariff regime in a century, the global economy teeters on a dangerous edge—caught between political resolve and economic reality. And while many nations feel helpless and confused, the stakes could not be higher.

COVID Protest Ban Deemed Unconstitutional—The Liberal Government Is Out of Control

Ontario’s top court ruled that COVID-19 restrictions banning protests in 2021 were unconstitutional. For weeks, the government prohibited Canadians from exercising their Charter right to peacefully assemble—even outdoors. The court noted that while weddings and funerals were permitted, no exception was made for political protests. Not only was this a violation of fundamental rights, but the government didn’t even consider whether to carve out protections for protests. In other words, they trampled civil liberties without a second thought.

Let’s talk about what it means to be liberal. According to Britannica, liberalism is “a political doctrine that takes protecting and enhancing the freedom of the individual to be the central problem of politics.” The entire tradition of liberalism rests on defending individual rights against arbitrary authority. Now ask yourself: is the Liberal Party of Canada liberal? Or are they the antithesis of it?

The Liberal government has consistently treated civil liberties as obstacles, not principles. Just last year, a federal court ruled that Trudeau’s 2022 invocation of the Emergencies Act to crush peaceful Freedom Convoy protests was unconstitutional. There was no national emergency, no credible threat to the security of Canada, and freezing protesters’ bank accounts violated basic rights against unreasonable searches and seizures.

But the authoritarianism doesn’t stop there. Through Bill C-11, the government now has the power to regulate and prioritize online content. Through Bill C-16, compelled speech became part of Canadian law, threatening Canadians with punishment for refusing to use preferred pronouns. And with Bill C-63, the Liberals are proposing to fine individuals tens of thousands of dollars for speech they arbitrarily label “hateful”—even before it’s spoken.

This is not liberalism. It is state control masquerading as virtue.

We are long past the point of debate. This government has attacked protest rights, frozen bank accounts, censored speech, compelled language, and wants pre-crime laws that silence dissent before it happens.

The only question left is: when will we finally admit this government is authoritarian through and through?

NATO Leader Warning: China’s Military Rise Poses Global Security Risk

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte raised the alarm about China’s rapid military expansion and its military drills near Taiwan, urging NATO members and allied nations to collaborate in maintaining open and free sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking at the Japanese navy port of Yokosuka, Rutte emphasized that China’s growing support for Russia’s actions and the swift buildup of its armed forces, particularly its navy, are significant security risks. He stressed that NATO must remain vigilant and take collective action in response to these developments.

Rutte also highlighted Japan’s heightened military capabilities, particularly its efforts to acquire long-range cruise missiles as a deterrent against China’s activities. Japan, along with the United States, has strengthened defense ties with other Indo-Pacific nations and Europe, recognizing the interconnectedness of security risks in both Europe and Asia, especially in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As competition between the US and China intensifies, NATO’s growing partnership with Indo-Pacific nations has drawn criticism from Beijing, which sees these efforts as a precursor to the formation of a NATO-like alliance in the region. More

Right-Wing Party Floats Toppling French Government in Wake of Le Pen Verdict

Two senior figures from France’s National Rally—President Jordan Bardella and Vice President Sébastien Chenu—signaled they may support efforts to topple Prime Minister François Bayrou’s government. The move comes just days after Marine Le Pen was convicted of misusing EU funds and barred from running for office for five years, knocking her out of the 2027 presidential race.

Bardella and Chenu cited Bayrou’s failure to act on key issues like energy prices and electoral reform as reasons for their discontent, though the timing has raised speculation about a political shift in response to Le Pen’s conviction. National Rally officials have called the case a politically motivated attack on Le Pen, who remains a top contender in presidential polls.

The party, which holds the most seats of any single party in the National Assembly, has so far avoided backing no-confidence motions from the left. But their stance may be changing. If National Rally withdraws support, it could collapse the minority government and force President Macron to call snap elections—further destabilizing France’s already gridlocked legislature. More

Vancouver Elects Self-Proclaimed Communist Who Promotes Radical Left Agenda

Sean Orr, a self-proclaimed communist and long-time far-left activist, has won a Vancouver city council byelection, beating both candidates from Mayor Ken Sim’s ABC party. Orr ran on a platform rooted in democratic socialism, which includes defunding the Vancouver Police Department, halting all cooperation with Canadian border authorities to shield illegal immigrants, and advancing “land back” policies to transfer municipal land to Indigenous groups.

