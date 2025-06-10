Good morning, It’s Tuesday, June 10th. In today’s news, Canada to hit NATO defence target in 2025, LA ICE raid protests continue to escalate—spreading to NYC, US warned Canada about fentanyl in 2023—Ottawa did nothing, RFK Jr ousts entire CDC Vaccine Advisory Committee, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Canada to Hit NATO Defence Target in 2025, Carney Says—Years Ahead of Schedule

In a dramatic policy shift, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will meet NATO’s defence spending target of 2% of GDP this year—five years earlier than previously pledged. The announcement, delivered during a speech at the Munk School of Global Affairs in Toronto, signals a new era of military investment and global posture for the country, which has long faced criticism from allies for underfunding its defence obligations.

Carney outlined a four-pillar strategy to guide this transformation: rebuilding the foundational infrastructure of defence, modernizing military capabilities, deepening ties with Canada’s defence industry, and expanding international defence partnerships. “We should no longer send three quarters of our defence capital spending to America,” Carney declared, promising a renewed emphasis on domestic manufacturing and supply chains to bolster national resilience.

The spending package will include large-scale investments in submarines, fighter jets, warships, artillery, drones, sensors, and Arctic operations. Carney also pledged a “well-deserved” salary increase for members of the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as an expanded role for the Canadian Coast Guard, particularly in northern territories.

“We will ensure every dollar is invested wisely,” Carney said. “Our goal is to protect Canadians, not to satisfy NATO accountants.”

Currently spending around 1.4% of GDP on defence, Canada’s abrupt jump to 2%—expected to require tens of billions in new spending—will likely spark political and public debate. Just last year, under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the country promised to meet the NATO target by 2032. Carney had previously shifted that deadline to 2030 during his leadership campaign but now says the commitment will be fulfilled this year.

To support the rollout, Carney announced the creation of a new Defence Procurement Agency, to be led by Secretary of State Stephen Fuhr. The agency will spearhead policy design and acquisition strategy, drawing on insights from allies and war-time partners like Ukraine.

With NATO allies now discussing raising the bar to 5% of GDP, Carney’s move appears aimed at keeping Canada geopolitically relevant and militarily credible. Whether Parliament will approve the funds remains to be seen—Carney called on all parties to support the investments but offered no timeline for legislation. He’s expected to face reporters later this afternoon. Source.

LA ICE Raid Protests Continue to Escalate—Spreading to NYC

What began as a series of tense demonstrations over immigration enforcement has spiraled into a full-blown federal standoff in Los Angeles, as protests enter their fourth consecutive day—and the Trump showdown on state versus federal authority grows more explosive.

The unrest was sparked by a coordinated series of ICE raids late last week that targeted undocumented immigrants—including several prominent union organizers—in what civil rights advocates called a “provocative and punitive crackdown.” Demonstrators quickly mobilized across Los Angeles, with the largest crowds converging downtown and near freeway corridors.

Over the weekend, the protests turned violent. Self-driving Waymo vehicles were torched, highway barriers were dismantled, and demonstrators hurled chunks of concrete at police. In response, law enforcement deployed tear gas, flash-bang grenades, and rubber bullets. One Australian reporter was struck by a projectile live on air, highlighting the volatility on the ground.

By Monday, at least 118 people had been arrested, with 56 taken into custody in the past 48 hours alone, according to LAPD officials. Protesters say the arrests include peaceful demonstrators and legal observers, while police insist they are targeting only those engaged in violence or obstruction.

Federal involvement has further intensified the crisis. President Trump, defending the ICE actions and condemning what he called “radical chaos in Democrat-run cities,” deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to the area late Friday. On Monday, he ordered an additional 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms to secure “critical infrastructure,” drawing outrage from state leaders.

California Governor Gavin Newsom immediately challenged the deployment in court, calling it a “gross abuse of federal authority,” and accusing the Trump administration of using military force to suppress dissent. LA Mayor Karen Bass echoed the criticism, warning that the use of active-duty military personnel risks “militarizing civilian life in a deeply dangerous way.”

