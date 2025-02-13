Good morning, It’s Thursday, February 13th. In today’s news, Ottawa funds the creation of an Islamic State, Mark Carney is catching up to Pierre Poilievre in the polls, CBSA officers blame Trudeau for “open borders,” Trudeau is already missing targets to slow down immigration, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: Ottawa Funds the Creation of an Islamic State

Over the past few years, the Canadian government has funnelled nearly $20 million of taxpayer dollars into Bangsamoro, a region in the Philippines with a long history of armed conflict and Islamist separatism. Even more alarming, 25% of this money—nearly $5 million—has gone directly to the Bangsamoro Normalization Trust Fund. Canadians are being forced to finance the so-called “normalization” of a region that was previously controlled by a militant group seeking to establish an Islamic state governed by Sharia law.

Bangsamoro is a semi-autonomous region formed through negotiations between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, a militant group that waged an insurgency for decades. This group splintered from earlier separatist movements, engaging in armed conflict, bombings, and kidnappings, with alleged links to terrorist organizations such as Abu Sayyaf and Al-Qaeda. The Moro Islamic Liberation Front ultimately secured a peace deal in 2019, granting them control over the newly created Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which operates under Islamic governance.

While the Philippine government claims that this transition represents progress, it is crucial to ask: what does “normalization” actually mean? According to former KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, normalization is the final stage of ideological subversion, the point at which a radical movement fully consolidates power. It is not about restoring peace—it is about ensuring control. The Bangsamoro Normalization Trust Fund is not simply about rebuilding; it is about cementing the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s hold over the region, ensuring that their authority remains unchallenged. This is the entrenchment of an Islamist political system funded directly by Canadian taxpayers.

Why is the Canadian government using taxpayer dollars to finance the creation of an Islamic state on the other side of the world? This is not aid—it is an investment in a political project that has no relevance to Canadian interests. At a time when Canadians struggle with rising taxes and economic instability, Ottawa is funnelling millions into the consolidation of a Sharia-based government in Mindanao. Source.

Poll: Carney, as Head of the Liberals, Would Erase Conservative Lead—Don’t be Fooled

Mark Carney, Trudeau’s longtime puppet master and architect of the economic disaster plaguing Canada, is now being floated as the Liberal Party’s potential saviour. A new Leger poll suggests that if Carney took over from Trudeau, the Liberals would erase the Conservative lead and tie Pierre Poilievre’s party at 37% support.

While Poilievre currently holds a strong nine-point lead over Trudeau’s Liberals, Carney’s involvement could shake things up—especially among older voters, who seem to favour him. However, this polling shift isn’t about Carney’s supposed appeal; it’s a reaction to external pressures. The real driving force? US tariffs, particularly the fear of Trump’s potential trade sanctions.

Canadians—especially Liberal and NDP voters—are panicking over the possibility of Trump using economic leverage to push Canada closer to the US. Instead of blaming Trudeau’s disastrous policies, they’re misdirecting their frustration at Poilievre because our mainstream media is linking him to Trump. This manufactured fear is giving Carney a boost, even though he’s one of the key figures responsible for the economic mess in the first place.

Despite the media’s attempts to paint Carney as the answer to Trudeau’s failures, the fact remains: He has been the mastermind behind many of the policies that have buried the Canadian economy. If he takes the helm, it will be nothing more than Trudeau 2.0—just with a slicker sales pitch.

Canada’s Borders Are Wide Open—And CBSA Officers Say Trudeau’s to Blame

For the past decade, Canada’s border has become a revolving door for criminals, grifters, and extremists. And once they get in, they’re nearly impossible to remove.

CBSA frontline officers are sounding the alarm—not at their own failures, but at a government that has rendered them powerless. According to officers, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) have ensured that the border is open to nearly anyone who utters the magic word: refugee.

“Blame the fact that all those criminals are in the country on garbage asylum claims,” one officer said. “Once they say ‘refugee,’ they’re released.”

Another officer revealed just how absurd the situation has become:

“If Osama bin Laden was detained and had family in Canada, he would be released on a bond to his family.”

The issue isn’t that CBSA officers don’t do their jobs. They flag suspicious individuals and deny entry to criminals—until the IRB overrides them.

“We detain these individuals, and the Liberal IRB members release them ALL within 48 hours,” an officer explained. “A refugee claimant with criminal charges will be released for two to three years before their claim is even heard.”

This problem extends beyond individual cases. The government has automated visa approvals to the point of absurdity.

“We have a million Indian students—90% of these would never be approved if they were reviewed by a visa officer,” another officer noted.

Trudeau’s government has made it clear: border integrity isn’t a priority. CBSA officers are tied up in red tape while criminals walk free.