Orr has also publicly argued that parents “don’t have rights” over their children in the context of gender identity, and supports schools keeping students’ gender transitions secret from families. He has praised North Korea as a “real example” of communism and dismissed the NDP as too moderate.

Orr is backed by a broader North American socialist network that includes supporters of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other far-left US politicians. More

Tiny Thought: You might be wondering why this story made the news—I included it to remind Canadians what can happen when you don’t show up to vote.

Poll Finds Liberal Win Would Lead to Spike in Separatist Sentiments Across Canada - More

Roof Collapse in Dominican Republic Nightclub Kills at Least 79, Injuring at Least Another 220 - More

Zelensky Claims Ukraine Captured Two Chinese Soldiers Fighting for Russia - He said that he has instructed the minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine to “immediately contact Beijing and find out how China intends to respond to this.” More

Volcano Eruption in the Philippines Sends Ash Several Miles Into the Air, Shutting Down Local Community - More

Poilievre Pledges New Measures to Crack Down on Offshore Tax Havens

Pierre Poilievre has announced plans to create a "tax task force" focused on cracking down on offshore tax havens. The task force would aim to close loopholes used by global elites to avoid taxes, potentially recovering up to $1 billion annually. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) would shift its focus from auditing Canadian charities and small businesses to targeting offshore accounts.

Poilievre also proposed a public registry to "name and shame" corporations evading taxes and expanding the CRA's Offshore Tax Informant Program. These measures would fund a $14 billion income tax cut, reducing the lowest tax bracket rate. More

Tiny Thought: I get Poilievre's stance, but I don’t think this approach will end well. Wealthy individuals and corporations will just move their operations out of Canada, leading to a drop in overall tax revenue. Plus, this public “name and shame” list feels overly authoritarian—eerily similar to China’s red and black lists for social credit scores.

Andreessen Horowitz Seeks to Start $20 Billion Megafund Amid Global Interest in US AI Startups - More

US Justice Dept Disbands Crypto Enforcement Team, Citing Trump Order - More

Japanese Atlantis: Underwater 'Pyramid' Believed to be 12,000 Years Old, Reshapes History

A mysterious underwater structure near Taiwan, known as the Yonaguni Monument, is challenging what we know about ancient history. The monument sits 82 feet underwater and features sharp-angled steps, leading many to believe it was man-made. Dating back over 12,000 years, it predates known ancient structures like the Egyptian pyramids, raising questions about lost civilizations. While some researchers argue it's a natural rock formation, others believe it could be the remnants of an advanced society from before the end of the last Ice Age, potentially rewriting the history of human civilization. The Yonaguni Monument, along with other ancient sites like Göbekli Tepe in Turkey and Gunung Padang in Indonesia, could suggest that advanced societies existed long before the development of agriculture. More

The Optimal Time to Prevent Age-Related Cognitive Decline, and How to Do It - New research suggests brain aging begins in midlife—but early lifestyle changes and targeted interventions will help prevent cognitive decline. More

Ex-MLB Players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco Die in Dominican Nightclub Tragedy

The devastating roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, which claimed the lives of at least 79 people, included former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco. Dotel, 51, was a former pitcher who played 15 seasons in Major League Baseball with 13 teams. He is best known for recording 109 saves and helping the St. Louis Cardinals win the World Series in 2011. Blanco, 43, had a brief MLB career, playing 56 games with the Washington Nationals in 2005, before continuing his baseball career in Japan and the Dominican Republic. The collapse also claimed the life of Nelsy Cruz, the sister of MLB star Nelson Cruz. More

2025 Masters: Tee times and Groupings Announced for Rounds 1-2 - More

Casting Open for First-ever Canadian Spinoff of MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore’ - More