The White House maintains that the troop presence is necessary to protect federal buildings and personnel, and has dismissed legal objections as “political theater.”

In a sign of the unrest spreading, protests erupted Monday in New York City outside 26 Federal Plaza, a key immigration enforcement hub. According to the NYPD, “multiple people” were taken into custody during the demonstration. While significantly smaller than the scenes in Los Angeles, the New York protest points to growing national momentum — and potential flashpoints in other cities.

Washington Warned Canada About Fentanyl in 2023—Ottawa Did Nothing

While Canadian officials scramble to downplay FBI Director Kash Patel’s claim that Vancouver has become a global fentanyl hub, newly uncovered evidence reveals the United States warned Canada about this exact threat years ago—under the Biden administration, not Trump.

In a bombshell interview with Joe Rogan, Patel detailed how Chinese Communist Party-linked suppliers and Mexican cartels are using Canada as a distribution base, exploiting our lax borders and broken enforcement systems. While B.C. Solicitor General Garry Begg tried to discredit the scope of Patel’s claims, a 2023 diplomatic letter from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells a different story—one that confirms Washington was already sounding the alarm long before Patel ever spoke publicly.

The letter, addressed to Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, thanks him for attending a fentanyl-focused roundtable at the Cities Summit of the Americas. West now says Blinken privately echoed Patel’s assessment—that fentanyl is being weaponized by the Chinese state and that Canada is now central to global trafficking networks.

Blinken reportedly expressed frustration with Canada’s inability—or unwillingness—to act on U.S. intelligence about fentanyl production, precursor shipments, and laundering operations tied to both cartel and CCP-linked actors. He specifically cited the collapse of a Canadian court case tied to the Sam Gor syndicate, one of the largest synthetic narcotics networks in the world. According to both American and Canadian sources, that investigation began with U.S. intelligence—and failed due to legal and systemic dysfunction on the Canadian side.

As West explains, U.S. officials have even begun withholding intelligence, citing a lack of trust in Canadian institutions to follow through. The implications are dire: we’re not just a victim of the opioid crisis—we’re a key node in its global supply chain.

Cases like that of Arden McCann—a Montreal-based dark web fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 30 years in U.S. prison—highlight how deeply embedded Canada is in the flow of synthetic opioids. While the Liberal government has insisted the issue lies mostly south of the border, this evidence shows otherwise.

The message is clear: Washington rang the alarm. Ottawa hit snooze. Source.

RFK Jr Ousts Entire CDC Vaccine Advisory Committee

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took decisive action by removing all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee (ACIP) to restore public trust in vaccine science. Citing concerns over conflicts of interest and a lack of transparency, Kennedy aims to rebuild the panel with experts who prioritize honest, unbiased advice. While widely criticized by major medical and public health organizations, this step reflects his commitment to reforming a system long condemned for undue influence and will help ensure vaccine policies truly serve public health. Kennedy plans to have the new committee in place within two weeks to guide future vaccine recommendations. More

Secretary General Calls for 400 Percent Rise in NATO Air and Missile Defenses

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is calling for a 400% increase in the alliance’s air and missile defenses, arguing it's essential for credible deterrence in light of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. Rutte also urged NATO members to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP—a sharp rise from the current 2% target—as demanded by US President Trump. Currently, no member state meets the 5% level, with Poland spending the most at 4.12%. Rutte also calls for millions more artillery shells, thousands of tanks, and a doubling of logistics and medical support capabilities. His remarks have drawn criticism from the Kremlin, which called the threat from Russia "ephemeral." More

Nanos Poll: Nearly 2 in 3 Say Canada Should Not Join Trump’s Golden Dome Defence System - More

Italy’s Citizenship Referendum Fails After Voters Heed Giorgia Meloni’s Call to Boycott - Low turnout for two-day plebiscite aimed at granting faster citizenship to immigrants garnered below the 50% threshold needed to pass. More

