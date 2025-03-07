Good morning, It’s Friday, March 7th. In today’s news, U.S. Officials say Canada is enabling global drug trafficking, Trudeau is set to approve dozens of appointments in final days of government, Trump announces tariff relief for USMCA goods but Canada is still hit hard, France proposes extending nuclear shield as Russia tensions rise, and much more.

Why U.S. Officials Say Canada is Enabling Global Drug Trafficking

Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China aren’t just about trade—they’re a direct response to the vast, unchecked criminal networks operating within North America. Canadian and U.S. law enforcement sources warn that trade-based money laundering—a sophisticated financial scheme used by Chinese Triads and Mexican cartels—is fuelling the fentanyl crisis while Canadian authorities do little to stop it.

These networks exploit Canada’s banking system, real estate market, and transportation industry to move billions in drug money undetected. A single underground bank in Hong Kong laundered nearly $1 billion through Canadian banks in three years, and experts estimate over $1 trillion in criminal funds has been funneled through Toronto’s housing market over the last 12 years. Investigations like Project Athena and E-Pirate have exposed these schemes, but law enforcement is crippled by legal and bureaucratic barriers.

Despite knowing who the key players are, Canadian authorities lack the resources and prosecutorial support to take them down. Police are told not to pursue "complex cases," allowing these networks to expand unchecked. Meanwhile, the Trudeau government has sent $52 billion in taxpayer dollars overseas in foreign aid since 2017, while Canada’s military and law enforcement remain underfunded and ineffective.

The criminal convergence of Triads, Mexican cartels, and China’s United Front influence networks has turned Canada into a global hub for money laundering, fentanyl trafficking, and real estate fraud. U.S. authorities see the problem clearly—Canada, on the other hand, seems unwilling to act. Source.

Trudeau to Approve Dozens of Appointments in Final Days of Government

With the Liberal government’s final days approaching, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are set to approve up to 70 order-in-council appointments, including 12 judges, sources say. The virtual cabinet meeting on Thursday will confirm appointments across federal agencies, tribunals, port authorities, courts, and Crown corporations—an unusual move for a government on its way out.

These appointments do not include the five vacant Senate seats, which remain at the Prime Minister’s discretion. Meanwhile, the Liberals are set to elect a new leader on Sunday, with Mark Carney widely expected to win. He is likely to form a new cabinet next week and may call an election before Parliament resumes on March 24.

Critics argue that a caretaker government should avoid major decisions during this transitional period. Former Privy Council Clerks Kevin Lynch and Mel Cappe have criticized recent government announcements on high-speed rail and CBC changes, calling them inappropriate given the prorogued Parliament and impending election.

Historically, such actions have backfired. In 1984, Pierre Trudeau made last-minute patronage appointments, putting his successor John Turner in a tough spot. Turner’s failure to cancel them led to Brian Mulroney’s devastating attack in a televised debate: “You had an option, sir.” That moment played a key role in Turner’s defeat.

With Trudeau’s latest wave of appointments, history may be repeating itself.

Trump’s Tariff Amendments: Temporary Relief for USMCA Goods, but Canada Still Hit Hard

On March 6th, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders amending tariffs on Mexico and Canada, granting a temporary exemption to goods covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Until April 2, USMCA-compliant goods—including autos—will not face tariffs. However, after this grace period, Canada and Mexico will be subject to "reciprocal tariffs" unless they meet US demands.

Key Tariff Changes & Canada’s Economic Risk

Temporary Exemption: USMCA-covered goods will not be taxed until April 2.

Canada’s Exposure: 38% of Canadian exports to the US fall under USMCA and will be tariff-free for now, but 62%—mostly energy—remain taxed.

Tariff Rates: 10% on Canadian energy exports, 25% on non-USMCA goods after April 2.

Auto Industry Protection: Automakers—led by Ford, GM, and Stellantis—successfully lobbied for a one-month tariff exemption for all vehicles complying with USMCA rules.

USMCA Sectors Affected

Canada’s largest exports under USMCA include:

Automobiles & Auto Parts – Temporarily exempt, but long-term uncertainty remains.

Energy – Oil and natural gas covered under USMCA are safe for now; non-USMCA energy faces a 10% tariff.

Agriculture & Dairy – Risk of tariffs after April 2.

Manufacturing & Aerospace – Uncertainty looms if tariffs are expanded.

Natural Resources (Lumber & Mining) – Largely outside USMCA, facing 25% tariffs.

What’s Next?