And after September 2025, they won’t even be able to detain foreign criminals in provincial jails. The floodgates aren’t just open—they’ve been welded that way. Source.

Trudeau Government Already Missing Targets on Pledge to Bring Down Immigration

Despite Trudeau’s promises to curb immigration, a new Desjardins report reveals that Canada’s population growth remains near record levels. While international student admissions have dropped, the number of temporary foreign workers and permanent immigrants has barely changed. The report casts doubt on whether the government can meet its lower immigration targets, calling past policy failures a clear warning sign.

Since 2021, Canada has added 3.5 million people—equal to the population of Metro Vancouver—fuelling economic stats but worsening affordability and social strain. Though Trudeau acknowledged the impact on housing and rents, real immigration cuts have yet to materialize, with asylum claims even spiking 20% in the past year. More

Trump Says Putin Agreed to Start Negotiations to End Ukraine War

Following calls with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump announced that Russia has agreed to start immediate negotiations to end the Ukraine war. Trump described his conversation with Putin as "highly productive" and hinted at a possible in-person meeting in Saudi Arabia. Trump also spoke with Zelenskyy, who reportedly expressed willingness to negotiate peace.

As peace talks begin, Trump has also outlined a US-Ukraine agreement granting American access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for aid. However, his administration has pushed back on Ukraine’s bid to reclaim all lost territory or join NATO, signalling a shift in US policy on the conflict. More

JD Vance Rails Against 'Excessive Regulation' of AI at Paris Summit in Rebuke to European Efforts - More

Bill Proposes Changing Greenland to Red, White, and Blueland Upon US Acquisition - More

Senate Confirms Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence - Gabbard was confirmed in a 52–48 vote. The final vote for RFK as HHS is up next. More

Report: Canadian Auto Thefts Drop Nearly 19% Nationally, but Still 'Unreasonably High'- More than 57,000 private passenger vehicles were stolen in Canada last year, down from over 70,000 in 2023. More

BoC: Canada's GDP Would Take Permanent Hit From Drawn-out Trade War With US

The Bank of Canada cautioned that a prolonged trade conflict with the US would cause a permanent decline in Canada’s GDP, as businesses struggle with tariffs, disrupted supply chains, and capital flight.

While the central bank cut interest rates to 3% to support the slowing economy, officials admitted they have limited power to offset the long-term damage. With Trump threatening steep tariffs on Canadian imports, the BoC warned that economic growth will remain suppressed until Canada fully adjusts—if it ever does. More

If the BoC believes a prolonged trade war will permanently harm our economy, shouldn’t we focus on negotiation instead of the dollar-for-dollar tariff response our political leaders are pursuing?

Homeowners Brace for Higher Insurance Rates Across Canada—The Insurance Board of Canada Blames Climate Change - More

Chevron to Lay Off Up To 20% Of Employees—Impacting Up To 9,100 - More

Black Panther – Chinese Researchers Build World’s Fastest Quadruped Robot

Scientists at Zhejiang University in China have developed the Black Panther robot, which recently set a world record for quadruped robots by achieving a constant speed of 10 meters per second. After years of development and overcoming challenges, including significant damage during earlier high-speed tests, researchers improved the robot’s design with springs between leg joints and advanced control algorithms. Black Panther’s speed now rivals that of elite human sprinters. However, for now, it can only reach this speed on a treadmill due to the immense energy required—researchers are now aiming for a speed of 15m/s. More

NASA’s Stuck Astronauts May Return to Earth Sooner Thanks to a SpaceX Capsule Switch - They’ve been up there for eight months so far, but their capsule could launch in March. More

NHL ‘4 Nations’ Replaces All-Star Game

Instead of the usual All-Star Game, the NHL and NHLPA are holding the 4 Nations Face-Off from February 12 to 20. This round-robin tournament features four national teams—Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States—each filled with NHL players. The top two teams after the round-robin games will play in the championship on February 20. The round-robin uses a points system, and overtime games feature 3-on-3 sudden death, followed by a shootout if needed. The championship game will have full-strength sudden death overtime. More

Shohei Ohtani Says He's Still Healing from Offseason Shoulder Surgery, Thinks He Can Pitch in May - The Dodgers star underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum suffered in the 2024 World Series. More

Diddy Sues NBC for $100 Million Over Documentary - More

‘Canada 51st State' hats for Sale on Amazon Sparks Outrage Among Canadians

14-year-old 'Human Calculator' Breaks 6 World Records in One Day

On This Day in 1942 Operation Sealion, Nazi Germany’s invasion of England, was cancelled by Adolf Hitler