Putin Has Greenlit 25-Year Plan to Boost Russian Sea Power, Top Adviser Says - More

Trump Lifts 52-Year Long Ban on Supersonic Flights in the US - Allowing supersonic flight over US land opens the door for rapid coast-to-coast routes, but success will depend on how well developers control costs and noise. More

Russia Hits Ukraine With Record 479-Drone Strike Ahead of POW Swap - More

Update: Colombian President Says Candidate Who Was Shot in the Head Had Security Detail Cut on Day of Attack—Vows to Catch ‘Mastermind’ Behind Shooting - More

Federal Report: Housing Costs to Average 52 Percent of Household Income in 2025

Canada is facing a severe housing crisis, with housing costs expected to hit 52.5% of household income in 2025, up from 38% in 2015. Rising construction costs—up 58% since 2020—along with long permit delays, especially in Ontario, have tightened housing supply. At the same time, rents are soaring at an average annual rate of 8%, far outpacing wages and inflation, while rental vacancies have dropped to historic lows.

Lower-income and vulnerable Canadians are struggling most, as affordable housing options dwindle. The newly appointed Housing Minister Gregor Robertson plans to double affordable housing construction to address this. Experts say Canada needs to build 3.5 million new homes by 2030, requiring over $300 billion in funding annually—this of course, creates an entirely different problem for Canadians. More

Canada’s Competition Bureau Sues DoorDash Over Customer Prices - It’s unclear how much DoorDash may have to pay in fines, but the statement says that for close to a decade, the company has acquired “nearly $1 billion in mandatory fees for consumers.” More

Solar Bankruptcies Show US Clean Energy Industry Is Teetering on the Brink - More

Scientists Breed Mushrooms as a Natural Substitute for Plastic, Fabric and Other Materials

McMaster University scientists have shown that natural genetic variations in the split gill mushroom can be used to create customized, biodegradable materials to replace plastics, fabrics, and packaging. By breeding different global strains of the mushroom, researchers produced fungal mycelium with varied properties—some stronger, more flexible, or water-resistant—demonstrating that tailored eco-friendly materials can be developed without genetic modification. This breakthrough could lead to sustainable alternatives for multiple industries. More

Animals Found to Have a 'Sixth Sense,' Changing Evolutionary Theories - More

CNN and HBO Owner Warner Bros Discovery Announce Breakup Plans

Warner Bros Discovery is splitting into two separate companies to revive its struggling business. One company will include Warner Bros, DC Studios, HBO, and the Max streaming service, while the other will retain CNN, Discovery, and traditional TV networks. CEO David Zaslav will lead the entertainment and streaming arm, while CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels will head the Global Networks unit. The move, set to finalize by mid-2026, aims to streamline operations and pay down the company’s $37 billion debt. The split effectively unravels the 2022 merger of Warner Media and Discovery. More

Red Sox Call Up Top Prospect Roman Anthony Ahead of Series With Rays - More

It's US Open Week 2025: Power Rankings for the Entire Field at Oakmont - More than 1,300 players have competed in a US Open at Oakmont Country Club and 2 percent have finished four rounds under par. Oakmont is golf’s greatest test. More

Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni’s US$400 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds - More

In Australia There is a Secret Society of ‘Real Life Vampires’ - While they might not transform into bats or live forever, they do drink real human blood, wear surgically-enhanced fangs and let loose at vampire balls.

A Swiss Man Was Buried in Snow for Two Hours in Just Swim Trunks to Break World Record

On This Day in 1845, Andrew Jackson's African Grey parrot "Poll" is removed from his funeral for swearing at The Hermitage, Tennessee. Funeral attendee William Menefee Norment records: "Before the sermon and while the crowd was gathering, a wicked parrot that was a household pet got excited and commenced swearing so loud and long as to disturb the people and had to be carried from the house”