Looking ahead, April 2 marks a critical deadline for Canada. If the country fails to meet US demands, Trump’s full tariff plan will take effect, dealing a severe blow to Canadian exports. In response, Canada could impose counter-tariffs, but the economic fallout would be significant, potentially escalating trade tensions further. Without a permanent exemption, key industries—particularly manufacturing and energy—face serious economic risks, with the oil sector and auto industry bracing for a major financial hit. More

France Proposes Extending Nuclear Shield as Russia Tensions Rise

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed extending France’s nuclear protection to European allies, citing Russia as a growing threat and uncertainty over future US military support. His comments have sparked support from Poland and the Baltic states, while Russia condemned the proposal as "confrontational" and a threat against Moscow.

Macron also suggested deploying European forces to Ukraine to enforce a future peace deal, though not for front-line combat. Germany remains cautious, with outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz preferring to stick with NATO’s existing nuclear deterrence structure. Meanwhile, Russia sees Macron’s rhetoric as escalating tensions, accusing France of wanting to prolong the war. More

Top 10 Most-Wanted List: FBI Offers $10 Million Reward for Canadian Ex-Olympian Ryan Wedding

Former Canadian Olympian Ryan James Wedding has been added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, with a $10 million reward offered for his capture. Once a snowboarder at the 2002 Winter Olympics, Wedding is now accused of leading a transnational drug ring, smuggling hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia to the U.S. and Canada via Mexico. He also faces murder and attempted murder charges in Ontario.

Nicknamed "El Jefe," Wedding has been on the run since October 2024 and is believed to be hiding in Mexico with protection from the Sinaloa Cartel. His associate, Andrew Clark, was recently arrested and extradited to the U.S. If convicted, both men face life in prison. More

12 Chinese Nationals Have Been Charged With Hacking the US Treasury and Other Organizations Worldwide - The State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information about the hackers, who remain at large. More

South Korea Air Force Jets Accidentally Drop Bombs on Homes During Training Exercise, Injuring 15 - More

US and Ukrainian Officials to Meet in Saudi Arabia for Cease-Fire Talks - The two sides are hoping to develop a framework for peace following a highly publicized falling out between leaders of the two nations. More

Hamas Brushes Off Trump’s Threat and Says it Will Only Free Hostages in Return for a Lasting Truce - More

Ontario Premier Says 25% Surcharge on Electricity to US to Start March 10th

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the US will begin on March 10, despite US President Trump's pause on tariffs under the USMCA. Ford emphasized that the surcharge will remain in place until the threat of tariffs is permanently removed. This move affects electricity exports to Michigan, New York, and Minnesota, serving 1.5 million homes and businesses. Ford's decision contrasts with other provincial leaders like Alberta's Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan's Scott Moe, who oppose export tariffs on energy. More

Canada Hits Record High Trade in January Amid Tariff Threats - More

The Global Race for Critical Minerals is On—Here's Why They're the Lifeblood of the New Tech Era - More

CRISPR Breakthrough Unlocks the Genetic Blueprint for Super-Sized Produce

Scientists have made a breakthrough in genetically enhancing tomatoes and eggplants by mapping their genomes and identifying key genes that control fruit size. Using CRISPR technology, they can now edit these genes to produce larger, tastier crops. This discovery has the potential to improve agricultural efficiency and create new, commercially viable produce, particularly in regions where smaller crops are common. The research, published on March 5, also reveals how gene duplication and evolution play a role in fruit development. More

While this could lead to a new era of flavorful, abundant produce for global agriculture, I still remain skeptical of gene modifications.

Stranded Astronaut Confirms Biden Shot Down Musk’s Offer to Bring Pair Home for Political Reasons: ‘Absolutely Factual’ - More

NASCAR Sues Michael Jordan’s Race Team for Being Part of ‘Illegal Cartel’ in Fiery Lawsuit

NASCAR has filed a countersuit against Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing, claiming the team is part of an “illegal cartel” that attempted to pressure NASCAR during charter agreement negotiations. The lawsuit alleges that 23XI, along with Front Row Motorsports and Jordan’s business manager Curtis Polk, engaged in media campaigns, boycotts, and other anticompetitive actions. This follows a lawsuit filed by 23XI and Front Row in October accusing NASCAR of monopolistic practices. The dispute centers on NASCAR's charter system, with 23XI and Front Row refusing to sign new agreements. NASCAR claims Polk is leading the effort against the current charter proposals, disrupting the sport's growth. More

Stephen A. Smith Reportedly Agrees to Stay at ESPN with 5-Year, $100 Million Deal - More

Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' Hackers Allegedly Made $600,000 Off of Stolen Tickets - Queens District Attorney's office arrested two individuals for allegedly re-selling stolen Taylor Swift tickets. More

Pokémon-shaped Cheeto, 'Cheetozard,' Sells at Auction for $87,840

HR Manager Defrauds Company Of $2.2 Million by Making Up Employees and Collecting Their Paychecks

On This Day in 1857, Baseball decides 9 innings constitute an official game, not 9 runs